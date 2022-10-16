These Clever Things Keep Your House Looking Nice & Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

One of the easiest ways to get your home looking like the finished project on a home design show is to implement simple organizational systems. It not only makes your life more convenient in the long run, but it keeps your home looking neat and tidy. These items tend to fall into two categories: time savers and storage savers. And the following list is full of both.

You can count on these products being well-made and built to last, and you can also feel confident knowing you’re not breaking the bank for any of them, either. The only downside? Friends and family may constantly ask how your home looks so phenomenal all the time. A small price to pay, in my view. So start scrolling and bring a full-fledged home edit to life by choosing your faves.

1 These Velvet Hangers For A Professional-Looking Closet Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Your closet will look like it was organized by pros with these premium velvet hangers on the racks. Each pack comes with 50, and each hanger is able to hold up to 10 pounds. Their velvet material provides a nonslip quality, too. One happy customer gushed, “This is my second purchase of this product, as I continue to re-do my closet. They are the only hangers I'll buy.”

2 A Storage Solution That Fits Under The Bed ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These under-bed storage organizers are the perfect way to utilize the space under your bed and other furniture if you need to get creative with your storage options. They have a zip-top cover to open and close them easily. This also helps protect your seasonal clothes or other items inside from getting dusty or dirty, while the clear top lets you easily see what’s inside.

3 A Set Of Breathable Bed Sheets For All Seasons Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll fall in love with the buttery softness of these bed sheets. They’re so cushy you just may have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning. This six-piece set gives you a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases. One of the best features of these sheets is how lightweight they are, so you’ll stay cool and comfortable throughout the night.

4 This Wall-Mounted Rack For Brooms & More Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $15 See on Amazon Clean up the clutter on your floor from mops and brooms by investing in this wall-mounted broom holder. It is designed with six slotted holders that have rubber grippers lining them to securely hold the handles of your mops or brooms. There are also six hooks in the front that are perfect for holding other cleaning items like rags or dustpans.

5 A Hanging Organizational Unit That Adds Storage Space To Any Closet Zober 5 Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon People can’t stop raving over this hanging shelf organizer. As one satisfied reviewer wrote, “Love this inexpensive solution to create more space. Folds flat so I pack it in my luggage when traveling.” When it expands, you get five cubby-style shelves that can hold just about anything. It’s perfect for being able to organize hats, sweaters, purses, and other random fashion items.

6 A Fitted Mattress Cover That Is An Added Layer Of Protection SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you want your bed to stay looking and feeling brand new for many years to come, you’ll want to invest in something like this mattress protector. It repels liquids, urine, perspiration, and more from sinking into the mattress to cause stains and odors. There are plenty of sizes to choose from, so you’ll definitely find the perfect fit for your setup.

7 This Purse Organizer That Hangs Over The Door ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $10 See on Amazon This over-the-door bag organizer is a must-have for those items in your closet you’re not sure where to put or what to do with. It has six large slots down the front with open sides to slide the items in and out quickly. They’re also clear plastic on the front so it’s easy to see what’s inside. This is a great way to organize purses, bags, and hats.

8 A Classic Lazy Susan Turntable Perfect For Your Kitchen Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $17 See On Amazon A lazy Susan turntable is a surprisingly useful tool for the kitchen. This one is incredibly versatile and made of decor-complementing bamboo. As one customer noted, “We like to keep the salt and pepper and napkin holder and 2 special pots of spices on the table.” You can also choose to use it as a serving tray for snacks — the fact that it rotates makes it a perfect party treat staple.

9 These Artful Geometric Floating Shelves Greenco Intersecting Shelves Amazon $32 See On Amazon Make walls come to life thanks to the interesting nature of these intersecting floating shelves. Made from four different-sized squares overlapping one another to make a fun, geometric design, you can choose to hang it horizontally or vertically. Place your favorite home decor on them, like plants, books, and picture frames to create a pretty display.

10 This Incredibly Soft & Plush Throw Blanket GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Enjoy the lush comfort of relaxing with this Sherpa throw blanket. It measures 50 by 60 inches, so it's more than large enough to wrap yourself in for a good cuddle. One reviewer noted, “I think I will have to get one for my wife as a gift for she is always trying to [steal] mine! Very lightweight and extremely soft.”

11 This LED Light Strip That Elevates Your TV Power Practical LED Strip Lights Amazon $23 See on Amazon These LED strip lights are the perfect accessory to spice up your current home entertainment center. They come with a small remote control that lets you change the colors, brightness level, and lighting mode. Simply use the adhesive backing to attach them to the back of your TV or stereo system and enjoy a theatrical experience at home.

12 These Clip-On Straps That Hold Your Bed Sheets In Place 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps Amazon $10 See on Amazon Keep your bed sheets neatly in place with the assistance of these clip-on bed straps. Each of the straps has a metal clip fashioned to the end, which attaches directly to the fitted sheet. It’s especially helpful when the sheet is a little too big to fit the mattress properly. The bands are made of elastic, so they’re stretchy. They are also adjustable in case you need to make them longer or shorter.

13 These Storage Containers That Make Your Pantry Look High-End Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers Amazon $24 See on Amazon Having a high-quality selection of food storage containers makes the kitchen oh-so-chic. These universal lids are incredibly convenient and fit on any of the different size containers in the pack. A happy customer raved, “They stack, are airtight, all the lids are the same size and I LOVE that I can see what's in them.” It’s the cream of the crop of what you could want out of food storage containers.

14 A Reusable Lint Roller That Removes Fur & Debris ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See on Amazon The fact that this pet hair remover is reusable is one of the biggest draws for pet owners. Instead of constantly having to peel and toss sticky sheets, this hair remover works differently. Run the rollers over your clothes or furniture, and then open the back compartment to empty out the hair it picked up. As a bonus, you won’t have to constantly buy a new one every time the sheets run out.

15 This Double-Sided Tape That Keeps Rugs In Place iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Rug Tape Amazon $30 See on Amazon This double-sided rug tape is the fix you’ve been searching for to keep those rug corners and edges from curling up. It’s also a great way to add grip and traction to your rugs for added security and safety. You get 90 feet of tape on this roll, and it’s 2 inches wide. The adhesive tape sticks well to all types of flooring, as well.

16 These 3-Inch Furniture Risers To Create New Storage Space iPrimio Bed Risers Amazon $35 See on Amazon Create unexpected storage space with the help of these furniture risers. These are 3 inches high and are capable of supporting up to 10,000 pounds. They work well with all kinds of furniture, too, whether it be a bed, chairs, or a sofa. “Super strong and stable and look pretty decent. My bed had round legs and additional stability bars, so I ordered 8 and they worked perfectly!” a satisfied reviewer exclaimed.

17 A High-Quality Wooden Coat Rack ZOBER High-Grade Coat Rack Amazon $28 See on Amazon The convenience you get with having a coat rack near your home’s entryway is an absolute game changer. This one comes with six pegs that are perfect for holding onto coats, purses or backpacks, hats, and more. As an added bonus, a happy customer also noted that it’s “sturdy and well-made. Incredibly easy to put together.”

18 This Modern Plant Stand Made Of Bamboo STNDRD. Bamboo Indoor Plant Stand Amazon $17 See on Amazon Create new sight lines in your house using this indoor plant stand to lift your favorite plants off the floor. It’s made from bamboo for a simple but beautiful look. A pot with a 10-inch diameter fits perfectly in the holder, and is supported by four wooden pillars. And it only takes one simple screw to completely assemble this stand.

19 These Stick-On Puck Lights That Create Elegant Illumination Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light Amazon $17 See on Amazon Simply stick on these wireless LED lights to create chic spotlighting under cabinets, in bookshelves, dark closets, or in the garage. Tap them on or off, and no wiring is required because they run on AAA batteries. Over 7,000 fans rated these a perfect five stars.

20 This Modern Metal Railing With Hooks For Your Pots & Pans Greenco Pot and Pan Rail Hanger Amazon $13 See on Amazon Clear up counter space and make your tools into a tidy display with this handy pot and pan rail. It’s sturdy and stylish, with 15 hooks to handle your cookware collection and most-used utensils, too. All necessary hardware is included for easy installation, and it can even be used as a coat rack.

21 A Big Set Of Organizer Bins That Tidies The Fridge Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins Amazon $22 See on Amazon These clear refrigerator organizers will transform the way you arrange the items in your fridge from here on out. Having a set of eight gives you tons of possibilities. “I didn’t know I would like these so much. They work great for organizing the fridge, but it makes it so easy to get something from the back and to clean the fridge,” one customer raved. The cutout handles make it easy for you to grab your food supplies, too.

22 A Storage Vessel Made To Hold Your Plastic Bags Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $25 See on Amazon By using this plastic bag saver you’ll keep yourself from getting a headache trying to figure out what to do with all those leftover bags from your grocery store trips. Instead of sticking them in random places, they fit neatly into this stainless steel container that mounts directly to the cabinet. And whenever you need one, simply grab and pull from the opening on the front.

23 This Complete Kit That Will Help You Repair Any Holes In The Walls 3M Hole Repair Kit Amazon $14 See on Amazon No matter the damage that may be plaguing your home's walls, you can have them looking brand new in no time with the help of this hole repair kit. You also get all of the necessary and professional tools to properly repair those wall holes. In total, you get 8 ounces of spackling, a putty knife, a self-adhesive patch, and a sanding sponge to smooth out the final touches.

24 An Easy-To-Clean Silicone Utensil Rest To Keep Your Countertops Clean Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $8 See on Amazon This silicone utensil rest is a great and simple gadget that will keep your kitchen counters clean and tidy by holding your tools while you’re cooking. Thanks to its silicone material you can easily wipe it down or toss it in the washer when it needs to get cleaned. “This may seem like 'just another' waste of space kitchen tool, but it's soooo handy. It's just perfect in my opinion,” stated a pleased customer.

25 These Bamboo Boxes For Streamlined Sandwich Bag Storage GEYILO Ziplock Bag Storage Organizer Amazon $24 See on Amazon Consolidate your array of sandwich and snack bags with these bamboo storage boxes. Instead of baggies languishing away in the unsightly cardboard boxes they come in, putting them in the bamboo ones makes them look super chic. They come in snack, sandwich, quart, and gallon sizes to fit all of your needs.

26 These Easy-To-Clean Silicone Mats Made For Refrigerator Shelves Linda's Essentials Refrigerator Liners Amazon $12 See on Amazon These silicone shelf liners are the upgrade you didn’t know your refrigerator needed. They come in different colors so you can coordinate your fridge by food categories, and they protect from spills, drips, and leaks. One customer remarked, “Shelves are neater, and cleaner, easy to wipe spills without leaving residue. I used the green liners to line the vegetable compartment.”

27 This Sponge Holder That Attaches Directly To The Faucet LONIN Sponge Holder Amazon $13 See on Amazon The area around your kitchen sink will have a much better chance at not being soaking wet all the time with the addition of this faucet-mounted sponge holder. It’s made from stainless steel, so it can definitely handle being around water. There is a small knob on the side that lets you easily move it up and down on the faucet, too.

28 These Indoor Fly Traps That Plug Into Your Outlets Safer Home Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $15 See on Amazon Get rid of pesky indoor insects without doing any work on your part with this plug-in fly trap. Once it’s plugged in, the UV LED light it emits attracts any bugs that may be flying around. One of the coolest things about this bug trap is that you can also swivel and rotate it to fit whichever plug you’ll be using it with.

29 This 3-Tiered Storage Rack Perfect For Shoes & More BMOSU 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack Amazon $28 See on Amazon Keep your mudroom or closet floor neat and tidy with this tiered bamboo shoe rack. There are three levels of shelves to store shoes and more. If you have a lot of plants, this would also double as an amazing plant stand. The bamboo is polished to show off its natural shine. And it’ll be durable for years and years, no matter how you choose to utilize it.

30 A Chic Wine Rack Capable Of Storing 10 Bottles Ferfil Wine Rack Amazon $16 See on Amazon Indulge in the handsome convenience you get from this small but impactful geometric wine rack. It has 10 slots to accommodate 10 normal-sized bottles of wine. This rack has a small footprint, so it can fit just about anywhere you need it to go. One very pleased customer noted, “Love it. Perfect size for area. Oversized bottles can lay on top but the [others] slide through perfectly.”

31 This Rainfall Shower Head That Creates A Luxurious, Spa-Like Experience NearMoon Rain Shower Head Amazon $31 See on Amazon Splurge for yourself by updating your old and outdated showerhead to this modern, spa-like rainfall showerhead. It has an 11-inch adjustable arm, so you can angle it to the direction that feels best for you. One satisfied reviewer gushed, “I love the way the shower head dispenses the water on tired sore muscles.”

32 This Fabric Shaver That Gets All Those Annoying Pills Off Your Clothes Bymore Fabric Shaver Amazon $26 See on Amazon If there are fuzzies and other blemishes you want to remove from clothes and other materials, you’ll want to invest in this fabric shaver. The thin, stainless steel blades whir to life and spin at 9,000 RPMs for easy and quick fabric cleanup. It has specially designed blades to prevent any unwanted damage to your clothes while using it. You can also use this on your furniture, too.

33 These Geometric Coasters That Make A Statement LINE+ARC Original Degrē Coaster Amazon $28 See on Amazon These six decorative coasters may turn into some of your favorite functional home decor items. And that’s not just because they prevents water damage on your wooden tables. They are made from nonslip silicone and are shaped like a snazzy hexagon. For a fun pop of texture, there are smaller hexagons inside that create unique geometric ridges.

34 This Narrow Storage Cart Made For Skinny Spaces Modern Home Storage Organizer Amazon $30 See on Amazon The functional organization this narrow storage cart provides makes it an MVP storage option. It is only 5.1 inches wide, which helps it slide into those spaces that typically go unused. The three shelves are perfect for holding cleaning supplies, office necessities, or kitchen items you use often.

35 These Cable Management Boxes Perfect For Organizing Your Cords CABLE GARDEN Organizer Box Amazon $34 See on Amazon The undeniable tidiness these cable box organizers bring to your entertainment and office areas will make your heart sing with joy. As one satisfied customer noted, “We're so used to seeing a rat's nest of cables everywhere that we just sort of ignore it. Putting them all away in a nice neat little box really makes you appreciate the cleanliness of the area once it's done.” This set comes with three lidded boxes, as well as an assortment of clips to bunch and organize all of your electric cords.

36 These Adjustable Hangers That Give You Extra Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Amazon $12 See on Amazon The versatility of these tiered hangers puts the ones you grew up with to shame. Not only are they capable of hanging up to five garments at once, but they can also be rotated to hang either vertically or horizontally — which is perfect if you don’t have a ton of closet space to work with.

37 A Grout Pen That Makes Your Tile Work Look Brand New Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See on Amazon Use this grout pen to make the tile work in your house look sparkling fresh in a few minutes, for under $10 — major bang for your buck. It has a 5-millimeter tip that is small enough to fit in just about any grout space, as well. “I was needing something to clean up my tile grout and make them bright again…. And this did the trick! Easy to use and dries fast! I do recommend this product if you want that grout bright after all the scrubbing and disappointments with it still dingy!” a happy reviewer shared.

38 This Silicone Splash Guard That Keeps The Area Around Your Sink Dry JHFY Kitchen Sink Splash Guard Amazon $10 See on Amazon Slip this silicone splash guard around the base of any faucet in your home. The small slit on the back and flared opening make it fit nearly all faucet sizes. There is a small lipped edge that goes around the whole splash guard to hold onto the excess water it catches. You can also use it to set your sponges or soap on, too.

39 A Peel-&-Stick Backsplash That Looks Like Subway Tile STICKGOO Stick on Tiles Backsplash Amazon $34 See on Amazon You can perform a kitchen remodel without having to use any power tools when you choose to go with this stick-on backsplash. It is designed to look like chic subway tile, which is a truly timeless kitchen accent. There are 10 sheets in this pack, and you can cut them to fit into the space and size you need.

40 A Plug-In Dimmer That Works With All Types Of Lights Lutron Credenza Plug-In Lamp Dimmer Amazon $16 See on Amazon Using this plug-in light dimmer is a great and easy way to change the lighting ambiance in any room of your house. It is compatible with most light bulbs out there. You can also program it to work with any lights you have that are remote-controlled. Reviewers were consistently happy and echo the sentiment of this happy customer: “Sometimes it's the Old School items that work best. This is one of those times. Instant dimmer with no wire work. Extension from the plug. Great price. Plug and play. Don't pass it up.”

41 These Felt Furniture Pads That Will Protect Your Floors X-Protector Felt Furniture Pads Amazon $12 See on Amazon Whether your floors are brand new or they’ve been around for years, give them the protection they deserve from sliding chairs and more with these felt furniture pads. This kit comes with both round- and square-shaped pads in either brown or beige felt. They adhere to the feet and legs of your furniture to prevent scuffs, scrapes, and scratches from marking up your floors.

42 These Strips That Cover The Gap Between Your Stove & Counter Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon These simple yet effective stove gap covers help keep your range and countertops clean. Made from a flexible silicone material, it can easily conform to any space you’re putting it in. It’s compatible with all stovetops, too. And whenever this needs to be washed, you can put it directly in the dishwasher.

43 A Super-Thin Outlet Cover & Extension Cord For Customized Plugging Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer Amazon $24 See on Amazon Using these outlet plate covers is a great way to create a sleek, modern, consistent look on the outlets throughout your whole house. The 3-foot cord allows you to essentially move the outlet to a more convenient place. The prongs on the back slide right into the plug, and the flat cover lets it blend in seamlessly with the wall. “Plugged it in and set it up. Was able to move my dresser flush up against the wall,” a happy reviewer noted of its space-saving abilities.

44 These Vacuum Seal Storage Bags That Make Bulky Items Manageable SPACE MAX Reusable Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon $23 See On Amazon These vacuum storage bags will revolutionize the way you go about organizing all the things you need to store. In this pack you get two medium, two large, and two jumbo-sized bags. After they’ve been packed up and the air taken out, with a vacuum or the included pump, you can save up to 80% of the space that would otherwise be taken up.