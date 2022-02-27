These Beauty Products Are So Clever You'll Wish They Were Invented Sooner

Beauty products are oftentimes advertised as something new and super clever. So, of course, I’ll go buy that innovative product. But sometimes, I try it out, and it’s honestly just a totally plain mascara. It happens. That’s why I wanted to find beauty products that are actually unique and seriously handy. When you see the clever beauty products on this list, you'll wish they were invented sooner. I know I at least wish I had bought them sooner.

You have to check out the clever body and face balm on this list. Instead of buying two lotions and lip balm, you can apply this vitamin B5 and shea butter moisturizer on your face, body, and lips. But before you put on your lotion, be sure to grab the powder toner on this list. It has a unique powder formula with calcium, clay, and zinc oxide. You apply it exactly the same way you would a liquid toner — but this one won't leak in your bag.

If you like wearing makeup, there’s a pack of affordable makeup sponges on this list so you can color-code your sponge washing routine. Any sponge pack that can make my application a little more hygienic totally qualifies as clever.

Get started going through this list, and I promise you'll find a seriously clever beauty product — not just another overhyped but plain mascara.

1 A Sugary, Soothing Lip Scrub With Hawaiian Botanicals Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon What makes this lip scrub so clever? It’s formulated with both shea butter and Hawaiian kukui nut oil, which provides extra hydration. This dual-moisture natural formula is paired with exfoliating turbinado sugar crystals made from Hawaiian sugarcane. All of these vegan and cruelty-free ingredients are super soothing unlike harsher lip scrubs.

2 A Wood Body Brush To Start A Gentle Dry Brushing Routine Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This body brush is complete with a polished wood top, 100% natural bristles, a hanging hook, and a travel bag. Plus, it has a super sturdy strap. But if you prefer an easy-to-put-on strap, it also comes in an adjustable velcro strap option. The best part is this brush is an easy way to create a new dry brushing routine for helping out clogged pores. One reviewer raved, “I am loving this body brush! It’s got the right balance of soft and firm bristles. I can already see slight changes in my skin after [one] month of use, and it’s easy to work into a daily routine.”

3 A Pack Of Trendy Gold Eye Masks That Are Full Of Hydrating Ingredients grace and stella Under Eye Masks (24-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your under eye skin is extra sensitive, but you still want to try trendy eye masks, these 24K gold eye masks are unscented and paraben-free. They're still super luxurious and hydrating because they're complete with hyaluronic acid, plant-based collagen, and gold, of course. Plus, each individually wrapped pair is cooling and has anti-inflammatory properties.

4 This 3-Layer Sheet Mask That Has Tons Of Different Options TONYMOLY I'm Real Sheet Mask Amazon $3 See On Amazon Green tea, avocado, lotus, and yes — even red wine — are just a few of the 16 options you can choose from in this hydrating sheet mask. Each of these pulp sheet masks has three layers, so they’re more durable than other options. Each unique mask targets a different skin concern, whether you want to brighten, moisturize, or revitalize.

5 A Moisturizing Body & Face Balm That You Can Even Use On Your Lips La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm Multi Purpose Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon This moisturizing balm is seriously a balm for all over. You can use this cream filled with vitamin B5, shea butter, and nourishing madecassoside on your face, hands, feet, and even your lips. It's not sticky or greasy but is totally soothing and moisturizing, which is a win-win situation.

6 These Gel-Lined Heel Moisturizers That Fit Like Real Socks ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Packs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These gel-lined heel moisturizers fit (and look like) normal socks but work hard to heal cracked and dry heels. They’re lined with jojoba oil, olive oil, vitamin E to hydrate your feet, while the open-toe design keeps you cool and comfortable. Try pairing them with moisturizer or aloe vera gel for additional benefits. They come in seven colors, including a classic gray and black pack.

7 A 12-Pack Of Facial Razors With A 4.7-Star Rating Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you prefer to shape your eyebrows, remove fine facial hairs, or exfoliate, it’s hard to beat these facial and eyebrow razors. The stainless steel blades have over 25,000 five-star reviews because they’re so easy to use and efficient. These sharp razors come with safety covers, so you don’t have to worry about them in your skincare bag.

8 A Soothing, Exfoliating Lotion That Still Manages To Be Lightweight Paula's Choice Chamomile Exfoliating Lotion Amazon $28 See On Amazon This fragrance-free salicylic acid exfoliating treatment is combined with a hydrating and calming lotion formula, so it kind of does it all. It has soothing chamomile, willow herb, and green tea extract to replenish and calm your skin as it’s smoothed out. Despite all of that, this lotion has a remarkable lightweight texture, making it a truly genius product.

9 This Eyeliner Stamp That Perfects Your Wing iMethod Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you want a perfect winged eyeliner look but aren’t a makeup guru, this smudge-proof eyeliner stamp has your back. The easy-to-use liner comes with two stamps to give you a flawless cateye on both eyes, saving you time and a ton of messy attempts at doing your makeup. If you want to continue to play with your look, this brand even has an option with a heart and star stamp for an adorable Y2K-inspired eye makeup accent.

10 A Pack Of Discreet Acne Patches That Work In 4 Hours Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon $16 See On Amazon This 96-pack of acne patches doesn’t dry out your skin because it uses medical-grade hydrocolloid which pulls out gunk from unwanted pimples. Each patch is fully transparent, has a matte finish, and is complete with smooth beveled edges, so it’s a discreet option. These work in four to eight hours, making them an ideal overnight option.

11 A Soothing Facial Moisturizer That’s Infused With Coconut Water First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream Amazon $34 See On Amazon This quick absorbing, skin recharging facial lotion has a lightweight coconut water formula that’s still super creamy. It’s free of fragrance, alcohol, mineral oil, sulfates, and other undesirable ingredients, making this safe for sensitive skin. The ingredients it does have help to infuse your skin with electrolytes to soften and soothe your skin.

12 A Foamy & Creamy Cleanser With Japanese Rice Powder Tatcha The Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cream cleanser rice wash is complete with Japanese rice powder to soften your skin and add luminosity. It also has hyaluronic acid and an Okinawa algea blend to hydrate and smooth out your skin. The foaming cleanser also helps out your skin by replenishing ceramides, which is why this feature-packed foamy rice wash has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

13 A Bulk Pack Of Eye Makeup Removing Pads That Are Infused With Aloe Almay Makeup Remover Pads with Aloe Amazon $10 See On Amazon These eye makeup remover pads are completely free of fragrance, and each pad is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. The botanical blend of aloe vera, green tea, and cucumber are gentle on your skin while these pads remove even the most stubborn waterproof makeup, leaving your eyes clean and clear at the end of the day.

14 A Minature Nail Kit That Has Incredibly Useful Tools Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon This compact four-piece nail kit comes with nail clippers, a cuticle pusher with a nail cleaner, super handy hangnail clippers, and a nail file, so you have everything you need to breathe new life into your nails. These mini tools are all easy to clean because they’re stainless steel, so you can just wipe them down with rubbing alcohol and be good to go.

15 A Pack Of Makeup Sponges That Work As Well As Pricey Name Brands BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This five-piece makeup sponge set is perfect for a hygienic and color-coded makeup routine. Assign each colorful sponge to a day of the week, so you always know if you’re using a clean one. At the end of the week, you can clean these with ease. These sponges are latex-free, have a precision tip, and can be used wet or dry, and the 56,000 five-star reviewers report these work just as well as pricey, name brand makeup sponges.

16 This Waterproof Brow Pencil That Lasts All Day L'Oreal Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you've never found the right brow shade, this brow pencil comes in 10 hair-matching colors, so there’s surely a shade that works for your complexion. This waterproof pencil has a matte finish that holds for a long time, and iit’ complete with a spoolie to blend and groom your brows.

17 An Unclogging Powder Toner With Clay, Calcium, & Zinc Oxide Mario Badescu Silver Powder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This little jar of powder is actually a toner that unclogs your pores. The luxurious powder has zinc oxide, kaolin clay, and calcium carbonite to create an oil-absorbing and decongesting toner. Just like a liquid toner, use a cotton ball with this powder and be sure to leave it on for 10 minutes, and watch unwanted blackheads disappear.

18 The Hair Dryer & Brush Combo That’s A Certified Cult Favorite REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon The Revlon one-step hair dryer and brush will give you serious volume, while the heat-distributing ceramic technology protects your hair from damage. Though it dries and brushes at the same time, it creates 30% less frizz than similar hot brushes thanks to its nylon bristles. This lightweight, easy to hold onto brush is a bonafide Amazon best-seller with over 217,000 five-star reviews.

19 A 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Your Hair & Skin ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon This 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase totally qualifies as a step in your nighttime skincare routine. Why? The non-absorbant and washable silk lets your skin keep all of its moisture (and product) you applied before bed, and the fabric also helps to fight frizzy hair. It comes in 40 colors and patterns to match your decor, and each one has a hidden zipper closure on the side for a sleek look.

20 This pH-Balanced Makeup Remover & Cleanser That Won’t Irritate Your Skin First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser Amazon $21 See On Amazon This face cleanser is pH-balanced which means it keeps your skin’s natural acidity in check and prevents flare-ups for all skin types. Remind me why all cleansers aren’t pH-balanced? It’s antioxidant-infused to reduce irritation and inflammation, so you can cleanse with confidence. As a bonus, this fragrance-free formula comes in a squeeze bottle, making it way easier to get product out than other cleansers.

21 A Silicone Facial Brush With 5 Massaging Settings EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon You charge this silicone facial brush with an included wireless charging base — just like your phone, and this lasts 200 times on a single charge. The soft rubber bristles and base are completely waterproof, so feel free to use in the shower for next-level cleansing and exfoliating. Plus, you can change up your facial massage with every cleanse because it has five-speed settings.

22 A Magnetic Eyelash Kit With 5 Pairs Of Silk Lashes Arishine Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes (5 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This waterproof magnetic eyelash kit comes with everything you need for luscious long lases. It has two magnetic eyeliners, five pairs of reusable silk lashes, and an applicator tool. Each pair has a different style so you can play around with your style, whether you want a subtle lift or full-on glam.

23 A Coconut & Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner That Makes Hair Silky Smooth Briogeo Farewell Frizz Leave In Conditioning Spray Amazon $24 See On Amazon This leave-in conditioner is formulated with rosehip oil, coconut oil, and argan oil to tame frizz and leave your hair soft and silky. It detangles, locks in moisture with a NOVA complex, and adds shine — but still gives you a lightweight finish. Don’t worry, this vegan leave-in treatment with a soft coconut scent works for all hair types.

24 A Super Discreet Hair Remover With Nearly 70,000 Five-Star Reviews Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This painless hair remover looks like an extra-glam lipstick tube, so you can toss it in your bag to take with you wherever you go. The glossy cap covers and protects the butterfly technology underneath, which super gently removes facial hair if you want it to. This small gadget is a beloved Amazon product and boasts over 70,000 five-star reviews.

25 This Spot Treatment With Over 19,000 Five-Star Ratings Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon This salicylic acid drying lotion is an overnight acne treatment has over 19,000 five-star ratings. Simply dab on this pastel pink drying lotion with a cotton swab, and the calamine in the formula will keep your skin calm and soothed while the other ingredients work had to cleanse and get rid of unwanted blemishes.

26 A Mascara With A Primer & Priming Wand Built-In Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer Amazon $17 See On Amazon The pink side of this lengthening mascara is actually a hidden lash primer that helps your mascara last longer and makes your lashes look longer. On the other side, the paraben-free and hydrating mascara is infused with jojoba esters to soothe your lashes, keeping them nice and healthy.

27 A Best-Selling Hairbrush With Detangling Cone-Shaped Bristles Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This detangling hairbrush has super unique cone-shaped plastic bristles that easily unravel tangles. The funky shape of the brush makes it easy to hold and gently pull through your hair, even when et hair). This breakage-preventing brush works on all hair types and is worth the investment — just ask the 38,000 five-star reviewers.

28 This Plumping Lipstick With A Super Precise Tip NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Long Lasting Plumping Lipstick Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you prefer a plumped look, this plumping lipstick is a great matte option that lasts for 15 hours. It has an extra-precise tip and built-in sharpener just like your favorite lip liner. This extra-precise and cruelty-free lipstick comes in 12 colors, and trust me, you’ll want to stock up on multiple shades.

29 This Tinted Sunscreen That’s Infused With Antioxidants Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Amazon $14 See On Amazon This mineral facial sunscreen comes in three tinted shades with a matte finish, so you can still get a glow without damaging your skin. Don’t worry — even with the makeup-like tint, this sunscreen is still water-resistant for 80 minutes and has an SPF of 50. It also has antioxidant ingredients like red algae and it’s completely fragrance-free, so your skin is sure to love it.

30 An Oil-Free Facial Lotion With Quick-Restoring Ingredients La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon An hour after application, this facial moisturizer’s manufacturer claims it will restore your skin’s barrier — and that’s only with one use. It’s complete with ingredients like ceramide 3 and niacinamide to retain moisture and soothe your skin. Plus, a high concentration of a super unique antioxidant thermal water helps this oil-free product hydrate your skin.

31 A Set Of Stick-On Nails That Are Actually Comfortable KISS imPRESS Press-On Manicure Amazon $7 See On Amazon Yes, this set of stick-on nails is actually comfortable to wear. How? They’re super slim, have a contoured design, and they have PureFit technology to make them extra comfy. You can choose from 13 colors, including glitter, matte, and holographic accents. Once they’re on, they’re waterproof, chip-proof, and smudge-proof.

32 This 5-Pack Of Pick-Me-Up Eye Masks That Work In 5 Minutes Patchology Eye Gels (5 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These eye masks include hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine to soothe tired eyes. It only takes these almost-invisible masks five minutes to provide super deep hydration and soothe puffy skin, making you look like you got a full night’s rest even if you didn’t sleep so well.

33 A Matte Bronzer With Multiple Colors In 1 Palette Physicians Formula Multi-Colored Bronzer Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon This bronzer palette isn’t any larger than a standard palette, but it packs in so many colors. All of the matte shades are complementary, and they all mix together flawlessly when you apply your bronzer. Plus, it comes with a ventilated spot to hold the included brush, making this easy to toss in your bag when you’re on the go.

34 An Efficient Blackhead Scrubber That Happens To Be Adorable TONYMOLY Tako Blackhead Scrub Amazon $13 See On Amazon Inside this adorable octopus packaging, you’ll find a mess-free blackhead scrub. The dome-shaped scrubber is made with seriously exfoliating cellulose beads and black mud balm to pull out unwanted blackheads and other impurities. This formula also leaves your skin soothed after scrubbing, and the dead sea salt gives the scrub a fresh scent.