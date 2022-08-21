These Cheap Things Make It 10x Easier To Keep Your House Nice

Making your home look nice can be challenging. Messy kitchens, disorganized shelves, and bland walls can oftentimes be unavoidable. And don’t get me started on making my bed every morning — because frankly, I’m tired of my fitted sheet always riding up onto my mattress. Luckily for both of us, there are tons of cheap things on Amazon that make it 10 times easier to keep your home looking nice.

From helpful organizers to stylish floating shelves, this list is chock-full of easy solutions to some of the most common problems that are keeping your home from looking good. Take these sheet straps as an example. Not only do they keep your fitted sheet from riding up, but you can also adjust them so that the sheet is as taut and wrinkle-free as you want. There are also grippers that help keep rugs from curling, dispensers for plastic grocery bags, and even a silverware organizer that expands to fit your drawers — but that’s just the start. If you want to see more easy ways to make your home look nice, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 This Charging Station That Keeps Messy Cables To A Minimum Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock Amazon $38 See On Amazon Not only does this charging station give you somewhere specific to power up your devices, but each order also includes a set of seven shortened cables to help keep everything looking neat: three lightning, three micro-USB, as well as one type-C. The best part? Its quick-charging USB ports automatically detect the optimal charging speed for your devices, helping get them powered up even faster.

2 The Gardening Gloves That’ll Help You Keep Your Yard Looking Fresh Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon Most gardening gloves are made from thick, hearty material that leaves your hands sweating — but that isn’t the case with this pair. While they’re thick enough to protect your hands when digging around in the garden, they’re also made from bamboo fibers that let your skin breathe. Plus, they’ll even work with your phone’s touchscreen.

3 The Furniture Pads That Help Protect Hardwood From Scratches iPrimio Felt Furniture Pads (8-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Letting furniture slide across your floors is an easy way to wind up with scratches, so why not grab this set of felt pads? The adhesive backing makes it easy to stick them onto your furniture legs, and you can even trim them to fit as needed. Each order includes two colors: brown and beige.

4 These Grippers That Help Keep Rugs From Curling Up iPrimio V-Shape Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to trip over a curled rug, so why not grab this pack of grippers? They’ll help keep your rug fastened to the floor, whether it’s on hardwood or carpet — and the weatherproof adhesive is so strong that you can also use it outside.

5 The Stylish Floating Shelves That Help You Utilize Empty Corners Greenco 2-Tier Floating Zigzag Shelf Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you aren’t sure what to do with that empty corner in your bedroom, these floating shelves are smart ways to add some extra storage space. They work best for displaying small items, like picture frames, succulents, or even spice bottles. Choose from three finishes: natural (pictured), grey, or espresso.

6 This Dispenser That Holds Dozens Of Plastic Bags Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $20 See On Amazon Every home has that one cabinet or drawer that’s overflowing with plastic grocery bags. Luckily, this dispenser is large enough to hold dozens of them, yet slim enough that you can mount it on the inside of a cabinet door. Plus, the brushed stainless steel finish is resistant to fingerprints.

7 A Versatile Lazy Susan Made With Decorative Bamboo Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike many plastic lazy Susans, this one is made from sleek bamboo that’ll look good just about anywhere you put it — even if you decide to use it for a table centerpiece. And since it can hold up to 25 pounds, you can easily use it for everything from dry ingredients to flower vases.

8 The Storage Cubes That Come In So Many Colors Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Red, green, purple, blue — these storage cubes come in so many fun colors that you might just have trouble choosing one. Not only are they great for adding subtle pops of color to dull rooms, but you can also fill them up with toys, clothes, art supplies, and more. If you decide you no longer need them, they’ll also fold down flat for easy storage.

9 These Affordable Bed Sheets That Are Resistant To Wrinkles HC Collection Bed Sheets (4-Piece Set) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wrinkle- and fade-resistant as well as hypoallergenic, these bed sheets hit all the right notes if you’re looking for easy ways to make your bedroom look nicer. They’re also incredibly soft, as the microfiber fabric feels oh-so luxurious against the skin — and they even come in more than 12 colors to suit any style.

10 The LED Puck Lights That Only Turn On When Someone Is Around Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Since these puck lights are battery-operated, there’s no need for any complicated wiring when you’re setting them up — just stick them right into place using the included adhesive. Built-in motion sensors keep them from wasting the batteries when no one is around, and the weather-resistant exterior means you can even use them outside.

11 A Weighted Utensil Holder That’s Made From Sleek Stainless Steel FineDine Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Need somewhere stylish to keep all your utensils? This holder is made from sleek stainless steel that looks good and is also less likely to rust than other types of metal. The weighted base helps keep it from tipping over if you fill it with extra-tall stirrers — and it even spins so that you can quickly grab anything sitting in the back.

12 A Bamboo Silverware Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawers Dynamic Gear Silverware Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of letting your silverware roam freely inside your drawers, why not sort things out with help from this organizer? The sides expand from 13 to 17 inches, allowing it to fit into nearly any drawer. Plus, there are various sizes available depending on how big your drawer is (and how many utensils you’re trying to organize).

13 These Vinegar & Oil Dispensers Made From Sleek Glass FineDine Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of using the plastic bottles that vinegar and oil normally come in, why not upgrade to these stylish glass dispensers? Measurement markings along the side make it easy to see how much you’ve poured, while their wide mouths help you transfer liquids with minimal spillage — and there’s even a small filter that keeps added spices from clogging up the pour spout.

14 A Powerful Spray That Eliminates Stubborn Pet Odors ANGRY ORANGE Pet Stain and Odor Remover Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Getting rid of those unwanted pet odors can be challenging if you don’t have the right equipment — like these sprays from Angry Orange. They’re so potent that you can use them on all sorts of pet-related accidents. Plus, the citrus scent leaves your home smelling oh-so-fresh.

15 This Pet Hair Remover That You Can Use Over & Over Again ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Unlike lint rollers that rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this ChomChom roller uses hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto pet hair, lint, and more. The dustbin in the back holds onto everything until you’re ready to empty it out — and many reviewers raved about how it’s worth “every penny.”

16 A Mat That Helps Keep Cat Litter From Spreading Throughout Your Home iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of finding stray bits of cat litter throughout your home? Try placing this mat down in front of the litter box. Its textured surface latches onto litter when your cat steps onto it, helping clean off their paws before they continue on their way. It’s also waterproof, lightweight, and easy to clean with a vacuum.

17 These Microfiber Mop Pads That Latch Onto Dirt Vorfreude Microfiber Mop Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only can these mop pads be washed and reused hundreds of times, but you can also use them to dust your floors since the microfiber material latches onto all sorts of dirt. Use them with plain water for quick jobs, or spritz some cleanser onto your floors for a more thorough clean.

18 A Hanging Organizer That Adds So Much Space To Your Closet Zober Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Running out of shelf space in your closet? Not a problem — just hang up this organizer, and you’ll instantly have another 10 shelves to fill up with shoes, purses, and more. There are also pockets on the side for smaller items, and the stainless steel hooks on the top swivel 360 degrees so that it’s easy to adjust which way the shelves are facing.

19 The Mesh Zipper Pouches For Organizing Your Home Office Vaultz Mesh Zipper Pouch (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your options are almost endless when it comes to what you can store inside of these mesh pouches. They work great for makeup when you’re traveling, or even organizing your office supplies at your desk. A zipper running down the front helps keep everything inside, and there’s even a small hook on the side that lets you attach it to your bag if you like.

20 These Over-The-Door Organizers That Nearly Double Your Pantry Space Zober Over The Door Pantry Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Depending on how large your pantry is, these over-the-door organizers can nearly double the amount of storage space you’re working with. The 24 clear pockets give you tons of room to store everything from condiments to cleaning supplies, while the stainless steel hooks on the top are wide enough to fit onto nearly any standard-sized door.

21 A Soothing Diffuser That Lights Up In 7 Different Colors ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to this diffuser, then sit back and relax as it sends calming puffs of mist wafting through the air. Seven different LED light colors help you set the mood, while the faux wood base gives it a chic look. “It’s a perfect size,” wrote one reviewer. “The colors are very pretty when lit up. And I love the feature that allows you to set the diffuser to diffuse intermittently every 30 seconds.”

22 This Mini Vacuum Cleaner That’s Perfect For Desktop Messes ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you have crumbs under your keyboard or dust behind your monitor, this miniature vacuum easily removes it. It’s also completely cordless, produces very little noise when running, and can work for more than two hours using just two AA batteries (which are not included). Choose from two colors: yellow or green.

23 A Splashguard That Helps Keep Your Sink Area Clean Ternal Sinkmat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of having to scrub away water stains from your faucet base? Place this splashguard down, and it’ll catch any stray drips or splashes to help your sink stay clean. It’s made from soft, absorbent microfiber with a snap button that fits most faucets. Choose from two colors: gray or black.

24 The Gap Brush That Reaches Deep Into Awkward Spots Trycooling Groove Gap Cleaning Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Getting your window and door tracks clean can be a total pain — unless you have this gap brush. Its extra-long bristles and angled handle make it easy to scrub from every angle, while the stiff bristles are less likely to fray over time. Plus, the opposite end also features a scraper for any extra-dirty areas.

25 A Microfiber Fan Duster That Extends Out To 10 Feet EVERSPROUT Flexible Microfiber Duster Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t break out your ladder the next time you need to dust your fan blades. Instead, use this duster to wipe them clean. Its telescopic handle extends out to 10 feet, making it perfect for high ceilings, or even extra-tall bookcases. The best part? You can also bend the head so that it’s easier to reach around awkward spots.

26 This Dustpan & Broom Set That Makes It Easy To Clean The Bristles Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Ever notice how dust tends to stick to your broom? That’s why the dustpan in this dustpan and broom set is made with a row of comb-like teeth, allowing you to strip those fuzzies away without having to touch them. Plus, the telescopic handle extends out to 51 inches, making it easy to sweep under furniture.

27 A Duster That Cleans Multiple Blinds At The Same Time Lazynice Handheld Blinds Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t need to waste time cleaning each individual blind. Instead, use this duster to save yourself some work, as it’s able to clean four blinds at the same time. And if it ever gets too dirty to use? Simply pop the dusting rollers off and give them a quick clean in warm water.

28 The Stylish Bath Mat That Looks Like It Came Straight From The Spa ZPirates Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only is this stylish bath mat made from bamboo, but it also features nonslip grips on the bottom to help keep it from shifting out of place when wet. The best part? If your regular bath mat never seems to dry out, you can also place this one underneath it to help increase air circulation.

29 A Dehumidifier That Fits Into Small Spaces Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Drawers, closets, cabinets — this tiny dehumidifier is small enough to fit into all sorts of tight spaces. The silica gel on the inside can absorb up to 6 ounces of moisture, and the battery lasts for up to 30 days before it needs to be recharged. Plus, the cordless design means it’s easy to place wherever you need it.

30 These Charcoal Bags That Absorb Unwanted Odors Vitscan Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does the activated charcoal inside of these bags do an exceptional job at absorbing unwanted odors and moisture, but they’re also reusable. If they ever lose their absorptive abilities, simply lay them out in direct sunlight for a few hours to give them a quick “recharge.” Use them in musty closets, odorous cars, or even stuff them inside shoes to give them a much-needed refresh.

31 The Pants Hangers That Help You Save Closet Space BILLKAQ Pants Hanger Amazon $16 See On Amazon With space for up to five pairs of pants, these hangers are an easy way to help open up space in cramped closets. They’re made with solid stainless steel, which helps keep them from warping under heavy pairs of denim — and the open ends make it easy to slide individual pairs off without pulling on other pants.

32 These Organizers That You Can Customize To Fit Your Drawers NEATERIZE Drawer Organizers (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Socks, office supplies, makeup — these organizers are so versatile that you can use them for nearly anything you’ve got sitting in your drawers. They can be arranged however you like, allowing you to customize them to suit your needs. Plus, you even have the choice of eight colors: red, black, white, and more.

33 An Organizer That Stacks Your Wrap Boxes Neatly YouCopia Kitchen Wrap Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cluttering up your drawers with wrap boxes isn’t a bad idea, but using this organizer to keep them neatly stacked is a better way to make the most of your space. There’s enough space for up to eight boxes — and you can even adjust the tiers to accommodate larger boxes.

34 This Angry Mama That Helps You Clean Your Microwave TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Dirty microwaves can be a pain to clean — unless you’ve got this kitchen tool helping you out. Simply fill it up with a blend of vinegar and water, then send it through the microwave for a spin. Steam will begin to erupt out of the figure’s head as the mixture boils, loosening up all that baked-on food that’s stuck to the inside of your microwave and making it easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth.

35 The Stylish Coasters Made With Woven Cotton ABenkle Woven Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These coasters are made from 100% cotton, allowing them to absorb moisture as it drips off your glasses. You also have the choice of seven different colors: brown, dark grey, beige, and more. They’re simple to wash by hand, and they even have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Many customers wrote that they’re “good quality,” too.

36 These Cable Clips That Help Keep Messy Wires Looking Tidy Pzoz Cable Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The solution to messy wires isn’t unplugging them — it’s organizing them with help from these cable clips. The adhesive backing makes it easy to stick them wherever you want, whether that’s behind your television or on top of your desk. Plus, the gaps are wide enough to fit thick HDMI cords, as well as thinner USB cables.

37 A Spice Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Lynk Spice Rack Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place this tiered spice rack inside of a drawer, and you’ll instantly have storage space for up to 24 bottles. The heavy gauge steel frame shouldn’t crack or warp over time, and it’s available in three sizes (including an expandable option). The organizer even has over 8,500 five-star ratings.

38 The Colorful Hooks That You Can Install Almost Anywhere SoeKewo Adhesive Hooks (10-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only do these hooks add a subtle pop of color wherever you put them, but the adhesive backing also means that you can stick them almost anywhere. They’re great for umbrellas, keys, towels, and more, as each one is strong enough to hold up to 5 pounds.

39 A Standing Coat Rack To Help Organize Your Entryway Simple Houseware Standing Coat Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon With 12 hooks for all your jackets, hats, bags, and more, this coat rack is a stylish choice for anyone who has floor space to spare. The turquoise coating makes it stand out from the crowd — though it’s also available in white, red, or bronze. One reviewer even wrote, “Was very easy to put together and is well made and holds a bunch! I hung a few jackets and purses on it and it holds a good amount of weight!”

40 This Protective Toothbrush Holder That Attaches To Your Mirror Grand Fusion Housewares Toothbrush Holder (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your toothbrush inside of this holder when you aren’t using it, and the protective cover will shield your bristles from all sorts of dirt. The suction cup on the back easily sticks to mirrors and tiles. Or, if you have a trip coming up, you can use it to keep your toothbrush clean when packed in a suitcase.

41 A Cube Organizer That Makes It Easy To Hide Clutter HOMIDEC Cube Storage Organizer (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon The hardest part of organizing your home is finding somewhere to put all those random little items that don’t necessarily belong in one specific spot. Luckily, this cube organizer comes with six storage bins that let you hide all that clutter out of sight. Each cube can hold up to 15 pounds, and many reviewers appreciated how the whole thing was “easy to assemble.”

42 The Hanging Organizer That Stores Jewelry In Your Closet BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon With 40 pockets on the front and back, this organizer gives you so much room for all your necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more. Each pocket is transparent, making it easy to see what’s inside without having to unpack anything — and the top hook lets you hang it up in your closet to save dresser or vanity space.

43 These Straps That Help Keep Your Fitted Sheet In Place RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Are fitted sheets always riding up and over your mattress? Try securing it into place with these sheet straps. They’re made from stretchy elastic that moves with your sheets to help keep them from ripping. Plus, you can adjust their length so that they fit as tight or loose as you like.

44 The Handle Covers That Help Keep Your Fridge Clean From Smudges OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add these covers to your fridge handles, and they’ll keep them protected from dirty fingerprints, smudges, drips, and more. The Velcro closure makes it easy to adjust how they fit — and you can even trim them to fit other handles, like on your microwave or oven.