The 50 Cheapest, Most Impressive Home Upgrades On Amazon

I would say that I am equally as obsessed with upgrading my home’s look as I am with refreshing my look. I can't help it. It's almost like every time I treat myself a new outfit, I feel obligated to give my apartment a little TLC too. Since I try to keep things fresh pretty often, the costs can add up quick.

Thankfully, I've learned where to find the best deals for upgrading my home. (Hint: it's also the name of a massive rainforest.) But I've decided that I don't want to gatekeep all the treasures I've come across any longer. We all deserve to have impressive homes without hiring an interior designer or spending thousands to redo the kitchen.

Between a lazy Susan for your spices and a foldable hamper for your clothes, I've compiled a little bit of everything to give each room in your house a bit of sprucing up. There are countless products to help you not just decorate but save to space (like these underbed storage bags), energy (like this insulted curtain), and organize (like this pack of fridge organizer bins).

So it is officially time to treat your home to a little something, because making improvements should not mean going backward and making huge dents in your bank account — and thanks to Amazon it doesn’t.

1 A 2-Tiered Lazy Susan Made Of Real Bamboo Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t make cooking harder than it has to be by knocking down everything in your cupboard to find the one spice hiding in the back corner. This two-tiered lazy Susan lets you see exactly where the paprika is with just a quick spin of its 360 degree base. Each bamboo board has a diameter of 10 inches so you can pack in ingredients. There’s a 7-inch height between the two tiers so you can put those taller bottles in place too.

2 A Comfy Bath Pillow That’s Big Enough To Support Your Head, Neck & Back Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Taking a nice long bath can be very relaxing — until your neck starts to ache from the hard tile. This bath pillow prevents that. Its mesh-covered surface is cushioned and ventilated to give your, head, neck, and back the support they need without getting soggy or too warm. The large surface is kept in place using the six extra-strong suction cups on the back and the entire thing can be hung to dry afterwords with the included hook.

3 These Clear-Top Storage Bags That Easily Fit Under Your Bed ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you by any chance actually don’t have Carrie Bradshaw’s magical closet that seems never-ending, you’ll find great use for these storage bags. At just 6 inches tall but 42 inches long, they can easily fit under any bed and give you enough room to pack in a ton of thick sweaters that you’ve run out of hangers for. The clear plastic top cover and full opening makes it easy to see what you have and grab it in just seconds. The reinforced handle is tear-proof so you don’t have to worry when moving the bags around your home.

4 These Salt & Pepper Grinders That Keep Your Spices Fresher Longer Modetro Adjustable Coarseness Salt and Pepper Shakers Set (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why have regular shakers when these salt and pepper grinders look better on your table and keep your spices fresher for longer? The ceramic and stainless steel is meant to last through dining accidents that may tip them over. Plus, even if they do get knocked out you won’t have a grainy mess like you usually would thanks to the sealed lid. Grind away for more rich flavor with each meal.

5 These S-Shaped Floating Shelves That Come In Neutral Finishes Greenco S Shaped Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Redecorating your home can be as simple as taking minutes to mount these S-shaped shelves onto your wall. Choose between five different neutral-colored finishes to seamlessly match your decor and display all your knickknacks, candles, or even plants. All the hardware that’s needed to securely mount the durable laminate material is included.

6 A Reusable Pet Hair Remover That Can Clean Any Fabric ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Leave behind the sticky tape and those double-sided brushes for this pet hair remover that gets the job done every time without having to go over and over the same area. This roller removes pet fur from just about any surface, including couches, clothes, and carpet, and sends all the build-up into the waste chamber. When finished, simply press the handle button and empty out all the pet hair.

7 A Chic Glass Teapot With A Built-In Infuser Willow & Everett Tea Infuser Kettle Amazon $18 See On Amazon This modern glass teapot can hold about 33 ounces of tea brewed with any of the fresh tea you love by using its built-in infuser. The fine mesh is made to hold loose leaf, floral, blooming, or even just simple bagged tea. Apart from looking good, the glass handle stays cool to the touch so you can confidently pour from its non-drip spout.

8 A Cooling Mattress Pad Cover With Deep Pockets Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $40 See On Amazon Mattresses are not cheap and it’s silly to let as something as accidental as a cup of tea spilling to ruin them. To protect your investment, put on this mattress pad cover. Made of a blend of microfiber and bamboo fibers, the cover helps prevent heat from being trapped between your body and the mattress so that you’re cool all night. While keeping you comfy, it’s also keeping your bed safe from any stains. The non-slip elastic corner bands can fit around deep pockets up to 18 inches in thickness.

9 These Motion Sensor Lights That Can Run For Up To 125 Hours Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you trip on your stairs when coming home late or struggle to find what you need in that dark hallway closet, these motion sensor lights are sure to come in handy all around your home. They detect motion from up to 10 feet away and then automatically turn on, but switch off again 30 seconds after no further motion has been detected. They’ll shine 35 lumens of bright LED light and can run for 125 hours.

10 These Organizer Bins With A Clear, Stackable Design Greenco Clear Stackable Storage Organizer Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turn your fridge into an organized paradise with these clear, stackable storage bins. This set of eight comes with two sizes of bins — four medium 6-by-11.5-inch bins and four large 7-by-14.7-inch bins — allowing you to store snacks, veggies, drinks, and condiments of all sizes. With handles that make these easy to pull out, you’ll never wonder whether or not you have pickles or lemons again.

11 This Cup Washer That Can Easily Reach Into Any Tall Bottle Kitchen Bottle Washer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cleaning every corner of a tall tumbler or wine glass is nearly impossible. Instead of trying to somehow squeeze a sponge in through the top, attach this cup washer to your kitchen sink. The tool flushes out a powerful water flow to wash any glass or bottle as you place it upside down on the copper surface and press down. It reduces the time spent soaking and scrubbing away and achieves a better clean.

12 A Machine Washable Shower Curtain With Mesh For Air To Circulate N&Y Waffle Weave Shower Curtain Amazon $22 See On Amazon If it’s been a while since you’ve spruced up your bathroom with a new shower curtain, grab this waffle weave one with a built-in liner. Above the heavyweight fabric is a sheer mesh panel that allows air to circulate so that your shower or tub doesn’t get too foggy, and the fabric comes off with the snap of a few buttons, allowing you to run it through the washing machine. Keep the curtain in place with the magnets on each bottom corner.

13 This Waterproof Mat That Feels Like You’re Stepping On A Cloud KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug Amazon $20 See On Amazon To combat the toll that standing for a long period of time can take on your feet, lower back, and knees, place this cushioned anti-fatigue mat down. It’s waterproof, making it safe to use in the kitchen when you’re washing dishes or in the office when using your standing desk and sipping on coffee. The 1/2-inch thick foam is designed with non-skid corners to prevent tripping and a non-slip bottom to keep it in place.

14 An Organizer Shelf That’ll Maximize Your Desktop Space Jerry & Maggie Adjustable Desktop Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon I’m a full believer that a clean work space is a motivating work space. So why not organize your clutter with his adjustable shelf that sits on your desktop to help keep your books, notepads, and maybe even a succulent or two in place? At just 16 inches long, the customizable pieces, made of natural wood, can be adjusted into any shape you desire so it best fits what you use the most.

15 A Hanging Trash Can That Makes Clearing The Counter A Breeze NEEMAY Small Hanging Trash Can Amazon $12 See On Amazon Save time cleaning up all those food scraps with this hanging trash can that hangs onto any kitchen cabinet door to line up with your counter. When you aren’t using it, simply push down this plastic bin to have it retract, so it doesn’t get in your way as your walking through your kitchen.

16 These Elegant Curtains That Block Out Heat, Cold & Light NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels (One Pair) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’ve never experienced blackout curtains before, you’ll be shocked at what a difference they can make to your sleep. This pair blocks out up to 99% of light to give you a dark oasis to gently fall asleep in. These insulated curtains are also helpful for blocking out noise, heat, and cold. This pack of two panels come in 40 different colors, all of which are fade-resistant to keep your bedroom or living room always looking as elegant as ever.

17 A Rainfall Showerhead That Screws On In Just Seconds MeSun High Pressure Showerhead Amazon $40 See On Amazon This rainfall showerhead will make your bathroom feel and look like a spa. The modern stainless steel piece is built to release a filtered high pressure stream that massages your skin and gives you a deep clean. Underneath the stainless steel, the modern square is made from solid and durable brass so you don’t have to worry about switching it out for a long, long time. An extra water filter is included.

18 This Paper Towel Holder That Sticks Under Your Kitchen Cabinet SUNTECH Self Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel paper towel holder sticks right underneath any kitchen cabinet or on your wall, so that you don’t travel around your counter dripping water as you reach to grab a towel. No installation or drilling is needed to install this, and the under-cabinet design is also so helpful for freeing up precious counter space.

19 A Super Quiet Humidifier That Automatically Shuts Off Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ditch the early morning stuffy nose by adding this humidifier to your nightstand. The super quiet motor won’t disturb you as your going to sleep but will emit a cool mist at two different speeds. The compact device is built to quickly moisturize the air of any room up to 175 square feet. The motor will run for up to 10 hours, automatically shutting off when the tank’s water level is low.

20 These Flickering LED Lightbulbs That Look Like Real Flames Yewclls LED Flame Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon To get the vibe of a lantern without the danger (or effort), grab a pack of these flickering LED lightbulbs. The flame-like light creates a romantic atmosphere with any of its four different modes, which include dancing flames, gravity emulation, warm light, and breathing mode. Each bulb’s life-like effect comes from its 108 LED beads that allow the light to mimic a natural movement, taking your streetlight to the next level.

21 A Stained Glass Window Decal That Gives You Some Privacy Volcanics Rainbow Window Privacy Film Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sure, decorating your walls with art is fun but have you ever thought about decorating your windows too? This stained glass window decal makes it easy. This colorful design firmly sticks to any glass and leaves behind no residue after removal. Not only is it a unique decor piece but it also blocks out 96% of UV rays and gives you a bit more privacy. Plus, the rainbow blocks cast a beautiful shine in the house when the sun is out.

22 This Faucet Splash Guard That Keeps Your Sink Mess-Free JHFY Kitchen Sink Splash Guard Amazon $10 See On Amazon Water around the sink is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to land on your actual counter. Use this faucet splash guard to prevent water stains and keep things a bit more tidy. Made of food-grade silicone, the pad catches water droplets and drains them back into the sink with the two flat surfaces on its border. The durable material can also be folded to perfectly fill up the space between the wall and the faucet.

23 This Small Cord Organizer That Can Stick To Any Appliance AIEVE Cord Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Have you ever wondered what to do about the small cord from your kitchen appliances? Clean up your counter space with this two-pack of adhesive organizers made of durable rubber that will stick right to the side of your stand mixer, coffee maker, air fryer, or blender and give those oddly long cords somewhere to tuck into. It’s the perfect way to still have your tool plugged in without its cord swimming around your cookie jars.

24 This 4-Tiered Acrylic Organizer That Can Beautifully Display Anything WINKINE Acrylic Riser Display Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon This acrylic organizer has endless possibilities. Place it inside your kitchen cabinet as a chic way to store spices, in your office to keep knicknacks and pencil cups, or atop your vanity to display all your pretty perfume bottles. The fourth step is removable if you decide that you don’t need the extra space.

25 A Wall-Mounted Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf To Keep Your Wipes Hidden UYSON Toilet Paper and Wipe Storage Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you haven’t hopped on the flushable wipes bandwagon, what are you waiting for? Using wipes is an easy way to feel extra clean after using the bathroom, and now you can be discreet about it with this wall-mounted toilet paper holder that has an attached box that’s the perfect size to hold a pack. The stainless steel device is rust and corrosion resistant and is available in both brushed nickel and black to match your bathroom’s decor without taking up extra floor space.

26 A Magnetic Curtain That Keeps You From Wasting Energy & Heat RELIANCER Magnetic Thermal Insulated Door Curtain Amazon $23 See On Amazon Lined with 36 heavy-duty magnets, this insulated curtain blocks cold air from getting in in the winter and hot air from getting in in the summer. It’s made with soft and durable PVC that’s safe for children and pets to touch, and has magnets in the middle that keep it closed but are easy to walk through hands-free. All you have to do is stick it to your door frame using the rolls of special tape they include and pay attention to how much your saving on your heat and air conditioning bills.

27 A Wrap Organizer That Keeps Your Plastic & Aluminum In Order SpaceAid WrapNeat 2 in 1 Wrap Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon No matter how neat you try to be, it seems like there’s always extra ripped pieces of aluminum foil and plastic wrap to try to shove back into the container. This wrap organizer has a slide cutter that gives you precision every time so you’re not wasting any and you’re keeping your drawers nice and neat. Plus, the bamboo dispenser with transparent labels looks a lot better than a paper box that inevitably becomes warped.

28 This K-Cup Shelf That Adheres Under Any Kitchen Cabinet PERFECT POD EZ-Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Coffee pods may be the best thing since sliced bread, but they can definitely take up a great amount of space. To save your counter or drawers from getting cluttered, stick this K-cup shelf underneath your kitchen cabinet. With just a light pull, the tray will swing out giving you a clear display of all your flavors. Double-sided mounting tape is included to make the process as easy as can be.

29 This Waterproof Wall Mount That Keeps Your Phone Safe In The Shower URROY Shower Phone Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t wait to finish up the latest Netflix show just because you have to take a shower. This shower phone holder has a double-layer 100% waterproof structure that mounts to any tile with three adhesive wall hooks. The screen protector is anti-fog and does not interfere with any of the touch screen capabilities. The mount also rotates 360 degrees so you can really get into movie mode.

30 This Double-Sided Hanging Bra Organizer That Spins 360 Degrees Bseash Hanging Bra Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bras are not something you want to squish inside your drawer, but they can take up a lot of space that your dresser may not be able to afford. Instead of all of that, place them instead in this hanging bra organizer. The linen cloth is dual-sided with 20 total mesh pockets: five long pockets for wired bras and 15 smaller pockets for sports bras, wire-free bras, and panties. In addition to being able to rotate 360 degrees so you can easily view both sides, the hanger also has a breathable design to keep your delicates protected.

31 These Motion Sensor Lights That Can Work In Any Weather HMCITY Motion Sensor Solar Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t rely on that dim street light to guide you to safely to your home at night. These wall-mounted, motion sensor lights are solar powered and have three modes to guide you home: motion sensor, permanent on, and smart brightness. When it detects motion, it brightens and has an illumination coverage of 30 squared meters. The heatproof plastic is weather-resistant so you don’t have to think twice about leaving it out there all year long.

32 These Arm Chair Covers Witth Pockets To Keep Remotes & Books Joywell Armchair Caddy Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make your armrests functional with the addition of this fabric caddy. This genius home addition has two larger pockets for novels, notebooks, or tablets as well as four smaller pockets for various remotes that you’ll need for your TV and streaming devices. Having everything handy without the need of a coffee table with this soft caddy that has a grippy underside. It’s available in 29 colors to match (or accent) your couch.

33 A Clear Table Protector That Can Be Cut To Size OstepDecor Clear Desk Protector Amazon $18 See On Amazon Between spills and pen marks, tables are one of the most disrespected pieces of furniture. To protect your wood, glass, or even marble, place this clear table protector anywhere. While there are a ton of different sizes to choose from, the smooth surface can also be cut at home to perfectly fit the table or desk you had in mind. Thicknesses of 1.5mm and 2mm are both available so you can rest assured that no mess is making it through.

34 A Durable Set Of Glasses That Come With Glass Straws & Cleaning Brushes NETANY Drinking Glasses with Glass Straws (10 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of glasses will make mixing oat milk into your morning cup of coffee just a bit more exciting. Their can-like shape is molded from lead-free and BPA-free glass that can withstand temperatures from -68 degrees Fahrenheit to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. The set of four tumblers also comes with four matching glass straws and two cleaning brushes to reach every corner as well as the straws.

35 These Rug Pad Grippers That Prevent Tripping Home Techpro Rug Pad Grippers (12-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon A slipping rug is not only annoying but dangerous too. Avoid any trips with these rug pad grippers that firmly hold on to any floor type — including outdoors. Each pad is extremely thin (at just 1/10 of an inch thick) and will be completely inconspicuous after attaching.

36 This 100% Silk Pillowcase That Looks & Feels So Luxurious ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to luxe home upgrades, it’s genuinely hard to beat a silk pillowcase. Made of 100% mulberry silk, not only does this pillowcase look so sleek, it also is gentler on your skin and hair. Yep, that means no more morning creases or bedhead. With a hidden zipper, this pillowcase is also guaranteed to stay on your pillow for a truly great look. It’s available in over 30 colors to match your room’s decor.

37 A Silicone Toilet Brush That Easily Bends For A Deeper Clean Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike an ordinary design, this best-selling toilet brush is made with silicone bristles that are easily bent so that they can reach around the angle of the interior rim, cleaning every possible corner. The holder is also upgraded as it is equipped with a drip slot to better drain the water that accumulates. By having the water drip out instead of collecting at the bottom of the base, the brush will have a hygienic place to be held, but it still looks sleek thanks to the rose gold hue.

38 This Roll Up Drying Rack That Can Support 33 Pounds Of Dishes Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of stainless steel rods with silicone edges, this drying rack doesn’t take up nearly as much counter space as one typically does. In fact, the roll up design is able to be stored in a drawer and sit over the sink, allowing your dishes to drip right into the basin. This way, not only is it a way to dry up to 33 pounds of dishes, but it also can be used as a surface for rinsing fruits and veggies.

39 This Museum Wax That Keeps Your Valuable Antiques From Falling Over Quakehold! Museum Wax Amazon $7 See On Amazon To keep all your antiques and knickknacks safe from falling over when someone passes by, use just a bit of this museum wax. Placing it on the bottom of any knick knack will keep it in place without leaving a residue once you decide to move it, and it’s removable and reusable if you want to rearrage your belongings without damage.

40 An Umbrella Light With 28 LED Bulbs To Illuminate Your Patio OYOCO Patio Umbrella Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you don’t anywhere on your porch to hang up string lights or they’re just not your style, stick this cordless umbrella light underneath, you guessed it, your outdoor umbrella. The disc has 28 LED lights that can be adjusted depending on how much brightness you want. Just clamp it onto the center pole to start making a lot more use out of you backyard space.

41 This Adhesive Kitchen Backsplash That Covers Over 8 Square Feet Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Sheets) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Changing your kitchen tiles can cost thousands of dollars in materials and labor. Avoid that hefty price tag and opt for this beautiful, adhesive kitchen backsplash that mimics the look of rectangular tiles in seven different colors. Each sheet is resistant to heat and moisture and easy to wipe clean of stains. No messy glue is needed; just peel off the back and put in position. One pack comes with 10 sheets for a total of 8.2 square feet of coverage.

42 These Clear Book Ends With Anti-Slip Bottoms MaxGear Acrylic Book Ends (2 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Let the covers be the design themselves with these clear book ends that get the job done without having to add anything to your decor. Each holder is made of heavy-duty acrylic that is 4 millimeters thick and strong enough to hold up even the largest Harry Potter. Plus, each piece has an anti-slip foam pad so you won’t hear any books tumbling to the floor.

43 This 3-Tiered Corner Shelf That Can Hold Up To 45 Pounds Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Reversible Corner Display Amazon $20 See On Amazon At just $20, this shelving unit will most likely be the most affordable piece of furniture in your home. But don’t be fooled, affordable doesn’t mean poor quality. Each wooden shelf can hold up to 15 pounds, and the entire thing takes just five minutes to assemble. This shelf comes in a 15 finishes to match your room, including gray, walnut, beech, and black.

44 A Bidet Attachment With Adjustable Water Pressure Geenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Feel extra fancy each time you use the bathroom by adding this bidet attachment to your toilet. The small device is made of high quality plastic that will not rust and is meant to last. Both the water pressure and the angle of the spray nozzle is adjustable so the cleansing experience is personalized to your needs.

45 These Quilted China Storage Containers With Felt Dividers Woffit China Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These china storage containers will keep your precious or seasonal dinnerware as sparkly as the day you got it. The quilted cases cocoon each piece in a thick padded fabric that keeps it protected from any hits or falls. This pack includes spaces for 12 dinner plates, 12 salad plates, 12 saucers, 12 coffee mugs, 12 wine glasses, and 48 felt plate dividers to further prevent any chipping.

46 A Magnetic Knife Block That Hold Up To 12 Pieces ENOKING Magnetic Knife Block Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of hiding your knives inside a wooden box, display them with this magnetic knife block. The block is made of natural acacia wood that is magnetic on both side, allowing it to hold up to 12 knives. The acrylic shield prevents any potential injuries and can be disassembled if you do not find it necessary. For extra precaution, the bottom of the block is also equipped with anti-slip feet to keep it sturdy on your counter.

47 This Foldable Hamper With A Built-In Divider Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper Amazon $33 See On Amazon This foldable hamper has a few seriously smart features. First, there’s a built-in divider to separate your laundry but keep it all in one basket. Secondly, there’s an interior lining, which can be removed, carried, and washed for a quick trip to the washing machine. Third, the entire hamper collapses and separates for easy storage when you’re moving. Not to mention, its made of durable bamboo in a beautiful espresso finish and has a lid that keeps dirty clothes hidden from view.

48 A Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set That Makes 3 Drinks At Once Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take your next dinner party to the next level with this stainless steel cocktail shaker set. The included dual-sided jigger can measure both a 1/2 and 1 1/2 ounces, saving you dishes. Shake up your concoction, pour through the built-in strainer, and serve up to three drinks at a time. The rust-proof build is safe to put in the dishwasher for a quick clean-up.

49 A Magnetic Oven Strip That Saves Counter Space Uprimu Magnetic Oven Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon This magnetic oven strip is the easiest remodeling task you’ll ever do. In just seconds, you’ll have an extra 27.5 inches of counter space that you can use to keep spices, oils, or measuring tools. The slab of high-grade stainless steel adheres to the top of your stove without leaving a residue if you choose to one day remove it. The steel resists rusts, odors, stains, and corrosion.