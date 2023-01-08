These Clever Things Are Skyrocketing In Popularity Because They Save You So Much Money

Saving money can be done in so many ways that don’t include clipping coupons or waiting for something to go on sale. You can start saving your cash right now with the help of these genius products on Amazon.

Making small changes like running your dryer for less time, brewing delicious coffee at home, or reducing how often you repurchase necessities like phone chargers can make a big difference in your monthly bills and credit card statements. Don’t believe me? Just start scrolling.

1 These Wool Laundry Balls That Reduce Drying Time Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (Pack Of 6) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Putting three or all six (depending on the size of the load) of these wool dryer balls into the machine can actually get your clothes out sooner and reduce your electric bill. Their natural fabric works to absorb moisture and they also physically separate the clothes so that each piece is exposed to the hot air. They’re also completely unscented and hypoallergenic, making them safe to use with the clothes of those who have sensitive skin.

2 These Cable Protectors That Keep Cords From Fraying HIGGAT Cable Protector Spiral (8-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Instead of shelling out a pretty penny for a new phone charger every few months, keep yours looking and performing like brand new with these cable protectors. The flexible silicone gently wraps around any wire to keep it from getting tangled or fraying. This affordable pack comes with eight pieces, so you have enough for all the devices at home.

3 A Pack Of Easy-To-Install Fridge Liners That Extend The Life Of Produce Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Refrigerator Liner (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only will these fridge drawer liners keep things hygienic and clean but they also extend the life of your fruits and veggies. The breathable foam allows air to circulate and absorbs moisture so your produce can stay fresher for longer and you can avoid more trips to the grocery store. This pack comes with four large pads that can easily be cut into any size and shape to perfectly fit wherever you want them.

4 This Draft Stopper With An Extra Strong Adhesive Backing Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Save on your electricity and heating bills by taking just seconds to install this door draft stopper. The seal is made of an extra strong rubber that won’t lose its shape after use and has an adhesive backing that won’t leave behind any sticky residue. It works well to keep cold or hot air in your home, which is why it has over 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

5 A 130-Piece Sewing Kit That Helps You Mend Your Own Rips Artika Sewing Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of paying an arm and a leg to have your clothes professionally stitched, use this sewing kit to make your own small alterations. Inside the convenient carrying case are 38 spools of thread in popular shades, a threader, thimble, golden eye needles, and so much more. It even comes with a non-damaging white colored pencil so you can easily map out your plans.

6 This Moldable Glue That’s Completely Waterproof Sugru Multi-Purpose Glue (8-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This moldable glue can be used for almost everything. You can mend together the cracks of a dropped bowl, seal leaky taps, reinforce phone chargers, and even form your own hook that can stick to the wall and hold over 4 pounds. Each stick in this pack of eight is made of a non-runny and non-toxic formula that is completely waterproof and heat/cold resistant, so that it can be used both indoors and outdoors.

7 A Flexible Drain Cleaner That Comes With 5 Replacement Wands FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Cleaners (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Before your call that expensive plumber, try fishing out the problem on your own with this drain cleaner. It has a flexible, 18-inch wand that can wiggle its way down any sink or bathtub. At the end, it has a brush head made of micro hooks that lock into hair and grime without damaging your pipes. It’s a quick and easy alternative to waiting for chemical cleaners to work.

8 These Reusable Scrubbing Pads That Can Be Used On Dishes & Floors Skoy Reusable Scrub 4-Pack Amazon $13 See On Amazon The durable fibers of these scrubbing pads are strong enough to go through the dishwasher so that they can be used time and time again. Scrub your bathroom tiles, your kitchen’s stainless steel, and your wood floors — they can handle it all. Plus, they come with some funky designs that make cleaning a little less boring. Since they’re made from recycled materials and reusable after a quick cycle in the dishwasher, each of these scrubbing pads are hard on grime but go easy on the environment and wallet.

9 This Shoe Cleaner Kit That Can Be Used On Any Fabric Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Before you give up on those shoes that just don’t shine like they used to, grab this shoe cleaner kit. You’ll receive a concentrated cleaning solution that requires just a few drops to buff away stains and scuffs. A brush is also included to gently scrub in the product and reveal a fresh looking pair afterwords. The kit can be used to revive shoes made of leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth, and more.

10 These Silicone Baking Mats That Can Replace Parchment Paper & Oil HOTPOP Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (Set of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats eliminate the need to buy rolls upon rolls of parchment paper, fuss around with butter, or spray cooking oil. This pack comes with two different sizes, both of which can handle temperatures between -40 and 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so feel free to prep food in the freezer with these, too. Best of all, the smooth surface is easy to wash and store, all while protecting your sheet pans.

11 This Furniture Repair Kit To Cover Up Wood Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Piece Set) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Couches and tables are not easily replaceable so to keep yours looking good, add this furniture repair kit to your cart. Available in six colors that match a variety of woods, the wax crayons can fill in deep knicks and scratches, and the matching markers can help to cover up surface damage. This set is complete with a sharpener to keep your crayons in tip-top shape.

12 A Pack Of Reusable Coffee Pods Made Of Stainless Steel Kicovitifa Reusable Coffee Pod Cups (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These reusable coffee pods are made with a stainless steel mesh in which you can pack in whichever blend you prefer. And because bagged beans are cheaper than single-use pods, these easy-to-fill cups can save you a ton of dough. They have a fine mesh that prevents grinds from getting into your cup and a diffusion cone that assures that each grind is evenly brewed, so you’ll enjoy a quality cup every time.

13 A Highly-Rated, Food-Grade Mineral Oil That Restores Wood’s Shine Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen looking like that of a professional chef with this food-grade mineral oil. Its 100% colorless and odorless formula can be used on wooden cutting boards to restore shine and prevent future cracking or drying. And it can be used to moisturize stainless steel, marble, and soapstone. It gives instant results and keeps everything looking and working like new.

14 A Makeup Removing Cloth That Can Reused For 5 Years MakeUp Eraser Cloth Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this makeup removing cloth, all you need is water to wipe away your foundation, blush, and even waterproof mascara. The soft towel is made of millions of small hair-like fibers that activate when wet and suction out dirt and oil from your pores. It’s safe for sensitive skin and eliminates massive waste since it can be used for up to five years.

15 This Pack Of Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Over Any Container Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You no longer have to transfer your leftover into a plastic container. Instead, just pick up these silicone lids and stretch them over any pot, bowl, or cup. They create an airtight and leak-prof seal that will keep food fresh. Best of all, they can be put in the dishwasher, oven, freezer, and microwave and reused, unlike tin foil or plastic wrap. Store them all in the cotton mesh bag that comes with every set.

16 A Professional Grade Callus Remover That Works In Just 10 Minutes Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a luxurious pedicure without the cost of a salon by using this callus remover in the comfort of your own home. No matter how thick the calluses on your heels are, this professional-grade gel formula can make them disappear in five to 10 minutes with the help of a pumice stone. Your feet will be left looking like they are fresh out of the spa and all you have to do is relax and let this product sit for a bit. It’s no wonder it has over 32,000 five-star reviews.

17 These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Are Airtight & Leakproof Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bring your own snacks to work or easily store leftovers with these reusable food storage bags. They’re made of a thick, food-safe vinyl with a double closure at the top for a leakproof seal that will keep in freshness (and liquids). They also prevent freezer burn so you can keep your unused food wherever you want to. This pack comes with 10 pieces varying between three different sizes, and each bag can take the place of 350 single-use alternatives.

18 These Smart Plugs That You Can Turn On & Off Remotely Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Worrying about whether or not you turned off the lights will never be a problem again after plugging these smart plugs into your outlets. They can be voice controlled or used to turn any appliance on or off even when you’re out of the house by using the app, so you can save big on electricity. A timer or countdown schedule can also be set up so lamps, humidifiers, and more can automatically go on and off.

19 This Absorbent Underwear That Lets You Ditch Pads & Tampons Bambody Absorbent Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only can pads and tampons be uncomfortable but their cost can add up, but this pack of absorbent underwear can take place of single-use products. They feel as comfortable as ordinary cotton underwear but are actually completely leakproof and can hold the equivalent of two tampons. They also have a full coverage fit that won’t ride or bunch up throughout the day, and their bamboo fiber construction is silky smooth and wicks away sweat. Available sizes: XX-Small – 6X

Available styles: 7

20 A Cold Brew Maker That Holds 1 Liter At A Time Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whipping up a liter of coffee in this cold brew maker will still end up being cheaper than buying one cup from the cafe down the block. This glass carafe is equipped with a fine mesh filter in which you can pack in your favorite blend and let it brew overnight. It has a leakproof lid that screws on and even comes with a scooper and funnel to make the entire process as mess-free as possible.

21 This Magnetic Notepad With Space To Plan Your Meals & Groceries Sweetzer & Orange Weekly Meal Planner Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can end up wasting a ton of cash (and food) if you go into the grocery store without a clear plan. Instead of winging it, use this magnetic notepad to plan out your meals for the week so you know exactly what to buy. It has space for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and a side checklist where you can write down each ingredient needed and and ingredients as you run out of them. There are 52 pages so that you’re set for every week of the year.

22 These Dry Cleaning Sheets That Remove Odors & Stains Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner (6 Cloths) Amazon $14 See On Amazon A single one of these dryer sheets can remove odors and stains and releases wrinkles so that each piece comes out looking as though you took a trip to the dry cleaner without the cost of doing so. And they’ll be extremely gentle while doing so — no shrinking, stretching, or fading will be caused.

23 These Multipurpose Dishcloths That Are Machine-Washable Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you tend to run through rolls of paper towels fairly quickly, start reaching for these reusable dishcloths instead. They’re a more eco-friendly, budget-friendly way to dry dishes, clean up spills, and even scrub away stains. They work on all kinds of surfaces, including glass, wood, stainless steel, and tile. They can be used wet or dry and hold up to 20 times their weight in liquid.

24 A Battery Organizer To Keep You From Buying More The Battery Organizer Storage Case with Tester Amazon $29 See On Amazon Store 180 batteries, including AA, D, and flat models in this battery organizer. This durable plastic case makes it easy to know exactly what you have so you don’t go out and buy more than you need. They’ll all be protected under its clear lid and can be hung up on the wall by the carrying handle. It even includes a battery tester so that you don’t waste space keeping ones that no longer work.

25 An Insulated Tumbler That Makes It Easy To Bring Drinks From Home SUNWILL Tumbler with Lid Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re going on a road trip or just making your way to the office, keep this stainless steel tumbler by your side at all times so you can enjoy beverages made at home. Each cup is double-walled and keeps thing both hot for six hours and cold for 24, while preventing the exterior from building up condensation. It’s completely unbreakable and won’t even rust, so it’ll last you a long time.

26 These Reusable Food Wrap That Are Made Out Of Beeswax Bee's Wrap - Assorted 3 Pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made out of beeswax and organic cotton instead of plastic, these food wraps don’t harm the environment like plastic ones do and can be washed and reused for up to a year, which is helpful for your wallet. The warmth from your hands will shape the wrap around bowls, bread, cheese, and more. It’s a great way to store half-used veggies and keep everything fresh so that nothing goes to waste.

27 A Pack Of Reusable Cloth Napkins That Don’t Wrinkle Or Fade Ruvanti Kitchen Cloth Napkins (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These cloth napkins are made of a brushed cotton that makes them soft, absorbent, and, above all else, long-lasting. They can be used time and time again, unlike single-use napkins. And, they won’t fade once put into the washing machine so that the beautiful colors they’re available in stay as vibrant as ever. Their neat stitching and hem will add a touch of elegance to every meal that paper napkins simply can’t.

28 A Complete Nail Polish Kit That Lets You Do Your Own Long-Lasting Gel Manicure beetles Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This gel nail polish kit has everything you need to apply any of the 12 included colors as though a professional did them, including a curing lamp. It even comes with decorative rhinestones and pots of glitter to make your at-home mani stand out. The powerful LED lamp dries your nails quickly and leaves them with a glossy shine that can last for up to three weeks.

29 A pH Neutral Stain Remover To Revive Clothes & Upholstery Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Run to grab this stain remover after any accident. The formula is free of peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulphates, perfumes, and dyes, making it safe to use around children and pets. Despite the free-from formula, it’s still tough on stains. Plus, it’s pH neutral, so the spray is able to magically get rid of grease, food, grass, and even paint stains without damaging clothing or furniture.

30 This Vacuum Sealer That Makes It Easier To Preserve Food Mueller Vacuum Sealer Amazon $40 See On Amazon This vacuum sealer creates an airtight seal around both dry and moist foods to protect them from freezer burn. And, most importantly, it can keep things fresh five times longer than zippered bags or plastic containers. The device comes with six bags (five medium and one large) that can be reused.

31 A Leakproof Water Bottle That Attaches To Your Backpack Giotto Time Marking Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Its narrow but tall construction makes it easy to keep this water bottle in the cup holder of any car so that you don’t have to stop to buy refreshments while on-the-go. It also has a carrying strap that can come in handy when running or hiking. The bottle is labeled with time markings that motivate you to drink enough water throughout the day, too. It holds 32 ounces that are secured underneath its spill-proof flip top lid.

32 A Roku Streaming Stick That Lets You Cut The Cord Roku Streaming Stick 4K Amazon $37 See On Amazon With this Roku streaming stick, you’ll have access to all your favorite streaming services in addition to tons of free movies and TV shows. This means you can cancel that cable subscription and start using this simple USB drive to get just about anything up on the big screen. You can even search using your voice with Alexa to make watching TV easier than ever.

33 This Sleek Budget Planner To Keep Track Of All Finances Clever Fox Budget Planner Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s much easier to control your spending when you actually see it laid out in front of you. This budget planner can help you do that by giving you a year’s worth of space to write down your monthly goals and keep track of your expenses. Underneath its vegan leather hardcover, it has a pocket to keep receipts and two sheets of motivational stickers. It also has a pen loop on the side so you have everything you need in the palm of your hand.

34 These Reusable Baby Food Pouches That Are Freezer-Safe Simple Modern Reusable Baby Food Storage (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re not impressed with store options, make food for your little one right at home and transfer it into these BPA-free silicone baby food pouches. After blending, pour your applesauce or other treat into the wide opening at the bottom that zips shut and easily carry it with you everywhere. It’s easy for them to hold on their own, and these packs can be washed and reused.

35 This Glass Herb Saver To Keep Greens Fresh For Weeks Longer NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon By keeping all your herbs and greens in this sleek herb saver, you can extend their life by three weeks. It has a stainless steel core and a top vent that allows the herbs to breathe, and a space for water at the bottom to keep your produce hydrated. Plus, its anchoring ladder gives easy access to everything inside by pulling the cup towards the opening. The tall and spacious container is perfect for asparagus, parsley, cilantro, dill, and any of your other favorites.

36 A Waterproof Mattress Protector That Won’t Change Your Bed’s Comfort SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See On Amazon Mattresses are no cheap investment. To keep yours looking and feeling great for as long as possible, cover it in this mattress protector. The cotton sheet is hypoallergenic and waterproof to stop any spills or body fluids from reaching below. And it also happens to protect against dustmites and allergens. Since it’s made out of a soft and breathable material, it won’t change the comfortable feel of your bed.

37 These Motion-Sensored LED Lights That Are Completely Wireless Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you need some guidance in the middle of the night but don’t want to waste energy by leaving lamps on all night, stick these motion-sensor LED lights anywhere you need them. This pack comes with six wireless pieces that can be installed with the included adhesive tape or screws. They’ll detect movement from up to 10 feet away and automatically shut off once you move away. Each light has a run time of 100 hours.

38 A 20-Pack Of Reusable Makeup Pads That Are So Gentle On Skin Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable makeup remover pads are made from a natural bamboo cotton that feels soft on your skin but also works with the cleanser of your choice to get rid of the day’s makeup. These fan favorite pads come with a handy storage container and a mesh bag that lets you store them before tossing them in the washing machine and using them over and over again.

39 This Drying Rack That Collapses When Not In Use Amazon Basics Foldable Drying Rack Amazon $36 See On Amazon Save electricity and prolong the life of your clothes by skipping the dryer and using this drying rack instead. It has a sturdy yet lightweight design that allows it to hold up 32 pounds of clothing. And when it isn’t laundry day, this rack has a handy fold-up design that allows for easy storage.