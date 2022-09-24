These Loose-Fitting Clothes Look So Good On Everyone, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

While dressing up in an evening gown and heels can be fun, the ultimate move is to find stylish clothes that are also loose-fitting and comfortable. The only trick is finding pieces that are basically guaranteed to look great. Luckily, this list has comfortable clothes that look good on everyone — and Amazon can barely keep the outfits in stock.
From
breezy overalls to cozy sweaters, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody in here. But that isn’t even the best part: Each pick you’ll find below is also incredibly affordable, which means you’ll be able to grab multiple pieces without blowing through your monthly budget.
So what are you waiting for? I wasn’t exaggerating about how comfortable those overalls are — and I might’ve just added them to my cart, too.
1 This Boat-Neck Dress With A Gently Flared Hem
Made from soft, smooth jersey fabric, this
boat-neck dress is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The gently flared hemline drapes below the slightly fitted style in the chest, while three-quarter sleeves make it perfect for cool weather. Pair it with sneakers for a casual look, or even throw on a pair of wedges for dressier days. Available sizes: Small — 6X Available colors: 8 2 A Crewneck Sweater That So Many Reviewers Adore
With more than 1,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are head-over-heels for this
crewneck sweater. It’s made from 100% cotton and features ribbing at the collar, hem, as well as wrists. One reviewer wrote, “It has a loose fit and that is exactly what I wanted.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16 3 This Loungewear Set That’s A Step Above The Rest
This
loungewear set features loose balloon sleeves that are capped with ribbed cuffs to give them a put-together look, all while the drawstring waistband on shorts can easily be adjusted to sit as high or low on your hips as you like. One customer wrote that the outfit is “loose fitting and comfy!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 25 4 A Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Made With Soft Jersey Material
A gorgeous A-line cut and timeless stripe pattern are only a few of the reasons why this
swing dress is such a smart buy. Soft jersey fabric drapes over your body, all while the hint of spandex in the weave gives it some comfortable stretchiness. It’s also versatile enough to wear with sneakers, flats, wedges, or even a pair of fall boots. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 5 The Breezy Cardigan Sweater Made With Lightweight Material
Whereas some
cardigans are so thick that they leave you too warm, this one is made from a lightweight polyester-viscose blend — and there’s even a little spandex in there for some stretch. The brushed surface is also noticeably soft, making it a great choice when you’re looking for something cozy to wear. Available sizes:X- Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 6 A Chunky V-Neck Sweater Vest With 2 Pockets
Not only is this chunky V-neck
sweater vest perfect for layering, but it also has two pockets — one on eacg side — so that you have somewhere to stash your phone, keys, and wallet. And since it’s made from 100% cotton, there’s no need to worry about feeling too warm underneath. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 10 7 This Roomy V-Neck Tunic With “Swing & Bounce”
Consider this
V-neck tunic a versatile addition to any closet, as the loose fit is sure to look good regardless of whether you’re in the mood for jeans or leggings. The top is made with a blend of rayon and spandex — and one reviewer wrote, “It's soft and the fabric has a little swing and bounce.” Available sizes: Small — 6X Available colors: 8 8 These Sweatpants With Trendy Cropped Ankles
These
sweatpants, which are made with cotton, modal, and a bit of elastane, feature stylish cropped ankles (but they feel as comfortable as full-length pairs). The elasticized waistband automatically adjusts to fit your body — though if you need a little extra fine-tuning, it also has a drawstring that you can pull tighter as needed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 5 9 A Pair Of Capris With An Easy, Relaxed Fit
Too warm for sweatpants but not hot enough for shorts? These
capris are the perfect in-between, as their cropped length helps keep you cool — yet the relaxed fit and brushed terry fabric makes them oh-so lounge-worthy. And unlike some pants, these ones feature a tag-free waistband that shouldn’t chafe against skin. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 5 10 This Tunic Shirt With A Stylish Chiffon Front
There’s no denying that the chiffon fabric in front of this A-line
tunic makes it look way more expensive than $23. The shirt, which has pockets, hits just above your mid-thigh — and one customer wrote that it’s “loose but flowing.” Since it’s made with 95% cotton, it’s also a breathable option. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 11 11 These Trousers That ‘Look Really Professional’
These high-waisted, pleated
trousers have a loose fit and are designed with durable polyester fabric that’s machine washable. There’s a pocket on each side — and one reviewer wrote, “Very comfortable. Loose fit.” The pants are available in tons of colors, including floral and snakeskin patterns. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 16 Available colors: 31 12 A Pair Of Sweatpants Lined With Cozy Fleece
Get warm and cozy inside of these
sweatpants once temperatures start to dip down low. They’re lined with French terry fleece, and feature an elasticized waistband along with a drawstring — just in case you need to make a few adjustments on how they fit. And since they’re made from a soft cotton-polyester blend, your skin also has room to breathe to help keep you from overheating. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 13 13 This Cropped Long Sleeve That Looks Oh-So Stylish With High-Waisted Bottoms
A pair of high-waisted bottoms is all you’ll need to make this cropped
long-sleeve T-shirt look good. It’s designed with a round neckline and soft, breathable fabric that’s perfect for layering. Plus, the top is available in various striped color combinations. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 13 14 The Sweatpants With Sporty Cinched Ankles
Not only do the cinched ankles on these
sweatpants give them a sporty vibe, but the baggy fit is also right on trend. They’re made from a cozy cotton-polyester blend with pockets on both legs so that they’re just as functional as they are fashionable. Plus, they come in a brick red shade that’s perfect for fall. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 15 A Ruffled Peplum Blouse That Comes In So Many Colors
Burgundy, sky blue, bright yellow — with more than 30 colors to choose from, don’t be surprised if you wind up adding more than one of these
peplum blouses to your cart. The best part? It has an asymmetric ruffled hem (which is slightly longer in the back). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 34 16 This Midi Dress With A Trendy Bohemian Vibe
This
midi dress is a must-have — especially while it’s priced for less than $45. It features puff sleeves and a tiered ruffled skirt, while a hint of spandex in the polyester fabric means it has just enough stretch to keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 15 17 A Maxi Dress That’s Made From 100% Cotton
This
maxi dress is made from 100% soft, breathable cotton, making it great for layering or wearing on its own. Pockets on either side give you room to stash small items (like keys or cash) — and the swing skirt has a tiered design that’s pulled together at the waistline with a bow. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 36 18 The High-Waisted Skirt That’s Shockingly Versatile
Whether you’re in the mood to wear a crop top or T-shirt, this
high-waisted skirt is sure to pair effortlessly with it. The A-line cut features a pleated design that gives it a little extra shape while still maintaining the loose fit. One reviewer raved, “This skirt is so cute!” They continued, “It's not see through at all, falls below my knees, and looks great with a number of different tops.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 21 19 This Sweater With A Stylish Slit On Each Side
Not only is this
pullover sweater incredibly comfortable, but a slit on each side gives you even more room to move. Drop shoulders, ribbed hems (and cuffs), along with a tunic-style length make it perfect for everyday wear — all while the cozy acrylic fabric helps keep you warm on cool days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 23 20 These Palazzo Pants That Are Stretchy & Stylish
These
palazzo pants feature wide legs that are on trend, but they’re also stretchy enough to make them perfect for lounging. And unlike some pants, these ones also feature double stitching on the bottoms to help keep them from fraying over time. Available sizes: Small — 6X Available colors: 32 21 A Comfy Pair Of Trousers That Make You Look Put Together
These casual wide-leg
trousers have a striped pattern and a ruffled waistband that can be adjusted by a drawstring. Plus, they’re made from a soft, breathable blend of linen and cotton, making them suitable for year-round wear. One reviewer wrote, “I bought [two] pairs of these pants! Love them!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 20 22 The Oversized Long-Sleeve Tunic That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down
You’ve got options when it comes to this
oversized tunic. Tuck it into a pair of shorts on warm days, or even let it hang loose when you’re in the mood to wear jeans. It’s made from soft cotton with a texture that makes it feel more like a T-shirt than a sweater. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 23 A Short-Sleeve Top That Features Chiffon Fabric At The Hem
With hundreds of positive four- and five-star reviews under its belt, there’s no denying that this
T-shirt is a must-have in any closet. It’s light enough to wear in warm weather, and it can easily be layered underneath a scarf or cardigan in the cooler months. Plus, the chiffon fabric along the front hemline adds style. Available sizes: Medium — 6X Available colors: 20 24 This Sweatshirt Dress That’s About To Become Your Everyday Essential
Throw on a pair of sneakers along with this
sweatshirt dress, and you’ve instantly got an outfit that’s perfect for casual days out on the town. It’s made from a soft cotton-modal blend with a cozy hood to help keep you warm. One customer wrote that it’s “super cute and comfortable.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 12 25 A Basic Top That Belongs In Every Closet
Not only does this
loose-fitting top come in dozens of colors, but the lightweight rayon-spandex blend also makes it perfect for layering underneath cardigans, sweaters, and more. Though if you decide to wear it by itself, the irregular hem is a fun touch that doesn’t call for any extra accessories. Available sizes: Small — 6X Available colors: 43 26 The Lightweight Duster That’s Effortlessly Chic
If you’re trying to look effortlessly chic, this lightweight, long-sleeve
duster cardigan is for you. The extra length gives it a chic vibe compared to many regular cardigans, all while the added spandex in the fabric provides some added stretch. Over 2,700 customers gave it a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 30 27 These Wide-Leg Capris That Are Perfect For Yoga Class
Whether you’re stretching out on the couch for a nap or bending into downward dog, these
yoga capris will have you doing it comfortably — and in style. They’re made from four-way stretch fabric that should remain opaque while you bend. And since they also help wick away moisture, there’s no need to worry about feeling soggy after a heavy workout. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 6 28 A Jumpsuit That You Can Throw On & Go
Having trouble figuring out which bottoms match that top you’re wearing? Try this sleeveless
jumpsuit, instead. Not only does it eliminate the need for any matching, but you can also dress it up with a pair of wedges or go casual with some flip-flops. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 29 The V-Neck Cami With A Lace Design
Consider this
lacy cami the Goldilocks of layering pieces: not too hot, yet not too cold — it’s just right. The lace details along the edges of the non-wrinkling material make it stand out from the crowd, while the relaxed fit gives you ample room to breathe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 16 30 This A-Line Dress That’s Popular With Reviewers
Whether you’re headed to happy hour or going on a business trip, this
A-line midi dress will have you looking and feeling your best. It’s made from soft fabric and easily pairs with everything from sneakers to heels. The plunging neckline is also great for showing off a statement necklace, and the three-quarter-length sleeves add some warmth. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 11 31 An Affordable Midi Skirt That’s Available In Longer Lengths
You can’t go wrong with this
midi skirt, as the elastic waistband and loose fit are sure to keep you feeling comfortable all day long. Pockets on both sides are a convenient touch — and depending on the size you choose, you can even grab it in maxi length. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 32 The Loose Halter-Neck Jumpsuit With A Backless Design
Elegant, flowing, and breathable — this
jumpsuit hits all the right notes. It’s made from soft chiffon and features a backless design as well as a high halter-neck cut. The best part? Many reviewers raved about how they “received so many compliments” when wearing it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 27 33 A Maxi Dress With Stylish Tiers Along The Skirt
This
maxi dress has a tiered skirt that gives your body so much room to breathe. The square neckline is also incredibly on trend — and since it’s made from 100% lyocell, it’s even less likely to become wrinkled than some other fabrics. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 9 34 This High-Waisted Skirt With A Ruffled Design
With thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that tons of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this
high-waisted skirt. Two side pockets, ruffled tiers, and a cute drawstring waistband are absolute crowd-pleasers — and you even have multiple patterns to choose from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 21 35 A Spaghetti-Strap Jumpsuit That Comes In So Many Colors
With more than 40 colors to choose from, you might as well grab this
jumpsuit in more than a few — especially considering the price is more than reasonable. The loose fit is perfect for warm weather, though you can also dress it up with a denim jacket in the fall. And unlike some jumpsuits, this one also has pockets on both legs. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 42 36 The Romantic Dress That’s Easy To Accessorize
Sneakers, necklaces, trendy sun hats — this cute V-neck
dress is almost guaranteed to look good no matter what you accessorize it with. It’s designed with loose short sleeves, a high waistline, and puffed polka dots all over. Plus, the breezy polyester chiffon fabric helps keep you cool on warm days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 37 These Overalls That Are So, So Functional
Need an outfit that you can wear when running errands, picking up the kids, and everything in between? Then consider these
overalls a must-have. They’re made from 100% cotton with adjustable straps that let you choose how high or low they sit. They also feature two hip pockets, as well as one large pocket on the chest — an important part of any functional outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 11 38 Another Pair Of Cotton Overalls With Spaghetti Straps
Prefer a pair of
overalls with a loose fit? This pair, which is held together with spaghetti straps, has stylish wide legs that give you tons of room to move. Plus, the extra-low cutout on each side can help you stay cool, along with the breathable fabric that’s made with 100% cotton. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 13 39 A Knit Sweater That Gives Cozy Fall Vibes
Not only does this
knit sweater come in cozy fall colors, but its asymmetric hem is also a unique touch that’s sure to please. The viscose-polyester blend is warm enough for cool days, while its batwing sleeves help keep it feeling airy — and the turtleneck cut is basically guaranteed to never go out of style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 28 40 This Casual Button-Down Shirt You Can Wear Anywhere
Throw on this
button-down shirt with a pair of jeans, and you’ve instantly got a comfortable outfit that’s casual, yet chic. Rolled sleeves are a fun touch, and the lightweight fabric shouldn’t leave you warm as you go about your day. You can even knot the front for some added style. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Available colors: 16 41 An Extra-Long Cardigan Made From A Soft Cotton-Modal Blend
Wrap yourself in style and warmth inside of this extra-long
cardigan. It’s made from a cozy cotton-modal blend and features two large pockets on the front. The best part? One reviewer described it and wrote that it’s “a lightweight sweater that is perfect for spring, fall, cool summer evenings and even winter...” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 17 42 The Loose Tank Top With A Tiered Ruffled Hem
Pair this
tank top with a pair of jeans, shorts, leggings, whatever you prefer — it’s so versatile that your options are almost endless. It’s designed with a tiered ruffled hem and a sleeveless cut, helping you stay cool if you decide to layer a cardigan on top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 11 43 A V-Neck Shift Dress With Bell Sleeves
A timeless V-neck cut, bell sleeves, and mid-thigh length are only a few of the reasons this
shift dress is a total show-stopper. It’s made with polyester and a bit of spandex, and it features a zipper closure at the back. Consider it an essential wardrobe staple for days when you want to look dressy while staying comfortable. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 45 44 This Button-Down Shirt You Can Wear Practically Anywhere
Whether you’re in the mood for shorts, jeans, or even a high-waisted skirt, this
button-down shirt can be styled to look so, so good. Not only does the top have well over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but the loose polyester fabric is also sure to keep you feeling comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 24 45 A Loose-Fitting Blouse With A Split V Neckline
With its split-V neckline and rounded hem, this
polyester chiffon shirt is a stylish upgrade to an everyday staple. The relaxed fit can easily be tucked into your jeans for a more tapered look — or you can simply let it hang loose for more casual occasions. One customer wrote, “One of my favorite shirts! Great fit and good quality.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 27
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.