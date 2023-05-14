These 50 Cool, Cheap Things On Amazon Seem So Much More Expensive Than They Are

Just because something is high-quality doesn’t mean it also has to be expensive. With a little persistence and a good amount of free time, you can easily find tons of products that are worth way more than what their price tag implies. But if you have a busy schedule, that’s not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of cool, cheap things on Amazon that seem so much more expensive than they are.

From volumizing mascaras to cut-resistant gloves, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody down below.

1 A Memory Foam Knee Pillow That Won’t Leave You Sweating Overnight Abco Tech Memory Foam Cooling Gel Knee Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon Unlike some memory foam knee pillows that can leave you overheated, this one is made with a breathable cover that’s been infused with cooling gel, helping you stay comfortable all night long. The ergonomic shape is ideal for side sleepers, as it works to keep your knees from knocking together uncomfortably. And if it ever gets dirty? The cover zips off for easy cleaning.

2 This Cleansing Face Gel That’s Fortified With Kukui Nut Oil Hanalei Aloe Face Cleansing Gel Gentle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this cleansing face gel suitable for all types of skin, but it’s also fortified with kukui nut oil that helps deliver a nourishing dose of moisture to parched skin. But if that isn’t enough? The formula even contains spirulina extract to help detoxify pores, leaving you with a soothed, cooled, and refreshed complexion.

3 A Soothing Facial Ice Roller You Can Cool Down In The Freezer Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your eyes are looking tired or your face is feeling a little puffy, this ice roller may be able to help. Rolling it across your skin can help stimulate the lymphatic system, resulting in calmer, glowing skin — and it only takes about 15 minutes to cool down in the freezer.

4 A Giant Pool Float That Comes In *So* Many Styles Greenco Giant Inflatable Pineapple Pool Float Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pineapples, bananas, donuts — with 10 different varieties to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding this pool float in a style that suits your vibe. It measures in at 6 feet long, giving you ample space to relax as you float the day away. Plus, the heavy-duty PVC material helps keep it looking good for years to come.

5 The High-Waisted Leggings That Come In 2 Lengths SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ve got options when it comes to these leggings. Not only do they come in more than 35 colors, but you also have the choice of two styles: capri or full-length. The high-waisted cut looks great paired with crop tops, tanks, and everything in between — all while soft peach-skin fabric keeps you as comfortable as can be.

6 A Glass Oil Dispenser That Shouldn’t Leave Drips On Your Table NOVART Glass Olive Oil Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pouring olive oil out of a plastic bottle is an easy way to wind up with drips, so why not upgrade to this dispenser? It’s made from sleek glass, with a drip-free spout that delivers a smooth, even pour. Or, if you aren’t big into olive oil, you can also use it to serve soy sauce, syrup, vinegar, and more.

7 The Hydrating Eye Cream That’s Infused With Vitamin C Sure Thing! Vitamin C Eye Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Dull eyes got you feeling down? This hydrating cream may be able to help, as it’s chock-full of brightening vitamin C — but that’s just the start. You’ll also find vitamins B and E listed on the back, as well as four different types of moisturizing peptides. And unlike some creams, this one easily blends underneath makeup.

8 A Stylish Eyelash Curler That Delivers Dramatic Volume Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want to revamp your lashes? Try using this curler on them. It works just as well as fake lashes as it does natural ones, as it delivers dramatic lift for a voluminous look — and each order even includes two replacement lash pads to help you save money. You also have the choice of four sleek finishes: rose gold, jet black, platinum, or prism.

9 This Infusion Water Bottle That Won’t Leak Inside Your Bag Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bored with drinking plain water? Add your favorite fruits to the infusion core inside of this water bottle, and they’ll give your water a delicious touch of fruity freshness. The flip-top lid is also leakproof, so there’s no need to worry about it spilling inside your bag — and the rubber patch on the side helps you keep a firm grip when exercising.

10 The Airtight Food Containers That Make Any Pantry Instagram-Worthy Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only are these containers great for storing dry ingredients, but their chalkboard labels and stackable design also turn any pantry into an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity. The lids are airtight, helping keep everything inside fresh until you need it — and the universal design means that each lid will work with each container, regardless of the container size.

11 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker Made From Tough Borosilicate Glass Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Buying pre-made cold brew quickly adds up — instead, make your own at home with this pitcher. It’s made from sleek borosilicate glass that can withstand sudden temperature changes and features a permanent filter that you can wash and reuse as many times as you like. Each order also includes a measuring scoop and funnel.

12 The Liquid Eyeliner That’s Smear-Resistant NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Vivid Matte Liquid Liner Amazon $9 See On Amazon I can’t tell you how many times I’ve smudged my winged tips wiping my eyes — that’s why I switched to a smear-resistant eyeliner, like this one. Its highly-pigmented formula makes it easy to line your lids with a single swipe, while a precision tip ensures your lines are crisp. Choose from two shades: black or white.

13 A Shaggy Bath Mat Made From Absorbent Microfiber OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon Step out of the shower and onto this shaggy bath mat. The soft microfiber fabric is incredibly absorbent, soaking up water from your feet so that you don’t leave wet footprints all over your bathroom floor. And if that isn’t enough? You also have the choice of 10 colors as well as nine sizes.

14 These Elastic Straps That Help Keep Your Sheets From Riding Up 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of your fitted sheet riding up over your mattress? These elastic straps can help keep it fastened securely in place. They’re large enough to work with all beds, including California king-sized ones — and the clips have textured plastic on the inside to help prevent rips to your sheets. Choose from three colors: white, black, or grey.

15 A Condiment Server With Space For Ice Underneath Estilo Condiment Server with Lid Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re serving lemons and limes in your home bar or setting up a brunch buffet, this condiment server will have your spread looking so professional. The lid helps protect all your fruits from flies, dust, and more, while a built-in ice bin underneath works to keep them deliciously chilled.

16 The Best-Selling Chalk-Style Paint That’s Available In 50 Colors Chalk Style Paint Amazon $15 See On Amazon Furniture, walls, art projects — this chalk paint is a solid pick for nearly any project. It goes on incredibly thick, making it unlikely that you’ll need more than one or two coats. Plus, it quickly dries to a matte finish in just 30 minutes or less. Choose from 50 colors.

17 These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Can Handle All Sorts Of Projects Pine Tree Tools Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $6 See On Amazon Always nicking yourself in the kitchen? These gloves are made from thick material that makes them cut-resistant, helping protect your hands in the kitchen, workshop, and every in between. Despite being incredibly thick, they’re still breathable — so there’s no need to worry about your hands growing uncomfortably sweaty.

18 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Longer Than Most POPCO Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike some oven mitts that only protect your hands and wrists, these ones are extra-long and can help keep your forearms safe when reaching into hot ovens. The silicone material is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — and since the palms are textured, they’ll even help you keep a firm grip when handling hot cookware.

19 The Packing Cubes That Can Help You Fit Even *More* Inside Your Suitcase Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Running out of space inside your suitcase? These packing cubes can help you get all your clothes, toiletries, and more perfectly organized so that you can fit even more stuff in your bag. The zippered mesh tops make it easy to see what’s inside each one without having to unpack anything — and each order even includes a drawstring bag to separate dirty clothes.

20 This Soda Can Organizer That Helps Maximize Fridge Space Greenco Soda Can Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With enough space to fit up to nine standard-sized cans, this organizer is a smart way to help maximize the storage space inside your fridge. It’s made from high-quality plastic that won’t shatter if dropped — and there are even handles in the front and back that make it easy to pull out when you need to add more cans.

21 A Notebook Set That Comes With Everything You Need To Start Journaling Star Right Bullet Notebook Journal Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Journaling is a great way to collect your thoughts after a long day, so why not get started with this notebook set? It comes with everything you need to get started, including colorful pens, stencils, as well as a hardcover journal. Plus, the acid-free pages inside the journal help ensure that your handwritten notes stay fresh and readable for years to come.

22 This Versatile Pet Hair Remover That’s Infinitely Reusable ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Carpets, curtains, furniture — this pet hair remover is effective on practically any fabric. Hundreds of tiny bristles latch onto loose hairs, pulling them off your surfaces and depositing them into a small built-in dustbin. Once the dustbin is full, simply press the button on the handle to empty it out.

23 These Clear Shields That Help Protect Furniture From Cat Scratches Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add these shields to your furniture, and they’ll stop your cats from scratching up the upholstery. They’re completely transparent, allowing them to blend into your furniture for a subtle look — and the adhesive backing lets you stick them right into place without any tools needed.

24 These Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets That You Can Use Year-Round Danjor Linens Luxury Hotel Sheets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not all bed sheets are created equal. These ones are wrinkle-resistant, so there’s no need to worry about how long you’ve let them sit in the dryer. They’re also made from plush microfiber that’s just as soft as it is breathable, making them great for year-round use — and the fitted sheet even has a deep pocket to help keep it from riding up over your mattress.

25 This Trunk Organizer That Won’t Slide Around While You’re Driving Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for the trunk of your car to become a jumbled mess of stuff, so why not use this organizer to tidy up? Adjustable straps on the bottom let you secure it down so that it doesn’t slide around while you’re driving, while dividers in the middle help you keep everything sorted. You can also fold it down flat for storage when not in use.

26 These Swedish Dishcloths That Can Help You Save Money Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whereas paper towels are incredibly wasteful, these Swedish dishcloths are reusable, which can lead to you saving so much money over the course of a year. The best part? They’re gritty when dry yet soft when wet, making them suitable for scouring pans, dusting, and every dirty job in between.

27 A Stainless Steel Splatter Screen That Helps Cut Down On Mess BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon While fried foods are delicious, they can also create a ton of mess — so grab this splatter screen. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel that can handle sitting on top of hot pans, preventing hot oil pops from dirtying up your counters. And unlike regular lids, the mesh screen allows steam to escape so that your food comes out crunchy, not soggy.

28 The Brightening Eye Masks Made With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These eye masks are made with real 24-karat gold that can help brighten skin — and since each pair is packaged individually, taking them with you on your next red-eye flight should be a total breeze. The best part? They’re suitable for all types of skin, regardless of whether your complexion is oily or dry.

29 These Thin Hangers That Help Keep Clothes From Sliding Off Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tired of finding your clothes have slipped off your hangers? These ones are coated in velvet, giving them some extra gripping power to help keep your clothes off the floor. They’ll also let you fit more clothes on your closet rod, as they’re thinner than the clunky plastic ones you’re currently using — and each one can even support up to 10 pounds.

30 The Exfoliating Foot Peels That Won’t Leave Skin Feeling Dry Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whereas some foot peels can leave your feet uncomfortably dry, these ones are infused with hydrating aloe vera to help keep your skin feeling smooth. They’re also easy to use — just let your feet soak in them for about an hour. Over the next two weeks, that outer layer of flaking skin will peel away, leaving you with baby-soft feet without any buffing needed.

31 A Cooling Gel Mask That Contours To The Shape Of Your Face PerfeCore Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep this mask in the fridge, and it’ll always be ready to go when you want to cool down, help soothe a headache, or even just kick back and relax on the couch. Soft gel beads on the inside allow it to contour to the shape of your face for added comfort — and it’s even made without any latex or BPA.

32 This Tinted Lip Gloss That Comes In 5 Gorgeous Shades NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip Amazon $9 See On Amazon Lipstick isn’t necessarily suitable for casual, everyday wear — but this tinted lip gloss is. Its hydrating formula helps keep your lips looking soft and smooth for up to 12 hours, and it’s even completely cruelty-free. Choose from five colors, as well as a clear option that moisturizes lips without any tint.

33 The Plant-Based Sticks That Help Keep Mosquitos Away Mosquito Guard Repellent Sticks (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made without any harsh DEET or alcohol, these citronella sticks rely on a potent blend of citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils to repel mosquitos for up to two and a half hours. Plus, their lightweight scent is sweet without being overpowering, so there’s no need to worry about how they’ll smell as they burn.

34 These Markers That Help You Hide Wood Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $9 See On Amazon From floors to furniture, this easy-to-use wood repair kit is great for hiding scuffs and scratches on all sorts of wooden surfaces. Each order comes with six markers as well as six crayons, all in wood-friendly colors: maple, oak, cherry, mahogany, black, and walnut.

35 An Eyelash Comb That Helps You Get Rid Of Clumps MSQ Eyelash Comb & Eyebrow Brush Amazon $5 See On Amazon Applying too much mascara can leave your lashes looking clumpy — but that’s where this comb comes in handy. Simply draw it down your lashes from root to tip, and the ultra-fine tines will separate them so that they look full and voluminous. Each order also includes a cap to help keep the tines clean between uses.

36 A Broom Closet Organizer That Can Hold Up To 35 Pounds Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Broom closet looking a little jumbled? This organizer has space for brooms, scrubbers, and everything in between. The five slots feature rubber grips on the inside that hold onto your tools without letting them slip — and there are even hooks between each where you can hang dustpans, gloves, and more.

37 This Hydrating Serum That’s Chock-Full Of Hyaluronic Acid Eclat Skincare Organic Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $12 See On Amazon For many people, moisturizing hyaluronic acid is an essential part of skin care — and this serum, in particular, is absolutely loaded with it. You’ll also find vitamins C and E listed on the back, both of which work together to help brighten skin. The best part? It’s so potent that it can help keep skin feeling supple for up to 16 hours straight.

38 A Refreshing Body Mist With Notes Of Pistachio & Salted Caramel SOL DE JANEIRO Body Fragrance Mist Amazon $24 See On Amazon It only takes a few spritzes of this body mist to get you smelling so, so good. Gentle notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and sandalwood give it a summery vibe that’s perfect for year-round use. Plus, the formula is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, as well as made without any parabens or phthalates.

39 A Paint Pen That Breathes New Life Into Tired Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon When no amount of scrubbing seems to get your grout looking clean, it may be time to simply paint over it with this pen. There’s enough paint inside to cover up to 150 feet of grout — and the precision tip makes it easy to “color” inside the lines.

40 These Moisturizing Gel Sleeves That Can Help Smooth Dry Heels NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Moisturizing dry heels can be a bit of a pain — but these sleeves can help make it so much easier. They’re made with soft gel that’s been infused with vitamin E, F, shea butter, and aloe vera, all of which work together to help smooth and soften skin. One size is made to fit most.

41 A Potent Callus Remover With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Buffing away at your feet with a rasp or pumice stone can be painful, so why not try out this callus remover? Simply let your callus soak for about 10 minutes, and it should easily fall away with some light scrubbing. Thousands of Amazon shoppers also awarded it either four or five stars, with reviewer Alexa Payne writing that she “[...] got all of the dead skin off my feet in one go!”

42 The Moisturizing Treatment That Leaves Hair Feeling Silky-Smooth L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon There’s a reason this moisturizing treatment is referred to as the “eight-second” Wonder Water. Let it soak in your strands for just eight seconds, and its potent blend of amino acids and hydrating agents will absorb deep into the hair, making it silky-smooth from the inside out. The best part? It’s suitable for all types of hair, regardless of whether it’s straight or curly.

43 An Affordable Mascara That Delivers Dramatic Volume essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon With more than 250,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are head-over-heels for this mascara — and not just because it costs a mere $5. The gluten- and cruelty-free formula delivers dramatic volume without leaving behind clumps, and it only takes a few quick swipes to boost your lashes. The best part? It’s also flake- and fade-resistant.

44 This Electronic Scrubber That Cleans Deep Into Tight Spaces Rubbermaid Tile Power Scrub Amazon $20 See On Amazon Grout, shower tracks, stovetops — this electronic scrubber’s narrow brush head makes it easy to clean deep into all sorts of tight spaces. It’s also up to two times more powerful than a manual scrubber, as the oscillating head scrubs up to 60 times per second. Just supply four of your own AA batteries and it’s ready to work.

45 A Fabric Shaver That Can Help You Save *So* Much Money Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t throw out those leggings that have started to pill — just give them a trim with this fabric shaver. It’s small enough to take with you when traveling and features an adjustable head that lets you use it with nearly any type of fabric. You also have the choice of two different models: battery-operated or rechargeable.

46 A Lightweight Oil That Can Help Strengthen Hair & Scalp Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your strands are limp or your scalp is flaking, this oil may be able to help. Not only does the formula contain biotin, but it also features a potent blend of more than 30 different essential oils that penetrate deep into your scalp, working to increase blood circulation, minimize dandruff, and strengthen hair. Many reviewers also raved about how it “smells good.”

47 This Hydrating Body Cream That Absorbs Quickly Into Skin CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike some creams that can leave you feeling damp, this one from CeraVe absorbs quickly into the skin — and it can even help keep your skin hydrated for up to a full 24 hours. The best part? It contains ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II, which work to help restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier to help keep it from drying throughout the day.

48 The Hydrating Sunscreen That Won’t Leave You Feeling Greasy CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t let your skin dry out while you’re soaking up rays — instead, use this hydrating sunscreen to help keep your skin feeling smooth. It’s rated for SPF-30 protection and even features a light tint that leaves your skin glowing. And unlike some sunscreens, this one is made without any parabens or fragrances.

49 This Custom Wood Sign That You Can Personalize In *So* Many Ways Personalized Custom Wood Name Sign Amazon $8 See On Amazon With nine different fonts and dozens of paint colors to choose from, this customizable wood sign makes it so easy to add a personalized touch to any room in your home. You also have the choice of two materials — baltic birch plywood or MDF — and many reviewers raved about how it “exceeded my expectations.”