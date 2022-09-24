These Loose-Fitting Clothes Look So Good On Everyone, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

While dressing up in an evening gown and heels can be fun, the ultimate move is to find stylish clothes that are also loose-fitting and comfortable. The only trick is finding pieces that are basically guaranteed to look great. Luckily, this list has comfortable clothes that look good on everyone — and Amazon can barely keep the outfits in stock.

From breezy overalls to cozy sweaters, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody in here. But that isn’t even the best part: Each pick you’ll find below is also incredibly affordable, which means you’ll be able to grab multiple pieces without blowing through your monthly budget.

So what are you waiting for? I wasn’t exaggerating about how comfortable those overalls are — and I might’ve just added them to my cart, too.

1 This Boat-Neck Dress With A Gently Flared Hem Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from soft, smooth jersey fabric, this boat-neck dress is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The gently flared hemline drapes below the slightly fitted style in the chest, while three-quarter sleeves make it perfect for cool weather. Pair it with sneakers for a casual look, or even throw on a pair of wedges for dressier days. Available sizes: Small — 6X

2 A Crewneck Sweater That So Many Reviewers Adore Daily Ritual Boxy Crewneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon With more than 1,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are head-over-heels for this crewneck sweater. It’s made from 100% cotton and features ribbing at the collar, hem, as well as wrists. One reviewer wrote, “It has a loose fit and that is exactly what I wanted.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Loungewear Set That’s A Step Above The Rest ZESICA Sweater Outfit Sets Amazon $40 See On Amazon This loungewear set features loose balloon sleeves that are capped with ribbed cuffs to give them a put-together look, all while the drawstring waistband on shorts can easily be adjusted to sit as high or low on your hips as you like. One customer wrote that the outfit is “loose fitting and comfy!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Made With Soft Jersey Material Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon A gorgeous A-line cut and timeless stripe pattern are only a few of the reasons why this swing dress is such a smart buy. Soft jersey fabric drapes over your body, all while the hint of spandex in the weave gives it some comfortable stretchiness. It’s also versatile enough to wear with sneakers, flats, wedges, or even a pair of fall boots. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 The Breezy Cardigan Sweater Made With Lightweight Material Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Open Cardigan Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whereas some cardigans are so thick that they leave you too warm, this one is made from a lightweight polyester-viscose blend — and there’s even a little spandex in there for some stretch. The brushed surface is also noticeably soft, making it a great choice when you’re looking for something cozy to wear. Available sizes:X- Small — XX-Large

6 A Chunky V-Neck Sweater Vest With 2 Pockets YESNO Chunky Sweater Vests Amazon $38 See On Amazon Not only is this chunky V-neck sweater vest perfect for layering, but it also has two pockets — one on eacg side — so that you have somewhere to stash your phone, keys, and wallet. And since it’s made from 100% cotton, there’s no need to worry about feeling too warm underneath. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 This Roomy V-Neck Tunic With “Swing & Bounce” Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Oversized-Fit Dolman-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon Consider this V-neck tunic a versatile addition to any closet, as the loose fit is sure to look good regardless of whether you’re in the mood for jeans or leggings. The top is made with a blend of rayon and spandex — and one reviewer wrote, “It's soft and the fabric has a little swing and bounce.” Available sizes: Small — 6X

8 These Sweatpants With Trendy Cropped Ankles Daily Ritual Oversized Terry Cotton and Modal Wide Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sweatpants, which are made with cotton, modal, and a bit of elastane, feature stylish cropped ankles (but they feel as comfortable as full-length pairs). The elasticized waistband automatically adjusts to fit your body — though if you need a little extra fine-tuning, it also has a drawstring that you can pull tighter as needed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Pair Of Capris With An Easy, Relaxed Fit Just My Size French Terry Capri with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Too warm for sweatpants but not hot enough for shorts? These capris are the perfect in-between, as their cropped length helps keep you cool — yet the relaxed fit and brushed terry fabric makes them oh-so lounge-worthy. And unlike some pants, these ones feature a tag-free waistband that shouldn’t chafe against skin. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

10 This Tunic Shirt With A Stylish Chiffon Front Shiaili Autumn Tunic Shirt with Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no denying that the chiffon fabric in front of this A-line tunic makes it look way more expensive than $23. The shirt, which has pockets, hits just above your mid-thigh — and one customer wrote that it’s “loose but flowing.” Since it’s made with 95% cotton, it’s also a breathable option. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

11 These Trousers That ‘Look Really Professional’ Tronjori ide Leg Long Palazzo Trousers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These high-waisted, pleated trousers have a loose fit and are designed with durable polyester fabric that’s machine washable. There’s a pocket on each side — and one reviewer wrote, “Very comfortable. Loose fit.” The pants are available in tons of colors, including floral and snakeskin patterns. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 16

12 A Pair Of Sweatpants Lined With Cozy Fleece Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Sweatpant Amazon $27 See On Amazon Get warm and cozy inside of these sweatpants once temperatures start to dip down low. They’re lined with French terry fleece, and feature an elasticized waistband along with a drawstring — just in case you need to make a few adjustments on how they fit. And since they’re made from a soft cotton-polyester blend, your skin also has room to breathe to help keep you from overheating. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

13 This Cropped Long Sleeve That Looks Oh-So Stylish With High-Waisted Bottoms SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Striped Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon A pair of high-waisted bottoms is all you’ll need to make this cropped long-sleeve T-shirt look good. It’s designed with a round neckline and soft, breathable fabric that’s perfect for layering. Plus, the top is available in various striped color combinations. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 The Sweatpants With Sporty Cinched Ankles Kyerivs Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not only do the cinched ankles on these sweatpants give them a sporty vibe, but the baggy fit is also right on trend. They’re made from a cozy cotton-polyester blend with pockets on both legs so that they’re just as functional as they are fashionable. Plus, they come in a brick red shade that’s perfect for fall. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 A Ruffled Peplum Blouse That Comes In So Many Colors Romwe Loose Ruffle Hem Peplum Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Burgundy, sky blue, bright yellow — with more than 30 colors to choose from, don’t be surprised if you wind up adding more than one of these peplum blouses to your cart. The best part? It has an asymmetric ruffled hem (which is slightly longer in the back). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Midi Dress With A Trendy Bohemian Vibe PRETTYGARDEN Midi Ruffle Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This midi dress is a must-have — especially while it’s priced for less than $45. It features puff sleeves and a tiered ruffled skirt, while a hint of spandex in the polyester fabric means it has just enough stretch to keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Maxi Dress That’s Made From 100% Cotton YESNO Maxi Summer Swing Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This maxi dress is made from 100% soft, breathable cotton, making it great for layering or wearing on its own. Pockets on either side give you room to stash small items (like keys or cash) — and the swing skirt has a tiered design that’s pulled together at the waistline with a bow. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

18 The High-Waisted Skirt That’s Shockingly Versatile MEROKEETY Pleated A-Line Swing Midi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood to wear a crop top or T-shirt, this high-waisted skirt is sure to pair effortlessly with it. The A-line cut features a pleated design that gives it a little extra shape while still maintaining the loose fit. One reviewer raved, “This skirt is so cute!” They continued, “It's not see through at all, falls below my knees, and looks great with a number of different tops.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 This Sweater With A Stylish Slit On Each Side MEROKEETY Pullover Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only is this pullover sweater incredibly comfortable, but a slit on each side gives you even more room to move. Drop shoulders, ribbed hems (and cuffs), along with a tunic-style length make it perfect for everyday wear — all while the cozy acrylic fabric helps keep you warm on cool days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 These Palazzo Pants That Are Stretchy & Stylish Made By Johnny Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These palazzo pants feature wide legs that are on trend, but they’re also stretchy enough to make them perfect for lounging. And unlike some pants, these ones also feature double stitching on the bottoms to help keep them from fraying over time. Available sizes: Small — 6X

21 A Comfy Pair Of Trousers That Make You Look Put Together LNX Linen Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These casual wide-leg trousers have a striped pattern and a ruffled waistband that can be adjusted by a drawstring. Plus, they’re made from a soft, breathable blend of linen and cotton, making them suitable for year-round wear. One reviewer wrote, “I bought [two] pairs of these pants! Love them!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

22 The Oversized Long-Sleeve Tunic That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down LETSRUNWILD Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ve got options when it comes to this oversized tunic. Tuck it into a pair of shorts on warm days, or even let it hang loose when you’re in the mood to wear jeans. It’s made from soft cotton with a texture that makes it feel more like a T-shirt than a sweater. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A Short-Sleeve Top That Features Chiffon Fabric At The Hem LARACE Chiffon T-shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon With hundreds of positive four- and five-star reviews under its belt, there’s no denying that this T-shirt is a must-have in any closet. It’s light enough to wear in warm weather, and it can easily be layered underneath a scarf or cardigan in the cooler months. Plus, the chiffon fabric along the front hemline adds style. Available sizes: Medium — 6X

24 This Sweatshirt Dress That’s About To Become Your Everyday Essential The Drop Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Throw on a pair of sneakers along with this sweatshirt dress, and you’ve instantly got an outfit that’s perfect for casual days out on the town. It’s made from a soft cotton-modal blend with a cozy hood to help keep you warm. One customer wrote that it’s “super cute and comfortable.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

25 A Basic Top That Belongs In Every Closet LARACE Loose Fit Basic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only does this loose-fitting top come in dozens of colors, but the lightweight rayon-spandex blend also makes it perfect for layering underneath cardigans, sweaters, and more. Though if you decide to wear it by itself, the irregular hem is a fun touch that doesn’t call for any extra accessories. Available sizes: Small — 6X

26 The Lightweight Duster That’s Effortlessly Chic Isaac Liev Extra Long Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re trying to look effortlessly chic, this lightweight, long-sleeve duster cardigan is for you. The extra length gives it a chic vibe compared to many regular cardigans, all while the added spandex in the fabric provides some added stretch. Over 2,700 customers gave it a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X

27 These Wide-Leg Capris That Are Perfect For Yoga Class THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re stretching out on the couch for a nap or bending into downward dog, these yoga capris will have you doing it comfortably — and in style. They’re made from four-way stretch fabric that should remain opaque while you bend. And since they also help wick away moisture, there’s no need to worry about feeling soggy after a heavy workout. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 A Jumpsuit That You Can Throw On & Go snugwind Summer Tank Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Having trouble figuring out which bottoms match that top you’re wearing? Try this sleeveless jumpsuit, instead. Not only does it eliminate the need for any matching, but you can also dress it up with a pair of wedges or go casual with some flip-flops. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 The V-Neck Cami With A Lace Design lime flare Lace Trim Sleeveless Cami Amazon $23 See On Amazon Consider this lacy cami the Goldilocks of layering pieces: not too hot, yet not too cold — it’s just right. The lace details along the edges of the non-wrinkling material make it stand out from the crowd, while the relaxed fit gives you ample room to breathe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 This A-Line Dress That’s Popular With Reviewers Romwe Deep V Neck 3/4 Sleeve A-Line Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to happy hour or going on a business trip, this A-line midi dress will have you looking and feeling your best. It’s made from soft fabric and easily pairs with everything from sneakers to heels. The plunging neckline is also great for showing off a statement necklace, and the three-quarter-length sleeves add some warmth. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 An Affordable Midi Skirt That’s Available In Longer Lengths EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this midi skirt, as the elastic waistband and loose fit are sure to keep you feeling comfortable all day long. Pockets on both sides are a convenient touch — and depending on the size you choose, you can even grab it in maxi length. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 The Loose Halter-Neck Jumpsuit With A Backless Design Ekaliy Halter Neck Sleeveless Chiffon Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Elegant, flowing, and breathable — this jumpsuit hits all the right notes. It’s made from soft chiffon and features a backless design as well as a high halter-neck cut. The best part? Many reviewers raved about how they “received so many compliments” when wearing it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 A Maxi Dress With Stylish Tiers Along The Skirt The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon This maxi dress has a tiered skirt that gives your body so much room to breathe. The square neckline is also incredibly on trend — and since it’s made from 100% lyocell, it’s even less likely to become wrinkled than some other fabrics. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

34 This High-Waisted Skirt With A Ruffled Design MEROKEETY High Waist Pleated A Line Midi Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon With thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that tons of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this high-waisted skirt. Two side pockets, ruffled tiers, and a cute drawstring waistband are absolute crowd-pleasers — and you even have multiple patterns to choose from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A Spaghetti-Strap Jumpsuit That Comes In So Many Colors Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon With more than 40 colors to choose from, you might as well grab this jumpsuit in more than a few — especially considering the price is more than reasonable. The loose fit is perfect for warm weather, though you can also dress it up with a denim jacket in the fall. And unlike some jumpsuits, this one also has pockets on both legs. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

36 The Romantic Dress That’s Easy To Accessorize KIRUNDO Swiss Dot Loose Fit Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sneakers, necklaces, trendy sun hats — this cute V-neck dress is almost guaranteed to look good no matter what you accessorize it with. It’s designed with loose short sleeves, a high waistline, and puffed polka dots all over. Plus, the breezy polyester chiffon fabric helps keep you cool on warm days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 These Overalls That Are So, So Functional YESNO Casual Loose Bib Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Need an outfit that you can wear when running errands, picking up the kids, and everything in between? Then consider these overalls a must-have. They’re made from 100% cotton with adjustable straps that let you choose how high or low they sit. They also feature two hip pockets, as well as one large pocket on the chest — an important part of any functional outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

38 Another Pair Of Cotton Overalls With Spaghetti Straps YESNO Baggy Cotton Overalls Amazon $27 See On Amazon Prefer a pair of overalls with a loose fit? This pair, which is held together with spaghetti straps, has stylish wide legs that give you tons of room to move. Plus, the extra-low cutout on each side can help you stay cool, along with the breathable fabric that’s made with 100% cotton. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

39 A Knit Sweater That Gives Cozy Fall Vibes Nulibenna Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Knit Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not only does this knit sweater come in cozy fall colors, but its asymmetric hem is also a unique touch that’s sure to please. The viscose-polyester blend is warm enough for cool days, while its batwing sleeves help keep it feeling airy — and the turtleneck cut is basically guaranteed to never go out of style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 This Casual Button-Down Shirt You Can Wear Anywhere Romwe Short Sleeve Button Down T Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Throw on this button-down shirt with a pair of jeans, and you’ve instantly got a comfortable outfit that’s casual, yet chic. Rolled sleeves are a fun touch, and the lightweight fabric shouldn’t leave you warm as you go about your day. You can even knot the front for some added style. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

41 An Extra-Long Cardigan Made From A Soft Cotton-Modal Blend Amazon Essentials Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wrap yourself in style and warmth inside of this extra-long cardigan. It’s made from a cozy cotton-modal blend and features two large pockets on the front. The best part? One reviewer described it and wrote that it’s “a lightweight sweater that is perfect for spring, fall, cool summer evenings and even winter...” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

42 The Loose Tank Top With A Tiered Ruffled Hem Bingerlily Flowy Tank Amazon $21 See On Amazon Pair this tank top with a pair of jeans, shorts, leggings, whatever you prefer — it’s so versatile that your options are almost endless. It’s designed with a tiered ruffled hem and a sleeveless cut, helping you stay cool if you decide to layer a cardigan on top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 A V-Neck Shift Dress With Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon A timeless V-neck cut, bell sleeves, and mid-thigh length are only a few of the reasons this shift dress is a total show-stopper. It’s made with polyester and a bit of spandex, and it features a zipper closure at the back. Consider it an essential wardrobe staple for days when you want to look dressy while staying comfortable. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

44 This Button-Down Shirt You Can Wear Practically Anywhere Beautife Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for shorts, jeans, or even a high-waisted skirt, this button-down shirt can be styled to look so, so good. Not only does the top have well over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but the loose polyester fabric is also sure to keep you feeling comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

