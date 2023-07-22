The 50 Most Clever, Best-Looking Home Upgrades Under $35 On Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for simple home upgrades that make a difference without breaking the bank. I like things that look cute, of course, but the best finds also help me de-clutter, organize, relax, clean, and decorate my home. Oh, and I love things at a reasonable price point? Is that too much to ask? Not anymore.

These 50 clever, good-looking home upgrades are all under $35, so they really check off the boxes of useful, aesthetic, and budget-friendly. Don’t believe it’s real? Keep scrolling.

1 A Fingerprint-Proof Stainless Steel Utensil Holder That Rotates FineDine Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This stainless steel utensil holder adds a modern touch to your kitchen while keeping all your necessities within reach. It features a removable divider for ultimate organization and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily grab what you need. Plus, its non-skid foam base keeps it from sliding around your countertop.

2 A Hanging Organizer To Keep Your Closet Tidy & Functional Zober 9 Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer with 5 Drawer Organizers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make the most of your closet space with this hanging organizer. With four small drawers, one large drawer, two small cubbies, and three large cubbies, you’ll be able to keep things that are hard to hand like sweaters, T-shirts, hats, and belts organized and easily accessible. Additional mesh side pockets make sure everything you need is all in one place.

3 A Stackable Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set That Comes With Lids FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Mixing bowls that double as food storage containers? Perfect! This set of five stainless steels mixing bowls come with plastic lids for an airtight seal so you can measure, mix, serve, and store all in one place. They’re freezer- and dishwasher-safe, and they nest inside one another for space-saving storage.

4 These Stunning Geode Coasters That Also Protect Your Furniture JIC Gem Sliced Brazilian Agate Coasters Amazon $34 See On Amazon These gorgeous gem sliced coasters look like something out of a museum. Available in eight stunning colors, the coasters feature raw edges and irregular shapes to look as natural as they feel. And there are clear rubber pads on the bottom so you can protect your surfaces in style.

5 A Bamboo Caddy For Maximum Bath Time Relaxation Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $31 See On Amazon With this bamboo caddy, you can do almost anything in the bath. There’s a removable waterproof cover for tablets, a slot to hold your phone upright, a cup holder, and a wine glass slider that keeps your glass steady. It’s made of durable bamboo with a non-slip silicone bottom so you can relax without worry.

6 These Rotating Under Cabinet Hooks That Are Easy To Install SHBaizoy Under Cabinet Hooks (2 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Short on space in your kitchen? These under cabinet hooks have got you covered. Just install them to the bottom of your cabinets with adhesive tape, and the six hooks easily hang 4.4 pounds of utensils, coffee cups, or other everyday essentials. Each hook rotates 360 degrees so you can always find what you’re looking for without using precious counter space.

7 These Velvet Hangers That Have A 4.8-Star Rating Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take it from the 72,000 five-star ratings — these velvet hangers are a must-have. Their thin shape saves space in your closet, the 360-degree turning hook makes them easy to organize, and the notched edges keep skinny straps in place. And the velvet surface, combined with the curved shoulder preserve the natural shape of your clothes and keep your clothes securely on the hanger.

8 A Bamboo Cutting Board With Matching Serving Knives BlauKe Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Impress all your party guests when you pull out this bamboo cheese board and knife set. The reversible cutting board includes three fancy knives—a plane knife for hard cheese, a general knife for anything, and a fork knife for serving. Plus, the splinter-free surface won’t stain or absorb even the cheesiest odors.

9 An LED Backlight That Gives Your TV Movie Theater Vibes Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bring the movie theater into your home with this LED television backlight. It attaches to the back of your television with adhesive tape to create richer colors, greater contrast, and less eye strain. And it features 10 brightness modes to give you the perfect movie watching vibe every time.

10 These Stackable, Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Reviewers Love YellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of eight measuring spoons is a must-have whether you’re an avid cook or an occasional recipe follower. The spoons measure from from 1/8 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon and feature a magnetic center to easily nest them for space-saving storage. In addition to having a leveler, each spoon features a rounded side — for liquids — and an oval side — to easily get into spice bottles — so your dishes end up perfect every time.

11 This Chic Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Mirror SZELAM Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $24 See On Amazon How could you possibly snooze five times when you wake up to this gorgeous mirrored alarm clock? It features three brightness settings that automatically adjust from day to night, and when it’s off, it doubles as a functional mirror for morningtime makeup applications. And, if you absolutely need to snooze, you can set the time between alarms from five to 60 minutes.

12 A Set Of Modern Glass Mugs That Are Shock Resistant Bormioli Rocco Glass Coffee Mug Set (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Create Instagram-worthy milk and coffee when you have this glass mug set. The tempered glass is shock-resistant so it’s safe for both super hot and super cold beverages. Each cup in this set of six holds 10.25 ounces and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

13 A Toothbrush Holder That Also Dispenses Toothpaste iHave Toothbrush Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Organizing your bathroom — and cleaning your mouth — has never been easier than it has been with this toothbrush holder. It features a tray on the top for easy-to-access storage and a drawer to hide smaller necessities. It can hang up to six toothbrushes, has an automatic toothpaste dispenser, and holds three magnetic mouthwash cups.

14 This Sliding Tray That Holds Countertop Appliances Kitchen Caddy Sliding Coffee Maker Tray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your countertops scratch-free and clear when you have this brilliant coffee tray. Simply slide the caddy out when you want to use your machine, and slide it back when you’re finished. It’s that simple. It can hold up to 25 pounds and isn’t just great for coffee makers — it works for stand mixers, blenders, toasters, air fryers, and more.

15 An LED Light That Clips Conveniently Onto Your Grill Cave Tools Barbecue Grill Light for Outdoor Grill Amazon $17 See On Amazon Grill all morning, noon, and night when you have this attachable LED light. The aluminum clasp attaches to any round or square bar — like a grill’s handle — and is water- and heat-resistant. And it’s adjustable to make sure you can always see exactly what you’re doing.

16 This Bamboo Armrest Tray That Holds Your Phone & Drinks GEHE Armrest Tray with Phone Holder Amazon $31 See On Amazon Turn your armrest into a side table with this stylish bamboo tray. The curved, adjustable sides fit over any sized armrest, and the top features a non-skid base to avoid accidental spills. Unlike other armrest trays, this has a holder for your cell phone so you can mindlessly scroll while you sip. One reviewer raved, “This was a great buy! It is very sturdy, sits perfectly on the couch, and looks great.”

17 This Stylish Tumbler & Straw Set That’s Made Of Durable Glass NETANY Drinking Glasses with Glass Straws (10 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These glasses and straws are the best of both worlds. The can-shaped glasses bring an old-school vibe (that’s trending everywhere right now), while the glass straws keep things modern and cool. They’re made of shatter-resistant glass, and they’re dishwasher-safe for super easy cleaning.

18 A 3-Shelf Corner Organizer For Your Countertop Or Cabinet Bambüsi Kitchen Corner Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Save space and keep your kitchen organized with this corner shelf. It features three tiers made of durable and sleek bamboo, and fits into most cabinets with a height of 9.5 inches. Plus, it’s easily assembled with the included screws and screwdriver. If you’re short on space in your kitchen, this shelf is a life saver.

19 These Cute, Reusable Swedish Dishcloths That Are Super Absorbant brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths for Kitchen 6 Pack (Lemon Print) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking to save some money and the planet, swap out your paper towels for these reusable Swedish dishcloths. They’re biodegradable, compostable, and made of a cotton/cellulose blend that makes them suitable on stone, tile, stainless steel, and wood. One dishcloth lasts from three to 12 months and can replace up to 17 rolls of paper towels in its lifetime.

20 These Cedar Blocks That Protect Your Clothes From Moths & Mustiness CEDAR HOME Cedar Blocks for Clothes Storage (50 Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your clothes stored in the best possible way when you use these cedar blocks. Made of 100% red cedar wood, these rings for your hangers and balls for your drawers help to keep moths from digging their teeth into your favorite sweaters and musty scents from taking over. And, unlike traditional moth balls, these won’t leave that gross, immediately recognizable scent.

21 This Airtight Tupperware That Is A Tried & True Classic Tupperware Heritage Collection 17.25 Cup Bowl with Starburst Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get vintage style in the kitchen with this old-school Tupperware bowl. The nesting bowl features the classic starburst lid with an instant, airtight seal to keep your food fresh. It’s available in a small 3.5-cup or large 17.25-cup size and it’s dishwasher-safe for a super easy clean.

22 This Powerful Mini Fan That Clips Anywhere You Need It Hurricane Classic Clip Fan Amazon $21 See On Amazon Tiny but mighty, this mini clip fan will make sure you always have a breeze in your hair when you want one. With a fan head that’s 6 inches in circumference, the fan’s clasp opens up to 2 inches and can mount onto almost anything, anywhere, making it great for desks, beds, bathrooms, and everywhere in between.

23 A Stylish Stainless Steel Lazy Susan With 2 Levels Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your spices or condiments organized with this stainless steel lazy Susan. It has two shelves, and the turntable features raised rims so nothing spills out when it spins. Plus, there’s a non-slip base to keep everything in place. But don’t stop at spices, use this to store your cleaning supplies, makeup, office essentials — you name it!

24 This 3-Outlet Extension Cord That Sits Flush Against The Wall Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hide wires like a pro with this ultra-thin outlet cover and extension cord. The base sits flush against the outlet and covers it, while the barely-there 8-foot extension cord lets you plug your devices in discreetly, without all those pesky wires everywhere. This is a true game changer to keep your home looking sleek and clutter-free.

25 This Space-Saving Kitchen Gadget Set With Everything You Need Pisol Kitchen Gadgets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Have all your miscellaneous kitchen gadgets in one place with this clever and compact set of six. It includes a cheese grater, garlic grinder, pizza cutter, bottle opener, swivel peeler, and herb stipper. The blades are made from stainless steel for a precision cut every time, and they’re all dishwasher-safe to easily clean between uses.

26 An Eye-Catching Jewelry Stand That’s As Useful As It Is Fabulous Maxsirui Hand Form Ring Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Change up your jewelry display with this fun hand-shaped ring stand. It has a retro vibe and a cheeky feel, and it’s available in pink, black, white, and clear. The durable plastic jewelry display can store rings, necklaces, and bracelets so you never lose a piece again.

27 This Electric Milk Frother For A Cafe-Worthy Brew Every Day Bean Envy Milk Frother for Coffee Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get cafe-worthy coffee without the price tag when you have this easy-to-use electric milk frother. It has a comfy silicone handle with a stainless steel whisk to froth your milk in 15 seconds and with the simple press of one button. And, it includes a sleek stand for easy storage in between uses.

28 These Soft Satin Pillowcases That Have Over 282,000 Ratings Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Shoppers are obsessed with these buttery soft satin pillowcases that protect your hair and skin for a perfectly restful night. They have over 206,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and one reviewer raved, “I switched from my regular pillow covers to these for skin and hair [reasons]. I have [definitely] noticed a difference in my hair. In the [morning], my hair is less fizzy and static-y. There are also less knots in my hair [...]” If that isn’t enough for you, they come in three dozen colors to perfectly elevate any bedding set.

29 An Adjustable & Foldable Phone Stand That Comes In 9 Fun Colors Lamicall Blue Phone Stand for Desk Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your phone at an easy-to-see angle with this adjustable phone stand. It’s compatible with almost all phone sizes and cases, and features a center hole to charge your device while using. It’s a portable option, too, since it folds up to fit into the palm of your hand to bring it wherever you go.

30 A Soft Bamboo Blanket That Will Keep You Cool All Night Long KPBLIS Cooling Bamboo Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re a hot sleeper, this bamboo blanket will solve all your problems. Available in 10 colors, the lightweight blanket releases heat and wicks moisture away so the night sweats won’t wake you up. Plus, you can simply toss it into the washing machine and hang it dry to keep things clean.

31 A Lightweight Drying Rack That Folds For Easy Storage Umbra UDRY Rack and Microfiber Dish Drying Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your drying rack out of sight and out of mind between uses when you have this microfiber mat. It features an absorbent mat to dry things flat, and a removable set of plastic stacking columns to dry plates or silverware upright. The best part? It folds up to be super compact so you can stick it in a drawer and get it out of the way easily.

32 This Sparkly Window Decal That Gives You Elegant Privacy rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you need more privacy for your bathroom windows, or want to add some sparkle to your glass coffee table, this kaleidoscope patterned decal is for you. It’s reusable, easily removed, and blocks up to 96% of UV rays. Plus, it only needs water for installation, so it’s great for owners and renters alike.

33 These Colorful, Collapsible Trivets To Protect Your Counters KSENDALO Thick Silicone Trivets (5 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These silicone trivets come in a 5-pack with fun colors and can be folded up and tossed into your silverware drawer for space-saving storage. Each trivet is 15 millimeters thick to keep hot pots and pans — up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — from damaging your countertop.

34 These Floating Shelves That Will Elevate Any Room Greenco Photo Ledge Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for floating shelves to hang over your couch, in your bathroom, in your bedroom — you name it — these are for you. They’re sturdy and lightweight, hold up to 11 pounds each, and feature a lipped edge to make sure nothing slides off. They’re available in five neutral finishes, so you you have no excuse not to show off all your artwork and knickknacks.

35 These Diamond-Shaped Mirrors That Look Really Expensive Umbra Dima Diamond Mirrors Amazon $30 See On Amazon Elevate any room with these gorgeous diamond-shaped decorative mirrors. The set of three are hung with metal chains and matching hardware for a seamless, chic look. Plus, they can be arranged in a few different patterns to keep your decor fresh or hung separately, which adds to their versatility.

36 A Metal Pot & Pan Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Ordora Pots And Pans Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep your pots and pans organized and easily accessible with this metal organizer. The sturdy base can hold up to eight shelves, and they’re adjustable to fit the height of whatever pot, pan, or lid you’re looking to store. Each shelf can hold up to 10 pounds and features a rubber cover to keep your pans secure and scratch-free.

37 The Water-Resistant Bamboo Drawer Organizers With A Near-Perfect Rating ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get your junk drawer into tip-top shape with these bamboo organizers. With five different sized boxes, they can be arranged to fit into almost any drawer based on your individual storage needs, and they’re stylish enough to sit on your countertops, too. The solid bamboo is also water-resistant, so these are safe for use in the bathroom or kitchen.

38 These Round Ice Cube Trays That Comes With A Lid, Bin & Shovel Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make the cutest drinks every single time when you have this set of adorable round ice cube trays. Just fill the tray, clip on the lid, and you’ll have cute little ice balls in no time. Plus it comes with a bin and shovel so you can stock up on ice and never run out.

39 These Fluffy Pillow Covers That Shoppers Love WLNUI Fluffy Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these fluffy pillow covers are all the rage. Available in multiple chic colors to fit your aesthetic, the pillow covers are super soft and fuzzy and feature a hidden zipper to keep things seamless. One reviewer wrote, “These are not the cheap pillowcases that [leave] hair [strands] everywhere! These pillow coverings are truly soft! I love them [...]”

40 This Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves MISERWE Makeup Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep all your makeup in one convenient spot with this plastic organizer. The sturdy center base holds up to seven shelves that are adjustable to the height of all your cosmetic needs — from tall fragrances to short moisturizers. And it rotates 360 degrees so you have access to everything at all times.

41 These Adhesive Cord Organizers That Come In All Sizes OHill Black Cord Organizers (16 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your phone charger secured to the top of your nightstand — rather than falling to the ground all the time time — with these cord organizers. Just attach the flat bottom to the surface with the included adhesive tape, and slide your cord through the holder to keep it in place. It’s a simple yet effective solution for tidying up desks, nightstands, walls, and other spaces with tangled, unsighly cables.

42 A Toilet Brush & Holder Set That Actually Looks Nice BOOMJOY Silicone Toilet Brush and Holder Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon This toilet bowl cleaner is so chic and discreet you won’t even notice it’s in your bathroom. The brush’s rubber bristles get into all the hard-to-reach spots in your bowl to get it squeaky clean without scratching, and the handle has a set of hidden tweezers so you can retrieve hair from hard-to-grab spots, too. One reviewer wrote, “This is a great option. Sturdy, easy to clean, and the base is nice and wide so nothing splashes. Love it.”

43 A Waterproof Anti-Fatigue Mat Set That’s Cute & Anti-Slip KMAT Kitchen Mat [2 PCS] Amazon $30 See On Amazon These anti-fatigue mats are perfect for any kitchen. First, they’re easy to clean, since they’re waterproof and can be wiped with a damp cloth. Second, they’re comfortable with an anti-slip bottom and super thick cushioning for extra support for your spine, legs, and back while washing dishes or cooking. And, third this two-pack comes in eight colors and three sizes to fit any kitchen vibe.

44 This Adorable Night Light That Lets Off A Warm Hue QANYI Toast Bread LED Night Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to upgrade your boring night light game to something positively adorable, this LED bread-shaped light is perfect for you. The light is double-sided and lets off a 4000 Kelvin golden hue that’s perfect for dark environments. Plus, it has an optional timer to automatically turn off after 15 minutes.

45 These Storage Containers That Keep Your Food Fresh For Longer FineDine Airtight Food-Storage Containers With Lids (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your pantry organized and your food fresh for longer with these sleek storage containers. They’re easily stackable, have a leakproof airtight seal, and are clear so you can always see how much food you have left. And they come with cute chalkboard labels and a chalkboard marker to get an Instagram-worthy pantry without breaking the bank.

46 A Spa-Worthy Bath Pillow That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feel like you’re at the spa in your own bathroom when you have this plush bath pillow. The foam padding is super comfortable on your neck and head, and it’s waterproof for a fast dry. Just suction the pillow onto the edge of your bath, relax, and enjoy this best-selling Amazon product, which has over 12,000 five-star reviews.

47 These Chic Square Wine Glasses That Add A Modern Touch To Your Night Elixir Glassware Square Square Glasses (Set Of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll feel like a modern marvel when you’re sipping from these super chic square wine glasses. Each glass is hand blown, durable, and can hold up to 14 ounces of your favorite beverage. Reviewers love their stylish look, lightweight feel, and budget-friendly price, which is why these have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

48 These Twinkling String Lights That Elevate Any Indoor Or Outdoor Space Twinkle Star 300 LED Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turn any room in to a dreamy escape with these popular twinkling string lights. Just plug them in, hang them up, and your space is instantly elevated. And they boast eight lighting modes — from flashing to fading to twinkling — so whether you want to relax or party, these lights will fit your mood.

49 This Bamboo Plastic Bag Organizer That Comes With Pre-Made Size Labels SpaceAid Bamboo Bag Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get rid of those bulky boxes of zip-top bags when you have this awesome bamboo organizer. It features four slots compatible with gallon, half-gallon, snack, sandwich, freezer, or quart sized bags, and includes pre-made labels so you always know what you’re looking at.