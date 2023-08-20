50 Of The Most Genius, Cheapest Home Upgrades You'll Wish You Made Sooner

You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg in order to upgrade your home. Sometimes the cheapest changes — like adding some pathway lights to your garden — can make a world of difference. But if you don’t have time to research all the affordable ways to upgrade your home, don’t worry. I’ve put together 50 of the most genius, cheapest home upgrades that are so easy to DIY you’ll wish you had done them sooner.

From clog-free drain protectors to bamboo drawer dividers, every home could use at least a few items off this list.

1 A Bedside Shelf That Helps You Save Space In Cramped Bedrooms BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a nightstand in your bedroom? Not a problem — just attach this shelf to your bedframe, and you’ll instantly have space to rest drinks, books, your phone, and more. A sturdy clamp on the bottom keeps it held in place, so there’s no need for any tools during installation. You also have the choice of two finishes: black or white.

2 This Heavy-Duty Support That Helps Bolster Sagging Cushions LAVEVE Couch Cushion Support Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t throw out that couch once the cushions start to sag — instead, save some money and bolster them up using this supportive insert. It’s made from solid wood that you can fold or expand depending on how large your couch is, and installation is as easy as sliding it underneath the cushion in question.

3 The Cord Holders That Help Minimize Cable Clutter AhaStyle Cord Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Almost every home has that one corner that’s become a jumbled mess of cables and wires, so why not organize them using these holders? The slots are large enough to fit nearly any charging cable, while a strong adhesive backing helps keep them held firmly in place on desks, walls, and more. Choose from nine colors.

4 These V-Shaped Grippers That Help Keep Rugs From Curling Up iPrimio V-Shape Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon While straight pieces of rug tape can get twisted, these grippers feature a V-shaped design that fits neatly into the corners of your rugs to help keep them laying down flat — no twisting or curling in sight. And unlike some types of rug tape, these grippers are backed with a super-strong adhesive that’s suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use.

5 The Magnetic Key Holder That Doubles As Decoration TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re always misplacing your keys after coming home, consider adding this key holder to your entryway. There’s a powerful magnet on the inside to hold your keys in place — and installation is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing, then pressing it right into place.

6 These Incandescent Bulbs That Come In 6 Light Temperatures Hudson Vintage Incandescent 60W Edison Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The warm glow produced by these incandescent light bulbs is perfect for setting a relaxing mood. They’re suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use, and their teardrop shape delivers a modern touch to any light fixture. And unlike some bulbs, these ones are available in six different light temperatures: warm yellow, warm white, soft white, cool white, daylight, or daylight white.

7 These Bamboo Dividers That Help Organize Messy Drawers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add these dividers to your drawers, and they’ll help you keep everything from office supplies to kitchen utensils looking neat and tidy. They’re made from sleek bamboo, with spring-loaded ends that have been tipped with rubber to help keep them shifting out of place — and you even have the choice of three finishes: natural bamboo, white, or grey.

8 A Countertop Trash Can Made From Brushed Stainless Steel Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this countertop trash can perfect for food scraps and small bits of paper waste, but its swing-top lid also helps conceal all that rubbish until you’re ready to empty it out. The brushed stainless steel exterior is resistant to rust as well as fingerprints, and many reviewers even wrote about how it’s the “perfect size.”

9 An Electric Pair Of Shears That’s Completely Cordless Sun Joe 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear + Hedger Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a powerful rechargeable battery that eliminates the need for an extension cable, this pair of cordless shears is a must-have for anyone looking to save time when it comes to yard work. The best part? Each order comes with two interchangeable blades made from tough steel, making it suitable for trimming hedges as well as pruning gardens.

10 These Solar Pathway Lights That Come In 3 Finishes Signature Garden Solar Ground Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s no complicated wiring required when setting up these pathway lights, as each one features a built-in solar panel that keeps them lit for hours at night. The stainless steel frame also makes them resistant to rust — and with three finishes to choose from (stainless, black, or bronze), you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your outdoor space.

11 This Microfiber Duster That Extends To Reach Distant Fan Blades Estilo Ceiling & Fan Duster Amazon $22 See On Amazon Having trouble reaching those dirty fan blades? Not a problem when you have this duster. Its telescopic handle extends from 27 out to 47 inches, making it easy to reach distant fans, light fixtures, and more. You can also pop the microfiber head off for easy cleaning — and unlike some duster heads, this one holds onto dirt until you’re ready to shake it out over a trash can.

12 A Microfiber Mop That Comes With 4 Washable Pads Turbo Microfiber Floor Mop (with 4 Reusable Pads) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dust, pet hair, sand — the microfiber head on this floor mop is designed to latch onto all sorts of dirt to help get your floors looking clean as new. The swivel head makes it easy to maneuver around furniture legs, while its telescopic handle stretches out to 60 inches. Each order also includes four replacement heads that you can toss into the wash for a quick clean.

13 This Silicone Squeegee That Delivers A Streak-Free Clean MR.SIGA Multi-Purpose Silicon Squeegee Amazon $11 See On Amazon Glass doors can look dirty after just a few showers, making this squeegee a smart investment. Its silicone blade effortlessly powers through soap scum, water droplets, and limescale, leaving you with a streak-free shine. And unlike some squeegees, this one comes with a suction cup hook so that you can hang it to dry.

14 A Compact Knife Sharpener That Doesn’t Require Electricity AnySharp Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Dull knives can make preparing any meal difficult, so why not keep this sharpener on hand? A strong suction cup on the bottom works to keep it held in place as you drag your blades through the top — and its compact size makes it easy to stash away inside of a drawer once you’ve finished. Many reviewers also appreciated how it doesn’t require any electricity in order to work.

15 The Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Doubles As A Trivet Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whereas traditional dish racks rely on a grimy drip tray to keep your counters clean, this over-the-sink version allows water to fall right into your sink — no drip tray necessary. And if all your dishes are dry? You can also use it as a trivet for hot cookware, as it’s made from tough stainless steel that’s both rust- as well as heat-resistant.

16 A Handled Pumice Stone That Powers Through Limescale Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Limescale, water rings, rust stains — this pumice stone is tough enough to power through all sorts of buildup, yet gentle enough that it won’t leave behind scratches on delicate surfaces like tile and porcelain. Plus, its built-in handle gives you somewhere comfortable to grip when cleaning.

17 This Adjustable Bath Caddy Tray Made From Sleek Bamboo Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $24 See On Amazon With space for candles, wine glasses, and more, this bath caddy is a must-have for your next relaxing soak in the tub. Its nonslip arms can stretch out to 41 inches wide, making it easy to fit overtop nearly any tub — and the sleek bamboo wood frame is even waterproof.

18 An Easy-To-Install Bidet With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $32 See On Amazon There’s no need to call a plumber when installing this bidet, as thousands of reviewers raved about how easy the process was — and many were able to get the job done in less than 20 minutes. “The bidet was super easy to install,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I am the most un-handy person you will find and I actually installed this all by myself in a few minutes.” A control panel on the side lets you adjust the water pressure and sprayer angle. And unlike some bidets, this one doesn’t require any electricity in order to work.

19 The Drain Protector That Lets Water Flow When Clogged TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Some drain protectors cause your tub to back up once they’ve become clogged with hair, whereas this TubShroom features a tower-like design that allows water to always flow through — even when clogged with debris. It’s designed to fit inside nearly any tub or shower drain. Plus, cleaning it out is as easy as swiping your finger around the base.

20 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Frizz J JIMOO Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $29 See On Amazon Mulberry silk creates less friction against your hair than regular cotton, which means this pillowcase can help smooth unwanted frizz simply by sleeping on it. It comes in more than 30 colors, making it easy to match to your current bedding — and since it’s incredibly breathable, there’s also less chance of it causing hot sleepers to overheat at night.

21 This Jar Opener That Works With Nearly Any Lid EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon From pickle jars to stubborn bottles of nail polish, this jar opener is designed to work with lids of nearly any shape or size. It mounts underneath your cabinets to help save space, staying out of sight until you need it — and the gripper teeth are even coated with zinc to help prevent rust.

22 These Silicone Ice Trays That Come With Spill-Resistant Lids glacio Small Ice Cube Silicone Trays (Set of 2) Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Not only do these ice trays come with matching lids to help prevent spills, but they’re also made from flexible silicone that makes it easy to pop your cubes out once they’ve frozen. They’re also completely BPA-free and come in two colors: black or white.

23 A Vented Cover That Helps Prevent Microwave Mess Tovlo Microwave Splatter Cover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t let your meal splatter all over your microwave — instead, place this cover on top to help keep any mess to a minimum. Ventilation holes along the top allow steam to escape so that your meal doesn’t come out soggy. And since it’s collapsible, stashing it away in a cabinet or drawer should be no problem at all.

24 This Silicone Broom That Latches Onto Dirt & Pet Hair Broombi Smart Broom for Indoor Cleaning Amazon $35 See On Amazon Unlike traditional bristle brooms, this silicone version latches onto dust and hair, pulling it off your carpets, floors, and more with just a few gentle swipes. It also works great for squeegeeing spills — and the telescopic handle can even stretch from 36 out to 55 inches.

25 These Bed Risers That Can Hold Up To 10,000 Pounds iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers (8 Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about these risers collapsing underneath the weight of your bed, as they’re designed to hold up to 10,000 pounds with ease. A raised lip around the top combined with a nonslip pad helps keep your bed posts from shifting off — and you even have the choice of three colors: black, white, or brown.

26 A Camping Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t have to sleep uncomfortably just because you’re out camping, and this pillow is proof. It’s filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your head — and just like that inflatable pillow you’ve been using, you can also fold it down to fit into a small drawstring pouch (which comes included).

27 The Hanging Organizer That Adds 5 Shelves To Your Closet ZOBER 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Need some extra shelf space in your closet? Not only does this hanging organizer add five shelves to any closet, but it also features three mesh pouches on either side where you can stash underwear, accessories, and more. Plus, the sturdy shelves can easily support up to 15 pounds, making it suitable for shoes, bulky towels, and more.

28 These Reusable Dryer Balls Made From 100% New Zealand Wool Budieggs Organic Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on disposable dryer sheets, why not save some green and upgrade to these reusable dryer balls? They’re made from 100% New Zealand wool — no added fillers, chemicals, or synthetics. And since they help aerate your clothes as they tumble, they can even help your clothes dry faster, which can lead to a lower-than-usual utility bill.

29 An Over-The-Door Towel Rack Made From Stainless Steel iDesign Over the Door Towel Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your bathroom could use some extra storage space, consider taking a look at this towel rack. Two hooks on the top let you hang it on any standard-sized door — no tools required. And since it’s made from stainless steel, you can rest assured that it won’t develop rust when used inside humid bathrooms.

30 The Double-Panel Bath Pillow That Comes In 7 Colors Gorilla Grip Luxury Bath Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike some bath pillows, this one features two panels so that both your head and upper back are supported while you relax in the tub. Seven suction cups on the back help keep it firmly in place — all while a waterproof exterior works to keep it free from mildew. Choose from seven colors as well as two sizes.

31 A Glass Container That Helps Keep Herbs Fresh NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Letting fresh herbs spoil is an easy way to waste money — that’s why this container is worth a look. Simply place your herbs inside, and it can help keep them fresh for up to three weeks. Plus, its compact base fits inside most standard-sized refrigerator doors.

32 These LED Light Bars That Are *So* Easy To Install Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (4-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon There’s no need for any complicated wiring when installing these LED light bars, as each one only needs three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light. You also get two remotes so that you can control them from afar — and their slim profile makes it easy to fit them underneath cabinets, overtop work benches, and more.

33 A Container That Helps You Separate Grease From Gravy VONDIOR Grease Separator With Bottom Release Amazon $24 See On Amazon Removing the congealed layer of fat that can develop on top of soups and gravies can be tricky — unless you have this container to help you out. Simply press the trigger handle, and the pour spout on the bottom will open up, allowing you to serve meals without having to worry about the layer of fat sitting on the top. The best part? Each order includes a bonus peeler that you can use for vegetables as well as to skim fat.

34 This Personal Blender That Transforms Into A To-Go Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its sharp stainless steel blades that power through ice, nuts, berries, and more, this personal blender makes whipping up everything from salsa to single-serve smoothies a total breeze. Each order includes a to-go lid that attaches to the blending jar so that you can take it with you — and the base is even small enough that it fits into most cupholders.

35 These Sliding Drawers That Can Hold Up To 32 Eggs CHANCETSUI Large Refrigerator Egg Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Instead of keeping that crummy cardboard container that your eggs came in, why not transfer them into these drawers? They’re made from sturdy plastic that helps protect your eggs from damage — and each layer can hold up to 16 eggs, or up to 32 in total. Choose from two colors: white or green.

36 The Cord Wraps That You Can Stick To Your Appliances YOUCOX Kitchen Cord Organizer for Appliances (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Stick these cord wraps to your appliances, and you’ll instantly have a convenient way to keep your power cables from turning into a tangled mess. The adhesive backing makes installation a total breeze — and it’s sticky enough that you shouldn’t have any trouble attaching them to wood, glass, metal, or nearly any other surface.

37 These Reusable Baking Mats That Won’t Stick To Food Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat (Pack of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t waste money on parchment paper or baking sprays — just line your pans with these mats the next time you want to cook something in the oven. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and their nonstick surface won’t latch onto your meals as they cook. Plus, each one even features helpful guide marks if you ever decide to bake macaroons.

38 A Roll Of Contact Paper That Looks Just Like White Marble practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Renters and homeowners alike can appreciate this roll of contact paper, as it’s an affordable way to give outdated countertops a much-needed refresh. Simply peel off the adhesive backing, then press it into place the same way you would with a giant sticker — it’s that easy. And since it’s made from water-resistant vinyl, there’s no need to worry about getting it wet.

39 These Digital Thermometers That Show Temperature & Humidity Antonki Room Thermometer for Home (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only are these indoor thermometers great for letting you know how hot or cold your home is, but they also show you the current humidity, making them great for saunas, cigar rooms, basements, and more. Each order comes with batteries included — and since that battery is designed to last for more than a year, you shouldn’t need to spend money on replacements anytime soon.

40 The Stylish Curtain Tiebacks With Convenient Magnetic Ends NazTur Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pull your curtains back in style with these gorgeous tiebacks. A strong magnet on either end ensures that they won’t shake loose, while the geometric caps give them a modern look that’s sure to mesh with nearly any decor style. You also have the choice of six colors — beige, gold, white, and more.

41 A Lazy Susan Turntable That Comes In 3 Sizes iDesign Linus Turntable Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether your cabinets are large or small, you shouldn’t have any trouble fitting this lazy Susan turntable inside, as it comes in three sizes: 9, 11, or 14 inches. A raised lip around the edge helps keep items from sliding off as it spins — and many reviewers raved about how it’s “well made” as well as “easy to clean.”

42 These Stainless Steel Hooks That Are Resistant To Rust Homagic Wall Towel Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about these hooks rusting inside humid bathrooms, as each one is made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel. Each order comes with all the screws you’ll need in order to secure them to your walls — and you even have the choice of six finishes: black, gold/black, gold, bronze, silver, or white.

43 An LED Light That Attaches To Nearly Any Umbrella Pole OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t sit in the dark when dining outside at night — just attach this LED light to your patio table’s umbrella pole. It’s designed to fit nearly any standard-sized pole and only needs four AA batteries (which are not included) in order to stay lit for hours. Plus, the built-in clamp means that zero tools are necessary for installation.

44 The Indoor Fly Trap That Doesn’t Rely On Harsh Chemicals Safer Home Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of relying on harsh chemicals to catch insects, this indoor fly trap utilizes a powerful UV light to attract flies, gnats, moths, and more before trapping them on a removable glue card. And unlike some UV traps, this one can be rotated so that it doesn’t block the second plug on your outlet.

45 A Charging Station That Gets Your Devices Powered Fast MSTJRY USB Charging Dock Amazon $34 See On Amazon This charging station is designed with smart ports that detect the optimal charging speed for your devices in order to get them powered up to 80% faster. The best part? Each order also includes five shortened charging cables to help keep it looking tidy: two micro-USB, as well as three lightning cables.

46 This Pedal Machine That Lets You Exercise At The Office Wakeman Under Desk Bike and Pedal Exerciser Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether your work from an office or home, this pedal machine is an easy way to get some exercise without having to hit the gym. An LCD screen shows you how many calories you’ve burned, the total time spent pedaling, as well as how far you’ve pedaled — and the resistance can easily be adjusted by turning the small knob on the back.

47 A Jewelry Organizer Made From Sleek Acrylic Mooca Deluxe 2-Tier Acrylic Jewelry Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Necklaces, bracelets, large hoop earrings — this jewelry organizer is a stylish way to keep all your pieces organized. It’s made from sleek acrylic and features two tiers so that longer necklaces won’t drag on your counter or vanity. Plus, the wide base helps keep it from tipping over under the weight of larger pieces.

48 The Sturdy Rack That Can Hold Up To 5 Pans DecoBros Kitchen Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stacking your pans inside of each other can lead to the nonstick coating scratching away over time — instead, put them on this rack. There’s space for up to five pans, and each tier is sturdy enough that you won’t have to worry about them warping under the weight of heavy cast iron. Choose from three finishes: bronze, silver, or white.

49 An Over-The-Sink Strainer That’s Completely BPA-free BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this strainer completely BPA-free, but it also stretches from 14 out to 19 inches in order to fit overtop of your sink, making the chances of it tipping over while you strain water much less likely. It’s also dishwasher-safe as well as heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit — and many reviewers raved about how it “fits perfectly on my sink.”