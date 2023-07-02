65 Of The Strangest Products On Amazon That Are Insanely Popular (For Good Reason)

Often, the strangest products become the most popular (I’m talking hundreds and thousands of five-star reviews). Why? Because they’re clever and innovative. And while popularity isn’t everything, it does come in handy when deciding which products to add to your cart.

So what are you waiting for? The strange, yet highly rated products on this list aren’t going to buy themselves, you know.

1 This Heat-Resistant Mat That Helps Protect Counters From Burn Marks ZAXOP Silicone Hot Tool Mat Amazon $8 See On Amazon Letting your flat or curling iron rest directly on your counters can lead to burn marks, so why not grab this mat? It’s made from tough silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable for hot styling tools — and the textured exterior even helps keep your tools from sliding off. Plus, the inside opens up so that you can store your tools while they’re still hot.

2 A Batter Dispenser That Helps Keep Mess To A Minimum Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer and Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s easy for pancake batter to drip onto your counters when spooning it from bowl to stove — unless you have this dispenser. A blender ball on the inside helps you mix up your batter so that there are zero clumps, while a pointed nozzle makes it easy to squirt onto pans. And since the nozzle is heat-resistant, you can even let it touch your pans without having to worry about it melting.

3 These Nail Caps That Help You Remove Gel At Home HiMo Acrylic Nail Art Soak Off Clips (10-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Don’t have time to get your nails done? You can easily remove those acrylic nails or gel polish using these caps. The sturdy spring at the top keeps them clamped down on your nails so that they don’t shake off — and since they’re reusable, there’s no need to buy another set as long as you take good care of them.

4 A Rolling Pizza Cutter That Helps Protect Your Hands From Nicks Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whereas some pizza cutters have a completely exposed blade, this one helps protect your hand from cuts by encasing the top half of the blade in an ergonomic hand grip. It also dissembles for easy cleaning — and since the blade is made from stainless steel, it’s highly unlikely that it’ll ever rust.

5 The Wristbands That Absorb Water While You Wash Your Face Chuangdi Towel Band Wristbands (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These soft, microfiber wristbands are designed to absorb spilled water while you’re washing your face or removing makeup. The scrunchies, which feel like fleece, contain elastic that helps them stay in place during your skin-care routine. Plus, they have a 4.7-star Amazon rating with customers writing that they are “life changing.”

6 These Brushes That Help You Apply Face Masks Without Mess Silicone Face Mask Brushes (2-Pack) Amazon $3.98 See On Amazon With their single “bristle” made from a wide piece of silicone, these brushes are a smart way to apply face masks — especially if you want to keep mess to a minimum. And since they easily rinse under running water, cleaning up afterward is a total breeze.

7 The Mesh Produce Bags That You Can Put Right Into The Fridge Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (15-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only do these mesh produce bags feature their tare weights on a small tag attached to their sides, but there’s also no need to remove your produce once you get home — just place them right into the fridge. They’re BPA-free as well as 100% food-contact safe, and you can easily rinse them clean in the kitchen sink when dirty.

8 A Hydrating Cream That’s Fortified With Snail Extract SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shea butter, organic aloe, and vitamin E are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on the back of this cream. It’s fortified with an ultra-high concentration of snail extract, and the non-comedogenic formula means it won’t clog your pores.

9 These Swedish Dishcloths That Can Help You Save Money Over Time Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of buying a new roll of paper towels, why not upgrade to these Swedish dishcloths and save yourself some money? They’re safe to use on nearly any surface, as they’re gritty when dry yet soft when wet — and each one can be washed and reused through hundreds of dirty jobs.

10 An Electric Washer That Works With Nearly Any Makeup Brush Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sometimes, using dirty makeup brushes can lead to your skin breaking out, which is why I’m a big fan of this washer. It’s designed to work with nearly any makeup brush — from kabuki brushes to eyeshadow brushes — and it only requires two AAA batteries (which are not included) in order to work.

11 This Shampoo Brush That Massages Away Dirt & Oil Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently scrub it into your scalp to massage away dirt and oil while you’re in the shower. The bristles are made from soft silicone that won’t irritate skin — and if you’re in the mood for a head massage when sitting on the couch, each order comes with a second massage head you can use when not in the shower.

12 These Brightening Eye Masks That Are Fortified With Real Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tired eyes are no match for these masks, as they’re made with real 24-karat gold that can help brighten skin after just 20 minutes of wear. But if that isn’t enough? They also contain hyaluronic acid to help soothe away unwanted puffiness, as well as a nourishing dose of antioxidant-rich vitamins C, E, and B3.

13 An Eyelash Curler That Won’t Pinch Your Lids Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag and Refill Pads Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whereas some eyelash curlers can leave your lids feeling irritated, this one is designed so that it won’t pinch your lids, yet still lifts your lashes up to deliver dramatic volume. Each order also includes two replacement lash pads, so there’s no need to purchase extras.

14 This Cheese Slicer That’s Made From Sleek Stainless Steel Bellemain Adjustable Thickness Cheese Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this cheese slicer corroding over time, as it’s made from tough stainless steel that’s both sharp as well as resistant to rust. The adjustable wire lets you cut thick chunks, thin slices, and everything in between — all while an ergonomic handle makes it easy to use with either hand.

15 These Can Coolers That Fit Around Slim Cans Maars Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whereas many coolers are made to fit standard cans, this one is sized to work with those slim cans that hard seltzers typically come packaged in. They’re also double-wall insulated to help keep your drinks cold for up to 12 hours — and you even have the choice of more than 25 fun colors.

16 The Colorful Silicone Baking Cups That Are Totally Reusable Amazon Basics Reusable Baking Cups Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful paper cups when baking treats, why not make the switch to these reusable ones and save yourself some money? They’re made from tough silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit — and there’s no need to spritz them with baking spray, as they’re also nonstick as well as odor- and stain-resistant.

17 A Calming Ice Roller With Over 19,000 Positive Ratings ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in your fridge or freezer, and it’ll always be ready to go the next time you need to cool down. Or, if you’re incorporating it into your skincare routine, you can also use it to help shrink the appearance of pores prior to applying makeup. Once finished, the roller head detaches for easy cleaning.

18 This Spray Bottle That Delivers An Even, Continuous Mist FLAIROSOL Continuous Mister Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whereas some bottles require aerosol in order to deliver a continuous spray, this bottle doesn’t need any — and it’ll even continue spraying if you turn it upside down. It’s great for misting your hair or plants, and even just cooling down on a hot day. Plus, the wide bottle mouth makes it easy to refill once empty.

19 These Spiral Hair Ties That Are Extra-Stretchy & Waterproof Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only are these spiral hair ties sturdy enough to handle thick heads of hair, but they’re also seriously stretchy as well as waterproof. And when they do stretch out, simply warm them up with hot air from a hair dryer to shrink them back to size. Plus, they have over 44,000 five-star ratings.

20 The Bear-Shaped Car Mounts That Work With Your Phone’s Pop Socket TOPGO Car Mount Phone Holder (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some car phone mounts won’t work if you have a pop socket on the back of your case — but these ones will. The cute bear shape makes them a quirky addition to your dashboard when they aren’t holding your phone. And since each one features an adhesive backing, installation is as easy as pressing them right into place.

21 A Butter Dish & Knife That Helps Prevent Mess Butter Hub Butter Dish with Lid and Knife Amazon $19 See On Amazon Unlike the butter dish you might be using, this one features two raised slopes on the inside that make it easy to scoop your butter upwards, as well as scrape your knife clean. Each order also comes with a butter knife, and there’s even a magnet built into the lid so that you can rest the knife on top for safekeeping.

22 This Running Belt That’s Large Enough To Fit Most Phones E Tronic Edge Running Belt Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon With an extra-roomy pocket that’s large enough to fit most phones, this running belt is a must-have for your next morning jog. A small port on the side lets you thread your headphones cable through so that your phone stays safely inside while listening to music, and the band can be adjusted from 22 to 50 inches.

23 A Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon The cost of buying pre-made cold brew from the store quickly adds up, so why not make your own at home using this pitcher? Its reusable filter keeps grounds contained so that they don’t wind up in your mug, while the borosilicate glass walls are tough enough to handle sudden temperature changes — including being filled up with super-hot water.

24 The Splatter Screen That Helps Keep Food Deliciously Crispy BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon Putting a lid overtop your frying food will cause steam to build up, which can lead to your meal coming out soggy — so grab this splatter screen. It lets steam escape so that fried foods retain their deliciously crispy texture, yet helps prevent hot oil pops from dirtying up your counters. Plus, the stainless steel metal makes it resistant to rust.

25 A Honey Dispenser That Won’t Leave Behind Messy Drips Hunnibi No Drip Glass Honey Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Spooning honey from jar to plate can be incredibly messy, so why not use this dispenser instead? The opening on the bottom allows honey to easily flow out, helping keep mess to a minimum so that your surfaces stay clean — and the airtight seal on both the top and bottom openings helps keep your honey fresh.

26 This Sugar Scrub That Helps Smooth Chapped Lips Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon When no amount of balm seems to help smooth your chapped lips, it might be time to break this scrub out. Hawaiian cane sugar granules gently exfoliate away flakes, while shea butter and kukui oil work together to help hydrate dry skin. It’s also cruelty-free as well as vegan.

27 A Giant Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle With Time Markers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Always forgetting to sip water throughout the day? This bottle might be able to help. Not only can it hold a full gallon of water, but it also features helpful time markings on the side that remind you to take sips. Each order also includes two lids: one straw top, as well as one flat top that’s leakproof.

28 This Burger Press That Makes It Easy To Stuff Your Patties Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press Amazon $20.95 $14.95 See On Amazon Not only does this burger press make it easy to stuff your patties with cheese, jalapeños, or nearly any other ingredient, but it’s also large enough to make patties up to 8 ounces in size. Cleanup is as easy as tossing it into the dishwasher — and many reviewers appreciated how their patties were “the perfect size.”

29 A Scented Candle That Looks Like A Bowl Of Cereal ILIKEPAR Cereal Bowl Scented Candle Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for decorations that stand out from the crowd, search no further than this scented candle. Not only does it look like a bowl of cereal, but each piece of cereal is made from soy wax that burns clean when heated. Each order also comes with a real spoon.

30 The Silicone Utensil Rest That Can Hold Up To 4 Stirrers Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t waste a paper towel the next time you need somewhere to lay your stirrers — just put them on this utensil rest. Four slots give you ample space for all your stirrers, while a wide silicone pad catches drips to help keep your counter clean. Choose from dozens of colors as well as two sizes: medium or extra-large.

31 A Polyester-Satin Pillowcase That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Frizz Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $14 See On Amazon Swapping out your cotton pillowcase with this silky polyester-satin one can help smooth unwanted frizz simply by sleeping on it. The envelope closure helps keep your pillow from sliding out, and it even comes in dozens of colors so that it’s easy to match to your current sheets.

32 This Vegetable Slicer That Comes With 8 Interchangeable Blades Mueller Austria Pro-Series 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you need to slice, dice, chop, or shred your veggies, this chopper can help you get the job done in no time at all. Eight interchangeable blades give you options when deciding how you want to cut up your greens, while a container on the bottom collects everything in one convenient spot. Cleanup is also a total breeze, as all pieces are dishwasher-safe.

33 A Clip-On Strainer That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon A full-size strainer can take up a ton of cabinet space, making this clip-on version a smart alternative for cramped kitchens. The clips stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — and since all your food stays inside the pot while you strain, it’s also less likely that anything will spill out into the sink.

34 These Silicone Pastry Brushes That Won’t Shed Into Food M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Pastry Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Unlike pastry brushes made with traditional bristles, these silicone ones won’t shed into your meals — and they’re even heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part? They’re also odor- as well as stain-resistant, which means you won’t have to worry about the bright color looking dirty.

35 A Detangling Brush With Flexible, Cone-Shaped Bristles Crave Naturals Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Don’t yank away at tangled hairs — instead, allow this detangling brush to get rid of those stubborn knots. The cone-tipped bristles separate knotted strands, allowing them to work themselves free with a few gentle passes. It’s also suitable for all types of hair.

36 This Leakproof Trash Can That Fits In Your Car Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to let guests throw trash on the floor of your car — instead, have them toss it into this trash can. An adjustable strap lets you secure it around headrests, stick shifts, and more, while a leakproof interior works to protect your car from spills. Plus, the magnetic lid hides all the trash out of sight.

37 The Space-Saving Organizer With Room For Up To 8 Purses ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Storing purses on the shelves in your closet can take up a ton of space, so why not keep them inside of this organizer instead? It hangs from any standard-sized closet rod and features transparent pockets so that you can easily see what’s inside each one. Or, if you don’t have many purses, you can also use it for towels, sheets, and more.

38 A Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light That Clips To Your Laptop GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Got a Zoom call coming up? Make sure you’re cast in the best light possible by clipping this ring light to your laptop. Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours, making it suitable for extra-long work calls — and the brightness is adjustable up to 10 levels.

39 This Electric Kettle That Boils Water Faster Than The Stove Ovente Electric Kettle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only can this electric kettle get water boiling in just a few short minutes, but its boil-dry protection also forces it to turn off automatically if you forget to turn it off. It’s also BPA-free and comes in a variety of fun colors: pink, red, green, and more.

40 An Over-The-Sink Strainer That Extends Out To 19 Inches BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon This heat-resistant over-the-sink strainer expands out from 14 to 19 inches, making it suitable for sinks both large and small. In addition to straining, it can be utilized for rinsing and drying food that you’re preparing. It’s also BPA-free as well as dishwasher-safe.

41 The Unique Vase Made From Sleek Ceramic BASE ROOTS Butt Planter Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for decorations that stand out from the ordinary, search no further than this vase. It’s made from sleek ceramic that’s been shaped to look like a round bottom — and you even have the choice of six different skin tones. The drainage hole on the bottom also helps prevent over-watering, making it just as functional as it is fashionable.

42 A Wine Aerator That Won’t Drip On Your Tables TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your cheap bottle of red or white, and it can help improve its flavor as it pours out the spout and into your glass. The silicone base ensures a snug fit, while the tapered tip helps prevent drips on your tables. The best part? Each order includes a stopper so that you can save that open bottle for later.

43 This Backlit Makeup Mirror That Offers 2- & 3-Times Magnification Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Doing your makeup in poor lighting can lead to less-than-desirable results — that’s why this mirror is a game-changer. The center panel is backlit with bright LEDs, making it easy to get those winged eyeliner tips looking just right. It also features two bonus panels that magnify your face two and three times — and both sides fold inwards for compact storage.

44 These Heat-Resistant Baking Mats That Won’t Stick To Food HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only are these baking mats heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, but their nonstick surface also won’t latch onto your meals as they cook. And if you enjoy baking? Each one also features helpful macaroon markings printed on top, making it easy to pipette the ideal amount of batter.

45 An LED Television Backlight That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain Power Practical Luminoodle Bias Lighting Amazon $8 See On Amazon Staring at a bright television screen in the dark can put a strain on your eyes — but that’s where this backlight comes in handy. It plugs into the USB port on the back of your television, so there’s no need to conceal any hanging wires. Plus, the adhesive backing makes installation a total breeze.

46 The Silicone Shields That Help Protect You Against Oven Rack Burns LeeYean Oven Rack Guards (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your forearm to touch that hot rack when reaching into an oven, which is why I have these shields. They’re made from tough silicone that won’t melt at high temperatures, protecting your skin from accidental burns should you brush against them. Choose from two colors: red or grey.

47 A Soap Dispenser That Helps Cut Down On Waste S&T INC. Soap Pump Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon While it can be tempting to go squirt dish soap all over your sink, using this dispenser is a smart alternative that’ll cut down on waste. Simply press your sponge down, and it’ll inject the ideal amount of soap into its fibers. But if that isn’t enough? You can also use it as a sponge holder, as the top features a raised lip around the edge.

48 This Makeup Sponge That Delivers Streak-Free Blending Zenda Naturals Beauty Sponge Amazon $9 See On Amazon With its soft fibers that help blend contour shades together, this makeup sponge is a must-have when it comes to any makeup routine. Its tapered tip helps you get into the delicate areas around your eyes, while the wide, round base is better suited for your cheeks and forehead. Once dirty, simply rinse it under running water for a quick clean.

49 These Quick-Drying Towels That Are Easy To Take With You OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) Amazon See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the gym or beach, these towels are made from absorptive microfiber that’ll help you dry off quickly when wet. They also dry fast on their own, which means you won’t get stuck carrying around a soggy towel — and each order comes with a small travel pouch so that they’re easy to take with you.

50 A Waterproof Mat That Helps Prevent Water Bowl Mess Hoki Found Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your dog is a sloppy drinker, placing this mat underneath their water bowl can help save you so much mess. It’s made from waterproof silicone and features a lip around the edge to help keep water and kibble from getting scattered all over your floors. Choose from dozens of colors as well as five sizes.

51 These Adjustable Salt & Pepper Grinders Made From Sleek Glass Home EC Premium Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these salt and pepper grinders a definite upgrade from the plastic shakers you’ve been using, but each one also features a dial on the top that lets you adjust how coarse the grind is. The lids are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, while the containers underneath are made from glass — and many reviewers raved about how they’re “easy to use.”

52 The Swiveling Vegetable Peeler With A Nonslip Grip Oxo Good Grips Swivel Peeler Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Since the blade on this vegetable peeler swivels back and forth, you should find it’s much easier to peel the round corners of apples, potatoes, or nearly any other vegetable. The oversized handle allows for a firm, even grip — and there’s even a potato eye remover built into the tip.

53 A Cup Holder Expander That Can Fit Oversized Yetis Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander Adapter with Adjustable Base Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon If your oversized bottle doesn’t fit into your cupholder, you’ll definitely want to check out this expander. It stretches to fit large yetis, hydro flasks, and more. The elongated base ensures that your bottles don’t topple over while you drive — and there are even rubber tabs on the sides for added stability.

54 This Condiment Fork That Lets Your Hands Stay Clean Chef'n Condiment Fork Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t get your fingers wet with pickle or olive juice when reaching into the jar — just use this fork instead. Its elastic band lets you secure it to nearly any jar for safekeeping, while an attached caddy collects drips that fall off the fork so that your refrigerator shelves stay clean.

55 A Lazy Susan Taco Bar With Space For 7 Toppings Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Heated Lazy Susan Taco Bar Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cheese, pico, lettuce — this taco bar has space for all your favorite toppings. The seven ramekins are removable, making them easy to clean as well as fill. Its rotating base makes it easy to reach every topping regardless of where you’re sitting. Plus, it even comes with four taco holders that can hold up to two tacos at the same time.

56 This Gadget That Quickly Slices Bananas Into Small Pieces Hutzler Banana Slicer Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re making cereal or a snack in a hurry, this banana slicer is a safe way to quickly prepare a banana. It doesn’t have any sharp edges, and it only needs a gentle press in order to slice a banana into 18 even pieces. Plus, it has over 3,000 five-star reviews.

57 This Stainless Steel Pizza Paddle That Comes With A Matching Rocker Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter & Paddle Amazon $36 See On Amazon Not only is this pizza peel made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but each order also includes a 14-inch rocking slicer (as well as a protective sheath) to help you cut even pieces once your pie is ready to serve. The handle on the peel folds down for easy storage — and many reviewers raved about how they both “work great.”

58 An Omelet Turner That Contours To The Shape Of Your Pan OXO Good Grips Flip And Fold Omelet Turner Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Unlike stiff spatulas that can create tears in your omelet, this turner is made from flexible silicone that contours to the shape of your pan, making it easy to flip and fold delicate eggs. The nonslip handle helps you keep a firm grip, and the silicone head is also nonstick as well as heat-resistant.

59 The Cute Ladle That Can Stand Up On Its Own OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon Amazon $18 See On Amazon With little feet on the bottom that let it stand upright on counters and inside pots, this Loch Ness Monster ladle isn’t just cute — it’s also incredibly helpful in the kitchen. The heat-resistant plastic is unlikely to melt, even at high temperatures. Plus, its curved neck makes it easy to grip as you serve.

60 This Food-Mashing Tool Designed With A Helpful Squeegee Blade OXO Scoop and Smash Good Grips Avocado Tool Amazon $11 See On Amazon Guacamole, salsa, ground beef — this mashing tool is great for breaking up all sorts of ingredients in less time than it would take using a spoon. The best part? One of its four blades is made from silicone, allowing it to contour to the sides of your bowls to help you scrape it clean.

61 These Yoga Blocks That Are Resistant To Moisture URBNFit Yoga Blocks (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re stretching at home or like to bring your own accessories to class, these yoga blocks have got you covered. They’re made from dense EVA that helps keep you supported where you need it, and feature slip- as well as moisture-resistant exteriors to help keep you dry and safe. Choose from three colors: teal, purple, or pink.

62 The Rechargeable Book Lights With 3 Light Temperatures GearLight NiteOwl Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With three different light temperatures to choose from (gentle white, amber, or natural daylight), this pack of book lights is an easy way to take the strain off your eyes when reading in dim surroundings. The flexible gooseneck lets you direct the light in nearly any direction — and the rechargeable battery lasts for over 30 hours before you need to plug it in again.

63 These Packing Cubes That Help You Fit Even *More* Inside Your Suitcase Shacke PakPacking Cubes (Set of 5) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these packing cubes great for keeping your suitcase organized, but they can also help you fit even more stuff inside — just in case you like to over-pack. Their transparent mesh tops make it easy to see what’s inside without having to unpack anything. Plus, each order includes a drawstring bag that you can use to separate dirty clothes from clean ones.

64 An Electric Whisk That Runs At A Near-Silent Level Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of drinking the same cup of coffee every morning? Try using this electric whisk to whip up some milk into a delicious froth. It runs at a near-silent level, so there’s no need to worry about disturbing your neighbors at the office.