These Cheap, Highly Rated Products On Amazon Are Shockingly Similar To Expensive Ones

Save space and money by replacing old school notebooks with this uber-popular smart reusable notebook. The way it works is you write on composite-polyester paper pages that have a QR code in the corner, which you scan through a phone app to save the notes on your phone. Then, you can erase the notebook page, write on it again, and keep all your notes safely stored on your phone. The reusable notebook includes lined and dot-gridded pages, as well as a weekly planner, monthly calendar, and more.