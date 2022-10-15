These Genius, Cheap Upgrades Look Awesome No Matter What Type Of Home You Have (Be It An Apartment Or A Mansion)

Upgrading your home can be expensive — but it doesn’t have to be. As long as you’re clever with your money, you can easily make upgrades for less money than you might think. But if you don’t know what kinds of genius (yet cheap) home upgrades are out there, that’s not a problem, as I’ve scoured Amazon to find a variety of products that can make any home look awesome.

From sleek drawer pulls to peel-and-stick backsplashes, there’s something in here for everybody — regardless of whether you live in an apartment or a mansion. And since each item in here costs less than $45, you can easily spruce up multiple rooms in your home without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling for more.

1 These Floating Shelves That Come In 6 Different Finishes Greenco 4 Cube Intersecting Shelves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Got a blank wall that you don’t know how to decorate? Try hanging up these floating shelves. They’re made from durable MDF wood and can be used to hold pictures, knick-knacks, or even spice bottles in the kitchen. Choose from six finishes: rustic white, regular white, espresso, grey, turquoise, or walnut.

2 The Candle Holders Made From Tough Metal Melt Candle Company Candle Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about these candle holders tipping over, as their sturdy metal frame and wide bases make them incredibly stable. They’re large enough to fit nearly any candle — whether they’re wax or LED — and the varying heights are already styled to look good when bunched together.

3 A Bath Mat Made From Sleek Bamboo Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Bring a touch of the spa to your bathroom with this sleek mat. It’s made from eco-friendly bamboo, with nonslip gaskets on the back to help keep it in place on wet floors. The best part? It works just as well outside your tub as it does inside your shower, as the protective waterproof coating will help keep it looking good no matter how often it gets wet.

4 This Soap Dispenser That’s Completely Touch-Free Everlasting Comfort Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $38 See On Amazon You wash your hands all the time, but when was the last time you washed the pump on your soap bottle? Not only is this dispenser completely touch-free, but there are also buttons on the top that let you adjust how much soap it squirts out. Plus, the water-resistant base helps keep the battery compartment safe from corrosion.

5 These Dividers That Help You Organize Cluttered Drawers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether your drawers are cluttered with utensils, office supplies, or even socks, these dividers can help you get organized. They expand out from 17.5 to 22 inches, allowing them to fit into drawers of nearly any size. And since the ends are capped with rubber, there’s no need to worry about them leaving behind scratches.

6 The Stacked Baskets You Can Use To Store All Sorts Of Items Uncluttered Designs Stacking Basket Bins Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fruit, underwear, art supplies — these stacked baskets are so versatile you can use them to store nearly anything. Each basket is also removable, just in case a shorter stack fits your space better. Many reviewers also appreciated how they “look good” and were “easy to assemble.”

7 A Puck Light That You Can Install Practically Anywhere Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Since these puck lights come with double-sided adhesive, you shouldn’t have any problem installing them underneath cabinets, overtop workbenches, or even inside dark closets. And since they only require three AA batteries (which are not included) to operate, there’s no need for any complicated wiring when setting them up.

8 This Lazy Susan That Adds Storage To Cramped Cabinets Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Place this lazy Susan turntable inside a cabinet, and it’ll make it way easier to reach any items stashed all the way in the back. Raised edges on both tiers help keep items from sliding off — and since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about rust.

9 A Bedside Lamp That Lets You Charge Devices Overnight Macally Small Bedside Lamp with USB Port Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only is this bedside lamp small enough to fit on a cramped nightstand, but it also features four USB ports along the base, allowing you to charge your phone, smartwatch, and more when sleeping. The brightness is also adjustable up to four levels — just tap the top to dim the light, as well as turn it on and off.

10 The Wireless Doorbell That Comes With 50 Chimes SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t have a doorbell, this wireless one is a smart option available for less than $30. It comes pre-loaded with 50 chimes — or enough for you to enjoy a different one nearly every week of the year. The included battery also lasts for up to three years, which means you won’t have to buy a new one anytime soon.

11 A Throw Blanket Made From Plush Faux Fur Everlasting Comfort Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Every living room needs a good throw blanket to snuggle under, so why not grab this one made from plush faux fur? Durable, hidden stitches help keep it looking good through hundreds of washes. And unlike some throws, this one features faux fur on both sides — not just one.

12 This Coat Rack Is *So* Easy To Put Together Zober High-Grade Wooden Tree Coat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of draping your jackets over that living room chair, why not hang them on this coat rack? Zero tools are needed to put it together — and many reviewers raved about how they were able to get the job done in just a few short minutes. The height is also adjustable, making it suitable for kids as well as adults.

13 The Hooks That Are Perfect For Towels, Scrubbers & More MARMOLUX ACC Bathroom Hook Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need somewhere to hang towels and scrubbers? These hooks are a solid pick, as their rust-resistant coating means you can get them wet without having to worry about corrosion. They’re also easy to install, as each order comes with a drilling template to help you when mounting.

14 A Toilet Brush That Stays Hidden From Sight Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Unlike some toilet brushes, this one comes with an enclosed holder that keeps dirty bristles hidden out of sight. It’s also made from stainless steel — so there’s no need to worry about rust — and its antique bronze finish is sure to look good in practically any bathroom.

15 These Airtight Canisters For Storing Dry Ingredients In Style Estilo Stainless Steel Canister Set (Set of 4) Amazon $42 See On Amazon Not only do these canisters have airtight lids that help keep dry ingredients fresh, but the clear windows on the sides also let you see what’s inside without having to open them up. Each one is made from sleek stainless steel — not plastic — and reviewers appreciated how they’re “easy to clean.”

16 The Shower Shelves That Don’t Require Any Drilling KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon There’s no drilling necessary when setting up these shower shelves, as each order includes a waterproof adhesive that can support up to 15 pounds. They’re also made from rust-resistant stainless steel, with aerated bases that help your bottles dry quickly. Choose from two finishes: silver or matte black.

17 A Set Of Bed Sheets Made From Soft Polyester-Satin DECOLURE Satin Sheets Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for quality bed sheets that won’t break the bank? Search no further than this set that’s made from silky polyester satin. They’re just as soft as they are breathable, helping you stay cool on sweaty nights — and the extra-deep fitted sheet can even accommodate mattresses up to 15 inches tall.

18 These LED Candles Flicker Just Like Real Flames Yinuo Candle Flameless Led Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money buying new candles, why not upgrade to these LED ones and save yourself some green? The bulbs flicker just like real flames — and each one only requires three AA batteries to provide more than 150 hours’ worth of light. “Super cute and create great ambiance,” wrote one reviewer. “I love having these on at night when I watch TV because I don't have to worry about the house starting on fire if I fall asleep.”

19 A Textured Shower Mat That Dries Quickly Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Easy to clean, grippy, and quick-drying — this shower mat hits all the right notes. It’s made from soft PVC that’s resistant to soap scum, which means you won’t have to constantly scrub it clean in order to keep a clean shower. You also have the choice of five colors: grey, white, blue, black, or beige.

20 This Outlet Extender Adds 3 USB Ports To Your Wall Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plug this outlet extender into your wall, and there’ll be no need to go hunting for a USB brick the next time you need to charge your phone. Three USBs and one type-C port give you ample room to charge your devices — and it even adds three extra plugs to your outlet. Plus, there’s even a small shelf on top, as well as a night light built into the base.

21 A Draft Stopper That’s So Easy To Install Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $11 See On Amazon No tools are needed when it comes to installing this draft stopper — just peel off the adhesive backing, then stick it right into place. You can trim it to fit smaller doors as needed, and it can even help soundproof your home from all the noise outside. Choose from five colors: black, transparent, white, gray, or brown.

22 The Pillowcase Made From Soft Mulberry Silk ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Swap out your cotton pillowcases with these Mulberry silk ones, and they can help smooth away frizz simply by sleeping on them. They’re also incredibly soft and breathable — and have a luxurious 600 thread count. The best part? They come in dozens of colors, so you shouldn’t have any problem matching them to your current sheets.

23 This Furniture Repair Kit That Covers All The Bases Katzco Total Furniture Repair Kit (34 Pieces) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether your tables are scratched or you have scuffs on your floors, this repair kit can help get your wooden surfaces looking good as new. The wood-colored markers and crayons are perfect for shallow marks, while the wood filler is better suited for deeper cuts. Plus, you also get a scraper and paint brush for mess-free application.

24 A Dish Rack That Doesn’t Need A Grimy Drip Tray Ahyuan Roll up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Since this dish rack fits over your sink, any stray drips will fall right into the basin, eliminating the need to clean out a messy drip tray. It’s also great for saving space on cramped counters — and you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch, as the stainless steel rungs are heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

25 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Looks Just Like Stainless Steel Livelynine Decorative Stainless Steel Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t need to buy new appliances if you want your kitchen to look sleek — just grab this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Not only does it look just like brushed stainless steel, but it’s also waterproof, fade-resistant, as well as easy to remove. And if you’re worried it might look a little fake? One reviewer wrote, “It looks very natural just like stainless steel.”

26 A Pull-Down Faucet That Comes In 5 Different Finishes VFAUOSIT Kitchen Sink Faucet Amazon $36 See On Amazon With its sleek stainless steel exterior and convenient pull-down sprayer, this faucet is a definite upgrade to the one that came with your kitchen. The sprayer also features three modes: aerated stream, regular spray, as well as pause. You also have the choice of five stylish finishes: brushed nickel, gold, matte black, oil-rubbed bronze, or polished chrome.

27 These Backsplash Tiles That You Can Stick Into Place Art3d Subway Tiles Peel and Stick Backsplash (10-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a backsplash already installed, these peel-and-stick tiles are a total game-changer. Their adhesive backing means you can install them just like stickers — but unlike stickers, they’re incredibly water-resistant. And if you aren’t into white? You also have the choice of 11 other colors.

28 A Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf KES Double Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this toilet paper holder large enough to hold two rolls, but it also features a built-in shelf where you can rest your phone, or even add a cute plant. It’s made from rustproof aluminum, making it just as durable as it is attractive — and it’s so sturdy that it can easily support up to 11 pounds.

29 The Salt & Pepper Grinders That Do The Work For You Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s no denying that these electric salt and pepper grinders are an upgrade to the shakers you’ve probably been using. Each one is completely BPA-free, with a transparent base so that you can see when it’s time for a refill. You can even use them to grind other dry spices, including coriander, allspice, and more.

30 A Picture Light That’s Battery-Operated LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $31 See On Amazon There’s no need for any hard wiring when you’re installing this picture light, as it uses three AA batteries (which are not included) to provide hours’ worth of illumination. It’s also dimmable up to two levels and features a built-in timer that can be set from 15 up to 120 minutes. The head can also rotate 180 degrees — just in case you’d like to adjust the angle.

31 This Planter Pot That Helps Keep Plants Hydrated HBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage Planter Pot Amazon $10 See On Amazon With its deep reservoir that can hold up to two weeks’ worth of water, this planter pot is a smart choice for anyone whose thumb is a little more black than green. It also features a self-aerating system to help minimize root rot, as well as an overflow tray to help keep prevent spillage. Plus, the glossy finish is even UV-resistant.

32 A Side Table That Folds Down For Easy Storage Atlantic Metal Side Table Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your living room is on the smaller side, a folding side table — like this one — is an easy way to make the most of your limited space. It’s made from sturdy steel, with a powder coating that’s resistant to water (just in case you forget to use a coaster). “It was incredibly easy to put together, you literally open it and put the round tray on,” wrote one reviewer. “It is pretty sturdy and has rubber pads on the feet to keep it from sliding or marking the floor.”

33 These Spice Jars That Stick To Your Fridge Talented Kitchen Magnetic Spice Jars (Set of 12) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t have room for a full-size spice rack? Not a problem — just stick these spice jars to your fridge. A strong magnet embedded in the back of each one keeps them firmly held in place, and each order even includes 269 pre-printed spice labels to help keep you organized. Plus, their sift-and-pour lids are incredibly convenient.

34 The Motion-Activated Lights That Install Underneath Your Bed GZBtech Motion Sensor LED Under Bed Lights Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of stumbling your way through a dark bedroom, allow these lights to help guide the way. They’re motion-activated, which means they won’t turn on unless you get out of bed — and the built-in timer will make sure they turn off anywhere from 30 seconds to six minutes. Choose from two colors: warm white or a multicolor rainbow.

35 This Crown Molding That Won’t Break The Bank Cozylkx Self Adhesive Flexible Foam Molding Trim Amazon $14 See On Amazon Adding crown molding is an easy way to elevate any room — but if you don’t want to break the bank, I suggest taking a look at this foam option. It can easily be trimmed to the length you need, and even features an adhesive backing for easy installation. It’s also waterproof and can be easily wiped clean with a damp towel.

36 A Wireless Charger Made From Sleek Aviation Aluminum TOZO W1 Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Slim, durable, and wireless — this charger hits all the right notes. It’s made from aviation aluminum, with built-in overcharge protection to help keep your phone safe as it powers up. And unlike some wireless chargers, this one doesn’t require you to take your phone case off in order for it to work.

37 The Floor Lamp With 16 Million Colors To Choose From ELUM INNOVATION LED Color Changing Corner Floor Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sync this floor lamp with your smartphone, and you’ll instantly have 16 million different colors to choose from when setting the mood. It also features a music mode that’ll change its color depending on the song that’s playing — and the slim design easily fits into even the most crowded rooms.

38 A Caddy That Keeps All Your Remotes In One Place TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Always misplacing your remotes? Mount this caddy to the wall next to your couch, and you’ll always have somewhere convenient to store them. Each order includes double-sided adhesive — so there’s no need to drill into your walls — and it’s large enough to fit remotes of nearly any shape or size.

39 This Storage Ottoman That Can Support Up To 350 Pounds YOUDENOVA 30 inches Folding Storage Ottoman Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only is this storage ottoman a great place to store extra throw blankets, but it’s also so sturdy that it can support up to 350 pounds. The padded top makes it a comfortable seat when guests are over — and since it collapses down to a fraction of its size, you can easily stash it underneath your couch to save space when not needed.