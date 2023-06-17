These Cheap Things On Amazon Are So Good, They'd Fool Anyone Into Thinking They're Expensive

If you have a taste for luxury but don't want to break the bank, you're in luck: Amazon is a treasure trove of products with elegance and style at an affordable price point. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home, revamp your wardrobe, or enhance your skin-care routine, I've made a list of products that deliver the high-end experience without the hefty price tag.

Discover a wide range of items, from sophisticated home decor to modern appliances, all priced under 30 bucks. So scroll on, treat yourself to the indulgence you deserve, and elevate your lifestyle without compromising your budget.

1 A Travel-Sized Razor For Touch-Ups On The Go Alleyoop Portable Travel Razors Amazon $15 See On Amazon This nifty all-in-one travel razor is designed for convenience and can be easily stored in your purse, car, gym bag, or travel bag. It features refillable components including a water spray bottle, a moisturizing shea butter bar, and two triple-blade razor cartridges. The sharp blades and lubricating pre-shave strip ensure a clean and close shave, while the moisturizing bar leaves your skin silky smooth. It’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.

2 This Moisture-Locking Facial Cream Made By Snails SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Intrigued by the snail mucin skincare trend but not sure where to start? This highly concentrated snail cream has over 12,000 five-star reviews, with one reviewer exulting, “If I had to pick only one skin product to use for the rest of my life, it would be this hands down.” It boasts a 97.5% snail mucin filtrate and is cruelty-free and ethically harvested. Packed with natural and organic ingredients like shea butter, aloe, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, there’s nothing slimy about it.

3 A Setting Spray That Holds Your Makeup In Place Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon You spend time doing your makeup; you want it to last. Achieve a matte finish and long-lasting wear with this weightless setting spray. The formula is paraben-free and sulfate-free, caring for your skin while enhancing your makeup. Shake well, close your eyes, and mist evenly for a fresh and flawless look. Plus, this brand is certified as cruelty-free by the Leaping Bunny Program.

4 These Motion-Sensor LEDs To Light Your Path Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t trip going up and down the stairs — illuminate your home with these motion-sensor stair lights. With a bright 35 lumens and a warm white glow, these lights are perfect for various areas such as stairs, hallways, closets, and more. The motion sensor feature automatically turns the light on and off, conserving battery life, plus they’re easy to install with screws or adhesive tape.

5 A Pocket-Sized Mirror That Lights Up Kintion Rechargeable Pocket Mirror Amazon $15 See On Amazon Touch up your makeup and check you don’t have spinach caught in your teeth with this light-up pocket mirror. With eight super bright LED chips, it can achieve three color temperatures depending on your needs. The mirror features a 3x magnification option, adjustable brightness, and a magnetic switch for easy opening and closing. Its slim and compact size makes it perfect for travel and everyday use.

6 This Pet Hair Remover The Internet Loves ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon A convenient and eco-friendly solution for collecting shedding fur, this pet-hair roller is as effective as it is easy to use. Simply roll it back and forth on your furniture to collect pet hair, then open the chamber to empty it. It's reusable and requires no adhesives, batteries, or plugs. But you don't have to take my word for it; the people have spoken — it has over 100,000 five-star ratings.

7 These Refillable Perfume Atomizers For Portable Scents Yamadura Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Take your favorite perfumes with you everywhere you go with this pack of mini atomizers. The set includes four colorful bottles, each with a nebulizing spray for even distribution. These refillable spray bottles are TSA-approved, small, portable, and easy to fill. Just follow the simple steps to transfer your favorite perfume and enjoy fragrance anytime, anywhere.

8 These Eye Masks That Make Self Care Luxurious DERMORA Gold Eye Masks (15-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Why put cucumbers on your eyes when you can have gold? These travel-sized eye treatment masks boast a formula that contains nourishing ingredients like Vitamin B & E, hyaluronic acid, and rose essential oil. Safe for daily use and individually packed for convenience, they can be stored in the refrigerator for a refreshing spa-like experience anytime, anywhere.

9 A Pack Of Candles That Look Good Enough To Eat T-shin Strawberry Shaped Scented Candle (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This adorable four-pack candle set, made with natural soy wax, emits a fresh scent that can enhance meditation, relieve stress, and boost your mood. With a burning time of four to six hours, these smokeless candles burn cleanly, making them safe for humans, pets, and the environment. Their charming, bright strawberry design makes them fantastic as photo props, home decorations, or wedding souvenirs.

10 These Teeth-Whitening Strips That Promise To Dazzle In A Week DrDent Professional Teeth Whitening Strips (21 Treatments) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Skip pricey dentist office whitening and get pro-level results from your couch instead with these teeth whitening strips. Pop on the slip-free strips for 30 minutes a day for one week and watch the stains disappear. They’re peroxide-free — made instead with ingredients like lemon peel oil, sea salt, and coconut oil — and are perfect for sensitive teeth. Nearly 12,000 people rated them a perfect five stars.

11 A Tingly Body Wash That Helps Combat Body Odor & Skin Irritations Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Experience the power of nature with this botanical-laden tea tree, mint, and aloe body wash. This cleanser not only helps combat common skin irritations like acne and athlete's foot but also nourishes your skin with essential omega oils, vitamins, and aloe vera. It's gentle yet effective, making it perfect for daily use or post-gym showers.

12 A Unique Vase That Fits In Amongst Your Books Puransen Book Vase for Flowers Amazon $20 See On Amazon This gorgeous book-shaped vase is a new and elegant way to display fresh flowers. Its transparent design adds a touch of beauty and practicality to home decor, including offices, bookstores, libraries, and events. Made from durable acrylic, it is resistant to damage, ensuring long-lasting use. Whether as a decorative accent or a centerpiece, this vase delightfully combines aesthetics and functionality.

13 These Skin Resurfacing Pads With Pro-Strength Glycolic Acid QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 12,000 five-star reviews, these textured resurfacing pads are the ultimate solution for various skin concerns. With powerful ingredients like glycolic acid, vitamins B5, C, and E, allantoin, and green tea and calendula extracts, these professional-grade pads are designed to exfoliate and moisturize to help improve skin texture. The textured pads provide easy application and are aimed at treating a whole host of skin concerns.

14 A Hummingbird Feeder That Is Both Functional & Decorative Rayhome Hummingbird Feeder for Outdoors Amazon $16 See On Amazon Forget milkshakes and boys; this colorful feeder brings hummingbirds to your yard. Its bright red, pink, orange, and yellow colors catch their attention, and its leak-proof design with a silicone sealing ring prevents nectar leakage. The environmentally friendly plastic material ensures durability, plus it’s easy to fill and clean with a detachable base and included cleaning brush.

15 This Sleek Device That Helps Any Wine Live Up To Its Full Potential TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This brilliantly-engineered wine aerator works to infuse the ideal amount of oxygen into your wine, enhancing its flavors and aromas. With the combo pack, you'll get two aerators for the price of one, making it ideal for gatherings or as a gift. The tapered rubber base ensures a secure fit on any bottle, helping eliminate drips, while the elegant design and high-quality materials make it both beautiful and durable.

16 A Pitcher For Making Perfect Cold Brew Coffee Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make a cold brew at home so delicious it puts your local coffee shop to shame with this cold brew coffee maker. You can brew up to four cups at a time: simply pour ground coffee in and let it steep for 12-24 hours. Crafted with sturdy materials like borosilicate glass, a silicone nonslip base, and a stainless-steel filter, it ensures durability and precision. With its airtight seal and thoughtful design, it also makes a great gift for coffee enthusiasts.

17 These Solar-Powered Fairy Lights That Hold Up In All Weather JMEXSUSS White Solar String Lights Outdoor Waterproof (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make your backyard magical with these solar-powered fairy lights. Each string has 100 bright LEDs and an adjustable solar panel for optimal sunlight absorption. The 33-foot copper wire can be flexibly shaped to decorate gardens, patios, and decks, and with eight lighting modes, these solar string lights create a charming and romantic atmosphere. They are durable, waterproof, and automatically turn on at dusk. Perfect for any occasion, these solar-powered lights are energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

18 A Microneedle Derma Roller With Thousands of Glowing Reviews Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Roll your way toward more radiant and rejuvenated skin with this highly-rated facial needle roller. It’s said to deliver a glowing complexion and increased serum absorption thanks to the 0.25 mm needles lining its surface. It’s safe to use on the face, scalp, or beard. With over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this affordable derma roller lets you do treatments at home — without the high cost of salon sessions.

19 This Callus Remover That Amazon Customers Rave About Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Say goodbye to rough and unsightly skin on your feet with this corn and callus remover. In just minutes, this powerful gel formulation helps remove corns and calluses, leaving your feet smooth and rejuvenated. No need for expensive pedicure supplies — apply the gel, wait five to 10 minutes, and use a foot scrubber for perfect foot care. It’s a best seller in its category, with over 50,000 reviews on Amazon.

20 These Chic Glass Tumblers With Bamboo Lids Marksle Home Glass Cups With Lids And Straws (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to upgrade your at-home iced coffee nook or want to elevate your lemonade game, these glass tumblers are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The complete set includes four cups with lids and straws, straw-cleaning brushes, and digital sticker files for customization. Made from durable borosilicate glass, these cups can withstand extreme temperatures and are perfect for various beverages. Plus, they’re stylish and dishwasher-safe.

21 A Makeup Palette Organizer That Brings Order To Your Vanity InterDesign Vertical Palette Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add instant organization to your beauty routine with this efficient and stylish makeup organizer — it is the perfect solution for organizing your collection. The open design, and raised dividers ensure easy visibility and accessibility, while the nine tiered sections allow for convenient storage of different-sized palettes. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, this organizer is easy to clean and fits perfectly on bathroom countertops or in cabinets.

22 These Seamless Nipple Covers For A Smooth Look In Any Outfit NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Forget strapless bras and embrace the convenience and comfort of these reusable nipple covers that withstand heat and humidity. These covers create a smooth finish perfect for backless dresses, bridesmaid gowns, camisole tops, or bathing suits. They stay on all day, even during activities like gym workouts or dancing, and are virtually invisible with a flat texture and come in various skin tone colors.

23 The Eyelash Curler That’s Calibrated To The Perfect Pressure Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get voluminous and stunningly curled eyelashes in seconds with this eyelash curler. Crafted from premium stainless steel, it has a calibrated hinge that provides uniform pressure. Gentle on your lashes, it helps create an intense lift and curl without the need for heated tools. Designed for both at-home and professional use, this fits all eye shapes and sizes. It comes with a sleek satin carrying case and has over 25,000 five-star reviews.

24 An LED Alarm Clock That Tells The Date & Temperature KWYDYP 3D LED Desk Digital Wall Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon This digital alarm clock has been making the rounds on TikTok, and with good reason: not only does it look cool, but it also features a time and date display, has an alarm function, temperature display, and acts as a night light. The brightness is customizable, and the snoozing function allows you to delay the alarm for an additional five minutes at a time. Powered by a USB cable, this clock is energy-saving and convenient. One happy reviewer said, “I want one in every room.”

25 A Pair Of Leggings That Look As Good As They Feel SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These versatile high-waisted leggings have amassed over 63,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. They can be dressed up or down for any occasion, and the buttery soft peach skin fabric adds an extra level of luxury. With a wide range of options to choose from, including different fits, sizes, and colors, you can find your perfect pair. In addition, the fabric provides major stretch ensuring they’ll stay in place; plus, they are low maintenance, making them ideal for everyday wear.

26 This Cleaning Solution That’s Safe & Effective To Use On Your Jewelry CONNOISSEURS Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon This fine jewelry cleaner is a must-have for keeping your jewelry sparkling. It has an ammonia-free, safe and effective formula, and a large dip tray and professional touch-up brush to ensure thorough cleaning in every nook and cranny. The advanced polymer system helps repel soil and reduce fine scratches, and with over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you can trust it to clean your treasures.

27 A Hands-Free Magnetic Screen Door Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon Experience the convenience of fresh air without the hassle of bugs with this magnetic screen door. The 26 powerful magnets provide easy no-hands entry and exit, so it’s perfect for busy households. This heavy-duty mesh screen is durable and pet-friendly, plus it can save energy by improving air circulation. All the necessary hardware for installation is included.

28 This Makeup Brush Set For Smoother Application Without Shedding Luxe Premium Makeup Brushes Set with Brush Cleaning Solution (14-Pieces) Amazon $12 Makeup tends to look better if you use quality tools to apply it, so elevate your makeup routine with this comprehensive — and ultra affordable — makeup brush set. It includes brushes for every application, ensuring flawless results from foundation to eyeshadow. Each set comes with a 150mL bottle of cleaning solution, making brush maintenance easy. With 14 brushes in total, including kabuki and eyeshadow brushes, you'll have all the tools you need for a stunning look.

29 A Kit To Give You Long & Luscious, Natural-Looking Lashes KISS Falscara DIY Lash Extension Starter Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get salon-quality lash extensions at a fraction of the price with this DIY lash extension kit. The wisp extensions easily attach underneath your natural lashes, providing a comfortable and natural look. The kit includes the extensions, a pair of conveniently-shaped tweezers for applying them, and the bond and sealant needed to secure everything in place.

30 These Beautiful Bulbs That Keep Your Plants Watered Blazin' Bison Self Watering Bulbs for Plants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re going on vacation or are just a forgetful plant parent, these large water globes will help keep your green friends hydrated. Simply fill them with water, insert them into the soil, and they will self-water your plants for up to two weeks. No more worrying about your plants getting parched — these beautiful, hand-blown glass orbs have you covered while adding a touch of beauty to your home with their radiant colors and unique patterns.

31 A Designated Parking Space For All Your Purses ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Maximize your closet space with this hanging purse organizer. It features eight generously sized pockets to store and organize purses, handbags, blankets, towels, and more. The clear plastic slots make it easy to identify your belongings, while the reinforced trim adds durability. With a 360-degree swivel hook, this organizer hangs conveniently on a closet rod for easy access.

32 A Lazy Susan For Efficiently Utilizing Counter Space mDesign Plastic Spinning Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom or kitchen cabinets organized and easily accessible with this rotating lazy Susan organizer bin. It maximizes storage space and makes items easy to access, even on upper shelves. The raised outer edge keeps items secure while the tray spins 360 degrees on smooth-gliding, stainless steel ball bearings. Made of durable, easy-to-clean plastic, this versatile organizer is ideal for various rooms in your home.

33 A Big Vegetable Chopper That Saves Time In The Kitchen LHS Vegetable Chopper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with premium stainless steel blades and with a BPA-free container, this versatile vegetable chopper offers five interchangeable blades for slicing, dicing, and chopping various ingredients. The safety features ensure your fingers are protected, and the easy-to-clean design makes maintenance a breeze. Prepare meals faster with this practical and convenient kitchen tool.

34 This Stylish Container For Storing Delicious Bacon Grease Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bacon grease container is a practical kitchen tool for storing and utilizing bacon fat. With a comfortable handle and a built-in strainer, it allows for easy collection and separation of grease particles. Made of stainless steel, this container is suitable for storing up to five cups of flavorful bacon fat, perfect for adding a delicious touch to various dishes. Its simple, old-fashioned design is sleek and attractive and ensures convenience and easy cleanup.

35 This Detangling Hairbrush Designed To Minimize Discomfort Crave Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Minimize tugging and experience smoother detangling with this glide-through hairbrush. Its quality materials ensure long-lasting performance, while the cone-shaped, plastic bristles separate hair to unravel even the toughest tangles. This brush is gentle and massage-like on the scalp and is suitable for all hair types. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.

36 This Minty Hair-Strengthening Oil Reviewers Swear By Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Containing over 30 essential oils, this biotin-infused scalp treatment can be used daily or as an intensive deep treatment to help prevent damage to your hair. It works to smooth split ends and soothe dry scalp, and aims to promote healthy hair growth. It’s safe for all hair types. One happy reviewer reported, “This stuff actually grows new hair” while another exulted, “The stuff really works!” — so try it for yourself and see.

37 This Tiered Acrylic Shelving For Displaying Your Beauty Products OLACHIKKO Perfume Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether it’s toiletries in the bathroom, perfumes and cosmetics on your vanity, or spices and sauces in the kitchen, if you’re running out of room on your countertops, this space-saving acrylic stand is the solution. Perfect for showcasing cosmetics, collectibles, desserts, and more, it assembles quickly and comes with anti-slip mats for stability and surface protection.

38 A Rack That Holds Your Cleaning Supplies Up & Out Of The Way Homely Center Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your broom closet feels like a giant game of pick-up sticks, you need this mop and broom holder. A sturdy and durable solution for organizing your cleaning tools, it’s made of high-quality stainless steel and features four racks and five hooks, providing ample storage space. With a heavy-duty, anti-slip design, it can hold up to 50 pounds and keeps your tools securely in place. Installation is easy, with options for self-adhesive or screw-drilling depending on the surface.

39 A Handy Snack Tray That Fits Into Standard Cup Holders My Travel Tray USA Moss Green Cup Holder Travel Tray Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perfect for cars, car seats, strollers, beach chairs, and more, this cup holder tray is a convenient solution to keep your snacks and drinks in reach while on the go. With its patented design, it easily slips into any standard cup holder, expanding it to fit both a cup and a tray. Made from high-quality ABS plastic, this tray is sturdy, dishwasher-friendly, and free from harmful materials.

40 This Pair Of Moisturizing Socks That Treats Your Dry Heels Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment Amazon $14 See On Amazon Treat your dry, cracked heels at home with these handy moisturizing socks. Made with a blend of cotton, spandex, and elastic, these socks provide a hassle-free solution for foot care. Simply soak your feet, apply cream, and wear the socks for smoother, moisturized tootsies. Relax and enjoy the healing benefits as the gel lining works to lock in moisture. One size fits most, so say goodbye to painful cracked heels and hello to healthy, comfortable feet.

41 These Hooks That Turn Your Headrest Into Storage Space Amooca Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your car interior cleaner and more organized with these car headrest hooks. The four hooks are wide and deep enough to hold your purse, backpack, and more, easily converting your car's headrest into useful storage. With a universal fit and easy, tool-free installation, these hooks are a convenient addition to any vehicle, and each is capable of holding up to 55 pounds.

42 Rug Grippers That Stop Curly Corners iPrimio V-Shape Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Curling rug corners are unsightly, not to mention dangerous tripping hazards. With four "V"-shaped corner pieces that adhere to the bottom of the rug, these rug grippers instantly prevent the corners of your rugs from from curling and help protect wood floors. This weatherproof adhesive works indoors and outdoors, making it suitable for various surfaces, and the solid design ensures it won't twist or turn.

43 This Set Of Reusable Silicone Lids For Keeping Food Fresh Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Reduce plastic waste and help keep your food fresh with these reusable silicone lids. Designed as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic wrap and aluminum foil, these clear bowl covers have an airtight seal to prevent spills and maintain freshness. With seven different sizes and a variety of uses, these eco-friendly lids are microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher safe. Made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, they are a convenient and planet-friendly storage solution.

44 These Markers That Help Repair Dings In Your Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give your beloved wooden furniture a facelift. Repair and restore scratches and dings with this easy-to-use furniture repair kit. It includes six color markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener, providing everything you need for touch-ups. With unique colors to match different wood tones, you can effortlessly cover up scratches and scuffs. These premium-quality markers and filler sticks ensure effective and permanent results, helping your furniture look new again.