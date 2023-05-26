These Bed & Bath Linens Are The Epitome Of Quiet Luxury & They’re On Sale This Weekend

When it comes to top-quality linens, Peacock Alley is revered for its fabrics and designs that look as good as they feel. Whether it’s classic white or an heirloom-inspired print, it’s the epitome of quiet luxury and the site is seriously inspiring. And while it’s rarely ever discounted, right now Peacock Alley is having a sitewide Memorial Day sale of 20% off from May 25 to 30.

The brand sources its fabrics from the best mills in Italy and Portugal, and many of its custom pieces are hand-sewn and hand-embroidered in their Texas workroom.

Scroll on for some of the best-sellers — the pics are serious #goals.

1. A Polished Set Of Percale Cotton Sheets With Linen Accents

If you love the casually elegant look of linen but also love the smooth feel of cotton sheets, look no further. The Mandalay Cuff Linen Sheet Set pairs a wildly soft percale cotton with linen cuffs in your choice of nine colors for a subtle touch of color and texture. The four-piece sheet sets are custom-made to order; the ultimate in fancy.

2. A Beach Towel That Will Have You Dreaming Of Summers By The Shore

Whether you’re taking a plunge in the pool or spending a day at the beach, you’ll want to wrap up in this heavyweight, lush beach towel. Imported from Portugal, the long-staple cotton is a thick 500 GSM (Grams per Square Meter). Choose from four different colors for the border including a sleek navy and fun pop of orange.

3. A Floral Duvet Cover With Grandmillenial Vibes

This duvet cover features a delicate wildflower floral print that’s vintage meets modern. It’s made from 100% long-staple cotton with a percale weave that’s cool to the touch. It pairs nicely with the brand’s white goose down duvet or down alternative duvet, as well as the coordinating pillow sham.

4. A Luxuriously Fluffy Towel Set

This luxurious six-piece towel set includes two bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. It’s made from 100% long-staple cotton, so it’s fluffy, thick, and dreamily soft, yet it dries quickly due to its unique zero-twist fiber technology. The towels are made with a lush 600-GSM fabric in Portugal. Choose from three neutral shades. If you’re seeking an even larger towel, bath sheets are also available.

5. These Rustic-Chic Stonewashed Cotton Throws

Available in four rich colors and edged with fringe on two sides, these stone-washed cotton throws will make you feel like you’re at the rustic summer house. The ivory-flecked cotton fabric is subtly stylish.

6. A Lightweight Coverlet With A Basket-Weave Design

Add instant texture and interest to your home decor with a basketweave coverlet. It’s constructed from 100% cotton with an all-weather, lightweight 342 GSM, and it comes in five neutrals.

7. An Opulent, Spa-Worthy Bamboo Bathrobe

Hop out of the shower and into a spa with the Peacock Alley bamboo bathrobe. Its blend of rayon from bamboo and cotton makes it remarkably fluffy and amazingly soft, while also drying quickly. It features two sizable pockets, a tie to secure it, and a thick border detail for a finished look.

8. This Heirloom-Quality Percale Duvet Cover

Reviewers rave that this duvet cover is just as beautiful in person as it is in the pictures. The eye-catching pattern is inspired by architecture in Europe and the cover features a lightweight 200-thread-count percale cotton, making this a great option for the warmer months. A button closure keeps your duvet in place and a matching sham is available as well.