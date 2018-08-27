Life

These 10 Handy Kitchen Appliances From Walmart.com Will Make Cooking So Easy

Plus, they’re all on sale.

Everybody loves food, but not everybody loves to cook. And if you find yourself in that particular category, your kitchen can feel like another universe. Maybe you just don't have the patience to cook, or maybe you just don't know how to make cooking easy. Either way, a few handy kitchen appliances from Walmart.com could change that — with minimal effort on your part.

These aren't the kinds of kitchen appliances that sit collecting dust, either. If your go-to morning coffee order is draining your bank account, a single-serve coffee maker will get you your caffeine fix while helping you save money. If you're more ambitious, you can pick up an all-in-one Instant Pot that can help you try steaming, slow-cooking, pressure-cooking, sautéing, and more. The real magic of all of these is that they're some of the best, most innovative kitchen appliances around, and that's because they're all so easy to use. Who knows, you might just end up falling in love with cooking. Until then, read on to discover your new favorite kitchen appliances from Walmart.com.

Never Skip Breakfast Again With This Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring
Hamilton Beach

This Single-Serve Coffee Maker Makes Is Perfect For When You're In A Rush

K-Supreme Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig

Make Your Favorite Fried Foods In Half The Time With This Electric Air Frier

Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer with Basket Divider
Chefman

Get This Mess-Free Electric Grill And Have Your Summer Faves Year Round

Foodi Smart XL 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, and Smart Cook System
Ninja

Create Your Own Fruit Leather With This Handy Dehydrator

9-Tray Food Dehydrator
Excalibur

Turn Nearly Anything Into Ice Cream With The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Ninja

Make The Perfect Loaf Of Bread At Home

17-in-1 2LB Bread Maker Machine
KBS

Create Tasty Smoothies Year Round With A Vitamix Blender

6500 Blender, Platinum
Vitamix

This Instant Pot Does Literally Everything

6QT Easy 3-in-1 Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, and Sauté Pot
Instant Pot

Make Pizza In Under Fives Minutes With This Countertop Oven

Piezano Pizza Maker 12 inch
Granite Stone

