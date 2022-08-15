These Cheap Things Make Your Home So Much More Comfortable, You'll Wish You Got Them Sooner

When I think about home, I think about a cozy place where I feel most comfortable — but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to achieve that warm welcome. Check out these cheap things that make your home so much more comfortable. You’ll wish you got them sooner.

It can feel overwhelming knowing where to begin. Start with things you might use every day like your pillow, bed sheets, and curtains. You can upgrade these with higher-quality alternatives that are more effective without being more expensive. And if cozy is what you’re going for, you’ll love the LED string light curtain for your living room and the kettle for making loose leaf tea.

These comforting additions to your home won’t cost you an arm and leg, but they can help improve your home (and your life).

1 These Ultra-Soft Pillows That Shouldn’t Lose Their Shape Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pillows are often the last thing to get replaced in your bedroom, but they really should be updated frequently. Try these luxurious king-size pillows that have earned more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon. They’re soft to the touch, with a 100% cotton exterior and poly gel fiber inside that’s cooling, cushioning, and supportive. They hold their shape over time and these breathable pillows are hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites, and have machine-washable cotton covers.

2 A Set Of Luxurious Bed Sheets Under $35 Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets Amazon $33 See On Amazon You don’t have to drop a hundred dollars on bed sheets to find a quality set that’s soft. This four-piece set includes a fitted bedsheet, a top sheet, and two pillowcases, plus it’s less than $35. These sheets are made with rayon derived from bamboo and brushed microfiber that’s silky-soft, wrinkle-resistant, and machine washable. They shouldn’t fade over time and are even resistant to stains. Choose from 12 colors and five sizes.

3 This Six-Pack Of Glass Water Bottles With Cozy Sleeves Otis Classic Glass Water Bottles (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Staying hydrated is easier when you have a pretty water bottle that keeps you accountable. That’s why reviewers love these clear glass bottles. They have an 18-ounce capacity with stainless steel screw-on lids, as well as neoprene sleeves with built-in handles that make them easy to carry and will keep your drinks cold or hot. This pack includes six glass bottles and six sleeves.

4 A Bartender Set To Wow Guests With Cocktails FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Why pay $14 for a cocktail at the bar when you can make your favorites at home with this simple and affordable bartender kit? The highly rated bar kit comes with a cocktail shaker, bottle opener, muddler, two pourers, and more, along with a velvet bag to store everything in. The set, which has earned more than 5,000 reviews, even includes a helpful recipe book for whipping up those drinks in style.

5 This King-Size Down-Alternative Quilt For Just $30 Beckham Luxury Linens Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Update your primary or guest bedroom with a fluffy down-alternative comforter that’s under $30 — and that’s the price for a king-size version. The lightweight comforter is made of high-quality microfiber and stuffed with synthetic goose feathers. The soft quilt design is durable and machine-washable in cold water. Use it as a stand-alone comforter or insert it into a duvet cover. It’s available in two sizes and three colors.

6 The Gooseneck Electric Kettle That So Many Reviews Love Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle Amazon $60 See On Amazon Pour-over coffee is the ultimate luxury if you ask me, and this electric kettle makes it simple to brew the perfect cup of coffee or tea from home. It’s made of durable stainless steel and is affordable and easy to use. This kettle holds 1 liter and will boil water in just a minute. The gooseneck spout makes it easy to control your pour to limit spills, plus it just looks pretty sitting on your counter. It can be set to a specific temperature and even has a “keep warm” function.

7 These Pillar Candles For A Pop Of Color Around The House Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These decorative pillar candles offer the ideal pop of color to your home. They’re unscented and smokeless when burned and come in six shades, including a bold turquoise to infuse your space with personality. They’ll burn for about 30 minutes without dripping and this three-pack is budget-friendly, too.

8 A Wedge Pillow To Support Your Back And Neck Cushy Form Wedge Pillow Amazon $58 See On Amazon This wedge pillow is ultra-comfortable and can help support your back and neck. (However, you can also use it to elevate your legs if needed.) The incline cushion is made of dense memory foam, and it has a removable and machine-washable cover. One customer wrote, “Love this pillow. After trying several other wedge pillows, this one sold me. The memory foam used in this product is so comfortable. Perfect support.”

9 These Color-Changing Packets That Make Your Backyard Fire A Show Magical Flames Ultimate Fire Color Changing Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn your backyard into a magical experience with these colorful fire packets. Throw one of the 12 provided pouches into a fire pit unopened, and watch as the flames morph into a magical, rainbow-colored display. The sealed pouches keep everyone safe from chemicals — and you even use them inside.

10 This Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer That Helps Reduce Clutter ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t let clutter ruin your home’s aesthetic. Versatile storage like this over-the-door organizer can keep things tidy. While this organizer is often used to store shoes (it can hold 12 pairs), it can also be used for toiletries, cleaning supplies, accessories, and toys. It easily hangs over the door, adding to your storage without taking up any additional floor space.

11 A Natural Scented Toilet Spray That Helps Keeps The Bathroom Fresh Angry Orange Toilet Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon This odor-eliminating toilet spray is made with clove, lemongrass, and tea tree oils and leaves a citrus fresh scent. Sure, it works to keep unwanted bathroom odors under control — but you can also use it to eliminate pet stains, odors from trash cans, stains on fabric or shoes, and even unwanted smells in your car. Considering the power of just one spritz, this 6-ounce bottle will last you a while.

12 The Cold Brew Maker For Barista-Level Coffee At Home Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s no need to splurge at the coffee shop when you can make a delicious cup at home (for way less) with this cold brew maker. Just add coarsely ground coffee to the infuser and then twist it shut and place it in the pitcher with cold, filtered water. Let it sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours for delicious, strong coffee. This pitcher is made of BPA-free Tritan and has a silicone bottom and a stainless steel fine-mesh filter.

13 A $15 Brush Pet Owners Say Keeps Their House Spotless HappyDogz Slicker Dog Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon Do yourself and your vacuum a favor and order this $15 dog brush that will cut down on shedding all over your furniture and floor. The brush is designed to thin out the undercoat of dogs with short or long hair. The gentle bristles are tough on hair but won’t hurt your pet — in fact, many reviews say their dogs love it. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to remove debris and matted fur on your pet’s skin. It comes in three sizes. One customer wrote, “The tool will pick up each type of fur (depending on what is shedding). She really enjoys being brushed with this tool and there is so much less fur around (clothes/house/car etc).”

14 These Portable File Boxes For Instant Office Organization JSungo File Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your important files safe in these decorative file boxes. The set includes five hanging filing folders to store important documents or mail. The letter-size file box is portable and complete with a lid. It has handles on each side, as well as a transparent window to add a label. They look much better in your home office than the stack of files you currently have on your desk.

15 This Glass Teapot To Brew Loose-Leaf Tea At Home Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make tea at home with this stunning teapot that has a built-in infuser. The 33-ounce glass kettle can make hot or iced tea with loose leaf tea — so no need for bags. It has a heat-resistant handle and no-drip spout, plus it looks elegant on your countertop. This one can be used on the stovetop like a normal kettle. It’s earned nearly 4,000 reviews.

16 A Set Of Jumbo Storage Bags For Seasonal Storage ZOBER Jumbo Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Declutter your main living space by keeping seasonal or extra linens out of sight. These jumbo storage bags are the perfect solution. They’re made of non-woven material and have a clear window to make it easy to identify what’s inside. The bags protect your belongings from dust and pests while keeping everything fresh. There are two handles on the sides, making them easy to carry or lift down from the attic.

17 The Best-Selling Sating Pillowcases Under $10 Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases, which come with two in a pack, are so smooth and soft that you’ll feel like you’ve achieved royalty status simply by sleeping on them every night. It’s no wonder that they’ve earned more than 250,000 reviews and the title of Amazon’s “#1 Best Seller” in bed pillowcases. The low-maintenance polyester satin pillowcases are machine washable and have envelope closures. They come in four sizes and 21 shades, including rich tones of blue and burgundy and plenty of neutrals to match any decor. Plus, they’re surprisingly affordable.

18 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That’s Earned 20,000 Reviews Gorilla Grip Thick Memory Foam Bath Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s a reason this bath mat has earned nearly 20,000 reviews: it’s wildly comfortable. But here’s a second reason: it’s only $25. The microfiber mat is well-cushioned thanks to the memory foam center and dries quickly between uses. The velvety texture feels luxurious under your feet like you’re stepping out onto a cloud. No need to worry about slipping — this mat has a durable backing that keeps it in place no matter what. Choose from 34 colors and 16 sizes.

19 These Light Bulbs That Create A Soothing Amber Glow KINUR Amber Light Bulbs Amazon $13 See On Amazon These amber light bulbs provide a soft warm glow that can help create a calmer sleeping environment. These 7-watt bulbs are each non-dimmable with a medium screw base that fits in most lamps. They help save energy and have a long lifespan of up to 30,000 hours.

20 The Budget-Friendly Velvet Throw Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Throw pillows can really make or break a space — and this set has earned more than 65,000 reviews. These throw pillow covers are a super elegant and easy way to transform a room (on a budget). The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 33 lavish shades and nine different sizes.

21 A Pack Of Pleated Blackout Shades To Help Darken The Room Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade Amazon $30 See On Amazon These insulated curtains not only block light from waking you up but also work to regulate your room’s temperature. In the summer, they seal off your windows, keeping cool air in and heat from the sun out (and saving you money in the process). This pack comes with six panels of 99% blackout curtains that each have a black liner sewn in to further help block UV light. This set has earned more than 20,000 reviews and is available in more than two sizes to fit your space.

22 The Cool Mist Humidifier That’s Perfectly Silent AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Running a humidifier in your home will keep the air moist — allowing you to have a more restful sleep and moisturized skin. The 2.2-liter water tank features a silent nozzle so the mist will disperse throughout the room without a sound. It has a 360-degree rotating nozzle and you can choose from multiple mist settings. It’s earned nearly 70,000 reviews.

23 These Insulated Curtains That Also Look Good NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to choose between aesthetics and practicality. This insulated curtain set blocks light from waking you up, regulates your room’s temperature, and adds a decorative flare — all for less than $20. This set an Amazon #1 best-seller with more than 94,000 reviews. This pack comes with two panels of blackout curtains, each with grommets. Choose from 41 colors and 16 sizes.

24 The LED Light Curtain That Adds A Fairytale Detail To Your Home Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light Amazon $21 See On Amazon This curtain of LED lights makes an amazing focal point inside your home or in your yard. It features eight modes and has earned nearly 85,000 reviews for its versatility and price. The curtain measures 6.6-feet wide and 9.8-feet long and will make a fun backdrop or decor accent in your home without breaking the budget.

25 A Memory Foam Topper To Transform Your Mattress ZINUS Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $64 See On Amazon This memory foam mattress topper can completely transform your mattress without having to spend tons of money to replace it. It measures 1.5-inches thick and is made of natural ingredients like green tea, charcoal, and plant oil. Not only does the padded topper cradle your body while you sleep, but it also absorbs moisture to help keep your temperature regulated.

26 The Comfy Pillow That Turns Your Bath Into A Spa LuxStep Bath Pillow Amazon $19 See On Amazon Create a spa in your bathtub with one simple addition: this bath pillow. It’s extra thick and soft, featuring a flexible cylinder pillow to support your neck, as well as a rectangular cushion for your back. Six durable suction cups secure it to your tub so you can soak your worries away. The pillow is machine washable and includes a drying hook to prevent bacteria and mold from forming. It comes in three different colors.

27 These Dishwasher Magnets That Indicate When Dishes Are Clean cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $10 See On Amazon ​​The reversible dishwasher sign indicates whether the dishes are clean or dirty so everyone in the house knows their status. It makes it more likely that your family will put their dirty dishes into the dishwasher and unload any clean ones. Plus: you won’t waste as much energy re-running clean dishes.

28 A Set Of Mason Jar Lights To Decorate Your Walls HOMKO Mason Jar Wall Decor (Set of 2) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These wall sconces add rustic charm to an otherwise empty and bland space. This two-pack features mason jars filled with fairy lights and raw-looking wood backings (along with twine hooks). The lights are battery-powered and give off a warm, ambient light. They are easy to mount on the wall — and since they come in a pair, you could hang them on either side of a bed, door, or entryway for a pulled-together look.

29 The Cozy Outdoor String Lights With Nearly 50,000 Reviews Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade your outdoor space with these globe string lights that are trendy and give backyards and patios a cozy feel. The affordable lights come in three lengths and feature shatterproof Edison bulbs that are waterproof and can withstand rain, wind, or dampness. They’ve earned nearly 50,000 reviews and a spot as Amazon’s #1 best-seller in outdoor lights.

30 These Memory Foam Armrests For Your Home Office Chair Aloudy Ergonomic Memory Foam Office Chair Armrest Amazon $19 See On Amazon Working from home is great, but your chair may need an upgrade. These memory foam armrests can help relieve pressure on your elbows and forearms. They’ve earned more than 14,000 reviews and are under $20. Just slide them over your existing armrests to add instant comfort. The armrests feature a removable cover that’s machine washable.

31 A Faux Fur Sheepskin Rig That’s Luxury For Less LOCHAS Shaggy Faux Sheepskin Rug Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add a little bit of luxury to your home with this faux fur rug that’s ultra-soft. The plush rug has a high pile, but if it gets matted, just give it a shake to fluff it right back up. It is made from a hypoallergenic fabric and features a skid-resistant backside that keeps it in place. Snag one in white or yellow.

32 The Noise Machine With More Than 24 Different Sounds Douni Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $36 See On Amazon Need help sleeping better or staying on task? Try this noise machine that boasts 24 digitally recorded sounds: seven fan noises, seven white noises, and 10 sounds that mimic the natural environment. It has a timer that can be set to automatically turn off after 3, 60, or 90 minutes. Choose from 32 volume levels for the perfect environment for studying, relaxing, or sleeping. Plus the wood grain design looks chic on your nightstand.

33 This Stylish Ottoman With Functional Storage For Less Clutter YUESUO Storage Ottoman Amazon $23 See On Amazon This linen storage ottoman is a prime example of decorative storage because it’s practical without ruining a room’s aesthetic. This go-to piece is perfect for storing everything from toys to towels and it has a classic design with fastening buttons on top that fits right in with any home decor.

34 These Multi-Tool Pens To Keep On Hand For DIY Projects RAK Multi-Tool Pen Set (2-Pack) Amazon $20 Amazon Here is a tool that every homeowner needs to save money: a multi-tool pen set that you can use for DIY projects. The two ballpoint pens not only write, but they act as an LED light, touchscreen stylus, bottle opener, ruler, level, and a screwdriver (both Phillips and flathead). The heavy-duty aluminum is built to last through years of projects. This $20 gadget makes a great gift and boasts more than 5,500 reviews.

35 A Powerful Massager With 3 Attachments Exerscribe Vybe V2 Muscle Massage Gun Amazon $55 See On Amazon Get a deep massage without leaving your home with this muscle massager. The powerful handheld massage tool delivers deep tissue massages to your shoulders, back, or any other part of your body. It has six speeds and three different attachments: large ball, small ball, and deep tissue. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold and operate and the 90-degree rotating arm allows you to get to those tough spots. Best of all? It’s under $60 and has nearly 5,000 reviews.

36 The Replacement Filters That Help Clear Dust, Pollen, And Smoke VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier HEPA Filter & 4 Premium Activated Carbon Pre Filters Amazon $34 See On Amazon By utilizing these advanced filter replacements, you can help get rid of allergens, smoke, dust, or pet dander that might be floating around your house. This pack includes eight activated carbon pre-filters that can extend the lives of the two premium HEPA filters, which are also included.

37 An Ice Pack Set To Keep In The Fridge For Injuries Magic Gel Reusable Ice Packs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Injuries can happen. Be prepared by keeping these reusable ice packs at home. This set comes with two hot and cold packs, as well as an adjustable wrap to keep the packs in place. They’re flexible and hold heat or cold for up to 30 minutes — ideal for any area like the back, neck, leg, shoulder, ankle, foot, or more. The outside of the packs is made of odor-free, wipe-clean leakproof PVC that will never tear and can be used over and over again.

38 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Under $5 ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Exerscribe Bluelight Gaming Glasses Amazon $4 See On Amazon These glasses make working from home and movie nights at home more comfortable for your eyes. The blue light-blocking glasses are ideal for playing video games or enjoying high-contrast movies while curled up on the couch. The amber-tint filters blue light, which can help keep your eyes from needing to strain. The sturdy frames and scratch-resistant lenses fit a variety of faces — even over your existing glasses.

39 The Meal-Prep Containers That Help Keep Food Fresh Superior Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your leftovers fresher longer with these meal-prep containers. The three-pack of BPA-free containers are airtight and leakproof thanks to their locking lids. They’re even safe to use in the freezer or oven. The thick eco-friendly glass is transparent and easy to clean.