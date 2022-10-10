The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Things Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of

Amazon is chock-full of those things you didn’t know you needed until you saw them — and then you need them immediately. At least, that’s how a ton of people seem to be reacting to these genius products, because they are often sold out. The quality of the products are definitely partly why — but the cheap price tags are also a huge factor.

Many of the things I’ve listed below won’t cost you more than $10, like this cool facial cleansing tool that turns any wash into a foam. There’s also affordable decor pieces, like this faux fur throw blanket, and handy kitchen gadgets like this mini rice cooker with tens of thousands of five-star reviews.

Keep scrolling to see these things and even more gems — you’ll be surprised by the things you didn’t know you needed.

1 A Scratch-Resistant Glass Teapot With A Built-In Steeper VAHDAM Radiance Glass Tea Pot with Infuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Put away the electric kettle and decorate your stovetop with this chic glass teapot. The scratch-resistant body can hold 33 ounces of liquid so you can brew enough for the whole family at once. Use the stainless steel infuser to steep your favorite loose teas or place it to the side to simply stick in a few pre-packaged bags.

2 This Gadget That Transforms Any Cleanser Into A Gentle Foam Nooni Facial Cleansing Tool Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you prefer the feel of a foam cleanser but the formula of a liquid or gel one, transform it with this marshmallow whip maker. It works with even powder cleansers to create a rich, dense foam that will gently wash away impurities. Just put in your favorite product, a bit of water, pump for a few seconds, and you’ll have your very own creation.

3 These Reusable Baking Cups That Take The Place Of Cooking Spray Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon To reduce your waste, save yourself some cash, and make your baked goods cuter than ever, grab this set of silicone baking cups that can be washed and reused time and time again. Your delicious masterpieces will easily pop out of the casing — no cooking spray or butter required. This set of 12 is heat resistant up to 428 degrees, and they can be easily placed in the dishwasher for fuss-free cleanup.

4 An Eyelash Curler With Plush Silicone Pads & A Comfort Grip Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $7 See On Amazon This eyelash curler is perfectly angled to worth with different eye shapes and lash lengths, and it’s made with a soft silicone pad that won’t pinch or tug at your delicate lashes. It even comes with two extra pads so you can switch them out as you please, making this a long-lasting curler Keep everything clean by storing in the satin travel pouch that’s included.

5 A Salad Chopper That Keeps Your Fingers Safely Away From The Blade Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $11 See On Amazon This salad chopper lets you look like a pro but with a bit of a safety guard. The unique shape positions your hand well away from the 6-inch stainless steel blades to avoid any accidents and allow you to more easily dice and slice. Rock this knife back and forth to easily chop your veggies, herbs, or even chocolate and nuts for that cake recipe you’ve been dying to try.

6 These Water-Resistant Packing Cubes That Help Your Clothes Stay Wrinkle-Free Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you finally get to your destination after a long day of travel, open your suitcase, and don’t know exactly what you’re looking at, you need packing cubes. This pack comes with four different sized water-resistant cubes and one laundry bag — so even your dirty clothes can stay organized. The cubes themselves have a breathable mesh top that allows you to see what’s inside, and an easy-to-use, snag-free zipper.

7 This Eyeshadow Stick That’s So Easy To Apply Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon Skip the makeup brushes with this eyeshadow stick. This clever makeup has a creamy formula as you swipe it across your eyelids, but it dries with a classic powdery look. The waterproof formula comes in 30 different shades, both matte and shimmery, and it also happens to be infused with vitamins C and E to add some nourishment to your face.

8 These Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mugs That Are Cool To The Touch FineDine Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug with Lid and Handle (2 Pk) Amazon $18 See On Amazon As you get wrapped up in work each morning, your coffee or tea will inevitably start moving towards a sad room temperature — unless you’re using one of these shatter-proof stainless steel mugs. Their double-walled insulation can keep your drink hot or cold for a longer amount of time than a traditional mug, so you don’t have to keep making a fresh cup. If you’re using it while hustling around the office, snap on the spill-resistant lid to avoid any messes.

9 The Gold-Infused Under Eye Masks That Brighten Your Skin Dermora 24K Gold Under Eye Mask - 20 Pairs Amazon $17 See On Amazon These under eye masks are a favorite for a reason. Infused with real 24-karat gold, these soft, easy-to-wear eye masks are also packed with skincare staples like collagen, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and castor oil to leave your under eye area brightened, and you looking totally refreshed.

10 This Cold Brew Maker That Can Make A Liter Of Coffee Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Those few bucks that you spend on cold brew at your favorite cafe definitely add up. To get more bang for your buck at home, start brewing your own with this coffee maker that can prepare a liter of cold brew by just sticking it in the fridge overnight. The ultra-fine mesh filter assures that you get a bold, smooth coffee without any leftover grinds. Enjoy your batch for up to three weeks without it losing its freshness.

11 A Faux Fur Throw Blanket To Keep You Warm On Chilly Nights Everlasting Comfort Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon After wrapping yourself in this faux fur throw blanket, you won’t want to get up. The plush fabric will keep you warm and cozy and add to your decor at the same time. While both sides feel the same, one has a faux animal print and the other has a more structured solid print so you can decide what look you’re going for. The durable material can be thrown in the washing machine without resulting in any shedding.

12 This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That Washes & Dries So Quickly Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon Washing your makeup brushes by hand takes quite a bit of time and doesn’t even include the amount you spend waiting for them to dry. This makeup brush cleaner does it all in a matter of seconds. The kit comes with an electric spinner, eight collars to fit every size of brush, a charger, and a cleaning solution that rids your tools of germs to give you a fresh start each time — quickly.

13 A Snap-On Colander That Saves Cabinet Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon To make more room in your kitchen and make the cooking process a bit easier, snap on this silicone strainer to any of your pots or pans. It’s only half the size of a typical one but works even better to keep your food contained in the bowl while draining every last drop of water. The durable material can withstand heat up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and is meant to be long-lasting.

14 This Trash Can For Your Car With A Strap To Keep It In Place Drive Auto Leakproof Garbage Bin with Adjustable Strap and 20 Trash Bags Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to stop snacking in the car, but you should have a place to discard all the wrappers and packaging when you’re done. This car trash can with a magnetic lid can be attached to a headrest, door, or console with the buckled strap that’ll keep it in place. Use it as is or use the included pack of liners to line the container in plastic for an easier clean-up. Or, feel free to use it as a cooler thanks to its insulated interior.

15 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Helps Reduce Frizz desired body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon This may look like an ordinary towel at first glance — but actually this microfiber towel is super absorbent to quickly dry your hair. The breathable design not only helps you avoid damage and heat but will also lock in essential moisture to leave your hair less frizzy than it may usually be when air drying. Plus, the soft fibers are gentle on your locks to prevent any breakage, and there’s an elastic loop to help turn this towel into a turban.

16 A Milk Frother That Works With The Touch Of A Button Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fancy coffee shop drinks can end up costing a pretty penny for just a small cup. Take things into your own hands (literally) with this milk frother that takes just seconds to whip up lattes, cappuccinos, or even whisk your eggs. The silicone handle is comfortable to hold while you complete your creations with the simple touch of the top button.

17 This Foundation Brush That Works With Liquid, Creams & Powders Keshima Large Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This kabuki foundation brush can be used with liquid, cream, and powder formulas, leaving a streak-free finish each time. The synthetic bristles avoid absorbing (and wasting) your product and won’t shed even with everyday use. This cheap but effective makeup brush is a fan-favorite on Amazon, with over 25,000 five-star reviews.

18 A Set Of Lightsaber Chopsticks That Make It OK To Play With Your Food Chopsabers Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon $11 See On Amazon These lightsaber chopsticks make any meal more fun, whether you’re eating takeout while watching your favorite sci-fi TV show or have a picky eater you need to engage at the dinner table. These LED light-up chopsticks come in seven Jedi-approved colors and operate with camera batteries you can easily replace.

19 This Insulated Holder To Keep Drinks Cold For 12 Hours Maars Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $11 See On Amazon This sleek can holder not only acts as a cute cover so that you don’t have unappealing cans in your pictures but it also has the insulation to prevent condensation and keep your seltzer or other slim can drink cold for 12 hours. Just slide in the entire can or pour the contents into the holder and sip away in style.

20 A Literal Jewelry Tree With Tons Of Space For All Your Accessories Inviktus Silver Birds Tree Jewelry Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a vintage look but a cheap price tag, this jewelry tree will look so chic on your dresser. Available in three stunning metallic finishes, this jewelry tree has tons of branches for hanging your hoops, bracelets, and necklaces as well as a wide bowl for stashing your rings, studs, and brooches.

21 An Electric Wine Opener That Lets You Uncork Bottles With 1 Hand CIRCLE JOY Electric Wine Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Leave the days of fighting with a corkscrew behind and add this electric wine opener to your drawer of kitchen gadgets. In just eight seconds or less, you’ll have an ejected cork and a wine that’s ready to be enjoyed — and all you have to do is press two buttons. Uncork up to 100 bottles before having to replace the batteries.

22 A Pack Of Clear Toiletry Bags To Help You Follow TSA Rules Packism Clear Toiletry Bag (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stop storing your shampoo in disposable zip-top baggies and give everything a uniformed look and designated spot with this pack of clear toiletry bags. Each quart-size bag has enough room to fit your TSA-approved tubes and bottles while giving you a clear view of it all. The reinforced seams help stop any spilled liquid from reaching the rest of your luggage so that everything remains contained and organized.

23 These Double-Sided Measuring Spoons That Are Easy To Neatly Store Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set (Set of 8) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll never go back to an ordinary set after using these magnetic measuring spoons. They make every part of the cooking process easier. Their labeled units in both U.S and metric measurements eliminate the need to convert recipes, and their dual-sided design stops you from constantly washing to switch between wet and dry ingredients. When done, you don’t have to worry about them swimming around in your drawer. Their magnetism keeps them sticking together so that everything is a bit more neat and tidy.

24 This Memory Foam Neck Pillow With A Machine Washable Cover Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Getting comfy in a tight airplane seat or crowded car isn’t the easiest, but this neck pillow makes it a bit more possible to get some shut-eye. Made of premium memory foam that molds to your body and protected with a soft velour cover, it gives you the support you need to comfortably rest your head. Use the elastic strap to secure it around your luggage as you’re running to your gate and when it’s time to give it a refresh just pop the cover in the washing machine.

25 This Genius Glass Container That Keeps Herbs Fresher For Longer NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver Amazon $31 See On Amazon Greens are expensive yet tend to wilt quickly, so keep them fresher for longer with this herb keeper. Larger than other herb savers on the market, this one is 12.2 inches high and 4.7 inches wide, making it suitable for giant bunches of parsley or kale. The BPA-free plastic cup, breathable top, and durable glass combine to keep your herbs as fresh as the day you bought them.

26 A Convenient Compact Mirror With A Built-In LED Light wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon Having a compact mirror in your bag is useful but might not be the biggest help when in a dark area. That’s why this one comes equipped with a built-in LED light along the rim. No matter where you are, you’ll be able to have a clear view. One side is a normal reflection while the other is a 10x magnification so you can perfectly touch up your makeup.

27 This Accurate Digital Food Scale With Unit Conversion Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $10 See On Amazon To really cook or bake like the pros do, your kitchen needs a digital food scale — and this one has 87,000 five-star reviews, so you know you can trust it. This one in particular can measure up to five kilograms and present the units in ounces, pounds, grams, or milliliters for extra precision. It even has a tare function that can remove container weight from the final measurement of your food. The best part? It’s only $10.

28 An Ice Roller For A Relaxing Face Massage ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll want to make this ice roller a permanent part of your skincare routine after giving it a try. Not only does it act as a massager to relieve muscle pain, but it also helps calm irritated skin and prep it for makeup. Just pop it in the freezer for a few hours and treat yourself to some cold therapy. The head even detaches for easier cleaning.

29 These Satin Pillowcases That Protects Your Hair From Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These expensive-looking but super cheap satin pillowcases act as a delicate surface for your hair to rest on, helping to prevent frizz and breakage. The silky fabric is also beneficial for your skin as it won’t strip it of its natural oils. These shiny, soft pillowcases also keep cool during the night, so there’s no need to flip your pillow anymore.

30 These Waterproof Silicone Oven Mitts With A Cotton Lining HOMWE Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Throw away those cotton mitts with the burn marks on them and hang up these silicone oven mitts instead. The durable material is waterproof and resists steam and heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This essentially means that they won’t absorb any liquid, like fabric pairs do, and potentially burn your hands underneath. Plus, this pair has a quilted cotton lining to keep your hands comfy inside, which is why they have a 4.8-star rating with over 32,000 reviews.

31 This Stackable Bento Box With A Built-In Utensil Set Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of having to separately pack everything you want to enjoy for lunch, place it all in this stackable bento box. Put your pasta, meat, or stir fry in the open bottom level that holds up to 2 cups of food and use the top to organize your fruits, salad, nuts, and any other sides in the divided top with two halves that hold 3/4 cup each. Each box has a three-piece utensil set in the built-in holder on the lid and comes with a sealing strap to make sure everything stays in place.

32 This Crossbody Bag That Protects Against Data Theft S-ZONE PU Leather RFID Blocking Crossbody Amazon $26 See On Amazon This isn’t your average crossbody bag that’s the perfect size for your cell phone — this chic bag has a roomy pouch, a main cash compartment, four strip cash slots, and eight card slots in its zippered design. Beneath the faux leather lining is a RFID-blocking material to prevent any scanners from stealing your personal information so you can feel safe even when you’re far from home. Choose between over 20 stylish colors to match with your favorite outfit.

33 This Splatter Screen That Protects Your Cabinets From Hot Oil BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $11 See On Amazon This splatter screen stops any sizzling oil from jumping out of the pan and potentially cause damage to your skin and kitchen as you’re frying zucchini fritters. The stainless steel mesh catches even the tiniest drops from ending up on your walls, wood cabinets, or hands. Just lift the screen and use the resting feet to place it down on your countertop when it’s time to flip the fritters.

34 These Automatic LED Lights That Last For Over 10,000 Hours Vont 'Lyra' LED Night Light (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When natural light dwindles, these plug-in LED lights turn on automatically so you can still see where you’re going without having to turn on an overbearing ceiling light. Plug them into any outlet in your hallway, nursery, bathroom, or kitchen (for when you wake up with a midnight craving). Each light has a life span of over 10,000 hours, and they won’t get warm when plugged in, so you can feel good about them.

35 A Digital Food Thermometer That Works In Just 3 Seconds KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $10 See On Amazon The only way to truly know when a steak is ready is with a digital meat thermometer. This gadget works in three seconds to give you an accurate reading in either Fahrenheit or Celsius. If you forget what temperatures fall under medium, well done, and so on, just double check the chart right on the face of the thermometer. But don’t forget that you can use it for other meals as well. Use it to heat up milk for a baking recipe or check the temp of your frying oil.

36 These Microfiber Yoga Towels That Dry Super Fast Wise Owl Outfitters Quick Dry Microfiber Travel Towel Amazon $7 See On Amazon For anyone who loves to get active, whether it’s with yoga, a running session, or some weights, you’re going to want these microfiber towels by your side. The quick-drying fabric absorbs up to seven times its own weight in liquid so you can really get your sweat on without worrying about sliding on your yoga mat or dripping sweat from every inch of your body. Each compact, lightweight towel has a convenient loop on the end to easily wrap them up and pack them away.

37 A Phone Mount That Attaches To Car Vents Mongoora Universal Air Vent Car Phone Mount Amazon $12 See On Amazon Those phone mounts with suction cups can be nerve-wracking when driving. Since there’s always the possibility that they come loose, use this car phone mount that clips onto your car’s air vents instead. The back clamp takes a firm grip while, on the other side, your phone is kept secure by two side clamps made with silicone lining, so as not to scratch your screen on bumpy roads. The clamp rotates 360 degrees to give you both horizontal and vertical views.

38 This Burger Press That Gives You Perfect Patties Cave Tools Burger Press Amazon $17 See On Amazon If store-bought patties just aren’t doing it for you, use this burger press to make your own. It’s simple: mix together your ground beef and seasoning, place it up to the indicator line depending on if you want a quarter-pound or third-pound patty, and press away. You can also use the top on your griddle to make a trendy smash burger at home.

39 This Single Kitchen Tool That Cuts, Stirs, Serves & More Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool 5-In-1 Utensil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cut down on drawer space and cut your food — literally — with this five-in-one cooking utensil. This cleverly designed 12-inch long gadget acts all at once as a slotted spoon, solid spoon, knife, spatula, and turner. It’s heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can confidently use it even during your most intense cooks.

40 A Plush Bath Pillow That Gives You Back Support Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon This bath pillow is larger than most so that it can support your head, neck, back, and shoulders in its plush cloud. Made with quilted mesh, the soft fabric has ventilation to keep it dry and cool so that you’re comfortable no matter how slowly you sip that glass of wine. Just secure the six extra-strong suction cups to your tub and use the mini hook to hang it up when you’re all done.

41 A Mini Rice Cooker That Can Have A Full Meal Done In 20 Minutes DASH Mini Rice Cooker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini rice cooker is small but mighty. At just 8.5 inches wide and 6.5 inches tall, it’s able to help you create some delicious soups, quinoa bowls, veggies, and rice, of course. The 2-cup capacity is perfect for those who are cooking for themselves but don’t want any food to go to waste. It comes with a mixing paddle, measuring cup, and recipe guide for some yummy inspiration.

42 These Bluetooth Headphones That Fit Comfortably Over Your Ears iJoy Matte Finish Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $16 See On Amazon Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a quality pair of headphones. These Bluetooth-enabled headphones are comfortable and functional and equipped with everything you’d want in headphones, like deep base, hands-free calling, and some noise cancellation with comfy ear cups that cover the entire ear. They have over 41,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you can trust they work well.

43 An Adorable Note Dispenser To Bring Some Fun Into Your Workplace Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Office supplies don’t have to be boring. In fact, this sticky note dispenser is anything but. The cute kitty will bring a bit of playfulness to your desk and make it easier for you to grab a Post-It so you can quickly jot down your next million dollar idea. This works best with accordion-style pads.

44 This Cold Brew Tea Maker With A Hidden Filter Hario Filter-In Cold Brew Tea Maker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fill the glass bottle of this cold brew tea maker up with fruits, tea leaves, and herbs and don’t think twice about all of it ending up in your glass when you go to pour. Under the colored top is built-in mesh filter that strains as you pour so all you’ll enjoy is the aftermath of all those delicious ingredients brewing together. It’s an easy way to make a large batch and display it in a chic style all at once.

45 This Durable Portable Hammock That Can Hold Up To 500 Pounds Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $30 See On Amazon The rip-resistant nylon that this hammock is made out of will be able to handle anything the woods throws its way. The hammock takes just a few minutes to set up and is equipped with two 9-foot long tree straps with five loops on them so you can adjust the height. Although it can hold up to 500 pounds, it actually weighs just 24 ounces when neatly packed in the included carrying case. So bring it along on your next trip to cozy up by the fire.

46 A 3-In-1 Sandwich Maker With Detachable, Easy-To-Clean Plates Ovente Electric Indoor Sandwich Grill with 3 Removable Non-Stick Plates Amazon $30 See On Amazon This electric grill isn’t just a griddle, waffle maker, or a sandwich maker — it’s actually all three. The non-stick plates are detachable, which not only makes them easier to clean than other models but also means you can switch them out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner all made on this one device.

47 A Stainless Steel Piggy Bank To Help You Budget hizgo Piggy Bank Amazon $12 See On Amazon The piggy bank we knew as kids has gotten as upgrade. If you have a particular trip or gift you want to save up for, start sliding a few bills into this study box that can only be pried open with a hammer. Its strong construction makes it the perfect way to really stop yourself from spending. The stainless steel container can hold up to 3,000 coins or 500 bills.

48 These Reusable Non-Stick Baking Mats Made Of Silicone HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Rubbing a stick of butter on a piece of aluminum foil is a thing of the past. These silicone baking mats are made so your yummy creations will slide right off without any kind of cooking oil involved. Plus, they can be reused time and time again so you save even more cash. They can withstand heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and are also OK to put in the freezer, dishwasher, oven, and microwave.

49 These Eco-Friendly Dish Cloths That Are Super Absorbent Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon To take a step towards helping the environment, add this pack of dish cloths to your cart. Each dish cloth’s biodegradable material can hold 20 times its weight in liquid and be reused 100 times to take the place of 15 paper towel rolls. Use them for a streak-free finish on mirrors and windows or to wipe down your countertop and appliances after cooking. Trust me, you’ll find a use for these over and over again.