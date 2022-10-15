Shopping
These Genius, Cheap Upgrades Look Awesome No Matter What Type Of Home You Have (Be It An Apartment Or A Mansion)
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Upgrading your home can be expensive — but it doesn’t have to be. As long as you’re clever with your money, you can easily make upgrades for less money than you might think. But if you don’t know what kinds of genius (yet cheap) home upgrades are out there, that’s not a problem, as I’ve scoured Amazon to find a variety of products that can make any home look awesome.
From sleek drawer pulls to peel-and-stick backsplashes, there’s something in here for everybody — regardless of whether you live in an apartment or a mansion. And since each item in here costs less than $45, you can easily spruce up multiple rooms in your home without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling for more.