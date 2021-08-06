The Home Office Is Planning Another Mass Deportation – Here's How To Help Stop It

In an apparent reversal of an agreement made between the Home Office and Jamaica’s High Commissioner Seth Ramocan, several dozen people who arrived in the UK as minors may be deported to Jamaica later this month, the Guardian reports.

The charter flight to Jamaica – which is scheduled for August 11, 2021 – will carry individuals whose criminal convictions have triggered deportation orders. Of the 19 people scheduled to be deported, six came to Britain before they were 12, and five spent some part of their childhood in the British care system, according to Movement For Justice’s Karen Doyle.

Campaigners are protesting the decision, arguing that it is unreasonable to deport people from a country where they have lived since childhood to a country where they have no ties. A previous Freedom Of Information request shows that people from Caribbean countries such as Jamaica are disproportionately targeted for deportation following a crime.

Campaigners are also arguing that the Home Office are going back on their word after an agreement was made with Jamaica’s High Commissioner Seth Ramocan in November 2020 that anyone who arrived to the UK under the age of 12 was safe from deportation.

“They have consented to having an age limit. It’s a request that has been granted,” Ramocan told the Guardian in November 2020, adding, “It isn’t that the law has changed in any way. It’s a consideration, a request that has been granted.”

It remains unclear whether these terms (which were agreed ahead of another mass deportation to Jamaica in December 2020) will apply to those scheduled to board the flight on August 11.

Members of Parliament including Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Claudia Webbe, and Diane Abbott have called for the cancellation of the flight.

On August 4, Abbott tweeted, “I am shocked to learn that the Home Office is planning another mass deportation on the 11th of August.” Urgently calling on the Home Office to cancel these flights, Abbott elaborated, saying that these deportations “reinforce the government’s ongoing Hostile Environment policy and are wrong”.

In a comment to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the Home Office said, “People who come to this country and commit crimes should be expected to be removed. That is why we regularly operate charter flights to different countries – to remove foreign offenders, and those who have no right to be in the country but refused or failed to leave voluntarily.”

How To Help Stop The August 11 Deportations