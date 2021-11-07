The 80 Cheapest, Most Popular Gifts On Amazon

When it comes to buying gifts, there are two things I always look out for: The price and the reviews. If the price is affordable and the reviews are stellar, I always know I’ve got a great gift on my hands. The people in my life deserve the best, right? But I do realize how difficult shopping for others can be — and if you agree, don’t worry: I’ve put together this list of cheap, popular gifts to make shopping a little simpler — and everything is available on Amazon.

Whether you have something in mind or need a little inspiration, this list has got something for everyone in your life. There’s a tube of mascara that shouldn’t smudge in the rain, as well as a stylish clock that lights up words to tell you what time it is. Or, if you’re shopping for a fashionista, you could even grab this three-pack of biker shorts that come in fun prints. And because I’ve made sure to check both the prices and the reviews, there’s no need to worry about the quality — everything you’ll find inside is top-notch.

So what are you waiting for? These cheap gifts aren’t going to buy themselves.

1 These Hand Creams Made With Luxurious Coconut Milk La Chatelaine 20% Shea Butter Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only are these hand creams made with 20% organic shea butter, but they also contain vitamin E and argan oil that are both loaded with antioxidants. Each set comes with three scents: coconut milk, shea, and lychee cranberry. Plus, the plant-based formula has never been tested on animals.

2 A Face Roller Made With Gorgeous Rose Quartz BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with tired eyes, try massaging them with this calming this facial roller. Both the roller and gua sha scraper are made from sparkling rose quartz — and the roller is even guaranteed not to squeak as it glides across your face.

3 The Socks Made From Thick, Warm Wool JOYCA & Co. Warm Wool Cotton Thick Winter Crew Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon Need a cozy pair of socks for cooler weather? These ones are made from a thick wool-cotton blend to help keep your feet toasty. One size is made to fit most — and one reviewer even wrote that “these are gorgeous.” They continued, “They are toasty warm.”

4 A Stylish Tote Bag Made From Faux Leather Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen similar tote bags cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this one is available for less than $25. It’s made from stylish faux leather, with a cute tassel dangling off of one of the handles. The best part? It comes in dozens of colors, ranging from royal blue to wine red.

5 This Waterproof Mascara That Won’t Smudge In The Rain Bestidy Silk Fiber Lash Mascara Amazon $14 See On Amazon With its long-lasting and waterproof formula, this mascara is made to stay on your lashes all day long — even in bad weather. It’s also hypoallergenic, making it suitable for sensitive eyes. And unlike some waterproof mascaras, many reviewers complimented how it was still easy to remove.

6 A Pair Of Cuff Earrings Plated With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a ton when it comes to buying quality jewelry — and these earrings are proof. They’re plated with real 14-karat gold, which means they won’t turn your skin green. And if you aren’t into white gold? They’re also available in yellow and rose gold.

7 The Cozy Shawl Made With Soft Cashmere HOYAYO Cashmere Wool Shawl Wraps Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from a soft cashmere-wool blend, this shawl is a must-have for chilly days out and about. It’s perfect for creating a cozy layered look, or you can even use it to add a splash of color to your outfit. In addition to the camel shade you see above, you can also grab it in rose red, blue, maple, and more.

8 These Reusable Straws That Filter Drinks Through Natural Crystals Ayana Wellness Gem Water Straws Amazon $30 See On Amazon These water straws — which are made with borosilicate glass — have small, natural crystals on the inside: one with rose quartz, and the other with amethyst. Plus, each one is reusable, making them friendly towards the environment. They’re also BPA-free.

9 This Slim Credit Card Holder Made From Real Leather woogwin Slim RFID Credit Card Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is this credit card holder made from real leather, but it also clips onto your keyring or lanyard for easy access. It’s slim enough that it won’t add significant bulk to your keys — and it even comes in dozens of different colors to suit any style.

10 A Throw Blanket Made From Fluffy Faux Fur Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just imagine curling up with this fluffy blanket on a cold, chilly evening. The faux fur material gives it a luxurious feeling against your skin — or, you could even drape it across your sofa or bed for a stylish little touch. Choose from seven colors, including a gorgeous shade of pastel yellow.

11 These Pillowcases Made From Soft Velvet MIULEE Velvet Soft Solid Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon I bought these pillowcases as colorful accents for my bed — but the velvety fabric is so soft that I find myself using them for naps all the time. They also come in a variety of sizes (mine are rectangular), as well as more than 35 different colors.

12 A Foot Spa That You Need When Working From Home Conair Pedicure Foot Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage Amazon $26 See On Amazon Imagine letting your feet soak in this foot spa while you’re working from home — then make that dream a reality by adding it to your cart. The control are located down by your feet so they’re easier to control, and there’s even a soothing vibration function for extra-sore days.

13 The Hair Dryer That Helps Reduce Unwanted Frizz LPINYE Professional Hair Dryer with Diffuser Ionic Conditioning Amazon $40 See On Amazon Built with ionic technology, this hair dryer works to tame unwanted frizz as it dries your hair — and it even comes with three interchangeable nozzles, as well as a diffuser for curly hair. “This hairdryer is so much easier to use than my old dryer (who knew), and the diffuser makes all the difference in the world,” raved one reviewer.

14 These Fluffy Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles Crazy Lady Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Step off of those cold floors and into these plush slippers. The insoles are made with memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet for comfort, while the faux fur uppers help keep you warm. Plus, they even come in 15 different colors. • Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

15 A Trio Of Biker Shorts For Less Than $25 YOLIX Buttery Soft Biker Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t have money to spend on designer bike shorts? Not a problem — just grab this set of three for less than $25. They’re made from buttery-soft fabric that moves with your body, allowing you to bend and twist in any direction you please. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Eye Pillow Filled With Soothing Lavender Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only is this eye pillow great for napping during the day, but it’s also filled with a soothing blend of lavender and flax seeds. The flax seeds give your eyes just the right amount of pressure, while the lavender works to soothe your mind after a long, stressful day.

17 A Muscle Roller That You Can Take With You GoFit Roll On Massager Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re feeling soreness in your legs, back, or anywhere else on your body, this massage roller can likely help soothe it. The rubber-coated shell gives you a firm place to grip while you roll it all over — and it’s the perfect size to take with you in your gym bag, or even your carry-on bag.

18 The Lipstick That Dries Completely Matte The Lip Bar Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a matte lipstick that won’t flake while you’re out? Make sure to check out this tube. The formula is cruelty-free, vegan, and ultra-pigmented so that you’re not left with fading lips. Plus, it even comes in eight different shades.

19 A Warm Beanie Cap That Comes In So Many Colors Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dusky purple, bright orange, pastel lime — this beanie cap comes in so many shades you’ll likely want to grab more than one. It’s made from 100% warm acrylic, with ribbed knitting so that it fits comfortably. One customer wrote, “I bought this in charcoal and lost it on a trip, so I bought the exact color again because I missed it so much. Now I'm back to buy it in more colors.”

20 A Nourishing Cream That Helps Define Curly Hair EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cream is made with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, aloe, and more to help hydrate your curls. The result? Your hair will likely come out looking shiny, bouncy, and moisturized. As an added bonus, the product resists humidity — and one customer wrote that “a little goes a long way.”

21 This Khaki Flannel That’s Perfect For Chilly Days Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Shacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you ask me, every closet needs at least one cozy flannel for chilly weather — and this one comes in 10 different shades to suit any style. It’s made from 100% warm polyester, with two flap pockets on the chest for an ultra-classic look. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 An Egg Cooker That Gets Breakfast Made Quickly Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon My boyfriend just bought this egg cooker, and honestly? It’s gotten way more use than I thought it would. You can soft, medium, or hard boil up to six eggs at once, though it can also make poached and scrambled eggs if you prefer. And at less than 1 pound, it’s easy to stash away in even the most cramped kitchens.

23 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Flatten Unwanted Blemishes Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics Amazon $13 See On Amazon Do you have a blemish you’re trying to get rid of overnight? Cover it with one of these patches. The hydrocolloid dressing absorbs pus, helping flatten unwanted blemishes in hours. They even have a transparent hue, and 36 come in one pack.

24 A Serum That Leaves Lips Looking Plump & Hydrated Vafee Natural Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can dab this serum onto your lips before bedtime , and the collagen-rich formula can help plump up your lips for up to 24 hours. It’s also loaded with vitamin E, which is great for keeping chapped lips at bay. Plus, the formula is waterproof.

25 The Deep Conditioner That Helps Repair Damaged Hair Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask Amazon $38 See On Amazon Dry, over-processed hair is no match for this deep conditioning mask. Fortified with B-vitamins and biotin, it penetrates deep into stressed-out strands to help repair damage — all while rosehip oil and other fatty acids work to control unwanted frizz. Plus, the formula is cruelty-, sulfate-, and silicone-free.

26 A 3-D Printed Lamp That Looks Just Like The Moon LOGROTATE LED Moon Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this lamp look just like the moon, but it’s also been 3-D printed so that it feels just like it, too. Each order comes with a remote so that you can turn it on or off, as well as switch between 12 different colors when setting a mood. Use it as a night light, or even as a centerpiece on a coffee table.

27 This Digital Clock With An Extra-Large Display SZELAM Digital Mirrored Alarm Clock Amazon $22 See On Amazon Having trouble reading that clock from across the room? Not a problem when you’ve got this extra-large one. Not only is the face easy to read, but the brightness is also adjustable up to three levels — just in case it’s a little too bright while you’re trying to sleep.

28 A Facial Cleanser That Won’t Dry Out Skin CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike some cleansers, this one is made with three essential ceramides as well as hyaluronic acid. The result? It shouldn’t leave your skin feeling dry after a good wash — and the formula is non-comedogenic, in addition to being suitable for sensitive skin.

29 The Shampoo Brush That Helps Save Manicures HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Scrubbing your scalp clean might feel great, but this shampoo brush makes it even easier. The soft silicone bristles gently massage away dirt so that your manicure stays pristine, while the handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip in the shower.

30 These Cute Jars That Are Perfect For Dry Ingredients EZOWare Wooden Glass Jar Set (10-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make any pantry Instagram-worthy with these cute jars. The lids are made from natural bamboo, giving them a classy look that’s a step above plasticware — and they’re even airtight to help keep everything inside fresh. The best part? You also get a set of chalkboard labels with every order.

31 A Fuzzy Bucket Hat Lined With Faux Sherpa MaxNova Fuzzy Sherpa Teddy Style Faux Fur Wool Bucket Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon With an adjustable drawstring on the inside, this bucket hat can easily be adjusted. It’s made from soft faux fur that’s as sure to turn heads as it is to keep you warm — and it even comes in more than 10 gorgeous shades. One customer wrote that, “I had so many complements and quality is really good!”

32 This Plush Tote Bag That Stands Apart From The Rest YFGBCX Fluffy Shoulder Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something that’ll have you turning heads wherever you go, make sure to check out this plush tote bag. It’s made from fluffy fabric that feels just like faux fur — and unlike some bags, this one is large enough to fit all of your daily essentials.

33 A Spray That Douses Your Face In Refreshing Mist COOLA Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Amazon $36 See On Amazon The next time your face is feeling a little parched, try spritzing yourself with this refreshing mist. Coconut and aloe water work to moisturize dry skin, while SPF 18 gives you some protection from the sun’s harsh rays. And unlike some sprays, this one is completely alcohol-free.

34 These Slides Made From Soft EVA Foam rosyclo Pillow Slides Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed out to the mailbox or taking a shower at the gym, these slides will keep your feet clean from the dirty ground. They’re made from soft EVA foam, with extra-thick midsoles for added comfort. Plus, the textured outsoles help keep you sturdy. • Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

35 A Pack Of Hair Clips That Come In Gorgeous Colors FSMILING Medium Hair Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Blue tortoise, pink granite, marbled black — these hair clips come in so many gorgeous colors you’ll find yourself wanting to wear more than one at a time. And if you’re worried about their grip? Each one is made with a sturdy spring on the inside, giving them exceptional tension so that your hair stays in place.

36 This Long Jacket That’s Slouchy & Spacious Astylish Casual Long Sleeve Shacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you wear this jacket as a shirt or jacket is up to you — but either way, it’ll keep you warm when temperatures dip low. The chest and hip pockets give you tons of space to store everything from cash to keys. And since it’s made from soft polyester, there’s no need to worry about it feeling scratchy. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 A High-Quality Hoodie For Less Than $20 Gildan Men's Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can grab this Gildan hoodie and wear it to the gym, while you’re running errands, or simply when you’re relaxing on the couch. It’s made from thick fabric, making it great for chilly days — and the longer dropped shoulder gives you extra room to move. • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

38 This Tub Of Pink Stuff That’ll Clean Nearly Anything Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Amazon $7 See On Amazon Consider this tub of pink stuff your miracle cure-all for any stubborn cleaning jobs around the house. The vegan formula is safe to use on pots and pans, grills, glass, ceramic, boats, and more. Plus, it won’t leave behind scratches like some cleaners can do.

39 An Eye Cream That Helps Lock In Moisture LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Loaded with vitamins C, E, and B5 (as well as rosehip seed oil, aloe leaf juice, hibiscus flower extract, and more), this cream is a must-have if you’re hoping to nourish the areas around your eyes. In fact, it can even help brighten up your under-eye area, and customers have given it over 13,000 five-star ratings.

40 The Ring That’s Plated With Real 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Simulated Diamond Stackable Ring Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get quality jewelry — and this beautiful ring is proof. Not only is it plated with 14-karat gold, but the cubic zirconia stones even sparkle just like real diamonds. Choose from three finishes: white gold, rose gold, or yellow gold.

41 A Precision Razor That’s Perfect For Shaping Brows Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon These slim precision razors make it easy to shave away individual, unwanted hairs — and you can even use them to gently exfoliate away dead skin. They currently have over 100,000 five-star ratings, and one pack comes with three shaping tools.

42 This Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Cold For Hours Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of your drinks going warm before you’re able to finish them? Start drinking out of this insulated tumbler. It can help keep your drinks cold for hours, and the small base makes for an easy fit into most cupholders. The best part? The tough stainless steel walls are also shatter-resistant.

43 A Slicer That Cuts Bagels Into Even Halves Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cutting a bagel into two even halves can be tricky — unless you’re using this slicer. The safety guard helps keep your fingers out of harm’s way, while the blade is nonstick to help it glide through bagels, buns, or nearly any other type of roll.

44 These Strips That Clean Deep Into Clogged Pores Bioré Charcoal Deep Cleansing Pore Strips Amazon $6 See On Amazon Unlike some pore strips, these ones use patented C-bond technology so that they bond directly to the blackheads you’re trying to remove — not just your skin. They only need to set for about 10 minutes before you pull them off, and they can even help shrink the appearance of pores.

45 The Clips Made For Thick Hair SHALAC Large Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair (4 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These hair clips were designed to hold thick hair in place, and they come in four different color combinations. Thousands of reviewers even raved about how well they held their ‘do — and one even wrote that “somehow these are able to hold up 35" of thick hair with no issues whatsoever!”

46 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Just Looks Plain Good ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $33 See On Amazon I don’t even drink coffee, yet I’m thinking about buying this cold brew coffee maker anyway. Not only would it look great on my bar, but if I ever do feel like a cup of cold brew? The stainless steel filter is 100% reusable — and the lid is even airtight to help keep your brew fresh.

47 The Heated Mittens That Can Help Soften Skin True Glow by Conair Thermal Spa Heated Beauty Hand Mitts Amazon $25 See On Amazon When lotion isn’t enough to help soften the skin on your hands, it might be time to give these heated mitts a try. Using heat helps open the pores on your skin, allowing your moisturizing serums to penetrate deeper — and the temperature is even adjustable up to three levels.

48 A White Noise Machine With 20 Non-Looping Sounds Magicteam Sound Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon Some white noise machines loop their sounds after just a few seconds — and once you pick up on it, it’s hard not to notice. This one, on the other hand, comes pre-loaded with 20 non-looping nature sounds. And since the volume is adjustable up to 32 levels, it’s perfect for naps as well as ambient noise when doing chores.

49 These Crocs That Come In Dozens Of Colors Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog Amazon $30 See On Amazon These crocs are great for days where you’re stuck standing on your feet for hours, as the supportive EVA soles work to absorb shock so that your joints don’t grow as sore. Reviewers adored how easy they are to slip on — and they even come in dozens of fun colors. • Available sizes: 4 Women / 2 Men — 19 Women / 17 Men

50 A Kit That Lets You Make Candles At Home SUPERSUN Candles Making Kit $29 See On Amazon Need a way to fill up a rainy afternoon? Try out this candle making kit. Each order comes with a little over 1 pounds’ worth of 100% natural beeswax, as well as nine different gorgeous candle tins. Plus, the tins are even reusable after they’ve burned down.

51 This Media Player that Plugs Into Your Television Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t have a smart television that can stream Netflix or Hulu? Just plug this Roku stick into one of your television’s HDMI ports, then connect to the internet. You’ll instantly be able to watch HBOMAX, Disney+, and more — all while using voice commands to navigate through programs if you like.

52 A Lap Desk With Space For Your Phone & Mouse LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike some lap desks, this one features a built-in mouse pad and a little slot where you can store your phone. The dual-bolster cushions conform to your lap to help keep you comfortable, while the flat top allows for proper ventilation to help prevent your laptop from overheating.

53 The Sharpies That Come In Bright Colors Sharpie S-Note Creative Markers Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with having a good permanent marker at your disposal — and this pack of Sharpies comes with 24 different colors. Plus, each one even has a two-in-one chisel tip that lets you draw thick strokes, as well as finer lines.

54 These Strip Lights That You Can Install Nearly Anywhere dalattin Color Changing Led Strip Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you put these strip lights under your cabinets or in your room is up to you — but either way, they’ll light up your home in more than 10 fun colors. They’re backed with 3M adhesive, making it easy to stick wherever you like. Plus, each order comes with a remote so that you can control them from afar.

55 A Face Cream That Doubles As A Makeup Primer Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Amazon $28 See On Amazon Dry skin is no match for this luxurious face cream, as it’s made with hydrating shea butter and aloe vera that helps leave skin feeling oh-so smooth. And if your skin is already perfectly moisturized? You can also use it as a primer underneath your makeup.

56 This Blanket That You Can Wear Like A Sweatshirt THE COMFY Amazon $45 See On Amazon This blanket can be worn like a sweatshirt, thanks to its sleeves, hood, and pocket. It’s made with cozy microfiber and a lining that feels like sherpa, and it comes in nine colors. It’s also machine washable for simple care and has over 51,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

57 These Exfoliating Foot Peels Infused With Papaya Extracts DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a trip to the salon? Just let your feet soak in these peels. They’re meant to help exfoliate and moisturize dry feet using potent papaya extracts (in addition to other natural ingredients). “I am amazed,” raved one reviewer. “The skin on the balls of my feet and around my toes is still all peeling off. It's great.”

58 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Runs For Up To 25 Hours Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon When the air in your bedroom is uncomfortably dry, just turn on this humidifier. The large water reservoir is able to provide up to 25 hours of cool mist, which means you can easily let it run overnight — and then into the next morning and afternoon, too. Plus, the mist nozzle can be rotated 360 degrees into any direction you like.

59 This Cozy Turtleneck That’s Available In So Many Colors ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you ask me, you can never go wrong with a good turtleneck — and this one is made from 100% warm acrylic that’s perfect for snuggling up on chilly nights. Many reviewers adored how it fits true to size. And with dozens of colors to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your style. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

60 A Bowl That Lets You Pop Fresh Kernels In The Microwave The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t need a bulky air popper to enjoy fresh popcorn — just pour some kernels into this microwaveable bowl. The stay-cool handles on either side let you take it out while the popcorn is still hot, and it even collapses down for easy storage in your cabinets or drawers.

61 The Washer That Gets Your Makeup Brushes Clean Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your makeup brushes are caked in foundation and pigment, try using this washer to get those bristles clean. It’s designed to work with brushes of nearly any shape or size, and the washing bowl is even shatter-resistant — just in case it gets dropped.

62 A Durable Foam Roller That Lined With Grooves 321 STRONG Foam Roller Amazon $27 See On Amazon This foam roller is made from high-quality EVA foam that’s seriously durable — and the raised grooves even dig into muscles for added relief. One reviewer even wrote that “the first time I used this roller I felt a difference immediately.” It’s available in various colors.

63 This Socket That Adapts To Fit Nearly Any Nut Or Bolt KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tools Gifts for Men Amazon $15 See On Amazon With rods that automatically adjust to fit nearly any nut or bolt you’re working with, this universal socket is an absolute game-changer in any toolbox. The best part? It’s made from tough chrome vanadium steel that won’t bend or warp under heavy pressure.

64 The Socks That Every Coffee Lover Needs Luxury Coffee Socks with Cupcake Gift Packaging Amazon $13 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love getting a fuzzy pair of socks as a gift? Whether you keep this pair or give them away is up to you, but either way they’ll keep your feet feeling warm and cozy off the chilly hard-surface floors. Plus, the fun message on the bottom is a great way to remind your housemates to bring you coffee.

65 These Steaming Masks That Can Help Revitalize Tired Eyes ProCIV Steam Eye Masks Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether your eyes are dry or tired, these steaming masks can help give them a quick refresh. There’s no need to put them in the microwave — just open one up, put it on, and it should automatically start warming up. They’re great for traveling, or even just a quick nap.

66 A Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don’t have to sing a cappella in the shower: Turn on this Bluetooth speaker and jam out alongside your favorite tunes. The waterproof exterior keeps it protected from splashing shower water, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 12 hours. Six different colors are available.

67 The Bamboo-Fabric Throw Blanket You Can Use All Year Long DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Some throw blankets are too heavy for the summer, or too light for the winter — but this one is just right. It’s made from 100% bamboo, which allows your skin to breathe so that you don’t overheat while you’re relaxing. And if you aren’t into grey? It also comes in seven other shades.

68 A Fabric Shaver That Works On Furniture Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Furniture, leggings, curtains — this fabric shaver is so versatile that it’ll work on all of them and more. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it suitable for use on nearly any fabric. And since it’s completely cordless, all it requires are two AA batteries (where are not included).

69 These Pillowcases Made From 100% Mulberry Silk Jocoku 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases Set of 2 Amazon $24 See On Amazon Switching the cotton pillowcases in your room with these silk ones can help keep your hair and skin hydrated — but they’re also breathable, making them great for hot nights. Many reviewers raved about how they’re “well made.” There are even a few different sizes available.

70 A Yoga Strap That Helps You Stretch Extra Deep SANKUU Yoga Strap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some stretches require help from a second person — or, you could just use this yoga strap for those extra-deep stretches. It’s made from tough nylon that won’t tear under pressure. And with 12 loops to choose from, people of all flexibility levels can easily use it.

71 This Knife That Makes It Easier To Spread Butter Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ever notice how cold sticks of butter can be difficult to spread? That’s why this knife features a series of slots along the blade. The butter separates into them as the knife drags across, leaving you with small, curled bits of butter that are easier to spread. And since it’s made from stainless steel, it’s also rust-resistant.

72 The Lumbar Support Pillow Filled With Plush Memory Foam ComfiLife Lumbar Support Back Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Need a little extra support for your lower back? This lumbar support pillow is filled with plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your body. The cover is also breathable so that you don’t get too hot — and the adjustable strap is made to fit onto nearly any chair.

73 A Unique Clock That Lights Up The Time Using Words Sharper Image Light Up Electronic Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon This word clock is a fun addition to any desk or shelf. It gives you the time in five-minute intervals using words instead of numbers — and you even have the choice of two finishes: copper or black. Plus, one reviewer wrote that “the clock is bright and looks more expensive than the price.”

74 This Face Oil That’s Loaded With Vitamin C Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil Amazon $34 See On Amazon Give your face a few drops of this vitamin C oil after you’ve cleansed your skin. Not only can it help brighten your complexion, but the added turmeric is also chock-full of nourishing antioxidants. And since it only takes two or three drops to cover your entire face, one bottle is enough to last for months.

75 This RFID-Blocking Wallet That Has 11 Card Pockets TRAVANDO Wallet with Money Clip Amazon $30 See On Amazon This durable wallet is compact, but it can also hold up to 11 cards within its pockets. There’s even a clip to hold onto cash, and the exterior is made with RFID-blocking material that’s available in an array of colors. Over 45,000 customers have given it five-star reviews, too.

76 A Facial Cleansing Brush With 2 Speeds For Exfoliation Facial Cleansing Brush by Olay Regeneris $21 See On Amazon This Olay Regeneris facial cleansing brush features two speeds to help exfoliate your skin. It’s also battery powered and water-resistant — and the purchase comes with two different brush heads. Plus, it has over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

77 This Crossbody Purse That Fits Your Cell Phone & Credit Cards myFriday Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This crossbody bag makes it easier to carry your essentials around without worrying about a packed purse. That’s because it’s designed specifically to carry your cell phone, cards, and cash, thanks to the zippered pockets and card pouches that hold it together. Plus, it’s available in over 40 colors.

78 The Must-Have Accessory For Anyone Who Loves To Grill GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you love to grill or someone else in your family does, this grill scraper is a great gift. Not only is it constructed with stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, but it even features bristles to help scrub the surface after cooking. Plus, the 18-inch handle makes it easier to clean without getting too close.

79 A Stainless Steel Tumbler That Helps Keep Your Drink Cold Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $15 See On Amazon This insulated tumbler can help keep your beverage cold, thanks to its insulated stainless steel construction. It even includes two straws — one that flips open and one that fits through the lid — and is available in tons of different colors and designs. The ones pictured here hold 24 ounces of liquid, but 16, 20, and 28 ounces are also options.