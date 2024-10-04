The All-Inclusive Resort Is Back, Baby!

I’ve stayed in my fair share of unique lodgings. There was the all-glass Airbnb I rented in Lisbon, the private cabin in Woodstock, and the Disney cruise stateroom I spent four seasick evenings in. But this summer, I checked a new kind of hotel off my bucket list: the all-inclusive.

When IHG Hotels & Resorts offered me the chance visit the Iberostar Selection Albufera Playa in Mallorca, Spain, I was immediately intrigued. I’d never been to Spain — let alone to one of its islands on the Mediterranean Sea — but I’d seen enough Instagram photo dumps of its cliff-side beaches to know I desperately wanted to go. Still, the idea of staying in all-inclusive resort gave me pause. I thought to myself, Weren’t those an outdated concept?

I soon discovered that not only are all-inclusives still extremely popular in Mallorca, but they were actually invented there. The first, Club Med, opened its doors in 1950 on the north side of the island; many more followed in its wake.

Courtesy of Iberostar Selection Albufera Playa, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts

And while this particular IHG property honors its local heritage, it’s not your mother’s all-inclusive stay. “Located on some of the world's most stunning beaches, the teams at our resorts consistently deliver happy and memorable vacation experiences to guests looking to relax, celebrate, and enjoy life with their loved ones,” Sandra Farreró, the company’s Chief Brand Officer, tells Bustle.

Upon arrival in Mallorca, I discovered that Farreró was not exaggerating. Growing up, I’d always thought that “adults only” areas of hotels were both impolite and unnecessary. But as a 31-year-old on vacation, I couldn’t have been more grateful for the property’s 18+ pool and rooftop (the never-ending flow of free wine and beer didn’t hurt, either). Of course, the younger set is catered to as well — among other family-friendly amenities, there’s a pool with a foam machine that douses kids in bubbles — so there’s a place to hang and an activity to do for everyone. (My favorite? The ABBA cover band that serenaded us on my second night.)

Courtesy of Iberostar Selection Albufera Playa, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Though the popularity of all-inclusive resorts has waned in the United States — hence, my bias — my time in Mallorca opened my eyes to what made them so successful in the first place. Life today, particularly in the US, can be so fast-paced and so overstimulating that it’s difficult to unwind even on vacation. We put pressure on ourselves to see every attraction, sample every buzzy restaurant. But at an all-inclusive, it’s nearly impossible not to slow down. With your meals, entertainment, and adult beverages already arranged, all you need to do is submit to the experience. Take it from me.