These Cheap Things Make You 10x More Organized

If opening your chaotic kitchen cabinet causes you to say “Who let this get so bad?” in disbelief, don’t worry. You don’t need a winning lottery ticket to whip your home into tidy shape. These cheap things make you ten times more organized and might even give you some decor joy in the process.

Whether it’s the bedroom, kitchen, or living room that has become a no-fly zone, there are clever and affordable products to save the day. Take, for example, a set of shoe organizers that store loads of pairs and slip neatly under your bed. Or beautiful and rustic mason jars that will not only keep your pantry items fresh but make them look good as well. There are products on this list to create organization in every space in your home.

Give yourself permission to go wild on the home organization front — when you see these prices, it’ll feel like a no-brainer.

1 A Pack Of Wooden Hangers That Tidy Up Your Closet Zober Wooden Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These affordable wooden hangers that come in a pack of 30 will instantly tidy up your closet with their uniform and high-quality look. They feature a textured nonslip pants bar and shoulder notches to keep clothing securely in place. Choose from five different wood finishes to suit your own particular style: natural, black, cherry, vintage, and white.

2 These Vacuum Sealer Bags That Keep Food Fresher For Longer Nutri-Lock Vacuum Sealer Bags (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Extend the life and flavor of your fresh groceries and leftovers using these vacuum sealer bags that cost less than $15. They’re compatible with any clamp-style vacuum sealer to create a completely airtight seal that can keep frozen food fresher five times longer. Cut the bags to any dimension needed and, on top of freezing, use them additionally for marinating or sous vide.

3 A Hanging Closet Organizer With 5 Shelves Of Storage Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Increase the versatility of your closet by using one of these budget-friendly hanging closet organizers with five shelves to store sweaters, hats, bags, and much more. It’s constructed of breathable and sturdy fabric and even includes six small mesh pockets to additionally store small accessories. It comes in four neutral colors sure to complement any closet: gray (pictured above), black, java, and white.

4 These Shoe Storage Organizers That Slide Under Your Bed Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer Amazon $33 See On Amazon You will rejoice when you realize how much storage space you can open up just by taking advantage of that slim, under-bed real estate. These shoe storage organizers that come in a two-pack are designed precisely for this space and feature durable handles for easy and frequent retrieval. One organizer can hold up to an incredible 16 pairs of shoes while the other is conveniently designed to hold four pairs of boots – all at an affordable $33 price point.

5 A Minimalist Coat Rack In The Shape Of A Tree ZOBER 6-HookWooden Tree Coat Rack Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just imagine the sense of relief when you walk in the door to a perfectly organized entryway. This affordable coat rack in a minimalist tree shape will do just the trick and is easily assembled in minutes. It comes in six finishes including white, vintage, and natural, and is adjustable to three different heights.

6 These China Storage Containers As Elegant Protection Woffit China Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Keep your holiday or special occasion collection of plates and glasses carefully stored away throughout the year using this set of china storage containers made in an elegant quilted design. Each set comes with six cases: four circular cases for dinnerware and two rectangular cases for stemware. Removable cup and plate dividers keep each piece organized and protected, while the soft felt interior safeguards against scratches. When it comes to preserving the quality of your prized dinnerware, the price tag will make it feel like a true bargain.

7 A Utensil Holder In A Charming Farmhouse Design Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just having your spatulas and whisks ready and available for action can do wonders to make you feel more organized. Use this utensil holder that costs less than $15 to not only keep tools tidy but also lend some rustic charm to your kitchen countertop. It’s constructed of stainless steel and resembles a vintage farmhouse canister of bygone days. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and washes up easily with soap and water.

8 These Food Storage Containers To Organize Produce & Leftovers FineDine Airtight Food-Storage Containers (40-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Not only will these food storage containers extend the life of food, but their transparent material makes it easier to see exactly what you have on hand at all times. They come in a set of 20 containers, each with an accompanying locking lid for airtight storage. Many different sizes and shapes are included to suit every storage need, from circular to rectangular to square and from large to small, but the whole set remains affordable.

9 A Set Of Glass Mason Jars For Organizing Dry Food Paksh Glass Mason Jars (12-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These 12-ounce glass mason jars offer the perfect solution for storing pantry items in a clear and orderly way. They come in a healthy pack of 12 and can be used for holding rice, beans, pasta, oatmeal, coffee, or even for making your own preserves or pickles. They have a wide mouth for easy filling and come with a rust-resistant metal screw top lid.

10 This Dry-Erase Calendar That Lives On Your Fridge Cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Calendar Planner Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep schedules organized with this conveniently magnetic dry-erase calendar that lives on the fridge and keeps everyone in the know. It has ample space for keeping track of events for each day of the week and even includes a “notes” section for other important information. The calendar comes with six dry-erase pens in different colors that feature a fine tip for clear writing.

11 These Pants Hangers With Near Perfect Reviews ZOBER Trouser Pants Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Maintain perfect creases in all the right places with these pants hangers that have over 13,000 reviews and a high 4.8-star rating. They come in a pack of 20 for only $24 and feature a sleek and sturdy chrome-plated metal design. A rubber coating and raised ends keep clothing from falling off as well as prevent annoying creasing. Not only will these keep your closet looking chic but they also allow you to store tons more clothing due to their slim profile.

12 A USB Charging Dock That Lets You Recharge Devices Side By Side Poweroni 6-Port USB Charging Dock Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your devices charging in every corner of your home, you will love this USB charging dock that allows you to charge up to six side by side. It comes with seven short charging cables compatible with all styles and even has adjustable dividers that glow as you charge. Use the dock to charge anything from phones to iPads to Kindles without any fear of overcharging or short-circuiting.

13 This Mesh Organizer With 6 Compartments Greenco Mesh OfficeDesk Supplies Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tidy up your desk and feel that much more productive with this mesh organizer with multiple compartments. It’s constructed of alloy steel in a black finish and has six different compartments of varying sizes that are perfect for holding pens, pencils, post-its, scissors, clips, papers, notebooks, and much more. For less than $20 you’ll have an immaculate workspace with quick access to any supply required for the job at hand.

14 A Battery Organizer With Orderly Slots For Each Battery COMECASE Hard Battery Organizer Case Amazon $24 See On Amazon Say goodbye forever to that nightmare drawer filled with loose batteries that may or may not have enough juice to power up devices. This ingenious and affordable battery organizer has designated slots in its foam insert for every type of battery and, as a bonus, comes with a very helpful battery tester as well. The case itself protects batteries by being waterproof and dustproof and it features a handle for easy portability.

15 These Packing Cubes For Effortless Travel Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your usual packing style resembles a frantic “I need to leave the country right now” kind of energy, you’ll rejoice in these packing cubes that keep items effortlessly tidy. Each set comes with five cubes of different sizes, all of which are made from a water-resistant material with breathable mesh panels. Choose from nine colors such as aqua teal or orchid purple and watch as packing (and unpacking) becomes ten times easier.

16 A Reusable Notebook With An Ability To Easily Digitize Notes Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re the type of person who desires both the analog and digital experience, this clever smart reusable notebook with over 68,000 reviews will be the answer to your dreams. It features 32 dotted grid pages made of a special material that can be wiped clean with a damp, microfiber cloth. Whenever you’re ready, you can use the included app to scan each page of notes and immediately upload them to your choice of cloud storage platform so that you have them in digital form. Wipe the pages clean to start anew.

17 This Hanging Purse Organizer To Keep Handbags In Good Shape ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This hanging purse organizer is the perfect solution to preventing that haphazard pile of misshapen handbags on the closet floor. It has eight generous-sized slots for small to large bags with each featuring a transparent panel so you can see what’s stored where. It hangs on your closet rod with a 360-degree rotating hook and comes in four colors to perfectly match your closet’s look.

18 A Set Of Refrigerator Organizer Bins In Versatile Shapes Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins Amazon $0 See On Amazon Store a multitude of items with these refrigerator organizer bins that come in a variety of shapes including both an egg and drink holder. The set also includes two wide bins, as well as two narrow bins that are great for storing produce, meat, fish, or condiments. They’re made of BPA-free plastic that’s fully transparent to help you see exactly what you have on hand so that you don't accidentally over-buy at the market.

19 These Foldable Drawer Dividers That Organize Any Type Of Clothing Sorbus Foldable Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bring order and peace to every drawer of your dresser with these folding drawer dividers that come in a set of four pieces. Use them to store anything from socks and bras to underwear and shirts – the possibilities are endless. They’re made of non-woven fabric, come in tons of fun colors, and cost a mere $15 for the entire set.

20 A Remote Control Holder Made Of Luxe Faux Leather YAPISHI All-in-One Leather TV Remote Control Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon The days of the simple, single remote are long past. Now it may take upwards of three remotes to get your system going and this TV remote holder serves as the perfect way to keep it all organized. It’s made of luxe-looking faux leather and has a slim profile sure to look good on any coffee or side table. It can hold up to five remotes and is perfect for storing other appliance-related remotes or even miscellaneous office supplies.

21 This Over-The-Door Organizer To Keep Styling Tools Tidy mDesign Metal Over Door Bathroom Tool Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reach for your hair dryer or curling iron with ease using this over-the-door organizer made specifically for them. It has one larger slot for hair dryers and three additional ones perfect for brushes, flat irons, or curling irons. No need to let tools cool down after you use them either — the sturdy steel material allows you to put them away immediately with no fear of damage to the wire structure.

22 A Cosmetic & Jewelry Organizer With 9 Compartments Greenco Acrylic 9 Compartment Cosmetic & Jewelry Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Never again dig around for that one shade of eyeliner or one pair of earrings amongst a sea of items stuffed into a drawer. This cosmetic and jewelry organizer has nine compartments of varying sizes that can store a wealth of products. It’s made of chic, clear acrylic that will look great atop any dresser or vanity and, yet, for all this good-looking organization, still won’t cost you more than $13.

23 This 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser That Unclutters Your Bath Better Living 3-Chamber Soap & Shower Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Immediately make your bath feel that much more organized and spacious with this three-chamber soap dispenser that mounts to the wall. It has designated chambers for your body wash, shampoo, and conditioner and comes in three finishes (chrome, satin silver, and white). Install it using the provided double-sided tape and waterproof silicone adhesive.

24 A Car Trunk Organizer With Anchor Straps To Keep It In Place FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon You may be organized when it comes to your home, but if your car constantly looks like a squall just swept through, you may require some help. This collapsible car trunk organizer provides you with tons of adjustable space for storage, but, best of all, it has anchor straps that clip in so as to keep everything firmly in place while you drive. It has large compartments in addition to side pockets for smaller items. A removable lid keeps items secure and your trunk looking sleek.

25 This Key Organizer That Holds Up To 28 Keys Within A Slim Profile Clips Compact Key Organizer Keychain Amazon $20 See On Amazon This extremely clever little key organizer allows you to keep all your keys stored in a slim, easy-to-carry design instead of your usual bulky collection. It comes with everything you need to be able to store up to 28 keys of differing sizes and even includes other useful tools you can add on such as a bottle opener, carabiner, keyring, and cash stash. It’s easy to assemble and you can choose among five colors and designs.

26 A Pantry Organizer To Neatly Store Spices & Condiments SimpleHouseware Clear Over The Door Hanging Pantry Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Greatly expand your kitchen storage with this over-the-door pantry organizer that has 15 pockets for anything from spice to condiments. It comes in a pack of two for less than $20 and features clear plastic pockets to make it easy to grab what you need quickly. It saves precious pantry space by taking advantage of that over-the-door vertical storage and can additionally be used in other areas of the house like the laundry room or bathroom.

27 This Under-The-Sink Caddy To Neatly Store Sponges & Soap Command Under Sink Cabinet Caddy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen countertop looking pristine when you store sponges and soap below in this under-sink caddy. It attaches to the wall of your under-sink cabinet using four large strips that are strong enough to hold up to 7.5 pounds but can be removed without causing any damage. The strips work on many different surfaces — from wood to tile.

28 A 3-Tier Storage Cart Designed For Narrow Spaces AOJIA Slim 3-Tier Storage Cart Amazon $29 See On Amazon At just 8.66 inches wide, this budget-friendly storage cart is the perfect solution for creating extra storage in the narrowest of available places. It has three tiers and is made of a mixture of plastic and stainless steel with stylish drainage holes that make it particularly ideal for the bathroom. Four 360-degree rotating wheels allow it to move freely and two of the wheels are conveniently designed with brakes to help keep it in place. Choose from black or white with an option of four tiers as well.

29 This Space-Saving Shower Caddy In A Sleek Design KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give your shower a decidedly chic look while also providing much-needed storage with this sleek shower caddy in an elegant wave shape. You can easily install it using the provided transparent adhesive and it can hold up to 20 pounds. It’s both fully waterproof and rust-resistant and even includes four movable hooks to conveniently hang loofahs or razors.

30 An Over-The-Door Organizer To Smartly Store Cutting Boards & Baking Pans SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If not neatly stored, cutting boards and baking trays can take up some serious room. This over-the-door organizer makes sure they stay as flush as possible as well as utilize every inch of available cabinet space. It hangs over the door with the provided hooks and can store up to five standard cutting boards. Mount it to the wall if you prefer using the included hardware.

31 This Desktop Organizer With Moveable Parts To Suit Your Space Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add aesthetically pleasing storage with this desktop organizer that comes in two moveable parts that you can arrange however best suits your space. Set them on your desk at an angle to each other, farther apart, or close together to create your preferred look. Use them to store anything from books to knick-knacks to office supplies. The organizer is made of wood and comes in three finishes: black, white, and white wood.

32 A Pot & Pan Organizer Shelf That Can Support Up To 35 Pounds Greenco Wall Mounted Pot & Pan Organizer Shelf Amazon $32 See On Amazon Instead of letting that cookware occupy all your valuable cabinet space, use this pot and pan organizer shelf that mounts to your wall and can hold a significant amount of weight. It’s constructed of metal in a black finish and comes with 10 S-stye hooks for hanging anything from pot holders to spatulas to other pans as well. It’s a cinch to install and will have you celebrating your newly freed-up cabinet space in no time.

33 This Paper Towel Holder With An Attached Basket For More Storage mDesign Steel Wall Paper Towel Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Spend less than $20 and get two modes of storage in one with this paper towel holder that includes an attached shelf. It mounts to your wall and allows you to hang one paper towel roll as well as store salt, pepper, spices, olive oil, vinegar, cleaning supplies, or you name it on the shelf above. It’s made of steel and is available in five elegant finishes sure to match any kitchen decor: bronze, chrome, graphite gray, satin, and soft brass.

34 A Sponge Caddy That Hangs Over The Center Of Your Kitchen Sink AOZITA 2 in 1 Kitchen Sink Caddy Sponge Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you happen to have a double-bowl kitchen sink, you will love this sponge caddy that hangs right over the middle, providing you with easy access to cleaning supplies. It can hold two sponges and even has a special place for a larger dish brush. The slim design allows it to take up a minimum amount of room and it’s made of rust-resistant stainless steel so it will stay clean-looking for longer.

35 These Fabric Storage Cubes That Collapse Flat Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Store a multitude of different items with these affordable fabric storage cubes that collapse flat so that you can easily store them as well when they’re not in use. The popular cubes with over 81,000 reviews are perfect for use as bins on their own or as removable drawers inside cube shelf units. They’re made from a breathable fabric material, feature handles, and come in several different colors such as a natural beige and a bright red.

36 A Cable Management Box That Conceals Unsightly Cords D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon Once you tame the chaotic mess of cords in your home using this cable management box, you’ll be amazed at how organized it can make your home feel. The box comes in large and small sizes, can house power strips, and has three accompanying cord entry and exit slots. Use it under your desk or entertainment center to hide cables and make your space feel that much more elegant.

37 This Cloth Hamper With 3 Separate Bins For Lights And Darks BRIGHTSHOW Cloth Sorter Bins Amazon $27 See On Amazon No more wasting time out of your day sorting laundry before washing. This cloth hamper provides you with three different bins so that clothing is sorted as it goes in. There’s one bin for light, one for dark, and one for colored clothing so that it’s easy to pop them into the wash on the correct cycle. The hamper is made with a waterproof coating and comes with its own stand, but also has handles for easy carrying.

38 A Box Organizer With Adjustable Shelves YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make every bit of cabinet space count with this box organizer that’s multi-tiered with adjustable shelving. Store your cling wrap, aluminum foil, and trash bags in an orderly fashion, and change the height of the shelves to accommodate larger or smaller boxes. It’s made with a steel frame and can hold up to 20 pounds of weight.

39 This Storage Ottoman Cube That Provides Seating & Organization YOUDENOVA Foldable Storage Ottoman Cube Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you have limited space, furniture that doubles as storage is a huge bonus. Enter this storage ottoman cube that can withstand up to 300 pounds but also acts as a place to hide books, blankets, or any other clutter floating around. It’s made with an elegant-looking non-woven fabric and comes in either beige or gray, as well as black and brown faux leather. Collapse it flat to save space when it’s not needed.