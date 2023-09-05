The Most Clever Home Upgrades Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon Now

Being popular isn’t everything — but it does come in handy when figuring out how to upgrade your home. If an item is popular, or has thousands of rave reviews, you can rest assured that it’s certainly worth your money. But if you don’t have time to go looking for clever home upgrades? Not a problem, as I’ve done all the legwork for you and compiled my findings into the list below.

From adjustable pan racks to rustic jelly jar wall lights, you’re sure to find at least a few things here that’ll benefit your home.

1 An Adjustable Rack That Can Handle Heavy Pans SimpleHouseware Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Storing your pans inside of each other can lead to scratches — instead, place them on this rack. The tiers can be adjusted to fit pans of nearly any shape or size, and they’re even sturdy enough to handle heavy cast iron cookware. Choose from two finishes: chrome or black.

2 These Gap Covers Help Prevent Drippy Stovetop Messes Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cleaning down into the gap between your stovetop and your counters can be a pain — instead, stop messes from dripping down there with these covers. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that easily wipes clean with a damp rag, and you can even trim them to fit smaller spaces as needed. Choose from three colors: black, white, or transparent.

4 These LED Puck Lights That You Can Install Nearly Anywhere Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Overtop work benches, underneath cabinets, inside of dark closets — these LED puck lights can easily be installed anywhere you need a little extra light. Each order comes with adhesive as well as screws, giving you options when deciding how you want to set them up. Plus, they only need three AA batteries each (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light.

5 A Pet Hair Remover That’s Infinitely Reusable ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover features hundreds of tiny bristles that latch onto hair, yanking it off your furniture, clothes, and more with just a few simple swipes. All the collected hair gets stored inside a built-in dustbin — and once full, you can easily empty it out into a trashcan by pressing the button on the handle.

6 These Shatter-Resistant Plastic Bins Can Help You Stay Organized ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether your closet is messy or that cabinet underneath your kitchen sink could use some organizing, these plastic bins are worth a look. They’re made from shatter-resistant plastic, with handles in the front and back so that they’re easy to pull out whenever you want something. Plus, their roomy size makes them great for cleaning supplies, shoes, and everything in between.

7 A Lazy Susan Turntable With A Removable Divider In The Center Greenco Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $16 See On Amazon Having trouble reaching those items stashed in the back of your cabinets? Place them on this lazy Susan, and a gentle spin is all it needs in order to bring all those items from the back around to the front. A removable divider in the middle helps keep everything organized — and the raised edges help keep items from falling off as it spins.

8 These Reversible Cutting Boards That Help Reduce Juice Spillage HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (3 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Every kitchen needs at least one quality set of plastic cutting boards — but that’s only part of the reason why this particular set is worth a look. A groove running around the edge helps keep meat juice and other liquids from spilling onto your counters, while nonslip handles and ends help keep them from shifting out of place while you slice ingredients. And unlike wooden cutting boards, these ones won’t crack or splinter over time.

9 A Spoon Rest That Doubles As A Lid Holder SleepySpoon Rest with Pot Lid Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only is using this spoon rest a smart way to help keep your counters clean, but it also features extra space where you can place a lid for safekeeping. There’s enough space to keep up to five stirrers on it — and since it’s made from silicone, it’s also resistant to cracking as well as warping.

10 This LED Backlight That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain Power Practical TV Backlight Strip Amazon $22 See On Amazon Staring at a bright television screen while you’re sitting in the dark can put unnecessary on your eyes, so why not grab this LED backlight? Installation is as easy as pressing it into place using the included adhesive — and since you can plug it into your television’s USB port, there’s no need to hide any unsightly dangling wires.

11 An Adjustable Wrap Organizer That Can Hold Up To 20 Pounds YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your wrap boxes are sitting in a jumbled mess on a shelf somewhere in your kitchen, consider using this organizer to get them looking neat and tidy. Its shelves are adjustable, making it easy to fit boxes of nearly any shape or size — and the sturdy steel frame can even support up to 20 pounds.

12 The Magnetic Screen Door That Closes Itself Behind You Flux Phenom Magnetic Mesh Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leaving your screen door open is an easy way to wind up with bugs inside the house — but that’s only part of the reason why this magnetic version is worth a look. A series of magnets running down the middle allow it to seal itself shut once you’ve passed through, while the heavy-duty mesh is designed to withstand frequent use. Installation is also a total breeze, as each order comes with thumbtacks for a tool-free setup.

13 A Hanging Organizer That Adds Extra Space To Your Closet Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Running out of shelf space in your closet? Hang up this organizer, and you’ll instantly have five extra shelves to store clothes, shoes, blankets, and more. It also features mesh pockets on both sides where you can stash small items — and with a weight limit of up to 15 pounds, there’s no need to worry about it sagging under heavy linens.

14 This Stylish Box That Helps Hide Cable Clutter Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Have a bundle of unsightly cables sitting out in plain sight? Hide them inside of this box. Multiple slats in the back let you thread wires through as needed, while a stylish faux wood top allows it to blend into its surroundings. Plus, the spacious interior is large enough to fit bulky power strips, chunky extension cables, and more.

15 The Battery Organizer That Comes With A Tester THE BATTERY ORGANISER Battery Storage and Tester Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you have a drawer filled with loose batteries, you can get them sorted with help from this organizer. There’s space for up to 93 batteries, ranging from AAAs to Ds — and since each order comes with a tester, you shouldn’t have any trouble figuring out which batteries are worth keeping.

16 A Nonslip Door Mat That Helps Keep Your Floors Clean SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon $27 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to help keep your floors clean is to brush your shoes off before coming inside — so take a look at this doormat. Its weatherproof surface helps keep it looking good from season to season, while a nonslip back works to keep it from shifting out of place. Choose from two sizes as well as six colors.

17 These V-Shaped Grippers That Help Hold Your Rugs Down iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Curled rug corners can lead to trips and falls, so why not fasten them down using these grippers? Their V-shape design helps keep them from getting twisted out of shape, which can happen with straight pieces of rug tape — and the weatherproof adhesive is even suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use.

18 The Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Waterproof HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Unlike the cotton oven mitts you’ve probably been using, these silicone ones are completely waterproof, making it incredibly unlikely that you’ll wind up with burns should you ever get splashed with boiling water when straining meals. They’re also extra-long in order to help protect your forearms as well as your hands — and the textured palms help you keep a firm grip when handling hot cookware.

19 A Sleek Glass Pitcher With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $30 See On Amazon From freshly brewed tea to tangy margaritas, this glass pitcher will have you serving all sorts of drinks in style. The handle is integrated into the body, so there’s no need to worry about it snapping off — all while a built-in pour spout helps keep drips to a minimum when pouring drinks. “Great quality glass, air tight closure, easy to hold and pour and keeps milk fresh longer,” raved Amazon reviewer.

20 The Glass Food Containers That Are Leakproof FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re prepping meals for the week or simply packaging leftovers for later, these glass food containers are a smart pick. The lids are airtight as well as leakproof, helping keep your lunch bag and fridge clean from spills. Plus, the stackable design helps you save space in your pantry, fridge, and more.

21 These Swedish Dishcloths That Can Help You Save Money Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The cost of always having to buy new paper towels quickly adds up over time, so why not upgrade to these Swedish dishcloths? They’re gritty when dry yet soft when wet, making them suitable for cleaning cookware, hardwood, and more — all without leaving behind scratches. And unlike those paper towels, you can wash and reuse these dishcloths up to 100 times each.

22 The Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Come With Matching Lids FineDine Premium Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not only are these mixing bowls great for preparing meals, but you can also use them to store leftovers since each one comes with a matching lid. The best part? They’re made from stainless steel metal that’s resistant to rust, ensuring that they’ll stay in good working order for years to come.

23 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Comes With A Reusable Filter Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Still wasting money on pre-made cold brew? Grab this pitcher and try making your own at home to save some money. It’s made from temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, with a leakproof lid that helps prevent spills. Plus, the included filter can be washed and reused as many times as you need.

24 These Self-Draining Dishes That Can Help Bars Of Soap Last Longer Happitasa Silicone Kitchen Sink Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Letting bars of soap sit in their own puddle of water can cause them to deteriorate faster — instead, keep them on these dishes. Raised slats in the center elevate the bars away from collected water, while a channel in the front allows that water to drain away into your sink. Choose from three colors: black, light grey, or grey.

25 The Nonslip Fridge Liners That Are *So* Easy To Clean MayNest Refrigerator Liners (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cleaning dirty refrigerator shelves can be a real pain — unless you’ve put these liners down. Their nonslip surface helps keep condiments from tipping over. And since they easily rinse clean under running water, keeping your shelves looking clean should be no problem at all.

26 A Dry-Erase Calendar That You Can Stick To Your Fridge cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Calendar Amazon $17 See On Amazon Having trouble keeping track of everybody’s schedule? Not a problem when you have this dry-erase calendar. Its magnetic backing lets you stick it to your fridge so that the whole house can see what’s coming up — and each order even comes with four markers to get you started.

27 This Compact Food Scale That Comes In 8 Colors GreaterGoods Digital Kitchen Scale Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a low profile that easily slides into drawers, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to stash this food scale — even if your kitchen is on the smaller side. Four units of measurement (grams, ounces, pounds, and milliliters) help you portion out everything from flour to spaghetti. And unlike some scales, this one comes in eight fun colors to suit any style.

29 These Nonstick Baking Sheets With Grippy Handles Benicci Baking Sheets (3-Piece Set) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Unlike some baking sheets, these ones feature silicone handles to help you keep a firm grip when pulling them out of the oven. Their nonstick coating also works to keep your meals from gluing themselves down as they cook, and they’re even guaranteed oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

30 The Super-Thin Hangers That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Running out of space on your closet rod? Try swapping out all those chunky plastic hangers with these super-slim ones to open up some space. Despite their thin frame, they’re still able to hold up to 10 pounds each — and the polyester-velvet coating even helps keep your clothes from sliding off.

31 An Absorbent Bath Mat That Fits Underneath Doors MontVoo Non Slip Bath Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only is this bath mat incredibly absorbent, but its low profile also means that it’s unlikely to snag on your bathroom door as it swings inward. The nonslip backing helps keep it from shifting out of place on wet floors — and with nine colors as well as seven sizes to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your home.

32 This Over-The-Sink Strainer That’s BPA-Free BLUE GINKGO Over-the-Sink Colander Amazon $18 See On Amazon Nothing ruins a meal quite like having your ingredients spill out of your strainer and into the sink — but that’s where this strainer comes in handy. It expands from 14 out to 19 inches, allowing it to sit overtop of your sink so that it’s much less likely to tip over. Plus, the BPA-free plastic is even heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

33 An Extra-Long Bathtub Mat That Helps Prevent Slips SlipX Solutions Shower Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to slip on a wet bathtub floor — that’s why I’m a big fan of this mat. Its nonslip surface helps keep you safe when showering, while 200 suction cups on the bottom work to keep it firmly in place. And unlike some mats, this one has hundreds of drainage holes to help keep it mildew-free.

34 The Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Masirs Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tall bottles of hair spray, little containers of eye cream, brushes — this makeup organizer has space for all of it and more. The shelves can be adjusted to fit nearly any bottle or container, and the base even rotates so that it’s easy to reach any items stashed in the back. Choose from three colors: black, clear, or white.

35 A Draft Stopper That Can Help Lower Your Utility Bill Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’ve noticed your utility bill is higher than usual, consider sealing up any drafty doors with this stopper. The adhesive backing lets you stick it right onto your door — no drilling or tools necessary. And if it’s a little too long? Simply trim it to fit with a pair of scissors.

36 This Stick-On Cord Wrap That Helps Keep Appliances Tidy DZDOV Cord Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Some appliances don’t have an attached cord wrap — luckily, these ones can be added simply by peeling off the sticky backing and then attaching them to your appliances. They’ll stick to nearly any surface, including wood, metal, leather, and more. Each order comes with two colors: black and grey.

37 The Garage Magnets That Can Help Boost Your Curb Appeal Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $15 See On Amazon The outside of your home is the first impression you make on guests, so why not use these garage magnets to make it look nicer? They’re made from tough plastic that’s both UV- as well as weather-resistant, so there’s no need to worry about them fading in poor weather. “These are very easy to put on my builder grade garage doors,” wrote an Amazon reviewer. “So far, no fading. My garage faces south and gets a lot of sun.”

38 These Jelly Jar Wall Lights That Work With Dimmer Switches Design House Wall Light (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only do these jelly jar wall lights bring a touch of rustic chic wherever you install them, but when coupled with a dimmer switch, you can easily adjust their brightness however you like. Choose from five finishes: oil-rubbed bronze, brown, black, satin nickel, or white.

39 The Customizable Bins That Help You Organize Messy Drawers Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers (25 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon From office supplies to makeup, these plastic bins are great for messy drawers filled with all sorts of items. Each order comes with four different sizes, allowing you to arrange them however you like for a custom fit inside of your drawers — and their nonslip bases even help keep them from sliding around.

40 A Storage Caddy That Rolls Out For Easy Access YouCopia RollOut Caddy Under Sink Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Place your cleaning supplies inside of this storage caddy — the next time you need something, the wheels in the back will let you roll the caddy outwards so that it’s easy to reach everything. The best part? It also features dividers in the center that can be adjusted to fit items of nearly any size.

41 This Heavy-Duty Organizer With Space For Up To 4 Cutting Boards SUNFCON Cutting Board Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need somewhere convenient to store your cutting boards? Place this rack in the corner of your kitchen, and you’ll instantly have space to store up to four boards. It’s made from heavy-duty metal that won’t warp under pressure — and if your cutting boards already have a dedicated spot, you can also use it for bakeware, lids, and more.

42 These Rope Baskets That Help Hide Clutter NaturalCozy Storage Basket Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes visible clutter is simply unavoidable — unless you have these rope baskets. They’re great for hiding clutter in plain sight out on shelves, or even if you need a stylish place to keep toiletries on your bathroom counters. And if you ever decide you no longer need them, you can even fold them flat for easy storage.

43 A Paper Towel Holder That Can Hold Nearly Any Roll Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether your paper towel rolls are large or small, this holder is designed to fit rolls of nearly any size. It’s made from durable metal, with a chrome finish for a sleek look — and the raised feet on the bottom even help keep your rolls lifted away from water.

44 These Salt & Pepper Grinders That Let You Adjust The Coarseness Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pepper, salt, coriander, red pepper flakes — these grinders can be used with all sorts of solid-grain seasonings. A dial on the top lets you adjust how coarse your seasonings come out, and they only need six AAA batteries (which are not included) to work. Plus, the blue LED light combined with the acrylic bases gives them a sleek look.

45 The Easy-To-Clean Spoon Rests Made From BPA-Free Silicone W. INNOVATIONS Modern Silicone Spoon Rest (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of wasting a paper towel to use as a spoon rest, why not grab these silicone ones instead? They easily rinse clean under running water when dirty — and since they’re heat-resistant, there’s no need to worry about them melting when placed near the stove.

46 These Foldable Organizers For Underwear, Bras, & More Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box (Set of 6) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your underwear drawer is looking a little worse for wear, consider tidying it up with these organizers. They’re great for underwear, bras, socks, and more, as the non-woven fabric walls allow your garments to breathe so that they’re unlikely to absorb unwanted odors. Choose from seven colors.

47 An Over-The-Door Organizer That Can Hold Up To 6 Purses ZOBER Purse Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of cluttering up your closet shelves with purses, why not make the most of your space and put them in this organizer instead? The clear pockets make it easy to see where each purse is stored without having to unpack anything — and since they hang over any standard-sized door, there’s no need for any tools to hang them up.

48 This Broom Holder With Space For Up To 11 Tools Home-It Mop And Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only does this broom holder have space for up to 11 handles, but it’s also so versatile that you can use it to store gardening tools, sports equipment, and more. The best part? Each slot can support up to 7.5 pounds, adding up to a maximum weight capacity of 35 pounds across the entire holder.

49 This Stainless Steel Utensil Set That Comes With A Sleek Caddy FineDine Premium Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only is this seven-piece utensil set made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but each order also includes a caddy so that you have somewhere convenient to store them. The best part? All of the utensils are safe to toss into the dishwasher, making post-meal cleanups a total breeze.