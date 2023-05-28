The Most Popular Things On Amazon That People Are Buying To Upgrade Their Homes

If you’re hoping to elevate your space but don’t know where to start, don’t fret. Upgrading your home doesn’t have to mean costly renovations. In fact, there are tons of useful additions and simple swaps that can make your space feel more practical and look more refined.

Keep scrolling for coordinated linens, problem-solving kitchen gadgets, and smart storage solutions to help your space reach its full potential. Better yet, many of these popular things people are buying to upgrade their homes are super affordable, too.

1 This Mattress Cover That Makes Your Bed Feel Cushier EASELAND Quilted Pillow-Top Mattress Pad Amazon $33 See On Amazon Protect your mattress while making your bed cozier with this pillow-top mattress pad. Made from cotton and featuring a down-alternative fill, this cushy, quilted cover boasts a deep pocket to stretch over a variety of mattress depths. You can even launder it on gentle in the washing machine. Available colors: 4

2 A Chic, Minimalist Sconce To Dress Up Your Walls Koopala LED Wall Sconce Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add style and extra brightness to your space with this wall sconce. It doesn’t require any wiring and attaches to your wall with adhesive. The battery is rechargeable, too, making it even more practical. The bulb rotates 360 degrees and is removable, so you can use it as a flashlight, too. Available colors: 5

3 The Pocket-Sized Sharpener That Keeps Your Knives In Tip-Top Shape KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sometimes the best way to upgrade your home is to take good care of the things you already have, and this knife sharpener lets you do just that. It comes with two slots, one for sharpening dull knives and one for polishing up knives that are already sharp. The underside of the sharpener is coated with a nonslip material for safety, too. Available colors: 3

4 This Convenient Soap Dispenser That Helps Keep Things Sanitary Secura Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon For an upgraded bathroom or kitchen, snag this automatic soap dispenser. It’s motion-activated to deliver a touch-free experience, ensuring you don’t spread germs to a hand pump like one might with a traditional dispenser. It has a generous 17-ounce capacity and runs on batteries, so you don’t need to worry about plugging it in. Available colors: 7

5 This Pair Of Rustic Storage Baskets That Double As Decor Mkono Macramé Storage Baskets (Set of 2) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Keep your necessities easily within reach while adding a touch of visual interest to any room with this set of macrame storage baskets. Made from wood and jute, these boxes have convenient carrying handles and a soft, fabric lining. Use them to store toilet paper or bath displays, show off potted plants, or simply place them on an end table as decor. Available colors: 3

6 The Striking Matte Knife Set With 17 Pieces Amazon Basics Premium Kitchen Knife Block Set (9 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking to elevate your utensils, this kitchen knife set comes with nine pieces that include an 8-inch Chef's knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 6-inch boning knife, 5-inch utility knife, and 3.5-inch paring knife. The blades are crafted from high-carbon stainless steel and they’re beautifully organized and displayed in a pine wood knife block

7 A 100% Cotton Towel Set To Give Your Bathroom A Coordinated Look American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Matching linens make a bathroom look more coordinated, and this three-piece towel set is no exception. Available in over a dozen colors, this set is made from 100% Turkish cotton and comes with a bath towel, a hand towel, and a washcloth. They have more than 50,000 reviews, many of which rave about their absorbency, texture, and appearance. Available colors: 15

8 The Silky Soft Sheets That Won’t Pill Or Fade California Design Den Pure Cotton Sheets Set Amazon $39 See On Amazon A fresh set of bed linens can do wonders for a good night’s sleep and for the look of your space, and this cotton sheet set won’t disappoint. The set features a 400-thread count fitted sheet with a deep pocket, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases — all of which are designed to avoid pilling, fading, or shrinking in the laundry. Available colors: 38

9 This Compact Humidifier With A HEPA Filter hOmeLabs 4-in-1 Compact Air Purifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon If dry air in your home is getting you down, level up with this humidifier that works in spaces up to 40 square feet. It features a four-stage filtering process that includes a HEPA filter, along with an ionizer to combat bad odors. Choose from two power modes, including one low enough to not disrupt your sleep.

10 This Handy Organizer That Instantly Adds Shelves To Any Closet ZOBER Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $34 See On Amazon A tidy closet is a gift that keeps on giving, so treat yourself with this hanging closet organizer. Featuring five drawers and five shelves, this organizer is perfect for storing clothes, accessories, and more, thanks to the mesh compartments on the sides and roomy interior. The drawers are removable, too, so you can customize your storage. Available colors: 4

11 A Set Of Grippy Mats To Protect Your Fridge Shelves AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Help make cleaning your fridge easier with these refrigerator mats. Because they’re waterproof and oil-proof, they’re super easy to clean — just lift them up and rinse them off. They’re also textured, too, ensuring you can place bottles and round fruit on top knowing they won’t roll away. The set comes with nine mats in varying colors.

12 The Outlet Cover That Adds A Shelf To Any Plug WALI Wall Outlet Shelf Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you find yourself wishing for just a touch more storage, this wall outlet shelf is the perfect thing. It replaces your existing switch plate and screws on just as easily. The top platform is the perfect shelf for a charging phone, a small speaker, or even an electric toothbrush. There’s a small hole in the top of the shelf to feed a power cord through, making it exceedingly practical. Available colors: 2

13 This Customizable Pillow With Removable Memory Foam Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon This memory foam pillow is made from breathable bamboo to help it stay cool through the night, and better yet, it’s customizable. The pillow is filled with shredded memory foam accessible via zipper. Since it comes intentionally overstuffed, you can remove the filling until you reach your desired level of firmness.

14 A Pair Of Shower Shelves That Combine Storage With Flair KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you hear the term “shower caddy” and are transported back to your college days of toting around a plastic shampoo container, think again, because this set of shower caddy shelves elevates the concept. Made from rustproof stainless steel, these shelves install easily on tile and more with adhesive, and even feature hooks for hanging razors, washcloths, and more. They each hold up to 20 pounds. Available colors: 4

15 The Special Pants Hanger That Can Help De-Clutter Your Closet MORALVE Space Saving Hangers Amazon $16 See On Amazon This space-saving hanger, ideal for storing pants, skirts, scarves, and more, is here to revolutionize your closet storage. The hanger features five rods and two hooks attached by a center panel. Simply hang both hooks up on your closet bar, slip your items over the rods, and unhook the second hanger so that your items are stored vertically rather than horizontally, thereby saving space. Available colors: 4

16 An Automatic Night Light That Helps Save Power MAZ-TEK Dusk to Dawn Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you want illumination for bathrooms and staircases or a gentle glow in a child’s room, this pair of night lights is the perfect addition. You can choose between a warm or cool white light, or cycle through one of eight other colors. Better yet, it powers on automatically at dusk and shuts off at dawn, ensuring you won’t waste unnecessary electricity.

17 This Set Of Wood-Hued Markers That Help Make Furniture Look New Again Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $9 See On Amazon No need to shell out for replacement furniture, because this set of wood markers can breathe life into old floors, chairs, tables, and more. The set comes with six popular furniture shades, like maple and walnut, as well as six wax crayons. Simply match the color and fill in scuffs and scratches to reveal newer-looking furniture.

18 The Clever Ramp For Easy Detergent Pouring Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Upgrade your laundry routine with this convenient detergent holder. It essentially acts as a ramp, leveraging your detergent bottle into an incline so you can use gravity to help pour the perfect cup without heavy lifting. It even comes with a strap to help secure the bottle in place and help prevent spills.

19 A Rustic Kitchen Rail For Storing & Displaying Pots & Pans Greenco Pot and Pan Wall Mounted Rail Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’ve got a cute collection of pots and pans, why not show it off with this wall-mounted rail with a sleek black finish? Made from durable iron, this bar features 15 hooks for storing cookware and utensils alike. It can support up to 22 pounds of weight and reviewers report it’s easy to install, too.

20 This Set Of Under-Cabinet Lights That Makes Your Kitchen Look More Sophisticated Brilliant Evolution Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $52 See On Amazon Add a gentle, illuminating glow that can make your kitchen look more high-end with these under-cabinet lights. The set comes with three light bars, an AC adapter for power, and a remote that lets you control the brightness and set a timer. The lights install easily with included 3M adhesive, too.

21 The Weighted Caddy That Replaces A Messy Utensil Drawer In A Flash FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop jamming your drawers with kitchen tools and use this utensil holder to neatly display them instead. Featuring a weighted base to prevent it from tipping over, this caddy is made from stainless steel and even rotates 360 degrees so you can grab the tool you need with ease. It has three internal compartments to help your utensils stay organized. Available colors: 5

22 A Clever Canister That Helps Keep Herbs Fresh For Longer NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly throwing away herbs that have wilted too quickly, this herb saver can help. Simply fill the interior chamber with water, place the herbs in the cup, and use the handle to lift the lid so you can grab herbs as needed. By changing the water every two to three days you can help your parsley, cilantro, and more last up to three weeks in the fridge.

23 This Platform Shelf Organizer That Couldn’t Be Simpler To Use Joseph Joseph Compact 3-Tier Shelf Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ensure you don’t lose track of items at the back of the cupboard with this three-tier shelf organizer. It features three platforms of varying heights to ensure everything stays in sight, and also has a drawer at the base for stashing smaller items like condiments and more. Its compact size makes it great for cabinets of many depths and widths.

24 These Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Stack Together forkmannie Magnetic Measuring Spoons Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re tired of misplacing your kitchen tools, make the switch to these magnetic measuring spoons that stick together as a set, ensuring they won’t get separated in your utensil drawer. Made from stainless steel, they come in a set of six measurements ranging from 1/8 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon. The color-coded labels make them easy to tell apart, too.

25 A Mounted Bidet Sprayer With A Brushed Nickel Finish Arofa Bidet Sprayer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This mounted bidet sprayer is an easy and affordable upgrade for your bathroom. It hooks up to your water tank and can be mounted to either the wall or the toilet itself. The sprayer sits in the included cradle, and the flexible hose ensures it’s easy to maneuver. Choose from strong and gentle spray settings.

26 The Low-Maintenance Tool That Makes Gardening Easier Grampa's Weeder The Original Stand Up Weed Puller Tool Amazon $40 See On Amazon If the idea of back-bending labor doesn’t appeal to you, try this stand-up gardening tool to upgrade your yard instead. Made from sturdy bamboo and steel, it couldn’t be easier to use. You simply center the tool above the plant you want to remove, press it into the dirt, and lean the handle at an angle to yank it up — all while standing comfortably upright.

27 This Pair Of Electric Spice Grinders With A Built-In Lamp Sweet Alice Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon For ensuring your seasoning is as close to perfect as possible, employ these electric salt and pepper grinders. Each grinder comes with three settings: coarse, medium, and fine, so you can customize your level of zest accordingly. They also have built-in LED lights so you can keep a clear eye on just how much seasoning is being dispensed. Available colors: 6

28 A Colorful Bathroom Night Light That Clips On In A Flash Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon To amp up visibility in your bathroom at night, try this toilet night light. It runs on three AA batteries and simply clips to the side of your toilet bowl. Once in place, you can choose from 16 different colors, or select the mode that rotates through each color throughout the course of the night.

29 The Cushiest Bath Mat To Tie Your Bathroom Together Yimobra Luxury Chenille Bath Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your post-shower feet deserve the best, and this chenille bath mat won’t disappoint. Featuring an anti-slip coating on the back, this mat will stay in place while offering up lots of absorbency. It’s safe to launder in the washing machine and comes in several different size dimensions to choose from. Available colors: 24

30 A Soothing Tabletop Fountain To Amp Up The Relaxation Vibes HoMedics Indoor 3-Tier Relaxation Tabletop Fountain Amazon $26 See On Amazon The easiest way to transform a room into a den of relaxation is by adding this tabletop fountain that delivers the soothing sound of flowing water with ease. Simply plug it in to get the water running and enjoy its many features, like the gentle bulbs that illuminate the rocks. The submersible pump helps deter algae build-up, too.

31 These Glittery Coasters That Make Any Gathering More Festive GIMORRTO Glass Mirrored Coaster (4 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with being a little extra, and these mirrored coasters prove it. They come in a set of four and feature a reflective outer rim and an interior filled with diamond-like crushed glass for a sparkly finish that’s eye-catching and celebratory. They’re even dishwasher-safe, making them as attractive as they are practical.

32 A Sleek Entry Bench That Doubles As Storage Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re short on space, you need furniture that pulls double duty, like this shoe bench. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this bench offers three tiers of storage and can hold up to 300 pounds. It’s a cinch to assemble, as well. Available colors: 3

33 The Gentle Cleaning Cloths That Polish Glass With Nothing But Water E-Cloth Glass Cleaner Window Cleaning Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon Snag this glass-cleaning kit and enjoy clear windows, glasses, and more — just add water. The kit comes with two cloths: a microfiber cloth for cleaning and a textured cloth for polishing. The combination of the two rids your surfaces of grease, smudges, and streaks, all while cutting down on paper product use. Available colors: 3

34 This Rainfall Shower Head That Lets You Enjoy Two Streams At Once AquaDance Rainfall Showehead Amazon $30 See On Amazon Swapping out your existing fixture with this rainfall combo shower head provides a bathroom upgrade in an instant. It comes with a traditional rainfall head but also a smaller, hand-held shower head. Better yet: both can be used separately, but they can also be powered up together. The chrome finish is sure to add a timeless touch to any space.

35 A Tabletop Mosquito Repeller That Looks Like Stylish Decor Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $35 See On Amazon Enjoy bug-free outdoor entertaining with this mosquito repeller that’s so unobtrusive and streamlined that it borders on chic. Just insert the fuel cartridge and repellent mat for a 15-foot area that’s protected by the scent-free repellent the device releases. Each fuel cell lasts for 12 hours, and each repellent mat is good for four hours.

36 An App-Enabled Smart Scale With Lots Of Helpful Metrics Renpho Bluetooth Smart Scale Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those searching for more data about their body, this smart scale has lots of useful features. It comes with a companion app so you can log your stats and measures everything from muscle mass to metabolic age and more. And thankfully, all are easy to read thanks to the bright LED display. Available colors: 6

37 This Potted Money Tree To Add Greenery To Your Space Costa Farms Money Tree Amazon $34 See On Amazon Adding a pop of green to a side table or shelf is an excellent way to upgrade a room, and this money tree is an affordable and attractive option. It comes in a beige ceramic planter and only needs to be watered once a week, making it a fairly low-maintenance plant. Both the planter and plant measure about 16 inches high.

38 These Elegant Angular Wine Glasses That Shake Things Up JoyJolt Claire Red Wine Glass (Set of 2) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Go for something slightly unexpected with these red wine glasses. Their geometric, angular shape is both stylish and practical, thanks to the wide rim and dishwasher-safe finish. Each set comes with two glasses and is well-liked by reviewers, over 8,000 of whom have weighed in to give them an impressive 4.6-star rating.

39 A Set Of Rug Grippers To Keep Carpets In Place StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ensuring your space looks tidy and put together is an easy way to upgrade the overall look, and these rug corner grippers can help. As the name suggests, they affix to the corners of your rugs and come coated with a sticky gel that helps keep the corners from curling up, all while helping to prevent the rug from sliding. Each set comes with four grippers.

40 A Memory Foam Wedge Pillow That Can Help You Get A More Comfortable Night’s Sleep Kӧlbs Bed Wedge Pillow with Memory Foam Top Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re hoping to reduce back pain, help with acid reflux, or just increase support for when you’re sitting up in bed, this wedge pillow is here to help. Made from breathable, soft memory foam, this pillow has a removable, chic jacquard pillow cover that you can toss in the washing machine to clean. Choose from two heights: 7.5 or 12 inches.

41 This Spacious Chopper That Makes Food Prep Faster Fullstar 4-Blade Vegetable Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why dice by hand when you can use this vegetable chopper to get the job done in way less time? Featuring four stainless steel blades that let you chop, dice, spiralize, and more, this chopper also comes with a 1.2-liter bin to hold plenty with ease. It even includes a scraper and a brush to help you keep your blades clean. Available colors: 3

42 The Dried Bouquet That Adds Texture Without The Fuss Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike traditional floral arrangements, this dried pampas grass bouquet doesn’t need water and can thrive in nearly any environment. The neutral beiges, tans, and whites of this bouquet will complement a range of decors while adding tons of texture. Each bouquet comes with a whopping 80 pieces of grass, too.

43 A Stylish Electric Kettle That Blends With Your Decor Ovente Glass Electric Kettle Amazon $21 See On Amazon This electric kettle has tons of benefits, like the fact that it can have 1.5 liters of water boiling in just minutes. It’s also cordless for easy pouring and features a convenient rotating base and an auto shut-off for safety. But perhaps most impressive is its sleek, finish (which comes in eight colors), allowing it to both blend in and stand out in modern kitchens. • Available colors: 8

44 This Easy-To-Use Salad Spinner For Cleaner Greens OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner Amazon $30 See On Amazon For expertly cleaned and totally dry greens, use this salad spinner from the trusted kitchen brand OXO. Simply rinse your greens, place them in the inner colander, and use the pump to rapidly spin them so they dry to perfection in no time. The inner colander holds nearly 5 quarts, ensuring you can tackle large jobs quickly.