shopping
These Clever Little Touches Make Your Home Sexier & Cooler For Under $35
Non-budget-breaking picks to the rescue.
Written by Rachel Bar-Gadda
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you’re feeling the desire to zhuzh up your home, don’t be under the impression that the endeavor will bankrupt you. All the evidence you need is on this list of clever little touches that make your home cooler for under $35.
Even the smallest or most subtle additions can make all the difference. For example, swapping out existing cutlery for a rose gold silverware set or decanting wine using what looks like a modern art piece will bring so much more beauty into your daily experience. Just watch as patio lights made with vintage globes and your very own satin pillowcase make your place feel properly zhuzhed – all without the stiff price tag.