The 35 Most Genius Things For Pets Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

It’s no secret that being a pet owner and caring for your furry BFFs is a hard task — but thankfully, there are thousands of brilliant products you can find online that are great at alleviating some of the stress.

Ahead, discover 35 genius pet products that thousands of other Amazon shoppers are adding to their wishlists every day. These products will make pet ownership a little easier, and help ensure your pet stays happy and healthy.

1 This Waste Bag Dispenser That Is Totally Leak Proof Active Pets Extra Thick Leak-Proof Waste Bags Amazon $10 See On Amazon This poop bag dispenser is an efficient way to have waste bags on hand while taking your pup for a walk. It comes with a keychain that easily secures onto your leash to dispense the bags whenever you need one. It comes with an assortment of lavender-scented plastic bags that are totally leak-proof. Plus, you can snag them in a pack of 900 so you’ll be set for the next few months.

2 This Dual Dog Leash That Will Let You Easily Walk 2 Dogs At Once Mighty Paw Double Dog Leash Amazon $12 See On Amazon This top-rated dog leash makes walking two dogs at once super convenient. It features two clips on both ends, and the leash is easily adjustable to fit your pups no matter the size. You can shop it with or without a padded handle that maximizes comfort for longer walks and hikes.

3 A Deshedding Comb That Will Minimize The Hair All Over Your House Hertzko Comb and Deshedding Tool Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your furniture and clothes being covered in fur, give this two-in-one de-shedding comb a try. One side features a fine toothcomb that works to remove loose hairs, while the other side has a coarse comb designed to detangle knots and mats. Best of all, it won’t make your pets uncomfortable during use.

4 This Scatch Guard That Helps Protect Your Furniture From Claws Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on repairing your expensive sofa, give this scratch guard a try. The durable plastic measures 17 by 12 inches and is made to protect your furniture from sharp claws. The adhesive back easily peels and sticks to your couch, making it far less appealing for cats to scratch.

5 This Pet Stain & Odor Remover That Smells Like Citrus ANGRY ORANGE Pet Stain and Odor Remover Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon This stain and odor remover spray is a game-changer for getting rid of tough stains and foul smells that have been left behind by your dear pet. It’s made from orange peels and natural orange oil that will make your house smell much better. As an added bonus, it’s good for multiple surfaces, from tile and carpet to bedding and the interior of your car.

6 This Mat That Traps Cat Litter iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This waterproof mesh mat is designed to trap the excess litter that gets caught in your cat’s paws. You can place it outside or directly inside the litter box. It’s made from a soft mesh material and has an anti-slip bottom to secure it. It’s available in three color options (brown, beige, and gray), and two different sizes: 35 by 24 inches, and 42 by 36 inches.

7 This Blanket For Your Dog That Is Totally Waterproof PetAmi Waterproof PetBlanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you love cuddling with your dog on the couch but constantly fear accidents, this waterproof blanket is a game-changer. It’s crafted from a soft microfiber fleece that keeps your pup warm and cozy, giving them a blanket to call their own. The material is 100 percent waterproof and will protect your couch from any unwanted liquids.

8 This Pack Of Super Absorbent Pee Pads DOGCATOR Charcoal Dog Pads Amazon $27 See On Amazon These dog pee pads are made from six layers of material that are crafted together to create a totally leakproof mat that can hold up to three cups of liquid. The activated charcoal works to control the odor, while the plastic film layer protects your floors from getting wet. Each pack contains 100 pads.

9 This Plush Dog Bed That Will Keep Your Dog Cozy Best Friends by Sheri Calming Pet Donut Bed Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating and over 54,000 five-star reviews, this plush dog bed is an incredible choice for your furry companion. It’s crafted from a shaggy faux-fur material and has a deep hollowed shape that allows your dog to get comfortable. The bottom of the bed features a water and dirt-resistant material, but rest easy knowing you can also clean the entire bed in the washing machine.

10 This Electric Nail Trimmer That Will Give Your Dog The Best At-Home Manicure Wnoke Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Thousands of pet owners love this electric nail-trimmer set that safely trims your dog’s nails. The compact and rechargeable design features three different speed settings for a quick groom without having to make a trip to the vet. The set also includes a USB charging cable and nail clippers to help complete your dog's manicure.

11 This Adorable Sleeping Bag For Your Cat Pawz Road Self-Warming Cat Sleeping Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed specifically for cats, this adorable sleeping bag will keep your kitty warm and cozy thanks to its soft plush velvet material. The mouse shape design features wide openings on both sides and has an adorable tail and ears that your cat will love. Throw it in your washing machine for an easy clean.

12 This UV Flashlight To Help Reveal Dog Stains GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pet stains might not always be the most obvious, but thanks to this LED flashlight, you can easily detect hidden spots on your carpet. The powerful blacklight is designed to help reveal dried urine and other inevitable stains from your dog that come with being a pet owner. While this light doesn’t work for potential cat stains, it can double as a way to spot bed bugs in your linens.

13 This Lint Roller That’ll Make Couches Look Good As New ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $31 See On Amazon What makes this pet lint roller so popular is that it’s reusable, and doesn’t require adhesive sticky tape. It works to remove pet hair from a variety of different surfaces including your couch, car seats, carpets, clothing, and more. Just simply roll it back and forth and watch it trap pet hair in just seconds.

14 A Pet Carrier Sling Bag That Is Reversible iPrimio Pet Carrier Sling Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make your life easier and carry your pup around hands-free with this pet sling that will keep your pet comfortable and secure. The durable design is best suited for small animals and holds up to 12 pounds of weight. It features a solid color on one side and is reversible with a fun polka dot print on the other, giving you two different style options. Aside from securing your pet, there’s also room for your phone, keys, and wallet.

15 This Dog Car Seat Cover To Protect Your Seats From Scratches Active Pets Bench Pet Car Seat Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon Protect the inside of your car with this waterproof dog seat cover. The durable material can not only withstand scratches but also protect your seats from mud, shedding, and unavoidable accidents. The installation is super easy — just attach the clasps to the headrest and hook it through the seat belt for a secure fit that won’t slip or slide.

16 These Pet Bowls That Have A Spill-Proof Mat Bonza Pet Feeder Bowl Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pet feeder bowl has a spill-proof mat attached to the bottom that will catch any mess instead of your floor. It comes with two stainless steel bowls for food and water, and can easily be thrown in the dishwasher for an easy clean up. The mat is nonslip, making it great for aggressive eaters.

17 A Retractable Dog Leash To Give Your Pup Some Freedom Hertzko Retractable Pet Leash Amazon $19 See On Amazon This retractable dog leash gives your best friend the freedom to roam around while you walk. The break and lock button is easy to control, giving you the choice to keep the leash tight or extend it up to 16 feet. It has a padded handle which makes it easy and comfortable to grip. While it’s ideal for smaller dogs, it can secure up to 110 pounds.

18 A Lick Mat That Will Distract Dogs During Bathtime Aquapaw Lick Mat Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a solution to keep your dog occupied during bathtime or during vet visits, this Aquapaw lick mat is a must. Simply fill the mat with your dog’s favorite treats, like yogurt or peanut butter, and stick it to the wall to help your pup’s bathtime anxiety disappear. One five-star reviewer raved, “Definitely would recommend it to limit the mess you make in your shower when giving your dogs a bath. We used to put peanut butter directly on the shower wall but this is much better.”

19 An Interactive Slow Feeder For Your Cat Catit Senses 2.0 Food Tree Amazon $25 See On Amazon This slow-feeder food tree is a great way for your cat to eat slower and safer. It’s designed to dispense dry food and has three different challenge levels to keep your cat occupied and stimulated for hours. Appropriate for cats of all ages, this gadget is a great way to make sure your cat eats without getting sick when you’re not available to monitor mealtimes.

20 A Pack Of Microfiber Towels For Your Pet Zwipes Large Microfiber Pet Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in a pack of two, these pet towels are made from a super absorbent microfiber material that will keep your pet warm and dry. Perfect for post-bathtime or even to clean up spills, your pet will love how soft this towel feels. The adorable paw and bone pattern are an added bonus.

21 These Grooming Gloves That Are Great For De-Shedding HandsOn Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pet owners love these grooming gloves for de-shedding their furry friends They are made from a lightweight nylon fabric with built-in rubber bristles that are great for massaging and gently scrubbing during bathtime. Ideal from pets ranging from cats to horses, they come in eight different colors and feature adjustable wrist straps for a secure fit.

22 This Cat Carrier That’s Perfect For Traveling Petmate Two-Door Cat Carrier Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you are constantly on the go, this cat carrier is an amazing option for easily transporting your pet. It features a top handle that folds flat, two doors on both sides, and can hold pets up to 10 pounds. It’s available in three different length options — 14, 19, and 24 inches. It’s also available in a style with just one door if that’s what your pet prefers.

23 This Pooper Scooper With Incredible Reviews Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pooper scooper, which has over 15,000 five-star reviews, makes picking your pet’s waste convenient and easy. It comes with a 36-inch tall rake and a bin that are both made from durable stainless steel. It works on all different outside surfaces like dirt, grass, and gravel.

24 A Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Helps With Dry Skin Paws & Pals Natural Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $16 See On Amazon This six-in-one shampoo and conditioner set does it all when it comes to common pet concerns. The all-natural formula is made with vegan ingredients such as aloe, natural oils, and vitamins that all work together to de-shed, provide itch relief, relieve odor, and help with dry, sensitive skin.

25 This LED Light Collar For Night Walks Blazin' Safety LED Dog Collar Amazon $23 See On Amazon Over 16,000 pet owners love this rechargeable LED dog collar that is perfect for nightly walks. It has three different flashlight modes that allow you to see your pet up to 350 yards away. Available in 11 different neon colors like pink, purple, and green, this collar is an easy solution to keeping your pet safe in the dark. Plus, the collar is totally waterproof.

26 A Dog Training Set That Has Everything You Need AMZpets Dog Training Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon This dog training set includes everything you need to get off on the right foot when it comes to being a new pet owner. It includes a dog training clicker, a whistle, a housetraining doorbell, and a waterproof treat pouch that’s great for outdoor use. It’s good for tricks, commands, and behavioral training, and the price can’t be beaten.

27 These Supplements That’ll Help Itchy Cats BestLife4Pets All-Natural Healthy Skin and Allergy Relief Amazon $30 See On Amazon This allergy supplement, which is made with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients, can help your cat relieve skin itchiness while simultaneously strengthening their immune system. Not only does this medicine keep your cat healthy, but it also works to reduce bald spots on their fur due to skin issues and overgrooming. These supplements are small and easily dissolve once taken.

28 This Pair Of Pet Grooming Scissors Pet Grooming Scissors Set With Safety Round Tip by Hertzko Amazon $17 See On Amazon Skip expensive visits to the groomer and give this grooming set a try. It includes two different-sized serrated blade scissors — one with 15 teeth and one with 38 teeth — that are perfect for thinning out your pet's facial hair and fur. The handle is designed for a comfortable grip to refrain your hand from getting tired, and the scissors have a rounded tip to best protect your pet.

29 This Interactive Dispensing Dog Puzzle Outward Hound Interactive Treat-Dispensing Puzzle Dog Toy Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap and easy way to keep your dog occupied, this interactive treat-dispensing puzzle toy is a must. Just fill the tiny holes with your pups' favorite treats and watch them be distracted for hours. With over 66,000 five-star reviews for this line of pet toys, owners agree that it’s a great tool for mental stimulation. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

30 This Super Cute Water Bottle For Your Dog MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle Amazon $18 See On Amazon This on-the-go water bottle is a popular choice among the 28,000 five-star reviewers who swear by it. It comes in two sizes (12 or 19 ounces) and easily dispenses water for your thirsty pup with a leak-proof cap. The portable and compact design makes it much easier to travel with than any alternative. “Love that I’m not using plastic disposable water bottles at park anymore to refill first one when empty,” said one reviewer.

31 An Interactive Puzzle Toy You Can Fill With Treats Outward Hound Interactive Dog Treat Puzzle Toy Amazon $33 See On Amazon While it’s important to play with your pets, sometimes pet owners need their alone time — and this interactive toy is a guaranteed way to keep your dog entertained without your help. The advanced puzzle features 24 different slots to hide treats so your dog can spend hours finding them. One pet owner raved, “It took them a few minutes to figure it out, but they are pros now! Keeps them entertained for hours, slows down feeding, and exercises their brain. Easy to clean with just soap and water.”

32 This Coat Spray Formulated With Oatmeal CatFresh Oatmeal Skin & Coat Spray Amazon $18 See On Amazon This waterless coat spray is formulated with oatmeal and other paraben-free ingredients to keep your cat’s fur healthy. Not only does it reduce dandruff and odor, but it also works to relieve any irritation or itchiness. If your cat suffers from sensitive skin, this spray comes highly recommended by thousands of pet owners. Even better, they don’t need to get in the sink or tub to use it.

33 This Dental Spray That’ll Help Protect Your Pet’s Teeth Pets Are Kids Too Premium Pet Dental Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Oral care is one of the most important tasks when it comes to your furry BFF. This dental spray is a great choice for eliminating bad breath, fighting plaque, and preventing gum disease. The best part? There’s no toothbrush required. Just simply add up to five sprays in your pet’s water bowl and an additional spray directly on their gums and teeth. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have sung its praises with five-star reviews.

34 A Slow Feeder Interactive Toy For Your Cat Catit Digger for Cats Amazon $15 See On Amazon This slow feeder is a great solution for getting your cat to eat their food slower, ultimately resulting in healthier digestion. It features five tubes for storing the cat food, which also allows your kitty to have some fun. The food bowl is attached to a rubber mat, which helps keep your floor clean. Speaking of clean, this innovative bowl is easy to disassemble and handwash when it needs a scrub.