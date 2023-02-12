These Clever Home Upgrades Under $35 On Amazon Save You So Much Money In The Long Run

Saving money can be just as fun as spending it — you just have to be a little creative in how you do it. While sitting in a frigid home will help cut back on your utility bill, investing in a cozy heated blanket will keep you warm and cost less than running a space heater. But if you don’t have the time to come up with clever ways to save money? Not a problem, as each item you’ll find below can help you save so much in the long run.

And since I’ve also made sure that everything costs less than $35, you can easily grab more than a few things without breaking the bank. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 These LED Candles That Never Run Out Of Wax Enpornk Flameless Candles Amazon $25 See On Amazon The cost of always having to buy new candles quickly adds up, so why not make the switch to these LED ones? The bulbs flicker just like real flames, making them incredibly lifelike — even when you’re up close. And with more two styles to choose from (ivory and birch), you can match them with the decor you have at home.

2 A Warming Blanket To Help Keep The Heat Bill Down LEAEYFE Heated Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this heated blanket sure to keep you cozy on chilly nights, but it’s also covered in plush sherpa that feels oh-so-soft against the skin. The best part? Even hot sleepers can snooze under it comfortably, as the temperature is adjustable up to 10 levels. Choose from two sizes as well as three colors: blue, grey, or red.

3 The Shields That Help Protect Furniture From Pet Damage Stelucca Amazing Shields Furniture Protectors Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cat always scratching up your furniture? Then you’ll definitely want to take a look at these shields. Simply trim them to fit if needed, then use clear tape to stick them into place — it’s that easy. And since they’re completely transparent, there’s no need to stress about how they’ll look on your furniture.

4 A Clear Sticker That Helps Protect The Wall Behind Your Kitchen Counter COSNIGHT Clear Wallpaper Kitchen Oil Proof Waterproof Sticker Amazon $11 See On Amazon Scrubbing the wall behind your stove clean can be a real pain, which is why I’m a big fan of this clear sticker. It’s made from waterproof vinyl, making it easy to wipe clean when your food splatters — and you aren’t limited to solely your kitchen. Add it to windows, sinks, or anywhere else you could use an easy-to-clean barrier.

5 These Swedish Dishcloths That Are Totally Reusable Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon While it’s tempting to rip off a few paper towels whenever you need to wipe up a spill, these Swedish dishcloths are a reusable alternative that can help you save money over time. They’re safe to use on almost any surface, from delicate ceramic to tough stove grates. And since they dry quickly, it’s much less likely that they’ll develop any unwanted odors.

6 The Smart Bulbs That You Can Put On Schedules Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Connect these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using simple voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. And if you don’t have a smart assistant? Not a problem, as the downloadable app lets you adjust their color and brightness, as well as put them on schedules so that they’re on when you come home.

7 A Giant Water Bottle That Can Replace The Disposable Ones AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker Amazon $29 See On Amazon Staying hydrated is always a good idea, so why not grab this giant water bottle? Time markings on the side remind you to take a sip every few hours — and each order even includes two lids, both of which are leakproof. Choose from more than 15 colors.

8 These Cute Flower Pots That Help Keep Plants Hydrated Vanavazon Self Watering Planter Pots Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your thumb is more black than green, you’ll definitely want to check out these self-watering flower pots. The water reservoir built into the base holds enough liquid to keep your plants hydrated for up to two weeks. Plus, the clear walls eliminate any guesswork when trying to figure out if you need to add more water.

9 The Furniture Pads That Help Save Floors From Scratches Mighty X Large Furniture Felt Pads Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t risk scuffing up your hardwood floors — instead, put these felt pads on your furniture legs. Not only do they help prevent scratches, but they also make it easier to slide heavy pieces whenever you need to clean underneath. And unlike some furniture pads, these ones have an adhesive backing that allows for easy, tool-free installation.

10 A Wireless Charger That Bypasses Easy-To-Tear Cables Encased Samsung Models Wireless Charger Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place your Qi-enabled smartphone on top of this wireless charger the next time it needs some juice. It’s powerful enough to work through your phone case and even features rapid-charging technology to help get your phone powered up fast. Plus, it also features a variety of features to help protect your phone from damage, including voltage regulation, over-current prevention, as well as temperature control.

11 This Heated Coaster That Keeps Your Coffee Warm VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you prefer coffee, tea, or even hot chocolate, this heated coaster will make sure that your drink doesn’t turn cold before you can finish sipping it. It’s designed to work with most mugs, whether they’re made from stainless steel or ceramic — and the temperature is even adjustable up to three levels.

12 An Electronic Lighter That You Can Keep Recharging MEIRUBY Lighter Electric Lighter Amazon $11 See On Amazon Discovering that your only lighter has run out of juice can be a real pain — that’s why I’ve made the switch to this electronic one. Not only is it rechargeable, but the plasma arc it generates is also completely windproof, making it great for camping, lighting grills, and more. Choose from eight colors, including a gorgeous shade of light blue.

13 The Timer You Can Use While Cooking To Help Prevent Burnt Food mooas Cube Timer Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s easy to lose track of time while cooking — so grab this timer. Simply turn it so that the side with the time limit you want faces up, and it’ll immediately start counting down. Plus, you can even adjust the volume up to two levels so that you don’t disturb others around you.

14 A Pet Hair Remover That Doesn’t Use Sticky Tape ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike lint rollers that rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover uses hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto hair, pulling it off of your furniture and shoving it into a dustbin that’s built into the back. And once the dustbin is finally full? Just hold it over a trashcan, then press the button on the handle to empty it out.

15 These Wool Dryer Balls That You Can Keep Using Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whereas some dryer sheets can contain harsh chemicals, these dryer balls are made using nothing else other than natural wool. Plus, unlike disposable dryer sheets, these globes are totally reusable and have multiple additional benefits including softening your clothes and reducing wrinkles.

16 An Insulated Lunch Box That Helps You Save On Takeout Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its insulated walls and tear-resistant liner, this lunch box is perfect for keeping cold meals chilled until you’re ready to eat. Expandable sides allow you to fit bulky food containers with ease — and the tough Oxford fabric exterior is even stain- as well as scuff-resistant. Choose from four colors: gray, red, blue, or black.

17 The Bumpers That Help Protect Your Walls From Doorknobs Strongest Wall Door Handle Stopper (6 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add these bumpers to your walls, and they’ll prevent your door knobs from damaging the drywall when they swing wide. They’re made from clear thermoplastic rubber, making them just as subtle as they are cushioning — and installation is as easy as sticking them right into place using the adhesive backing.

18 A Kit That Helps You Repair Small Drywall Holes 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you already have holes in your drywall, fear not — this kit can help you fix it on your own without any need for a professional. It comes with all the tools you’ll need to fix any hole up to 3 inches, including a putty knife, sanding pad, as well as spackling compound. Plus, the spackling compound won’t shrink, crack, or sag over time.

19 This Meat Thermometer That Helps Prevent Dinner Faux Pas Kizen Digital Meat Thermometers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t risk serving raw meals to guests — instead, use this meat thermometer to make sure everything is cooked to perfection. The large LCD screen is easy to read, and even has a backlight for when you’re grilling outside at night. Plus, the waterproof exterior makes it easy to rinse clean once you’re done using it.

20 A Vacuum Stopper That Helps Wine Stay Fresh Sunwuun Wine Bottle Stoppers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just pop this vacuum stopper into the top, and it’ll help keep your reds and whites fresh for up to a whole week. You can use it with nearly any bottle of wine, and the seal it creates is so tight that it can even help prevent spills.

21 The Heavy-Duty Mason Jar That’s Perfect For Making Cold Brew County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar Amazon $26 See On Amazon Always buying pre-made cold brew can be expensive, so why not make your own at home using this Mason jar? It comes with an ultra-fine mesh filter to help keep any grounds from leaking into your brew — and since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

22 A Shower Curtain Liner That’s Totally Waterproof LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Ever notice how your shower curtain can get grimy over time? That isn’t the case with this one, as it’s made from tough PEVA material that’s both waterproof as well as mildew-resistant. It’s also unlikely that the rustproof grommets on the top will ever corrode, making it easy to slide back and forth.

23 These Reusable Microfiber Sponges That Don’t Need Soap To Clean Pure-Sky Ultra-Microfiber Cleaning Sponge Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no soap necessary when you’re cleaning with these microfiber sponges. Simply get them wet with water, and they’ll attract all sorts of dirt and dust when cleaning around the house. They’re also reusable — just toss them into the wash whenever they need a quick clean.

24 The Food Containers That Help Keep Leftovers Fresh Homemaid Living Premium Airtight Plastic Storage Containers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Since these food containers can be stacked on top of each other, it’s way easier to maximize the space in your fridge when using them for leftovers, or even meal prepping. They’re also microwave-, dishwasher-, as well as freezer-safe — and the matching lid that comes with each one locks down to create an airtight seal.

25 A Stud Finder To Help Prevent Unnecessary Holes In The Wall Tavool Stud Finder Sensor Wall Scanner Amazon $23 Seee\ On Amazon Having trouble finding that stud? This stud finder can scan up to 2.3 inches deep, making it easy to find everything from metal pipes to live wires. The large LCD screen is easy to read — and each order even comes with one 9-volt battery included.

26 These Night Lights That Turn Off When No One Is Around AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whereas some night lights can end up wasting electricity, these ones feature built-in motion sensors that prevent them from turning on when no one is around. They’re bright enough to illuminate dark hallways, yet small enough that they won’t block the second outlet — and you even have the choice of three colors: warm white, cool white, or purple.

27 A Cover That Helps Protect Your Stovetop From Damage LARSIC Stove Covers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Scratches, cracks, spills — this cover can help protect your glass stovetop from all sorts of damage. It’s made from tough rubber, making it just as heavy-duty as it is waterproof. Plus, the nonslip backing helps keep it firmly in place without any shifting.

28 The Subtle Window-Sealing Tape You Can Use To Cut Down On Energy Bills XFasten Transparent Window Weather Sealing Tape Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your home is a little on the drafty side, consider using this tape to seal up the gaps around your windows. It’s completely transparent, giving it an ultra-subtle appearance so that you’ll hardly notice it’s there — and the airtight seal it creates is just as good at insulating your home against heat as it is cold.

29 A Cup Holder That Can Help Prevent Spills On The Couch Watruer Sofa Cup Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a coffee table? You can still keep your drinks conveniently within reach using this cupholder. Its flexible arms contour to the shape of your furniture arms to help keep it stable, while raised edges around your cup work to prevent spills. Choose from four colors: brown, red, black, or grey.

30 These Magnets That Can Make Your Garage Look Fancy AntiqueSmith Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $17 See On Amazon The outside of your home is the first impression you make on guests, so why not grab these garage magnets? They make your garage look fancy AF, and each one even has a rust-iron finish to make them look incredibly realistic — even when you’re up close.

31 A Peel & Stick Backsplash That’s Cheaper Than Real Tiling STICKGOO Stick on Tiles Backsplash (10-Sheets) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not all homes come with a backsplash — so if you’d like to add one to your kitchen, these peel-and-stick tiles are a total game-changer. They’re incredibly easy to install, as the adhesive backing lets you press them into place the same way you would with a giant sticker. And since they’re waterproof as well as heat-resistant, there’s no need to worry about how they’ll hold up behind your stove or sink.

32 The Command Strips That Can Hold Up To 16 Pounds Command Picture Hanging Strips (14-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your landlord won’t let you drill into your walls, these command strips are a smart way to hang up artwork, pictures, and more. Four strips are strong enough to hold up to 16 pounds, and they’re suitable for use on nearly any smooth surface — from painted concrete cinderblocks to glass doors.

33 An Item Finder That Works From More Than 100 Feet Away Esky Key Finder (4-Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keys, wallets, purses — no matter what you’re always misplacing, you can probably use this item finder to figure out where your stuff is. Simply press the matching button on the remote, and the tag will start to beep so that you can easily figure out where it is. The best part? You can use it from up to 131 feet away.

34 This Smart Camera That Won’t Break The Bank Blink Mini Smart Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to set up a security system in your home — just grab this smart camera. The 1080-pixel, high-definition quality lets you see what’s going on in your home in the crystal-clear video, while two-way audio lets you talk to your pets while you’re away. And if you pair it with Alexa, you can even control it using simple voice commands.

35 A Collapsible Drying Rack That Doesn’t Use Electricity To Work Household Essentials Collapsible Drying Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only is this drying rack collapsible, but using it can also help cut down on your energy bills since it doesn’t use any electricity. It’s sturdy enough to handle heavy garments, including towels and denim — and many reviewers wrote about how it’s “easy to store” as well as “easy to fold.”

36 The Stylish Caddy That Can Help You Keep Track Of The Remotes YAPISHI TV Remote Control Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to lose track of your remote controls — that’s where this caddy comes into play. Five slots give you ample room for all your remotes, while a stylishly upholstered exterior makes it look significantly nicer than its plastic competitors. Choose from more than 10 colors.

37 A Stand That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Of Detergent Skywin Laundry Soap Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place your detergent bottles on this stand, and its angled shape will help make sure that you get every last drop of soap inside. Rubber feet on the bottom work to keep it from shifting around — and each order even includes a strap you can use to secure it down on top of your washing machine.

38 A Door Alarm That Reminds You To Shut Your Freezer FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $23 See On Amazon Leaving your freezer open can lead to spoiled food — but that’s only part of the reason why this door alarm is such a clever upgrade. The volume is adjustable up to five levels, making it easy to hear throughout your home. It’s also designed to work with nearly any type of fridge, whether the one you own is an upright or chest.

39 These Hair Catchers That Help Keep Pipes Clog-Free Gotega Durable Drain Covers (5-Pack) See on Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place one of these hair catchers overtop your shower drain, and it’ll catch any stray bits of debris that flow its way. They’re made from tough thermoplastic rubber, with a nonslip exterior that works to keep them firmly in place. Plus, the ventilated design allows them to dry fast in order to avoid mildew growth.