These Popular Things on Amazon Are Really Weird & Interesting & I Want Them All

If you feel stuck in a rut — be it with housekeeping, cooking, or working out — it makes sense you might be intent on making things a little more interesting. After all, a little more variety, excitement, or functionality is rarely a bad thing when it comes to the products for which you shop. And those products can have a real impact on your quality of life. It also helps if those items are popular with other shoppers, so that you can have more confidence in your purchases.

But “interesting” can mean different things to different people. Are you looking to make your shower routine more interesting? You could try a set of waterproof scalp massagers, or a submergible tub pillow that stays in place with suction cups. If you’re looking to shake up your fitness routine, you could try a deck of cards with different moves for each day, or a set of all-surface exercise gliders. Even your recreational activities can be spiced up with a chili pepper planting kit or colorful powders that turn your campfires into a rainbow light show.

Whatever it is, if you’re looking to breathe a little life into it, you’ll find a way on this list of expertly picked, highly rated, and popular products.

1 This Cold Brew Maker That Stores 4 Cups In 1 Container Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon This extra-large glass cold brew coffee maker is one of the best ways to make cafe-like iced coffee in your fridge. It carries a whopping 34 ounces of liquid, so you’ll have plenty of refills on hand. The laser-cut filter helps ensure no grounds seep through, and the silicone seal keeps it fresh. Just load up the filter, fill with water, and store overnight.

2 These Scrubbers That Make Your Shower A Massage Parlor INNERNEED Soft Silicone Body Scrubber Amazon $17 See On Amazon These silicone body scrubbers make at-home massage even easier. Made from food-grade silicone, they feature easy-to-grip handles and flexible bristles. Simply apply body wash to the pads in the shower and lather up for an exfoliating and enjoyable shower experience. Available colors: 5

3 This Mirror That Uses Science To Banish Shower Fog The Shave Well Company Deluxe Anti-Fog Shower Mirror Amazon $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to cloudy bathroom mirrors with this hanging anti-fog shower mirror. This interesting gadget works rather simply: You run the mirror under water that’s the same temperature of your shower in order to calibrate it. Then, you simply hang it up via the included hook and adhesive and you’re good to go.

4 This Night Light Surge Protector That Looks Like A Switch Plate POWRUI USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add tons of extra outlets with this low-profile surge protector. Mimicking the look of a typical outlet cover, it plugs into your existing outlet and features six outlets and two USB ports. It even has a nightlight function with three levels of brightness.

5 This Silicone Gadget That Turns Your Pots Into Strainers Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This interesting gadget strains your pasta directly from the pot. The pot strainer features two clips that secure the strainer onto your pasta pot, allowing you to pour excess water straight into the sink without losing any noodles. It’s made from flexible silicone, so it can stretch or compress to fit different size pots. Available colors: 6

6 This Ultra Secure Travel Pouch That Stores All The Essentials Zero Grid Travel Neck Wallet with RFID Blocking Amazon $18 See On Amazon Travel with more confidence using this multi-pocket, super-secure travel pouch. It features RFID-blocking technology which helps prevent unwanted scans and data theft, along with three zippered compartments. You can easily wear it around your neck, secure it to a belt buckle, or toss it in your purse. Available colors: 2

7 This Handheld Tool That Brings The Coffee Shop To Your Kitchen Café Casa Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon This handheld milk frother can help you achieve cafe-quality lattes and more in your own kitchen. It features an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk — and once you turn it on, the whisk whips your milk or other beverage into a soft foam. It takes just two AA batteries to power.

8 This Simple Way To Securely Organize Items In Your Car Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon This trunk organizer will have your belongings securely sorted in a flash. It’s made of sturdy canvas and boasts three internal compartments plus several side pockets that can house anything from groceries to tools and more. The attached clips help anchor the unit in place, so you can be sure it stays put when you drive. Available colors: 3

9 This Mushroom-Shaped Device That’ll Help End Your Shower Clogs TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon This interesting, mushroom-shaped device fits securely into your tub’s drain and catches stray hair in your shower. The drain protector works to prevent drain clogs because the hair wraps neatly around the center of the device, so you can remove it in one go. The holes encourage normal water flow, so you won’t experience any drain back up. Available colors: 5

10 This Comprehensive & Portable Lunch Box System Modetro Flat Bento Box Amazon $16 See On Amazon This bento box features three compartments and an airtight, leakproof seal to elevate your lunch time experience. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and it can even be stored in the freezer. Each box also comes with a grey, insulated carrying case with a handle to make it even more portable.

11 These Clever Space-Saving Hangers That’ll Up Your Closet Storage HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Space Amazon $12 See On Amazon These slotted, space-saving hangers are great ways to cut down on closet clutter. Made from plastic, each unit has five small holes designed to keep hangers in place. You can store them horizontally for extra organization, or vertically to squeeze in more garments on your closet rod.

12 These Reusable Dish Cloths That’ll Cut Down On Paper Towel Use Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These Swedish dish cloths can be reused multiple times for whatever kitchen needs you have. They’re highly absorbent, soaking up 20 times their weight. When they’re dry, they have a stiff texture that’s ideal for scrubbing — but they become soft and pliable when wet.

13 These Cable Clips That’ll Keep Your Desk Organized Blue Key World Cable Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your charging cords firmly in place with these cable clips. Each pack comes with six clips, providing a tight grooved slot for wires to run through. The underside of each cable has peel-and-stick adhesive so that you can position your clips anywhere you like without fear of them budging.

14 This Helpful Trash Can That’s Easily Installed In Your Car Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon This auto trash can can be installed in your car in a flash, and it could be the solution to your on-the-go clutter woes. The buckle clips allow you to secure it in place while the leakproof construction means your mess will stay put. It even comes with twenty trash bags, making it a bargain.

15 This Tiny Holster That Helps Extend Your Razor’s Lifespan SteelBee Razor Saver Amazon $13 See On Amazon This razor cover can actually help make your razor last longer. With flexible edges that stretch, it’ll fit most razors — and it works by releasing a vapor that helps prevent rust on the blades. Plus, it works as a great safety cap for travel — and tons of customers wrote that it’s “easy to use.”

16 These Double-Insulted Cooling Cups That’ll Keep Your Beverages Chilled Host Freeze Cooling Cup (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your beverages extra-cold with this two-pack of cooling cups. They’re double-insulated and filled with gel: Simply stick them in the freezer before you’re ready to enjoy a cold beverage. For drinks made to be enjoyed slightly less cold (like red wine), try them in the refrigerator. They even have a silicone grip, too.

17 The Secret To Enjoying An Ice-Cold Canned Drink Every Time The Coldest Can Cooler Amazon $0 See On Amazon This insulated can cooler is the solution to warm, sweaty soda and beer cans. It’s double-wall insulted and super easy to use: Just twist off the top, insert your can, and you’re good to go. The exterior also helps prevent condensation, meaning no sweaty cans that slip from your hands. Available colors: 5

18 This Pack Of Brushes Designed To Clean Oddly Shaped Bottles Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give those hard-to-reach spots in deep bottles a thorough clean with this bottle brush cleaning pack. The bristles are made with tough microfiber, and the handles feature a wire stem to give you flexibility and movement. It even comes with a tiny brush perfect for cleaning reusable straws.

19 This Handy Hand Vacuum Designed For Your Car THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your car a thorough detailing with this car vacuum cleaner. It features different attachments — including a brush and flexible hose option — all of which can be stored in the included carrying case. Plus, it’s powered by your car’s 12-volt outlet, so you don’t need to worry about it running out of a charge.

20 This Pet Hair Remover That Harnesses The Power Of Static ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pet hair remover allows you to banish unwanted fur without using tons of disposable lint sheets. By briskly rolling the tool back and forth, you create static that captures the hair. Simply open the trap and empty it when it’s full. It’s can also be used on upholstery, rugs, and many other surfaces.

21 The Bug Zapper-esqe System You Can Use Inside Your Home Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $45 See On Amazon This sleek little insect trap works in a three-part system: The UV light attracts the insects, the fan pulls them into the canister, and bug glue inside the canister keeps them trapped. For best results, set the trap off at night on one of two available power speeds. Available colors: 2

22 This Extra-Secure Bike Mount For Your Phone Roam Handlebar Bike Phone Mount Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your phone squarely in view at all times with this handle bar bike mount. It fits both Apple and Android phones and has an adjustable grip. It also boasts a flexible net made with silicone to help add an extra layer of security, so you can be sure your phone will stay put even over rough terrain.

23 This 2-Part Container That Solves Your Cooking Grease Problems Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Never worry about what to do with excess bacon grease again with this grease container and strainer system. The stainless steel unit features a mesh strainer on the top to catch any particles and separate them from oil after you cook. Once strained, you can store and dispense it for any cooking needs in the future.

24 This Pet-Grooming Tool That Does 2 Jobs Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon Pare down on your pet tool collection with this de-shedding brush that pulls double duty. It has a set of larger teeth that work for de-matting on one side, and a set of finer teeth that work quickly for lighter shedding on the other. Plus, it’s easy to hold because of the comfortable rubber grip handle.

25 The Stretchy-But-Secure Way To Stow Your Phone While Working Out E Tronic Edge Arm Phone Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Help ensure your phone stays secure and dry on your run with this arm phone holder. It’s made of moisture-wicking nylon that shouldn’t feel soggy, and it’s stretchy enough to fit most arms comfortably. To be certain your phone is extra safe, the compartment has a zip closure, too. Available colors: 7

26 This Handheld Tool That’ll Up Your Exfoliation Game Sdara Skincare Derma Roller (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Snag this two-pack of derma rollers and upgrade your skincare experience. Using 540 titanium blades, the roller gently pierces the surface of your skin, allowing for optimal exfoliation which can lead to a brighter-looking complexion. It’s said to help with beauty product absorption, too.

27 This Memory Foam Body Pillow That’ll Revamp Your Sleeping Routine Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow Amazon $53 See On Amazon With this memory foam body pillow, your bed can get a whole lot cozier. It’s designed by a chiropractor for ideal body alignment, which can help alleviate neck and back pain. And it stays cool because of the well-ventilated fabric. Plus, the whole pillow is machine washable.

28 These Silicone Tools That’ll Give You A Scalp Massage Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon These hair massagers harness the power of their silicone bristles to improve hair and scalp help. By increasing blood flow to the scalp via gentle brushing, hair growth may be encouraged. Plus, they’re a helpful way to remove dandruff or excess product build up while delivering a soothing massage.

29 This Smart & Stylish Glass Decanter Paksh Capitol Glass Decanter with Geometric Stopper Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add some extra style to your bar cart with this Italian glass decanter. It has a just under a 24-ounce capacity and features a weighted bottom to help ensure extra stability when it’s set down. The grooved sides make it easy to hold and pour steadily, and the geometric stopper offers an extra touch of flair.

30 This Handy Jar Opener You Can Conceal Under A Cabinet EZ Off Under Cabinet Jar Lid & Bottle Opener Amazon $24 See On Amazon This genius jar opener offers a solution to stubborn lids, and it can be easily installed under a cabinet or ledge with the included adhesive and just a few screws. It works with multiple size jars: Just push it toward the apex of the triangle groove, and use the added pressure to twist the jar open cleanly.

31 This Tool That Makes Pet Cleanup A Total Breeze Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make cleaning up after your pet a lot easier with this scooper set. By holding the rake and tray upright, you’ll save yourself from tension that usually comes with constant bending up and down. It’s made from rust-proof metal, so cleaning it off is a breeze. Plus, the rake snaps into the tray for easy storage.

32 This Convenient Kit That Lets You Grow Peppers At Home Plant Theatre Sweet & Hot Pepper Seeds Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make your garden a bit more interesting with this hot and sweet pepper seed kit. Each kit comes with six different varieties of pepper, including habanero and orange sun. You’ll also get six biodegradable containers to start your seeds in, plus peat and plant markers so that you can keep track of your growing garden.

33 This Swiveling Phone Mount That Installs With A Snap Hussell Magnetic Phone Mount for Car Amazon $11 See On Amazon Turn your car’s vent into a phone mount with this gadget. The magnetic phone mount easily clips into place, and it’s designed to be used with just one hand. It even swivels for both a vertical and horizontal display and is universally compatible with any smart phone.

34 This Pillow That Supports Your Legs & Helps Relieve Discomfort Restorology Leg Elevation Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon This leg elevation pillow is ideal for helping to relieve knee and leg discomfort. It features tiny rubbery grips on the bottom so that your pillow stays in place, and its microfiber and foam construction mean it’s supportive while still being breathable. For added convenience, you can remove the cover and throw it in the washing machine to clean.

35 This Supportive Pillow That’ll Turn Your Bath Into A Spa Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bath pillow offers up support and comfort at the same time. It has six suction cups on the back to help ensure it won’t slip around in the tub — and it also has 3-D air ventilation, so it won’t feel soggy in water. With the attached hook, you can just hang it to try when you’re done.

36 These Portable Discs That Can Help With Your Workouts Elite Sportz Core Sliders Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make your workouts more interesting and varied with these sliding exercise discs. They’re lightweight and slide smoothly across almost any surface; many users have noted they even work well on carpet. They can be used to help with toning, promoting stability, and more. Available colors: 5

37 These Cards That’ll Help Ensure You Never Get Bored With Your Fitness Routine NewMe Fitness Workout Cards Amazon $21 See On Amazon These fitness cards are about to shake up your workout routine with extra variety. They’re made from durable, sweat-proof plastic and feature fifty different exercises with illustrations so you can see proper form. There’s even an included dry erase card so you can record your favorite combinations of moves.

38 These Tiny Pouches That Turn Your Campfire Into A Rainbow Display Magical Flames Cosmic Fire Color Packets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Spice up your bonfires with these fire color packets. The Cosmic Magical Flames are pouches of specially formulated chemicals that make your fire turn bright colors, including green, blue, purple, and red. They’re pre-portioned in individual packets that you toss straight onto the fire, ensuring you won’t need to handle the material directly.

39 This Reusable Infuser Bottle That Makes Your Water More Flavorful Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $11 See On Amazon Give your water a dash of interesting flavor with this fruit-infuser water bottle. Simply fill the internal chamber with fruit of your choosing, fill it with up to 32 ounces of water, and chill it in the refrigerator. For extra convenience, it has a nonslip grip and is dishwasher safe.

40 The Workout Machine That Fits Under Your Desk DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser Amazon $180 See On Amazon This under-the-desk pedal exerciser helps you get a workout even when you’re at work. It features eight different levels of resistance to choose from, along with an LCD display that lets you track distance and calorie burn. It’s also quiet, so it won’t be a distraction during meetings.

41 This Compact Travel Towel That Weighs Just 11 Ounces Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon This portable camping towel is here to ensure you can live an active lifestyle on the go. It’s made from super absorbent microfiber to wick away moisture in a flash, but it’s also lightweight and compact so you can pack it without the bulk of traditional towels. It even comes with a mesh carrying case. Available colors: 10

42 This Multi-Use Camping Lantern That’ll Give Your Hike A Glow Up KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern Amazon $20 See On Amazon This collapsible lantern is a reliable camping must-have: Not only is it solar-powered, but it can also be charged via USB. With three different light levels, it’ll become a staple of your camping gear — and it can also charge your phone. It offers up to 10 hours of use on one charge, too.