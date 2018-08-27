Everybody loves food, but not everybody loves to cook. And if you find yourself in that particular category, your kitchen can feel like another universe. Maybe you just don't have the patience to cook, or maybe you just don't know how to make cooking easy. Either way, a few handy kitchen appliances from Walmart.com could change that — with minimal effort on your part.

These aren't the kinds of kitchen appliances that sit collecting dust, either. If your go-to morning coffee order is draining your bank account, a single-serve coffee maker will get you your caffeine fix while helping you save money. If you're more ambitious, you can pick up an all-in-one Instant Pot that can help you try steaming, slow-cooking, pressure-cooking, sautéing, and more. The real magic of all of these is that they're some of the best, most innovative kitchen appliances around, and that's because they're all so easy to use. Who knows, you might just end up falling in love with cooking. Until then, read on to discover your new favorite kitchen appliances from Walmart.com.

Never Skip Breakfast Again With This Breakfast Sandwich Maker

This Single-Serve Coffee Maker Makes Is Perfect For When You're In A Rush

Make Your Favorite Fried Foods In Half The Time With This Electric Air Frier

Get This Mess-Free Electric Grill And Have Your Summer Faves Year Round

Create Your Own Fruit Leather With This Handy Dehydrator

Turn Nearly Anything Into Ice Cream With The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Make The Perfect Loaf Of Bread At Home

Create Tasty Smoothies Year Round With A Vitamix Blender

This Instant Pot Does Literally Everything

Make Pizza In Under Fives Minutes With This Countertop Oven

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this