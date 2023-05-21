Nonstick pots and pans can save a lot of time and hassle, but then you hear about the potential dangers of the PFAS, PFOA (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances), lead, and cadmium that can be lurking in them. Luckily, GreenPan’s products are free of those and are so durable you can even use metal utensils with them. While those claims sound promising, I know that not all nonstick pans are created equal, so I took the dishwasher-safe GreenPan Valencia Pro collection for a test drive. The bestselling collection is on sale for up to 55% off right now, too.

My Experience

As the main cook in my household, I’ve tried out my fair share of pots, pans, and bakeware through the years. When I pulled the GreenPan Valencia Pro sauté pan out of the box, I was surprised by its sturdiness and significant weight. It was also clear that this 4.5-quart pan with tall sides would hold a lot of food and would be particularly useful for one-pot meals.

I had some broccoli in my refrigerator to sauté, so I poured in some oil and turned the temperature to low, per GreenPan’s suggestion. When I dropped the broccoli into the pan, it slid around the bottom of the pan with ease. Plus, per the brand, you can use all types of utensils on the surface — yes, I even tested out metal ones — without fear of damaging the nonstick coating.

The 8.5-inch stainless steel handle features a sleek, slim shape that was easy to grab, and it stayed cool throughout cooking (although the smaller handle on the other side did not). The tempered glass lid fit snugly.

The Results

The cooked broccoli poured out of the pan with zero sticking. It was a little tricky to do one-handed — the weight factor came into play here — but it wasn’t too much of an issue.

After I was done, I ran the sauté pan through the dishwasher and it came out as good as new.

Notable Features

GreenPan’s bestselling Valencia Pro collection is oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit ( the lids are heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit) and compatible with a wide range of cooktops including induction, gas, electric, and halogen. It also won Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Sustainability Innovation Award based on criteria like energy, water, and waste reductions, recycled content, recyclability, reusability of packaging, and more. Plus, GreenPan has a recycling program for your old cookware so you can feel good about upgrading.

Choose from pieces like a grill pan, a square griddle, saucepans, and more. Right now, one of our favorite sets is on sale for 55% off.

Final Verdict

I’ll be reaching for my GreenPan Valencia Pro sauté pan often (and will likely end up purchasing other products in the line) — it’s versatile, durable, a breeze to use, and even easier to clean. Plus, I feel good knowing that it’s free from PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium.

