These Clever Home Upgrades Under $30 Are Legitimately Amazing

While the idea of taking on a home renovation may sound tedious and expensive, it actually can be super easy and affordable. Whether you live in a big home or share a small apartment, you can still make the most of it no matter the size of your home (or budget).

From amazing clear bins that will make organizing your refrigerator and pantry a breeze to home decor hacks that won’t break the bank, we’ve got you covered with small clever tricks that will make a big difference. Ahead, check out over 40 items from Amazon that will help fix up and upgrade your home — for all under $30.

1 This Bed Skirt That’s Wrinkle Resistant HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Aside from hiding box springs and under-the-bed storage items, a bed skirt is the easiest way to tie your room together. This one is made from a soft microfiber material that is totally wrinkle-resistant. It comes in an array of solid colors including eggplant, camel, navy, and grey.

2 A Set of Wireless Doorbells That Have A 3-Year Battery Life SadoTech Wireless Doorbell (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, thousands of Amazon shoppers love these wireless doorbells. The kit includes everything you need for easy installation and the bells come with over 50 different ring options, including holiday tunes. “I love the musical choices. We now can tell if we have someone at the front or side door. They were easy to put up and give a nice clean look to go with the door,” one five-star reviewer wrote. The best part? You won’t have to change the battery for three years.

3 An Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer That Can Also Be Used For Toiletries ZOBER Shoe Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can’t beat the price tag of this shoe organizer. The over-the-door silhouette is perfect for maximizing closet and floor space. It’s crafted from a lightweight mesh fabric and has 24 vinyl slots perfect for storing 12 pairs of shoes. Bonus: It can even be used to organize toiletries in your bathroom.

4 This Electric Can Opener That’s A Best-Seller Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $30 See On Amazon This electric can opener comes highly recommended with over 52,000 people giving it a five-star review. It’s battery-operated and easily opens cans of any size with just a simple touch to start and a button to stop. Just think of how much time you’ll save compared to manual openers. You can snag this one in all different colors including teal, green and red.

5 An Electric Knife That Perfectly Slices Bread Hamilton Beach Electric Carving Knife Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dubbed an Amazon best-seller, this electric carving knife is a favorite amongst thousands of shoppers. The knife perfectly slices bread, meats, and vegetables — and also works great for crafts, as well. It comes with a handy storage case that helps keep the blade protected. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I used for the first time and carved an entire turkey! It was easy and light weight. I was able to make thin slices and cut off all the meat in way less time than using a regular knife. Definitely a keeper. Also it comes in a great case.”

6 A Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon A drying rack is a necessity when it comes to completing your laundry room. Thousands of shoppers love this one for its ability to easily collapse for quick storage when not in use. It has 24 rods to line-dry your clothing and is made from sturdy stainless steel that’s lightweight enough to use with ease.

7 This LED Night-Light That Has A Motion Sensor DORESshop LED Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon This LED night-light is a great way to make life a little easier. It has a sensor that detects motion, so you don’t need to worry about turning a switch on and off in the middle of the night. It also has three different brightness levels that can be adjusted with the side button. “I needed one to put in a hallway to light my path to the bathroom at night. It turns on at dusk and turns itself off at daylight...” one five-star reviewer wrote.

8 This Light Switch Plate That’ll Make Any Room Feel Brand New ENERLITES Light Switch Plate Amazon $14 See On Amazon Adding elements of gold throughout your home is the easiest way to elevate your space. Replace your boring light switch plates with this sleek gold brass style that will modernize your walls. The material is heat-resistant and complete with a shiny finish. It is fast and easy to install and fits any standard-size lighting plate.

9 A Set Of Candle Sticks That Make Great Decor BOLSIUS Ivory Taper Candles (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These candle sticks come in a pack of ten and have various uses. Whether you use them as decor or as an accent on your table setting, these candles add an elegant touch without breaking the bank. The unscented wax is free from palm oil and has a 100 percent cotton wick.

10 A Chic Area Rug That You Can Throw In The Washing Machine Lahome Collection Area Rug Amazon $24 See On Amazon A cozy area rug is the easiest way to warm up and make a statement in your space. This one is amazing because it’s made with a waterproof barrier and nonslip back so it will stay sturdy in place. You can also throw it in the washing machine for a quick and convenient cleaning. It comes in three different unique patterns and is available in multiple sizes to fit any room in your house.

11 This Set Of Hand Towels To Freshen Up Your Bathroom Amazon Basics Quick Dry Hand Towel (8-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s always important to have extra towels around your home. Whether you’re having guests or your towels just need a refresh, this pack of hand towels from Amazon is an add-to-cart must. Available in seafoam green, they’re a great way to add a pop of color to your bathroom. Since they’re made from 100% cotton, they absorb water easily and are also a breeze to clean. You get eight towels per pack.

12 This Showerhead Filter That Helps With Dry Skin Aqua Earth Shower Head Filter Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you suffer from dry skin after the shower, you may want to rethink your shower head. Changing the water filter is a game changer for reducing itchy skin. This filter head works to purify your water by removing heavy metals and other sediments you want to avoid. Personally, I’ve used this shower head for years and can attest to its spa-like water pressure.

13 This Pack Of Solar Lights That’ll Brighten Up Your Front Pathway TONULAX Solar Tulip Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Simply put, Amazon reviewers love these solar tulip lights. With more than 6,000 five-star reviews, customers agree that these solar lights make the perfect addition to any outdoor space, including backyards, driveways, and gardens. The solar light lasts up to 18 hours and is totally waterproof making it durable in bad weather. They come in a pack of two or four, and installation is simple.

14 A Pack Of Glass Jars That Will Look Amazing In Your Pantry Tzerotone Glass Jars Set (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a chic way to organize ingredients in your pantry or small bathroom essentials, look no further than these amazing glass jars. They feature an airtight lid made from bamboo wood to ensure freshness. Available in a pack of 12, you’ll want to buy a set to organize every room in your home. The jars range from 2.5 ounces to 8.5 ounces. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I bought another group as well since we use so many spices, they fit so nicely in my spice drawer and keep spices longer than plastic containers. I use washable labels with them so I can put the expirations dates on the bottom, very easy to clean as well.”

15 This Bamboo Cutting Board That Comes With Wooden Utensils SMIRLY Bamboo Cutting Board Set (Holder + Utensils) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this bamboo cutting board set and it’s clear to see why. For starters, it comes with four different-sized boards perfect for food prep and slicing bread, veggies, proteins, and cheeses. It also includes six wooden utensils such as spatulas and spoons. Each board is detailed with grooved edges to help catch liquids and prevent mess.

16 This Super Mini Space Heater That Fits Perfect In Your Home Office Amazon Basics Mini Space Heater Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by its size — this small but mighty space heater packs a punch. Perfect to keep on your desk or a kitchen table, this mini heater is ideal for warming up your personal space during the colder months. It uses a ceramic material that heats up in no time. This compact design is ideal for on-the-go use.

17 This Insulated Ice Bucker That Makes A Great Gift FineDine Insulated Ice Bucket (With Lid and Tong) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed with double insulation, this ice bucket not only works wonders to keep your ice frozen for hours, but it looks great too. The stainless steel bucket comes with a bamboo wooden lid that features a placeholder for your tongs. It’s worth noting that this cannot go in the dishwasher, but it can easily be wiped clean with a towel. “I love this thing. The wood top gives it a nice, different feel compared to your run of the mill silver ice bucket/silver top. Keeps ice for quite a while,” one reviewer said.

18 These Super Luxe Bed Sheets That Are Wrinkle Resistant Zen Bamboo Bed Sheets Amazon $22 See On Amazon These bamboo bed sheets have been a game changer for thousands of Amazon shoppers. Mixing both luxury and affordability, the fabric is stain and wrinkle-resistant and is crafted from a bamboo microfiber material. You can snag them in an assortment of different colors like cream, brown, gold, or dark red. Reviewers love how “super soft” the sheets feel and that they do not pill.

19 This Sleek Kettle That Will Look Great On Your Stovetop Willow & Everett Stovetop Kettle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Attention to detail is key when it comes to your home, and that even includes what type of tea kettle you invest in. This sleek style option will sit pretty on your stovetop. It’s made from premium stainless steel that won’t dent or rust. It also features a heat-resistant handle that makes this choice functional and stylish. It works with any type of stove, including gas or electric.

20 A Pack of Nonslip Velvet Hangers That Have a Rotating Hook ZOBER Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon One of the best ways to make sure your closet looks neat and organized is to invest in quality hangers that are all facing the same direction. With a 4.8-star rating, it will be hard to find better hangers than these velvet ones. You can snag them in a pack of 30, 50, or 100 and they feature a metal hook that turns 360 degrees. The velvet fabrication and slim design make it easy for your clothes not to slip off onto the closet floor.

21 An Olive Oil Dispenser Set That’ll Make You Feel Like Every Meal Is A Masterpiece FineDine Oil Dispenser Set (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Olive oil is an everyday ingredient and this affordable glass set is a great way to easily dispense your oil neatly. Plus, face it — they make it look like you taking cooking seriously. These feature four different pouring spouts (two flip tops, two sealed caps, and one stainless-steel funnel) that are all totally leakproof. The set also comes with chalkboard stickers to label your oil and vinegar.

22 These Wireless LED Motion Sensor Lights That’ll Brighten Up Any Closet RXWLKJ Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Amazon $21 See On Amazon These best-selling motion sensor LED lights have an adhesive strip that sticks on to cabinets or shelves to brighten up any dark nook. It’s activated by the built-in motion sensor and turns off if there is no movement after 20 seconds. These strips work great in your closet or inside of drawers. “Originally got for extra light over our sink under cabinets, but ended up hanging one in the bathroom and it's so perfect for motion detection at night,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

23 A Roll of Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Will Transform Your Walls Abyssaly Wood Self-Adhesive Paper Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re tired of starting at the same boring white walls, this adhesive peel-and-stick paper is a quick and easy fix. It comes in seven different sizes making it a great solution to cover up doors, counters, walls, and bed headboards. It can even make your kitchen appliances look brand new. Tons of happy customers all agree that the installation couldn’t be easier.

24 These Easy-To-Install Door Latches For Extra Security DWELL+GOOD Home Security Lock (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can never have too much security when it comes to feeling safe at home. These latch locks easily mount to your door and are totally child-proof. The lock is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum that is strong enough to withstand up to 800 pounds. One five-star reviewer wrote, “If you use this, nobody is getting in. It makes the door stiff/sturdy once you put the lock on.”

25 A Set Of Gorgeous Ceramic Vases Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Incorporating vases as décor is a great way to spruce up your home. This ceramic set includes three different-sized matching vases that will match any design aesthetic. The vases are stunning enough on their own or can be used to display a pretty floral arrangement. Add them to your bathroom vanity, along the window sills, or as a centerpiece on your dining table.

26 A Beautiful Table Runner For Your Next Dinner Party OurWarm Macrame Table Runner Amazon $21 See On Amazon Table runners can not only be used to elevate your dining table but also double as extra protection against hot plates. This runner from Amazon will add a natural element the next time you throw a dinner party. It measures 72 by 12 inches and features a burlap fabric with tassel edges that will make any dining room feel warm. You can also layer it over your sofa to create added texture.

27 An Amazon Echo Dot That Has Nearly A Million Reviews Amazon Echo Dot Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have yet to invest in an Echo Dot, now is the perfect time to hop on the bandwagon. With over 800,000 five-star reviews and a 4.7-star rating, people love this gadget for its household convenience. You can set timers, check the weather, stream music, or control the lights and AC all with the sound of your voice. Consider it to be the digital assistant you never had before.

28 This Touch Control Table Lamp Ambimall Table Lamp with USB Amazon $25 See On Amazon This little nightstand lamp is the perfect addition to any bedside. It features three brightness levels that can be controlled by a simple tap and it comes with a USB port that allows you to conveniently charge your phone, even if the light is turned off. The lamp also includes a set of extra bulbs. It’s an easy way to make it feel like you’re sleeping in a nice hotel.

29 This Gorgeous Woven Storage Basket Made From Jute Mkono Woven Storage Basket Amazon $26 See On Amazon A woven storage basket is a super chic way to neatly store your linens and extra throw blankets. It comes in three different sizes and airy light colors that will complement any room. If you have kids, these baskets work great for hiding messy toys all over the basement floor. These baskets feature two side handles and a stylish tassel.

30 A Cute Set Of Cowhide Accent Throw Pillow Cases TOMWISH Accent Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a country element to your home decor, these cowhide pillowcases fit the bill. The faux-fur material adds a gorgeous element of texture and will instantly elevate your sofa or bedding. It comes in four different sizes and is available in three varied prints, without inserts included. The cases can easily be washed in a machine, making them even more of a good find.

31 This Electronic Clock That Spells Out The Time SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Word Clock Amazon $27 See On Amazon This modern clock is equal parts chic as it is practical. It uses powerful LED lights to spell out the time in five-minute intervals. The copper backsplash gives a cool contemporary finish and will look great in any home office. It also comes in black for a more sleek approach. The clock does not run on batteries and requires to be near an outlet.

32 This Toothbrush Holder That Mounts To The Wall iHave Toothbrush Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This toothbrush holder easily mounts to the wall and frees up counter space. Not only can it store six toothbrushes and toothpaste but it’s also wide enough to keep skincare items or display your perfume. It mounts with a durable adhesive stick and can be placed on any type of wall including tile, wood, mirror, or metal. Snag it in black or white to effortlessly match your walls.

33 These Marble Drink Coasters That Come With A Sleek Metal Holder LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder (6-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Coasters are often overlooked but are an essential item for keeping your tables from getting ruined. This set from six stunning marble coasters and includes a sleek black metal holder. The durable material features a cork bottom and is waterproof and stain- and scratch-resistant. The neutral colorway will match any kitchen or dining room. Plus, you can’t beat the price tag.

34 This Clear Set Of Refrigerator Organizer Bins Utopia Kitchen Organizers (6-Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The refrigerator is often the most used appliance in a kitchen — and, just because the door is kept shut doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be beautifully organized. These clear bins make organizing your fridge a breeze. Six drawers and one egg tray arrive per pack. Each tray has a clear design so you won’t ever have to wonder what you're missing or looking for. From fruits to canned drinks and condiments, your refrigerator is about to be revamped.

35 This Glass Storage Container That Preserves Your Herbs NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon This herb-saver storage container is the best solution for preserving your herbs for longer. From vegetables to spices and greens like kale, asparagus, mint, and more, you won’t have to worry about buying new ingredients every week. The glass jar and air-tight lid maximize the life of your herbs for ultimate freshness. One reviewer explained, “Not many herb keepers have a clip built in to the product that allows you to lift the cup out of the water and clip it to the top rim. This is a great feature since it allows you to access the herbs with both hands. That helps tremendously.”

36 These Stylish Ceramic Match Holders Amarcado Ceramic Match Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Show off your matches in style with this adorable pack of ceramic jars. Each jar measures 2 by 2.5 inches and makes for a great way to easily store your matches in one place. Not only does the unique style of the jar make for great decor but it also features a match striker on the front so you can light a match without the hassle. “I love these! Very stylish and beautiful. I’ve been trying to gift things that have a function and aren’t just another ‘pretty thing,’” one five-star reviewer wrote.

37 This Microwaveable Popcorn Popper Bowl The Whole Family Can Use Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Making popcorn has never been easier (and cleaner) thanks to this microwavable bowl. Avoid loose kernels with this silicone bowl that comes with a lid and built-in handles that won’t overheat. It comes in over ten different colors and also makes for an amazing housewarming gift. “This popper is flexible but sturdy, collapses for serving or storing, and makes excellent popcorn...” one five-star reviewer explained.

38 This Tiered Shoe Rack That Makes For Excellent Storage Dranixly Shoe Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon A stylish shoe rack is a must for keeping dirty shoes off our clean floors. This one is crafted from neutral bamboo wood and will match great in any entryway or hallway. It has three tiers that can even be used to store books, toiletries, and other household essentials. Snag it in black or brown.

39 This Best-Selling Vegetable Chopper That Can Revamp Dinner Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have yet to invest in a vegetable chopper, take this as your sign. This kitchen gadget is about to be your new best friend. It comes with four different blades that make dicing and chopping up veggies a breeze. The spiralizer works great for creating zucchini noodles and other veggie dishes. It’s also ranked a best-seller on Amazon with over 38,000 five-star reviews.

40 This Humidifier That Won’t Take Up Too Much Space raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier comes highly recommended by thousands of shoppers. The slim oval design makes it a great option for small spaces as it won’t take up much room on your nightstand or desk. It has an automatic on and off button and also features a clear water tank so you can easily check when it needs to be refilled.

41 This Indoor/Outdoor Doormat That Absorbs Moisture Gorilla Grip Doormat Amazon $27 See On Amazon The unique design of this doormat makes it one of the best options on the market. It features deep grooves that help trap dirt and is made from a soft polyester that can absorb up to 1.75 cups of water. The mat can be used inside or outside of the house and comes in multiple colors like blue, purple and black.

42 This Super Affordable Toaster That Has 7 Shade Settings iSiLER 2 Slice Toaster Amazon $23 See On Amazon This toaster works wonders and won’t break the bank, making it perfect for a mini-kitchen refresh. It has seven toast shade settings and features extra-wide slots that work with everything from waffles to bagels. The removable crumb tray is an added bonus.

43 These Classic Wooden Bookends Pandapark Wood Bookend Amazon $14 Amazon Display your collection of books with these gorgeous wood bookends. The set comes in an array of different shades of wood and has strong metal bottoms that shouldn’t slip. With a 4.6-star rating, shoppers love how sturdy they are. One reviewer wrote, “They are surprisingly sturdy for how relatively small and lightweight they are.”