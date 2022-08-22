These Cheap Beauty Products Work So Well, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

The words “cheap” and “beauty products” don’t always go together, but what if we told you that we compiled the best of affordable makeup and skin, body and hair care in one handy list — and you can *add it to cart* on Amazon right now.

There are cult favorites and as well as awesome new finds, all of which come highly recommended by thousands of reviewers. If you’re always on the hunt for the best skincare, there’s a Korean beauty carbonated bubble clay mask that’s as fun to apply as it is effective. And it’s under $10, which is a serious steal for a product with more than 17,000 positive reviews.

We also love this color-correcting concealer palette that features six shades to help counteract redness, dullness, and dark circles. Go snag it now because it works so well, Amazon can barely keep it in stock. Our list includes 38 more cheap but seriously amazing beauty products, so keep scrolling to see the rest.

1 An Eyelash Curler That Lifts And Curls Without Pinching Or Breaking Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your lashes an instant lift with this Brilliant Beauty eyelash curler. Its angled arc fits all eye shapes and the elongated silicone pad provides a longer curl surface for a professional lift and curl. Unlike other curlers, it doesn’t pinch or break your lashes, and it comes with two pad refills and a satin pouch for easy storage. The easy-to-grip handles are comfortable to use and the hinge is designed for the perfect amount of pressure to get that voluminous curl.

2 A Detangling Brush That Gently Separates Hair To Minimize Breakage Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon You know something is good when it has more than 40,000 five-star Amazon reviews, like this detangling brush that effortlessly glides through your hair to minimize breakage does. For just $12, this brush easily detangles wet or dry hair and separates knots for pain-free brushing. The soft beadless plastic bristles are gentle enough for kids’ hair as well, and in addition to saving you time, frustration and pain, they massage your scalp and improve circulation to promote hair growth.

3 A Fan Fave Rosewater That Hydrates & Refreshes Your Face Heritage Store Rosewater Amazon $9 See On Amazon Start your day with the refreshing hydration and beautiful rose scent of this rosewater facial splash. A top-seller with over 3,000 reviews, shoppers swear by this product to awaken their skin in the morning with a lovely rose scent. One raves, “I am a Licensed Esthetician and I've used this product on myself and my clients for years. I love it! The scent is so lovely and it is the perfect touch of moisture to use just before applying products. It's also a great skin pick me up during the day.”

4 An Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That Doesn’t Dry Out Your Nails Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your nails moisturized even with frequent nail color changes thanks to this acetone-free nail polish remover. The gentle formula preps your nails and removes both regular and shellac nail polish in even the darkest colors without stripping your nails of all moisture. It helps extend the life of the color and is a huge Amazon favorite with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 56,000 reviewers.

5 This Plant-Based Moisturizer That Intensely Nourishes Dry Skin With Sunflower Oil Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon Nourish dry skin with this affordable skincare holy grail product: Weleda Skin Food. The plant-based cream is designed for moisturizing dry and rough skin, and the almond and sunflower oils and rosemary, chamomile and pansy extracts deeply moisturize skin. The cream has a beeswax base that helps lock in moisture, and you can use it on your face, elbows, hands and even on your hair.

6 A Microfiber Hair Towel That’s More Absorbent Than A Bath Towel Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry your hair faster and gentler with this microfiber hair towel that’s thick and plush yet super lightweight. It’s designed for all hair types and dries 50% faster while also minimizing rubbing that can damage hair. This $10 pick with nearly 8,000 five-star ratings is a must-have for taking care of your hair.

7 A Fan Fave Shampoo That Tones Down Brassy Hues In Blonde Or Silver Hair Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’d like to tone down brassy hues or warmth in your hair in between salon visits, this Clairol Shimmer Lights shampoo will help neutralize the tone after just one use. It refreshes and brightens blonde and highlighted hair and can be used on natural as well as color-treated and gray hair. To use this purple shampoo, lather it on wet hair and rinse and repeat, leaving it on for up to five minutes for an extra brightening effect.

8 A Foot Peel Mask That Exfoliates Cracked, Calloused Heels Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This foot peel mask treats dry, cracked and calloused heels by removing the tough skin and restoring softer heels within two weeks. The foot mask comes in the form of booties that you put on your clean feet for an hour, and over the next 14 days your feet will become smoother. It’s made from a combination of fruit extracts and acids that gently exfoliate skin and leave it silky smooth as thousands of reviewers who purchased the mask can confirm.

9 These 24K Gold Eye Masks That Gently Brighten Undereye Skin DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (30 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These popular 24K gold eye masks are designed to refresh undereyes and reduce puffiness. Pop them in the fridge for an extra refreshing feel, then place them on your under-eye area for 20 minutes. The castor oil, hyaluronic acid, collagen and glycerin work hydrate this delicate skin area to refresh undereyes and make them appear smoother. More than 16,000 shoppers have given these eye masks a perfect rating and they continue to be a best-seller.

10 These Easy-To-Use Stickers That Absorb The Gunk Out Of Pimples Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These ultra-thin and translucent pimple patches contain hydrocolloid that removes impurities that form under blemishes and are designed to heal skin faster. They also prevent that very tempting urge to pick and pop. Peel and stick the dot on the blemish after you have cleansed and dried your skin and leave it on until the sticker turns white, preferably overnight. As you peel the patch off, it’ll remove all the gunk with it, leaving your skin ready for the next step of your daily skincare routine.

11 A Makeup Setting Spray With A Matte Finish That Lasts For Up To 16 Hours NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Set your makeup with this NYX matte-finish setting spray that’ll keep your makeup in place for up to 16 hours. The spray is lightweight, controls face oils, and is sweat-, transfer- and mask-proof. It also comes in a dewy and radiant finish, and as with all other NYX products, it is PETA-certified and acknowledged as a cruelty-free product that’s never tested on animals. It’s a consistent favorite with a near-perfect rating after 86,000 reviews.

12 The Exfoliating Shea Sugar Scrub With 101,000 Reviews Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made with shea butter, mango puree and real sugar, this luxurious sugar scrub is designed to exfoliate skin and moisturize, too. The scrub has a rich texture and contains six oils, including avocado, macadamia nut, and sweet almond to deeply hydrate. It doesn’t contain paraben, sulfate or alcohol, and has a long-lasting tropical mango fragrance for a refreshing feel. It also has an overall 4.7-star rating from over 100,000 shoppers and only costs $8. Yeah, add to cart now.

13 A Carbonated Bubble Mask That Gently Exfoliates Pores with Kaolin Clay Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon Try this carbonated bubble clay mask to exfoliate skin and cleanse pores. This Korean beauty staple is only $7, comes highly recommended, and you’ve probably never used a mask quite like it. It contains green tea extract, charcoal powder and lavender extract to cleanse, but the key ingredient is kaolin clay to absorb impurities and reduce blackheads. And here’s how it differs from other masks: apply it to your skin, let it sit for about five minutes and wait for it to bubble up, then remove the bubbly foam and gently wash your face with warm water.

14 A Waterproof Mascara That Curls & Lengthens Lashes For Up To 10 Hours HEROINE MAKE Long and Curl Mascara Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get this Japanese cult favorite super-waterproof mascara for the ultimate lash curl and length. The curved brush curls your lashes upwards for extended length and separates them to prevent any clumping. Its formula contains royal jelly extract and camellia, argan and wild rose oils to condition lashes, too. Countless reviewers say it’s the holy grail of waterproof mascaras and the best of all the high and low-end mascaras they’ve tried. Run — don’t walk — to get this $12 pick before it sells out.

15 A $4 Shave Cream That Provides 24-Hour Moisture eos Shea Better Shaving Cream Amazon $4 See On Amazon This Shea Better cream doubles as a shaving cream and a 24-hour moisturizer you can use on wet or dry skin. It has notes of pomegranate, raspberry and lotus blossom that invigorates and moisturizes. The cream also contains aloe that soothes and calms skin for a smooth shave.

16 A Hydrating Matte Lipstick That’s Super Pigmented The Lip Bar Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lipstick that will actually deliver pigmented color without a constant top-up, get this vegan liquid matte lipstick from The Lip Bar. The formula is hydrating and nourishing thanks to ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E, and it applies like a gloss but dries matte. It promises an up-to 12-hour wear and comes in 16 beautiful shades everyone can wear.

17 These Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover Pads That Are Gentle On Your Skin Almay Oil Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads (120 Pads) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use these oil-free pads for a gentle eye makeup remover that doesn’t leave a greasy residue on your skin. The area around your eye is very sensitive which is why these soft round pads are great — they are infused with a blend of aloe, cucumber and green tea, all of which have calming and soothing properties. They also contain micellar water that lifts all makeup, oil and dirt without irritating your skin.

18 A Drying Powder That Removes Excess Oil From Your Skin ETUDE HOUSE Zero Sebum Drying Powder Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you want a more matte finish on your skin, try this drying powder that absorbs extra sebum. The loose powder is made with sugar polymer that absorbs oil and cotton extract to strengthen your skin barrier. Dab the powder on especially oily areas after you’ve applied your skincare or makeup products and reapply as needed throughout the day. It also works as an eyelid primer before you apply eye makeup and can even be used on second-day hair to refresh.

19 A Leave-In Treatment That Strengthens & Softens Hair With Silk CHI Silk Infusion Amazon $24 See On Amazon Strengthen your hair with this CHI leave-in silk infusion treatment. The rich formula contains silk, wheat and soy proteins that help restore softness and manageability without causing any build-up. The treatment is suitable for all hair types and also protects from damage caused by heat styling or the environment. It’s a fave with shoppers, so it maintains a high 4.7-star rating after 28,000 reviews.

20 An Exfoliating Shower Towel For Softer, Cleaner Skin GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Exfoliate your body, including hard-to-reach places, using this Japanese shower towel that’s uniquely woven from contrasting fibers for cleaner and softer skin. Use it with your favorite body wash for a rich lather in order to fight breakouts and deep clean your skin. Thousands of reviewers claim it’s a game-changer and that it leaves their skin softer than ever, and for just $15, it’s a great alternative to much pricier brands. The long strip makes it easy to exfoliate your back yourself.

21 An Under-$10 Tanning Lotion That’s Easy To Use Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Self Tanner Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with the longtime summer staple that is the Jergens firming and self-tanning lotion. It does just that — gradually tans your skin when applied regularly and collagen and elastin in the formula give skin a firmer appearance. One shopper commented, “This is the best tanning product out there. Noticeable color after 2 uses. Smells great and goes on easy. Plus it makes your skin super soft. This does not leave you looking orange or fake tanned, it really is a naturalglow.”

22 A Mini Flat Iron For Hair Touch-Ups On The Go AmoVee Mini Flat Iron Amazon $17 See On Amazon Refresh your hair wherever with this mini flat iron that’s perfect for travel and hair touch ups on the go. It has even heat distribution, comes with a heat-resistant glove and only has one temperature for easy use. It’s lightweight and compact for practical storage, and it has a locking feature that’s great for travel.

23 A Dry Shampoo That Softens Hair With Argan Oil OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stretch your hair-washing days by using this extra-strength dry shampoo that’s infused with argan oil and silk proteins to remove excess oil and soften hair, too. The spray has a light texture that doesn’t weigh your hair down but instead makes it fuller, bouncier and adds an irresistible scent. Some reviewers say it makes their hair look even better than when it’s freshly washed.

24 A Magnetic Lash Kit With 37,000 Reviews Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Skip the lash studio with this magnetic lash and eyeliner set that includes three different styles of eyelashes. The eyeliner is waterproof and smudgeproof and contains tiny little magnetic particles, so all you need to do is apply it as you would a classic liner and attach the magnetic lashes. No sticky mess and the hassle of lash glue here. Reviewers say that even if you’ve never used false lashes before, these are easy to apply, are great quality, and incredibly affordable.

25 A Color Correcting Concealer Palette For $10 NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Color Correcting Concealer Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon This NYX color correcting palette features six concealer shades that work together to brighten skin and provide up to full coverage for redness or dark circles. The six shades are super creamy, buildable and blendable so you can get the coverage and color balance you’re looking for. They are also highly pigmented and work on different skin tones, providing maximum coverage. Use the green shade to counteract redness, the purple to brighten and the yellow for under-eye blueness — yeah, you definitely need this $10 palette in your makeup bag.

26 A Tea Tree Body Wash That Soothes Dry, Itchy Skin BOTANIC HEARTH Tea Tree Body Wash Amazon $17 See On Amazon Soothe dry and itchy skin with this body wash that cleanses with tea tree oil, which is antifungal. The formula also includes peppermint and sea buckthorn oils for an invigorating scent and hydration. Shoppers say it truly relieves itchy skin and helps clear up breakouts.

27 A Shampoo To Deeply Clean Your Makeup Brushes And Sponges EcoTools Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your makeup brushes and sponges are starting to look a little icky, clean them using this fragrance-free shampoo that’s recommended for weekly deep cleaning. It’s a favorite with a 4.6-rating after 47,000 reviews, and it’s free from paraben, phthalates and petroleum-based ingredients to leave your brushes and sponges clean and soft while removing built-up oil and dirt that can be harmful for your skin. This bottle will last you for long time because a little bit goes a long way. To use it, wet your makeup sponge, add a small amount of the shampoo and rub it in, then rinse well with water.

28 These Daily Cleansing Pads That Exfoliate And Brighten Skin With Glycolic Acid Nip + Fab Glycolic Acid Fix Daily Cleansing Pads (60 Pads) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add these glycolid acid cleansing pads to your daily skincare routine to serve as a gentle exfoliant and brightener. They are infused with 2.8% glycolic acid, which resurfaces and brightens skin, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated. Each tub contains 60 pads and one shopper raves, “One pad a day keeps all the bad stuff away. This is one of those aha products that changed everything for me. I couldn't suggest more.”

29 A Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream For Under $20 Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Olay vitamin C eye cream comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers for its brightening effects. With caffeine and vitamin C, it makes undereye areas look hydrated and brighter.

30 An Under-$20 AHA Mask For An Overnight Face Peel DERMA E Overnight Peel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Apply this overnight facial peel and let the blend of alpha hydroxy acids gently remove dead skin cells in your sleep. The mask contains green tea extract that helps protect from environmental stressors, jojoba oil to calm and soothe, and vitamin C to brighten skin. Use the mask once or twice a week by applying it on your face before going to bed, leaving it on overnight, then rinsing it off in the morning before applying your regular skincare products.

31 A Cuticle Pen With Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E To Strengthen Nails Bliss Kiss Nail Oil Cuticle Pen Amazon $8 See On Amazon This cuticle pen uses jojoba oil and vitamin E to hydrate your cuticles, skin, and nails in a very convenient dispenser. The oil soaks in to promote stronger nails and heal cuticles and hangnails. For under $10, it works wonders to repair damage done by acrylic or gel nails, and can also be used on toe nails, the skin around them, and cracked heels. Reviewers say it absorbs quickly and that their nails stopped chipping and hang nails were healed with consistent use.

32 A Tinted BB Cream With SPF 50 To Protect Your Skin Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Face BB Cream Amazon $14 See On Amazon Protect your skin using this SPF 50 tinted BB cream for your face that’s lightweight and has a matte finish. It blends in easily and can be used in place of your regular BB cream or foundation to provide light coverage for that effortless no-makeup makeup look. The cream is made from antioxidant-rich botanicals such as eucalyptus, red algae and kakadu plum, which contains high amounts of vitamin C. Get this BB cream and it’ll even out your skin tone without clogging your pores and protect you from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays at the same time.

33 A $9 Microneedling Skin Roller Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of paying for an expensive microneedling treatment, add this microneedle skin roller to your at-home skincare arsenal. It gently exfoliates skin and is a great way to prime your skin before using a serum in order to help it absorb better. One shopper noted, “I've only used it less than a week and can already see a difference in my skin. I primarily purchased this to help my hyperpigmentation serums sink into my skin deeper, which it's totally doing! My dark spots have already started to lighten with only 3 uses”

34 A Super-Fine Mist Spray Bottle — With 80,000 Reviews — To Style Your Hair Beautify Beauties Continuous Mist Hair Spray Bottle Amazon $7 See On Amazon For days when you don’t want to wash your hair but it needs a quick refresh, use this super-fine mister that has a continuous spray for quick and easy coverage. The bottle has 360-degree spraying so it can be used upside down when you’re trying to mist that hard to reach area on the back of your head and the mist comes out evenly so you don’t need to worry about some areas getting blasted with too much water. It’s a great multi-purpose tool that also has many other uses, from cleaning to spritzing essential oils around your home.

35 A Gel Top Coat That Gives You That Glossy Finish While Strengthening Your Nails Ontel Armor Nail Ge Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get that glossy salon-style finish on your nails using this gel nail coat that also helps strengthen and protect your nails. Apply it to restore nails that have been damaged by acrylics and gels, and use it in place of a base or top coat. It has garnered a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 8,000 reviewers and many say it helps their nails grow like no other product out there.

36 These Slanted Eyebrow Tweezers That’ll Help You Tweeze Like A Pro Tweezer Guru Slant Eyebrow Tweezers Amazon $8 See On Amazon For removing unwanted hairs, these slanted tweezers are a favorite of 36,000 shoppers who give it five stars. They describe them as “best tweezers I’ve ever owned” and “absolutely perfect”, and as soon as you get a pair, you’ll see why. They’re perfectly angled and deliver precision for maximum control and pluck hair from the root. The $7 tweezers are available in 11 colors and also in a two-pack.

37 A Cleansing Oil To Quickly Remove Makeup KOSE SOFTYMO Speedy Cleansing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use this $12 cleansing oil to remove makeup, including mascara, quickly and fully. Apply it onto your dry face first, then add water for it to emulsify and remove makeup, oil and dirt from your face and neck. Besides washing off your makeup, this Japanese cleanser also works to remove excess oil and impurities from pores.

38 A Gel-Cream Blush For A Flush Of Color On Your Cheeks Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Dab this gel-cream blush onto your cheeks for a sheer, dewy flush of color. The lightweight, oil-free formula is easy to apply and buildable, making it a go-to whether you’re going for a soft touch of color or a more built-up blush look. The blush comes in six gorgeous colors and shoppers rave about it, saying it lasts all day and doesn’t have that fake, “obviously makeup” flush look.

39 A Cult Fave Body Oil Designed To Reduce The Appearance Of Scars Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Amazon $16 See On Amazon Another longtime cult-favorite, this body oil is known for reducing scars and evening out skin tone. It also absorbs quickly while providing deep, rich hydration. The body oil contains vitamins A and E to boost elasticity and toning, and rosemary and lavender oils for a smoothing and calming effect.