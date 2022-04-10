These Beauty Products Are Really Weird & Interesting & I Want Them All

I’m a sucker for an odd product that gets the job done. Amazon is home to so many innovative, and at times, uncommon products. I’ve created a list of some of the ones that have caught my eye. Many of these products have gone viral for their adorable packaging, clever names, or unbelievable results. I’ve picked my favorites and these beauty products are really weird and interesting and I want them all.

You’ll find plenty of products on this list that have unique ingredients like snail mucus, nano gold, or diamonds. These companies have harnessed the power of uncommon substances and found that they can help moisturize, heal, and illuminate the skin with ease. I’ve also added plenty of buys that make getting ready a little bit easier. I’ve been so intrigued by the flexible hair curlers that have become all the rage. This heatless way of curling your hair is trending and with 35,000 reviews — I've included the set you want to try.

They may seem a bit out of the ordinary, but these products work and have the reviews to prove it.

1 This “Zombie Pack” Face Mask That’s Made With Egg White Extract SKIN1004 Zombie Pack (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This face mask does it all in just 15 minutes and is aptly named “Zombie Pack” for how it brings your skin back to life. It’s made with egg whites, aloe vera extract, lavender oil, and other natural ingredients to deeply clean, hydrate, brighten, and nourish your skin. This mask, which has more than 8,000 reviews, first makes your skin look dry and cracked, but the minute you wash it off you’ll see a more radiant complexion. One reviewer noted, “This was definitely an interesting experience and I am highly satisfied with the results! After the treatment, my skin felt so soft and smooth and my pores were tiny!”

2 A Facial Roller With More Than 500 Needles Sdara Skincare Derma Roller (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon It may seem stranger to roll more than 500 titanium needles across your face, but this derma roller does it gently, massaging your skin without any pain. It helps your skin to better absorb any skincare products you use, giving you a glow. This best-seller in microdermabrasion devices has a 4.4-star rating and more than 24,000 reviews. This set of two comes with storage cases.

3 This Soothing Gel Mask For Hot Or Cold Therapy PerfeCore Cooling Ice Face Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon This gel face mask may look like something out of a horror movie, but reviewers love it for all kinds of uses. The gel beads retain temperature so you can pop the mask in the freezer for cold therapy or heat it up in the microwave for 20 seconds for heat therapy. While it can help relieve sinus pain and migraines, it also is used to reduce puffiness, eliminate redness, and fight off dark circles. The BPA- and latex-free mask is moldable to fit your face.

4 A Skin Serum That’s Made With Snail Mucus COSRX Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence Amazon $21 See On Amazon This skin serum has one ingredient in particular that always catches people’s attention: snail mucus. That’s right, it’s made with 92% snail mucus extract and can repair blemishes while rejuvenating your complexion. Shoppers cannot get enough of it since it can be used on a wide range of skin types. This "snail slime" is fragrance-free and made without artificial colors or parabens.

5 This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s Easy To Use Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $28 See On Amazon The trick to keeping your makeup brushes looking brand new is not about spending a ton of money, but rather about how well you take care of them. This makeup brush cleaner removes makeup, germs, and oils from the brush and dries them while maintaining their shape and softness. The cleaner attaches to the bottom of the brush to spin it at a high rotation. Dip it into the included bowl to submerge the brush in the cleaning solution. Then flip the switch and let it spin and clean. Lift it out of the solution while it’s spinning to allow it to dry. It comes with eight rubber holders that fit any style of brush.

6 An Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Made Of Volcanic Rock REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Here’s an odd, but cool product: a face roller that’s made out of volcanic stone. It keeps your makeup looking flawless all day long by absorbing oil on your face. And it does it all without messing with your makeup. Roll it along your skin to eliminate shine. It works similarly to blotting paper, however, it’s less wasteful since it can be reused. Just wash the stone with a gentle cleanser and air dry it before putting the lid back on. Keep it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups or while traveling.

7 An At-Home Callus Remover That Reviewers Love Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Removing calluses sounds painful, but this innovative at-home beauty product makes it so much easier. The extra-strength callus remover works quickly to expose super smooth feet. It's made with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and lemon to soften and heal dry feet in just five to 10 minutes. This callus remover has more than 41,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I was skeptical of this stuff at first but it REALLY works!! I get really bad calluses on my big toes that become painful when I walk, it really helped get rid of them leaving the spots soft!.”

8 This Face Mask Made With 24-Karat Nano Gold Doppeltree Gold Facial Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This hydrating face mask is infused with 24-karat nano gold, an antioxidant that promotes collagen production and brightens your skin, so you can enjoy a luxurious spa experience at home. The sheet masks are also made with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E. They offer deep hydration that de-puffs the skin and reduces any lingering redness.

9 This Charcoal Bar Soap Made With Lavender & Lemongrass The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar Amazon $10 See On Amazon This isn’t your average bar of soap. This one is made with activated charcoal, lemongrass, and lavender to deep clean even the most sensitive skin. The charcoal detoxifies your skin, relieving acne, eczema, and psoriasis, while its shea butter deeply moisturizes. This bar of soap has more than 5,000 reviews and comes in additional scents like patchouli hemp clay and eucalyptus spearmint.

10 This Shimmery “Unicorn Snot” Sunscreen With SPF 30 Unicorn Snot Bio Glitter Sunscreen Lotion Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sunscreen has a hilarious name: Unicorn Snot — but it’s just as practical as it is fun to use. The shimmery sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection — plus it’s biodegradable, reef-friendly, and water-resistant. It’s lightly scented with sage and citrus and actually moisturizes your skin since it includes ingredients like aloe vera, orange peel, and tangerine leaf oil.

11 The Hydrating Honey Lip Balms In Cute Mini Pots Krajiyya Propolis Lip Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some reviewers admit they only bought this adorable two-pack of lip balm because of its adorable honey pot packaging, but they were surprised by how moisturizing it really is. The honey lip balm exfoliates, hydrates, and protects dry and cracked lips. Apply the honey-scented balm with its included applicator and repair dry lips or prep them for lipstick.

12 A Unicorn-Colored Body Butter With Natural Ingredients Truly Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter Amazon $35 See On Amazon This brightly colored body butter will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. It’s infused with matcha, acai, chia, rose, and collagen to deeply moisturize your skin all over. The vegan formula is made without harsh chemicals and is aptly named “Unicorn Fruit.” It has a mini cult following with more than 4,000 reviews.

13 A Highly Pigmented Lip Tint On A Keychain I'M MEME Color Key Ring Water Gel Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re always losing your favorite lip colors or constantly digging around in your purse for a touch-up — this lip tint is for you. Not only is the color highly pigmented and the formula nourishing, but it comes on a keychain that can be attached to your keys, belt, or purse. It’s made with apricot oil, which exfoliates dry skin and helps your lips absorb moisture. It comes in seven shades of red, coral, and pink.

14 This Adorable Scrub Stick That Deep Cleans Pores TONYMOLY Tako Black Head Scrub Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon This cute little gadget is surprisingly good at extracting impurities from your skin. The pore scrub stick is made with black mud, plant extracts, and charcoal, which help pull out blackheads, whiteheads, excess sebum, and dirt from your pores. Just roll the stick over areas of your face with enlarged pores. You can use it up to four times a week to manage stubborn blackheads.

15 The Purple Shampoo That Tones Brassy Hair Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo Amazon $30 See On Amazon The secret to bright, bold blonde hair is this color-toning purple shampoo. This shampoo does more than just clean your hair — it keeps it from getting too brassy. It neutralizes any yellow or brassy tones in your hair to let your platinum strands shine. It’s earned more than 44,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating and is made with moisturizing ingredients that make your hair soft, less frizzy, and less prone to breakage.

16 This Set Of 5 Pointed Sponges For Blending Makeup BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These weirdly shaped makeup sponges blend your foundation for a flawless finish. They have more than 73,000 reviews because of how versatile and easy they are to use. The teardrop sponges feature a precision tip for hard-to-reach spots, a rounded side for cheeks and neck, and a flat bottom for your chin and forehead. The non-latex sponges are soft and can be used with all kinds of foundation, BB cream, powder, and concealer.

17 The Pimple Patches That Heal Unwanted Blemishes Overnight Avarelle Pimple Patches (40-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Shoppers are going wild over these “miracle” pimple patches that treat and heal blemishes overnight. These patches are made of natural hydrocolloid, which absorbs pus and excess sebum in your pores and helps calm inflammation. It draws these impurities out of the skin, healing the pimple without any picking or popping while keeping the area clean while it heals. This pack of 40 has earned more than 62,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I am not exaggerating when I say they are straight-up miracle workers!”

18 The Facial Roller Set That Massages And De-Puffs BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This jade roller and gua sha set with a 4.5-star rating went viral on social media for its uniqueness and effectiveness. Use it to give yourself a relaxing face massage that de-puffs, promotes blood flow, and makes you feel ready to take on the day. The two-sided roller can relieve fatigued facial muscles and is designed with a larger roller on one side for your cheeks and forehead and a more compact roller on the other to target your under-eye area. A separate gua sha tool is also included for yet another way to offer a cooling and soothing facial massage.

19 These Compressed Facial Sponges That Help Exfoliate Your Skin Gainwell Compressed Facial Sponges (50-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Take your skincare routine to the next level with an unusual tool: these compressed facial sponges. The 100% natural sponges are extracted from wood pulp. Each one deeply cleans and exfoliates your skin, removing old skin and makeup with ease. Use them to apply face wash or remove face masks. The sponges can even be reused — just rinse them and leave them to dry.

20 A Nail Polish That Changes Color With Your Mood (Kinda) Cirque Colors Thermal Temperature Color Changing Mood Nail Polish Amazon $16 See On Amazon Why pick just one nail polish when you can choose a polish that changes with your mood? This shimmery polish features a vibrant pink and a bold purple with holographic sparkle. And while it may not change based on your mood, this polish will transition between colors based on the temperature. The vegan formula is 10-free and non-toxic. It comes in six other changing colors.

21 The Facial Razors For Hair Removal & Exfoliating Hydro Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This three-pack of eyebrow razors and dermaplaning tools can help create smoother skin by removing fine hair while exfoliating your face (if that’s what you’re trying to do). The small blade makes it easy to closely remove hair without cutting yourself. Use it for upper lip hair, shaping eyebrows, or exfoliating your cheeks.

22 This Case Of Hair Curlers That Don’t Use Heat Tifara Beauty Salon Heatless Hair Rollers (42-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Did you know you can get bouncy curls without a curling iron? Heatless curls are all the rage and this pack of 42 flexible curling rods allows you to customize your ‘do. For less than $20, this set is a steal — it’s earned more than 35,000 reviews. The rollers come in six thicknesses so you can create ringlet curls or full, beach waves. Put them in before you go to bed and wake up with your hair all done for the day.

23 A Color-Changing Lipstick Made With Flowers Winky Lux Flower Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get over this science-based lipstick that creates a custom color depending on who is wearing it. The gloss goes on clear and reacts to your lip's natural pH levels to create its own shade of pink. It’s made with real chrysanthemum flowers and vitamins that nourish your lips and keep the color on for hours. Not to mention the lipstick itself is a work of art.

24 The Wonderfully Weird Experience Of Foot Peel Masks Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Using a foot peel mask is a wonderfully weird experience. With consistent use over a couple of weeks, these sock-shaped masks work to literally peel the top layer of skin off your foot, including tough calluses, revealing fresh, ultra-smooth skin underneath. Sounds harsh, but it feels super-gentle and nourishing. Not to mention: it’s super affordable.

25 This Detangling Brush That Can Be Used On Wet Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have curly hair or hair that gets tangled, you need this detangling brush, which is designed to smooth tangles without damaging your hair. The secret is small, cone-shaped bristles that separate your hair from side to side, rather than up and down. You can use it on dry or wet hair and it works for all hair types, too — curly, natural, thin, thick, and even extensions or wigs.

26 The Eyeliner That Give You A Flawless Winged Look LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you cannot master the winged eyeliner look, this unique product is for you. The pack comes with two pens, one for each eye. Each pen is double-sided with an eyeliner pen on one end and a stamped wing on the other. Use the stamp to create the “winged” portion and then apply the pen to line the rest of your eye. The highly pigmented eyeliner is waterproof, smudge-proof, and lasts all day.

27 A Carbonated Face Mask That Bubbles To Clean Pores Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon This face mask is carbonated — that’s right, like your soda. It actually bubbles on your face and that’s how you know it’s working to deep clean your pores. The clay mask feels like fresh whipped cream and includes powerful natural ingredients like green tea extract, charcoal powder, and lavender extract. As it bubbles, it’s purifying your pores and absorbing any excessive sebum.

28 The Hair-Thickening Spray That Adds Instant Volume BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Odds are you’ve used hairspray to keep your ‘do in place, but what about hair thickening spray? In just a minute, this spray will give extra texture and volume to even the finest hair. The lightweight formula won’t weigh your hair down or cause product build-up — plus it’s safe to use on all hair types. Apply it to damp hair so that it offers more thickness and hold.

29 These Innovative Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ZenTyme Moments Shower Steamers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sure you’ve heard of bath fizzies, but what about shower steamers? Now you can get all the hydrating benefits of a bath fizzie while you shower. Place one of the flat, fizzy tablets on your shower floor, turn on the water, and within minutes the tablet will dissolve and fill your shower with a refreshing aroma that energizes you.

30 This Peach-Infused Hand Cream In A Fruit-Shaped Jar TONYMOLY Peach Hand Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon What’s better than a product that works really well? One that also comes in an adorable container. This hand cream is peach-infused and comes in an adorable peach jar. Along with shea butter, the peach extract repairs dry hands and cuticles. This hand cream is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids to nourish your skin and protect it.

31 These Coil Hair Ties That Help Prevent Creases Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon There's a good reason why these coil hair ties have more than 52,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating: they're made of smooth plastic spirals that prevent tangling and breakage. This eight-pack is affordable and the ties are waterproof. The best part of these unique hair ties is that when you take your ponytail out, you won’t have any creases because of the spiral design.

32 A Magic Makeup-Removing Microfiber Towel MakeUp Eraser Reusable Towel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a towel that can remove makeup with just water? Now you can stop scrubbing off your makeup every night with harsh cleansers or expensive wipes. Switch to this makeup-erasing cloth that can be used over and over. This microfiber towel has tiny fibers that remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin with just water. Toss it in your washing machine between uses and reuse it time and time again.

33 An Illuminated Peel-Off Face Mask That Deep-Cleans Pores I DEW CARE Disco Kitten Illuminating Peel-off Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon This peel-off face mask has a special ingredient that softens your skin and smooths your face — it’s diamond powder. Along with water lily extract and turnip lead extract, diamond powder illuminates the skin and can reveal a brighter, clearer complexion. Just paint it on your face and peel it off when it’s dry — or after about 20 minutes.

34 The Coconut Oil Starter Kit You Need Oraganix Fractionated Coconut Oil with Roller Bottles Amazon $16 See On Amazon You might be surprised how many uses you have for coconut oil and this set is the perfect way to get started. It comes with a 16-ounce bottle of fractionated coconut oil, along with a dispenser, funnel, and four small roller bottles to take the coconut oil on the go. It's odorless and colorless — ideal for diluted essential oils. It also has a high concentration of caprylic acid, which is a strong antioxidant and disinfectant. Use it on your skin or hair.

35 The Hair Mask That Restores Intense Shine Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque Amazon $40 See On Amazon There’s a reason this hair mask is called “like a virgin,” — the coconut and fig mask can restore your hair to its original glossy state — how it looked before color and heat treatments. The deep conditioner is made with shea butter and argan oil, which deeply repair and hydrate your hair and scalp. It can help tame frizz, fight split ends, improve texture, and hydrate in a matter of minutes. Some reviewers call this product “the holy grail.”

36 A In-Shower Hair Gloss That Extends Your Color John Frieda Colour Refreshing Gloss Amazon $40 See On Amazon You’ve probably been told to avoid coloring your hair at home, but this gloss extends your salon color and it’s approved by hairstylists. Apply the gloss to your hair in the shower and let it sit for 3 minutes before rinsing it out. The manufacturer recommends using it weekly after washing and conditioning hair. It can restore color vibrancy and make your hair shinier in minutes without ammonia or peroxide. It’s available in four shades.

37 The Wearable Hair Towels That Dry Hair Quickly Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These quick-absorbing hair towels are perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. These smaller towels are designed to tie into a turban on your head as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries hair 10 times faster than an ordinary towel, according to the manufacturer. Each towel has a secure elastic loop to keep it in place.