The 35 Cheapest, Most Clever Things For Your Dog On Amazon

It’s no secret that your dog deserves the best of the best when it comes to their everyday products, whether it’s food bowls, leashes, or grooming supplies. Providing your pet with the proper supplies to allow them to live their happiest, healthiest lives — and just spoiling them — feels good. But that doesn’t mean you want to spend a fortune trying to do so.

Luckily, you do not have to break the bank to find the best products for your furry friend — all thanks to Amazon. With Amazon’s extensive inventory of any pet product under the sun and budget-friendly prices, there’s no limit to how many essentials (and fun buys!) you can add to your life to make your pup feel as loved as possible.

Whether you’re in the market for a slow-feeding food bowl that helps your pup’s tummy issues, a sturdy leash that will work on your crazy, super-strong dog, or need something to protect your car seats from scratches, accidents, and hairballs, Amazon is the place to browse. Not only does it have everything that any dog, big or small, needs, but the price points are simply unbeatable.

Check out 35 of the best, inexpensive products for your pup right here.

1 An Interactive Toy That Rewards Your Dog With Treats Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Treat Puzzle Toy Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your bored pup something to do all day (and something to snack on) with this interactive puzzle toy. Using their paws or noses, dogs can flip over the plastic bone covers on this puzzle to reveal a tasty treat or two, helping them stay busy and utilize their ultra-powerful scent to sniff out their favorite cookies or kibble. This puzzle comes in four degrees of difficulty and over 20 designs, so there’s sure to be one right for your dog’s ability and size.

2 This Harness That Keeps Your Pet Secure During Car Rides Active Pets Dog Car Harness (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you have a tiny chihuahua or a large Saint Bernard, it’s important they stay safe while you transport them around in your car. Enter this doggie seat belt, which attaches onto your pet’s collar or harness and clips into the seat belt buckle, just like a regular seat belt, to keep them secure even through the bumpiest rides.

3 These Hypoallergenic Wipes That Keep Your Pup Smelling & Feeling Fresh Pogi's Grooming Wipes (100 Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your dog doesn’t always smell the freshest but you don’t have time to set aside for a proper bath, these grooming wipes can nix the stench instead. This pack of 100 wipes is hypoallergenic, paraben-free, alcohol-free, scent-free, and chlorine-free but can eliminate odors and dirt from your pup in no time. Plus, ingredients like aloe vera, Hawaiian Awapuhi, and vitamin E will leave their skin feeling soothed.

4 A Poo Bag Holder That Clips Right Onto A Leash Earth Rated Dog Poop Bag Holder with Dog Poop Bags (30 Bags) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This doggy bag holder is so convenient — it latches right onto your pups leash, is super compact, and comes with two rolls of 15 lavender-scented doggy bags. This hands-free solution to carrying poo bags is an absolute must-have for dog owners, which is why it has over a 4.8-star rating and over 50,000 total reviews on Amazon.

5 This Naturally-Derived Cleaning Solution For Stinky, Waxy Ears Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner Solution Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your furry friend runs into some ear issues, don’t fret. This plant-based ear cleaning solution will help with any stinky, itchy, or waxy ears, as well as infections. Just place a few drops directly into the ear canal until liquid is visible, massage the ear, and wipe away any excess debris or solution with a gentle cotton pad — the naturally derived ingredients will do the rest of the work.

6 A Pet Hair-Removing Tool For Your Fur-Covered Couch ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pets take over our lives in some of the best ways, but their pet hair taking over our couches is a different story. Luckily, this pet hair removing roller exists, making removing pesky hair clumps from your furniture an effortless experience. Just roll it over the furry spots, empty the chamber into the trash to remove any clogged-up hair, and reuse again and again. This lint roller has over 88,000 five-star reviews for a reason, after all.

7 This Silicone Mat That Keeps Your Pet’s Feeding Area Clean Reopet Silicone Food Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your floors safe from the chaos of your dog’s food and water bowls with this silicone food mat that slips right under their food bowls. This mat comes in 15 colors and five different sizes and is ultra-cushiony and 100% waterproof, so your pet will feel comfortable with their paws on it and you’ll feel less stressed about any kibble, wet food, or water mess after their meal, because you can just wipe this mat with raised edges clean.

8 These Bacon-Flavored Treats That Perfectly Hide Pills Milk-Bone Pill Pouches Dog Treats, Hickory Smoked Bacon Flavor, 6 Ounces (Pack of 5) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If your dog needs pills, even just every now and then, you know how hard it can be to get them to take them. These clever dog treats help solve that issue by having a pocket in the middle that can fit most capsules. Insert the pill, pinch the soft, bacon-flavored treat closed, and feed your dog — they won’t even know the difference. This pack of 150 treats is healthy for your pup too; chicken is the first ingredient, and it’s free of artificial by-products and flavors.

9 This Paw Cleaner That Saves Your Stuff From Getting Muddy Dexas MudBuster Portable Paw Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Protect your furniture and car seats with this portable paw cleaner, which is so easy to tote around with you on any outdoor adventure with your pup. Just add some water and stick your pup’s paw in one by one to gently scrub off any dirt, mud, and debris with the gentle silicone bristles. There’s three sizes available for small, medium, and large dogs, so you can keep paws clean no matter if you have a tiny Maltese or a bigger German Shepard.

10 These Squeaky, Stuffing-Free Toys Your Pup Will Love To Play With ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Toy (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your canine is bored of all of its typical toys, try adding this squeaky soft toy to its collection for the most fun game ever. These durable toys have no stuffing in them, making it easier and safer for your pet. Luckily, they still have a squeaky part inside that keeps them engaged and entertained during playtime. Choose between four three-packs of furry friends, with critters like snakes, foxes, and raccoons available.

11 A Gentle Rubber Brush That Gives Your Pet A Spa-Like Bathing Experience Bodhi Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your pet won’t dread bath time anytime once you use this shampoo brush on their coat. This brush has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to slide your hand into when shampoo makes your pup’s coat slippery. Meanwhile, the soft rubber bristles ensure that it’s gentle enough to massage your pet with. It not only helps to really scrub away the dirt hidden in your pet’s fur, but also helps to release any loose fur that leads to shedding all over your furniture.

12 A 2-Pack Of Collapsible Dog Bowls That Are Easy To Travel With SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowl (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Bringing your dog with you for the day has never been easier, thanks to these collapsible dog bowls that are perfect for traveling. This two-pack of bowls are made from silicone that’s so easy to clean and will last forever. In addition to being collapsible and compact, these bowls come with convenient clips that you can attach to your backpack or dog leash. These bowls come in four color combos and two sizes: small and large.

13 These Doggy Doorbells That Are Especially Helpful During Potty Training BLUETREE Dog Doorbells (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Teaching your new puppy how to let you know when it’s time to go? These doorbells may be your saving grace. These doggy doorbells hang down from your doorknob, allowing your pup to tap it when they need to go to the bathroom, therefore training them to do so every time. One reviewer writes: “This is highly recommended and I wouldn't wait until your puppy is older. We placed this on our door where we take the puppy out to go potty. We first introduced it to her on the 4th day after bringing her home from the breeders [...] I have a 11 week old puppy that now rings the bell pretty vigorously to let us know she has to go potty. No messes for a week now!”

14 A Super Soft, Reversible Crate Bed Your Pet Will Love To Cuddle Up In Mora Pets Ultra Soft Crate Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your dog sleeps in a crate, make sure they have the comfiest environment possible to snuggle up to in there. This is the softest crate pad ever, made of a plush combination of fleece and cotton. This may also has a secret — it’s reversible — with plush, longer fleece on one side and a cozy flannel on the other. This mat can be used for all kinds of dogs and comes in sizes that vary from 22 inches to 42 inches long.

15 This Finger Toothbrush That Helps The Peskiest Pets Get Clean Teeth Jasper Fingerbrush Toothbrush (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Teeth brushing is a task that most dogs do not look forward to. This finger toothbrush makes the task easy (especially for little dogs!), thanks to its 360-degree gentle, gentle silicone bristles and ability to slip right onto one of your fingers — so you can really get into your pup’s mouth to brush the gunk out. Choose between a two and four-pack when you order.

16 This Licking Mat That Promotes Slower Eating Habits Lickimat Slow Feeder (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your pet is easily anxious or just the kind who likes to lick everything all of the time, this licking mat slow feeder is a must-have. Smear wet food, peanut butter, or other favorite treats onto this mat, and your dog will be occupied for hours trying to lick every last nook and cranny. Not only is this a great distractor during bath time, grooming time, or when you just need to get some work done, it can also reduce anxiety in dogs because licking helps release endorphins.

17 This LED Collar That Makes Nighttime Walks A Little Safer Blazin' Safety LED Dog Collar Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you prefer to walk your dog in the early morning or at night, this LED collar can make a huge difference in keeping your pup visible to other passersby and cars. The bright lights offer up to 1,000 feet of visibility, and they’ll stay lit for eight hours on a single USB charge. This durable, waterproof collar is available in four different sizes and nine bright colors including red, yellow, and green.

18 This Classic Toy With Over 43,000 Five-Star Reviews KONG Classic Dog Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon This rubber KONG toy has a unique shape and durable construction that will make your pet want to chew and play with it all day long. All of my dogs have owned this classic chew toy, which is a classic for a reason — namely that you can fill it with peanut butter or other frozen treats to keep your dog extra occupied. Plus, there are multiple sizes available (from X-Small to XX-Large), so your pet can enjoy this no matter their size.

19 These Reusable Can Lids That Keep Wet Pet Food Fresh IVIA PET Food Can Lids (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you struggle finding a way to keep your pet’s wet food cans fresh, you’ll love these reusable silicone lids. These bright, BPA-free, food safe lids come in a convenient four pack and provide an airtight seal to your pup’s food cans. Best of all, you can put these in the dishwasher to use them over and over again.

20 This Water Dispenser That Automatically (& Slowly) Replenishes Petmate Replendish Gravity Waterer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make sure your pet is hydrated throughout the day with this slow-moving water dispenser that lets them drink without guzzling too quickly. This dispenser automatically refills your pet’s water at a slow pace through a charcoal filter, giving them fresh H2O in a BPA-free bowl that won’t harbor harmful bacteria. This is especially helpful for any pet parents who aren’t home during the day to refill their dog’s bowl.

21 A Seat Cover So You Won’t Stress About Pet Messes In Your Car Active Pets Front Seat Dog Cover Amazon $27 See On Amazon Protect your car seats from any scratches, accidents, or piles of fur with this front seat cover that your dog can comfortably sit on. This cover is waterproof, scratch-proof, and won’t slip and slide around on your seat while your dog’s on it, thanks to brackets and buckles that keep it in place. Best of all, you can easily clean it with a handheld vacuum or damp cloth, which is way easier than getting your vehicle detailed.

22 This Ultra-Strong Leash That’s Ideal For Big Dogs ACTIVE PETS Strong Dog Rope Leash Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have a canine on the bigger side who can’t help themselves from pulling you along during their daily walks, you need this super strong rope leash. Made from durable, 1/2-inch-thick nylon, this 5-foot leash comes with a comfy padded handle and reflective threads woven in that will make walks with your wild pup way safer and more secure. This sturdy leash has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and comes in a variety of colors, so you can buy multiple for multiple doggos. Available colors: 6

23 This Food Bowl That Prevents Your Dog From Eating Too Quickly Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl Amazon $15 See On Amazon This genius dog bowl has a swirly pattern that makes it impossible for your pet to eat up their kibble all at once. This slow feeder not only makes mealtime less stressful for you but also can help prevent bloating and barfing that happens when dogs scarf down their meals too quickly. Best of all, this bowl (which comes in five sizes and a variety of swirled patterns) even has a non-slip base that keep it in place on the floor.

24 This Squeaky Toy That Lasts Longer Than Other Plushes goDog Chew Resistant Squeaker Plush Pet Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon No matter which size dog you have, they’ll absolutely love this dragon squeaky toy. It even has tough, reinforced seams to make it chew-resistant, so it’ll actually last longer than most other plush toys. With three sizes and 11 colors to choose from, this toy will not only give your pet something to play fetch with, but it also gives them something to cuddle up to while they’re turning in for nap time.

25 This Soothing Balm For Any Cracked Paws Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Stick Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t let your pup suffer with dry, cracked, and irritated paws — this paw soothing balm can remedy these issues in no time. This paw balm comes in an easy-to-use stick form (also ideal for bringing on-the-go), and is made with soothing, moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, jojoba oil, and cocoa butter that your pet’s paws will love.

26 The Plushiest Puppy Bed In A Donut Shape That Can Help Ease Anxiety Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $37 See On Amazon My chihuahua has this donut-shaped dog bed, and she loves nothing more than to curl up in it and fall asleep for a long nap. This furry dog bed is ultra-soft and plushy, and the round shape can help relieve pet anxiety by allowing them to curl and burrow rather than simply lay.

27 A No-Fuss Harness That Any Dog Owner Needs rabbitgoo Dog Harness Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your dog secure during their daily walk with this no-fuss harness. This harness has everything your dog needs for a successful walk: a breathable mesh construction, a back and chest clip, adjustable straps, a no-pull system that prevents choking, and four sizes and 14 colors to choose from. With over 98,000 five-star ratings, you can trust that this harness will do its job right.

28 This Shower Hose Replacement That Makes Bath Time Seamless PurrfectZone Shower Hose Replacement Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bath time doesn’t have to be a hassle with your dog when you have this shower hose replacement — it’s like you’re at the fancy groomer’s without the price. This extra long hose won’t leak and is super durable thanks to the premium grade stainless steel and braided nylon construction, and it’s super high pressure for a quick, efficient coat cleaning. Choose between a 48-inch and 98-inch hose when you order.

29 These Nail Clippers That Are Made For Larger Dogs Fifth & Fido Large Dog Nail Clippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s not often that dogs like to get their nails clipped, but these nail clippers for large dogs will make the task easy and painless for your pup. These clippers have a nail safety guard that prevents over-cutting and are made from durable stainless steel that allows for a clean, sharp cut. They come with a convenient nail file hidden in one of the handles, and have an ergonomic grip that owners can feel comfortable using.

30 This Microfiber Towel That Gets Your Pet’s Coat Dry In No Time Bone Dry Pet Grooming Towel Amazon $12 See On Amazon You may have heard about the benefits of microfiber towels for human hair, but did you know they’re just as great for dog fur and hair as well? This grooming towel is made from super soft and absorbent microfiber material that will shorten drying time for your pet after a bath. Plus, it even doubles as a cozy blanket for your pup — that’s how soft it is! Available colors: 26

31 These Chewy Probiotics That Promote Your Pet’s Digestive Health PetHonesty Digestive Probiotic Soft Chews (90 Count) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you take probiotics every morning, make sure to treat your pup to some digestive health supplements as well. These soft, chewy probiotics for dogs will help support your pet’s digestive health, improve their nutrient absorption, and better than immune system. In addition to being a beneficial supplement, they even come in delicious flavors that they’ll love: duck, peanut butter, and pumpkin.

32 This Bag That Comes With All Of Your Puppy Training Essentials Pecute Dog Training Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you have a new puppy or an older dog you’re trying to train, this training bag will no doubt come in handy. This handy tote comes with all of the essentials you’ll need for your pup, including a training clicker, a roll of doggy bags, and a collapsible bowl for food or water. The bag has five pockets to store all of your essentials and more, a dispenser for poo bags, and it’s even waterproof and washable.

33 This Tray That Keeps Your Puppy’s Wee-Wee Pads In Place Skywin Dog Puppy Pad Holder Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have a smaller dog in the house or live in an apartment, chances are you have wee-wee pads for your pup to use whenever they need to go. This tray will keep those pads in place so they don’t slip and slide around the floor while they’re using it, and they even prevent your floors/carpets from being ruined underneath the pad. The elevated edges also prevent any pee from dripping off the pad and onto the floor. Available colors: 9

34 A Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo That Won’t Irritate Your Pet’s Skin Mighty Petz 2-in-1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $19 See On Amazon This two-in-one shampoo and conditioner is a product for bath time that you can trust, thanks to its soothing oatmeal and aloe vera formula that’s ideal for pups with sensitive, itchy skin. This lavender-scented shampoo is paraben-, alcohol-, and artificial color-free. Plus, it has a pH balanced formula that’s great for dogs. It’ll clean and soften your dog’s coat, all without irritating them.