These Brilliant Things Make Having A Dog 10x Less Gross

There’s truly nothing like walking up the stairs to your door and hearing your dog bark excitedly, knowing you’ll be home in just a moment. When you open the door to see them bounding over, having missed you all day long, the feeling is indescribable; having a four-legged friend adds joy and enthusiasm to each day, whether you’re taking them on a lovely walk outdoors or giving them a much-anticipated treat.

Unfortunately, not every moment with a pup is so straightforwardly sweet — anyone who’s had to clean up an accident or brush a thick layer of pet hair off their pants will understand. These inventions can help any pet owner keep clean and minimize mess, helping you prioritize what you really love: spending time with your best friend. Your couches, clothes, and carpets will thank you.

1 A Portable Lint Roller That Works On Almost Any Surface ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you regularly stand up from the couch to find pet hair all over your pants, give this portable lint roller a try. With this roller, you'll trade in adhesive tapes and papers for a sliding system that works like a vacuum, picking up hair without creating waste. It won't snag, stain, or damage fabric, so you can use it on any clothing item or furniture piece without creating more mess.

2 A Gentle Dog Brush For Better Bath Times Bonza Dog and Cat Massage Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Detangling knots from your pet’s fur can be a hassle; streamline the process with this gentle dog brush. Its removable screen collects hair for easier cleanup, and its reverse ridges can clean pet hair off of all the fabrics in your home that they're sure to stick to. When it needs a deep clean of its own, throw it in the dishwasher so you can get back to brushing!

3 A Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl That Sets The Right Pace At Mealtimes Leashboss Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your pup inhales their food — only to choke or throw up somewhere in your home — this slow-feeder dog bowl might be just what they need. It prevents dogs from eating too fast, which reduces bloating and vomiting, and is perfectly sized for medium and large breeds. With an interactive maze design, it will keep dogs interested and give them an exciting challenge at lunch or dinner.

4 Pet Food Can Containers That Trap Smells & Residue Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve ever haphazardly thrown an open pet food can in the fridge or found that cling wrap just isn’t doing the job, these pet food can covers are a great option. All you have to do is tug the cover over the can when you're finished feeding and pull it off at mealtimes. They’re also BPA free and nontoxic.

5 These Eco-Friendly Waste Bags That Keep Your Hands Clean Active Pets Eco-Friendly Dog Poop Bags (900-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon The last thing you want to worry about when you take your dog for a walk is the thought of anything getting on your hands, so these eco-friendly waste bags are a great option. When you're finished picking up after your pet, the bags tie securely, and their leak-proof design prevents rips and spills. These are easily compatible with any bag dispenser, and they come in a pack of 900, so it'll be a while before you need to restock.

6 These Vet-Approved Allergy Chews For Itch Relief Well Loved Dog Allergy Chews (120 Count) Amazon $23 See On Amazon For holistic itch relief, these vet-approved allergy chews work wonders. They're made with skin and immune-boosting supplements such as Omega 3, turmeric, and bromelain, which help inhibit swelling and relieve itchy skin. These chews also provide relief from itchy ears, watery eyes, and hot spots, so your pup can enjoy the great outdoors regardless of the season.

7 These Wrinkle Wipes That Alleviate Itching & Odor Squishface Wrinkle Wipes Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you've got a bulldog or shar-pei whose coat is hard to clean, these wrinkle wipes can help. They're made with phytosphingosine, which is a pro-ceramide that calms inflammation and repels microbes, to help you wipe away any germs that are trapped in your wrinkly dog's coat. They're also great for long-haired dogs whose coats are also extra likely to trap dirt and grime, and they're safe to use on sensitive skin.

8 A Gentle Ear Cleaner That Washes Away Buildup Pet Honesty Allergy OTIC Ear Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon This gentle ear cleaner is a great way to flush out the buildup that can accumulate during outdoor play or everyday activities. It's strong enough to be recommended by veterinarians and safe enough for sensitive skin. All you'll need to do is insert the specially-designed cap and massage the base of the ear, and dirt, wax, and germs will be gone in no time.

9 These Omega 3 Chews For Soft Skin & A Shiny Coat Active Chews Omega 3 Fish Oil Soft Chews (120 Count) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made with fatty acids and Vitamins C and E, these Omega 3 chews help stop itching and shedding at the source. Your pup will love the quick relief from skin discomfort and the delicious taste. You can adjust the dose based on your dog's weight, so it's perfect for pets of all sizes.

10 An Extra-Large Feeding Mat That Prevents Slips & Spills Leashboss Feeding Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon If mealtime always seems to be a mess, try this extra large feeding mat for clean kitchen and living room floors. It's made with a non-slip pattern, so it'll stay securely wherever you put it, and its raised lip will stop spills at the source. Its silicone surface is formulated without BPA, PVC, and phthalates, so you can feel comfortable with your pet eating off of it every day.

11 A Car Seat Cover That's Easy To Clean Active Pets Back Seat Cover Protector Amazon $36 See On Amazon When you and your best friend come back from a hike or the park, you might cringe at the dirt and mud they track all over your backseat — but luckily, this car seat cover can help. It's made to fit cars of all sizes (and dogs of all sizes) so you won't need to worry about making sure it's a perfect fit. You can clean it with a damp towel, vacuum, or hose and reuse it as often as you like.

12 An Ergonomic & Effective Dog Mat Remover Hertzko Dematting Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you're always finding mats and tangles in your pup's coat, give this dog mat remover a try. Its 10-tooth design will quickly and effectively detangle fur and keep your pet comfortable during the process. With an ergonomic and non-slip grip, this tool makes the grooming process even easier for you, too.

13 These Puppy Pads For Heavy-Duty Protection HappyNites Dog Pee Pads (30-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Prevent nighttime accidents with these puppy pads, which come in an extra-large size for maximum floor and carpet protection. It's made with four leak-proof layers to prevent stains, and its anti-slip backing material ensures that pads will stay in one place. Their extra-large size (60 x 90 centimeters) makes them a great choice for big and small dogs alike, from puppy training to senior pet care.

14 This Pet Odor Eliminator That’ll Help Handle Accidents Bubbas Concentrate Pet Odor Eliminator Carpet Cleaner Solution Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your pup is still learning to do their business outside, this pet odor eliminator will get rid of unfortunate messes in the meantime. It works well with most carpet cleaning machines and smells pleasant, but never overpowering. Its formula sticks to pet waste and stains, fully eliminating dirt without ever leaving behind a residue.

15 This Pet Nail Clipper With A Built-In Safety Guard Hertzko Nail Clippers with Quick Safety Guard Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’ve ever clipped your dog’s nails and gone just a little too far, you might benefit from this pet nail clipper. With its sharp stainless steel blade, it cuts evenly and painlessly, minimizing breakage, and its safety guard prevents painful manicure mishaps. It comes with a free nail file for extra care, smoothness, and shine.

16 This Anti-Itch Shampoo & Conditioner That's Safe On Skin The Healthy Dog Co's All-Natural Itchy Dog Shampoo & Conditioner Amazon $16 See On Amazon This anti-itch shampoo and conditioner provides gentle relief to any pup that can't stop scratching. Without burning or stinging, it prevents discomfort by numbing and moisturizing itchy spots, so they won't be tempted to touch those areas. It leaves behind a fresh patchouli scent, which tackles bad odors and leaves your pet smelling sweet!

17 A Finger Toothbrush For Hard-To-Reach Spots Hertzko Pet Tooth Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon This finger toothbrush gives you way more control when brushing your pet's teeth, so you won't have to worry about plaque or tartar buildup. It comes in a pack of seven toothbrushes to ensure that you won't run out for a while, and each one is made of soft silicon that'll feel good on your pet's teeth. It's also perfect for massaging their gums, which can help minimize the risk of cavities and gum disease — your pet will be saying "ahhhh" in no time.

18 A Breath Freshener For When They Won't Tolerate A Toothbrush TropiClean Fresh Breath Original Dog Dental Water Additive Amazon $20 See On Amazon Getting your dog to sit still so you can brush their teeth is a challenge — this breath freshener can help. Because it's tasteless and odorless, you can simply add it to your dog's water, and you'll notice better-smelling breath fast. It also helps prevent plaque and tartar to maintain tooth and gum health.

19 This Veterinarian-Formulated Enzymatic Toothpaste Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you've ever received a kiss from your dog only to notice their bad breath, try this veterinarian-formulated enzymatic toothpaste. Formulated with aloe, grapefruit seed extract, baking soda, and more effective ingredients, it's a great choice for maintaining dental hygiene in between exams at the vet. Your pup won’t mind the taste — in fact, it’s designed to be delicious.

20 These Cleaning Chews For Dental Hygiene & Plaque Protection OraVet Dental Hygiene Chews (14 Count) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Bad breath, meet these cleaning chews that reduce plaque and tartar buildup at the source. They're formulated with delmopinol, which creates a barrier against halitosis and often appears in mouthwash that's meant for people. Each chew comes individually wrapped and features a poultry taste and vanilla scent that dogs are sure to love.

21 A Portable Paw Cleaner For Washing Up After The Park Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Say goodbye to muddy paws all over your backseat or living room floor with this portable paw cleaner. It comes in three sizes to accommodate any dog, and its silicone bristles will gently remove dirt from paws for a comfortable clean. Simply add water, insert your pup's paw, twist it around, and breathe a sigh of relief that you won't have to clean the couch tonight.

22 These Allergy-Free Pet Eye Wipes Made With Dead Sea Minerals Arava Pet Eye Wipes Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crusty eyes are no match for these allergy-free pet eye wipes, which are made with dead sea minerals like magnesium and potassium to clean the sensitive skin around the eyes. By using these wipes regularly, you can prevent new tear stains from forming in the corners of your pet's eyes, so you won't have to worry about removing them later. They’re specifically designed to work on sensitive skin, so instead of cleaning harshly, they'll soothe as they wipe away discharge.

23 These Skid-Proof Dog Boots With Anti-Slip Soles XSY&G Waterproof Dog Boots (4 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Take your best friend out without worrying about harsh weather conditions with these skid-proof dog boots. They're designed to endure intense heat and cold and can be worn on wet and dry surfaces, thanks to their anti-slip soles. With two adjustable straps, putting them on will be a breeze, and they come in eight sizes to accommodate any pup.

24 These Beloved Dental Chews That Clean Teeth & Freshen Breath Greenies Original Dental Chews (18 Count) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Dentists love them just as much as dogs — these beloved dental chews are well-known for their delicious dog-friendly taste and their effective teeth-cleaning capacity. When your dog takes a bite, the treats will bend instead of breaking, so they're able to clean more deeply than their crunchy competitors. Made with soluble ingredients, they're digestible even for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

25 A Bad Breath Spray For Pets That You Can Use In Multiple Ways Pets Are Kids Too Premium Pet Dental Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon It may be hard to imagine your dog craving the delicious taste of a dental hygiene product, but this bad breath spray for pets will do the trick. Effective for dogs and cats, this spray works at an enzymatic level, tackling bad breath at the root instead of masking or hiding unpleasant smells. You can spray it directly along their teeth and into their water bowl, and if they seem hesitant, try adding it to their food first — just one taste should be enough.

26 This Comfy & Cozy Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed Amazon $28 See On Amazon Give your pet the gift of an amazing night’s sleep with this orthopedic foam dog bed, which is designed for maximum comfort and relaxation. Its egg crate foam design allows pets to evenly distribute their weight, removing pressure from joints and bones. It comes with two sides: one that's warmer for the winter, and one that's cool for the summer (ala Demi Lovato). Packaged with a removable cover, you can machine wash it simply by zipping and unzipping it for an easy clean.

27 This Rechargeable Electric Clipper That’ll Give A Quieter Trim oneisall Dog Shaver Clippers Amazon $33 See On Amazon If your dog freezes up at loud noises, especially those of your louder home appliances, give this rechargeable electric clipper set a try. Made to vibrate at a low volume, it'll help pets feel at ease during much-needed haircuts, and it comes with a built-in battery for recharging purposes. With over 50,000 five-star reviews, the consensus seems to be that this clipper really does the job.

28 This No-Rinse Deodorizing Foam With A Fresh Botanical Scent Arm & Hammer Ultra Fresh No Rinse Deodorizing Foam Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon When your dog refuses to sit through bath time, use this no-rinse deodorizing foam for a fresh scent without the hassle. Infused with baking soda to quickly eliminate bad smells, it's a great refresher in between baths. You just might find that you love its fresh juniper scent — and so does your pup.

29 A Non-Toxic Paw Sanitizing Spray That Your Pet Can Safely Lick Protex PawZ SaniPaw Dog Paw Sanitizer and Odor Eliminating Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve ever used a soap or shampoo on your pet only to catch them licking themselves right afterwards, give this non-toxic paw sanitizing spray a try. It's alcohol free and formulated with glycerin, aloe vera, and vitamin E, so you won’t have to wonder if they’re ingesting something unsafe. It's designed for paws, but you can use it anywhere your pet needs to be groomed, as it sanitizes and takes care of odors at the same time.

30 A Drool Towel For Any Dog That Loves To Slobber HugeHounds DroolRag Dog Drool Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Take care of the sensitive skin around your pup's mouth with this drool towel. Slobbery dogs will feel like they're lounging at the spa while you use this gently absorbent towel to clean up their jowls. It comes in two lovely colors, a blue and a gray, and it snaps on to belts, bags, and backpacks.

31 These Soft Microfiber Pet Towels That Absorb Water Fast PAWPUP Super Absorbent Dog Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon After a warm bath, wrap up your pup in one of these soft microfiber pet towels, which absorb water faster than the other towels on the market. You can slip your hands into its dual pockets to keep a steady grip on your slippery pet, and it’ll keep them as comfortable as can be while you dry them off. These combine comfort and function beautifully; don't be surprised if your dog wants to sleep with their towel at night or snuggle with it on your bed.

32 This 3-In-1 Pet Tooth Cleaning Tool Hotop Dog Dental Tooth Scaler (3 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon When your dog’s teeth are in need of some extra TLC, break out this 3-in-1 pet tooth cleaning tool. Use it regularly to keep your dog's teeth healthy in between visits to the dentist, cutting down on anxiety for nervous pets. With this tool, you can clean out residue, remove surface stain, and even tackle buildup on the gums. They might look a little daunting, but pet owners have given this set a 4.5 out of five, and weren’t afraid to offer up some tips. “I suggest a long long walk to get your dog tired and more relaxed. My dog’s teeth are 99% better!” one said.

33 A Fun & Functional Feeding Mat That Keeps Dogs Interested LickiMat X Large Breed Dog Lick Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you sometimes find your pet eating too fast and suffering the nauseous consequences, you might want to check out this fun and functional feeding mat. You can use it with wet food, dry food, and even treats; as they lick through the rubber maze, they'll release endorphins and slow down the feeding process, leading to a healthy and happy belly. Use this mat for entertainment when they're bored or for distraction during noisy or stressful events.

34 This Six-Pack Of Stylish & High-Quality Dog Bandanas Remifa Dog Bandanas (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking to spruce up your pup’s wardrobe? Give this six-pack of stylish and high-quality dog bandanas a try. Each bandana is reversible, so you'll have access to double the patterns and double the fun. They're perfect for everyday use, events, and family photos, and they'll fit neck sizes up to 21 inches, not to mention their cool factor. (It’s high.)

35 An Airtight Pet Food Storage Container For Long-Lasting Freshness IRIS USA Dog Food Storage Container Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to pests with this airtight pet food storage container that will keep meals and treats fresher longer. It comes with detachable wheels, so you can roll it from the pantry to the bowl, and it's made of a clear material that lets you determine how much food is left. Take a look at all six sizes and see which one might be the best fit for your kitchen.

36 These Chic Pet Storage Bins That Come In The Cutest Colors Bone Dry Pet Storage Collection Collapsible Bin Amazon $12 See On Amazon Store toys and treats in style with these chic pet storage bins. You can use it to stow leashes, grooming supplies, even jackets and sweaters — the possibilities are endless, and they come in cute colors like rose, aqua, and off-white. With two convenient handles on either side, these bins stand upright on their own, so you can store them anywhere and trust that they'll stay put.

37 A Skin Soothing Stick Made With Lavender, Cocoa Butter, & Vitamin E Natural Dog Company Skin Soother Stick Amazon $20 See On Amazon Even the driest and most irritated skin will heal beautifully once you try this skin soothing stick on your dog. Perfect for rashes, surgical wounds, infections, and more, it's safe for sensitive skin and useful for the treatment and prevention of all kinds of skin irritations. Use it up to three times daily to eliminate bacteria and soothe inflammation with plant-based ingredients such as lavender, cocoa butter, and Vitamin E.

38 A Hooded Raincoat For Weather Protection & Big Paddington Energy HDE Hooded Dog Raincoat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your dog dry and toasty with this hooded raincoat, which features a strip of reflective material to keep them safe in low-visibility conditions. It's lightweight and foldable for easy packing, and it comes in a variety of adorable patterns and colors (I personally love the dinosaurs, frogs, and ducks). With a highly functional waterproof coating, this slicker is sure to keep your pet comfortable even through the toughest conditions, and if you've ever wanted to dress them up like Paddington, now’s your chance.

39 This Breathable Wax That Protects Your Pup's Paws Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax Amazon $16 See On Amazon Endorsed by Good Morning America and the New York Times, this breathable wax will protect your dog's paws against heat, snow, dirt... you name it! Made out of food-grade waxes and oils, it shields against unfavorable conditions without irritating their sensitive skin. You can use it on any other spots that need protection, like snouts, ears, and elbows, and it'll soothe while it guards against the elements.