These Popular Things on Amazon Are Really Weird & Interesting & I Want Them All

If you feel stuck in a rut — be it with housekeeping, cooking, or working out — it makes sense you might be intent on making things a little more interesting. After all, a little more variety, excitement, or functionality is rarely a bad thing when it comes to the products for which you shop. And those products can have a real impact on your quality of life. It also helps if those items are popular with other shoppers, so that you can have more confidence in your purchases.
But “interesting” can mean different things to different people. Are you looking to make your shower routine more interesting? You could try a set of waterproof scalp massagers, or a submergible tub pillow that stays in place with suction cups. If you’re looking to shake up your fitness routine, you could try a deck of cards with different moves for each day, or a set of all-surface exercise gliders. Even your recreational activities can be spiced up with a chili pepper planting kit or colorful powders that turn your campfires into a rainbow light show.
Whatever it is, if you’re looking to breathe a little life into it, you’ll find a way on this list of expertly picked, highly rated, and popular products.
1 This Cold Brew Maker That Stores 4 Cups In 1 Container
This extra-large glass
cold brew coffee maker is one of the best ways to make cafe-like iced coffee in your fridge. It carries a whopping 34 ounces of liquid, so you’ll have plenty of refills on hand. The laser-cut filter helps ensure no grounds seep through, and the silicone seal keeps it fresh. Just load up the filter, fill with water, and store overnight. 2 These Scrubbers That Make Your Shower A Massage Parlor
These
silicone body scrubbers make at-home massage even easier. Made from food-grade silicone, they feature easy-to-grip handles and flexible bristles. Simply apply body wash to the pads in the shower and lather up for an exfoliating and enjoyable shower experience. 3 This Mirror That Uses Science To Banish Shower Fog
Say goodbye to cloudy bathroom mirrors with this hanging
anti-fog shower mirror. This interesting gadget works rather simply: You run the mirror under water that’s the same temperature of your shower in order to calibrate it. Then, you simply hang it up via the included hook and adhesive and you’re good to go. 4 This Night Light Surge Protector That Looks Like A Switch Plate
Add tons of extra outlets with this low-profile
surge protector. Mimicking the look of a typical outlet cover, it plugs into your existing outlet and features six outlets and two USB ports. It even has a nightlight function with three levels of brightness. 5 This Silicone Gadget That Turns Your Pots Into Strainers
This interesting gadget strains your pasta directly from the pot. The
pot strainer features two clips that secure the strainer onto your pasta pot, allowing you to pour excess water straight into the sink without losing any noodles. It’s made from flexible silicone, so it can stretch or compress to fit different size pots. 6 This Ultra Secure Travel Pouch That Stores All The Essentials
Travel with more confidence using this multi-pocket, super-secure
travel pouch. It features RFID-blocking technology which helps prevent unwanted scans and data theft, along with three zippered compartments. You can easily wear it around your neck, secure it to a belt buckle, or toss it in your purse. 7 This Handheld Tool That Brings The Coffee Shop To Your Kitchen
This
handheld milk frother can help you achieve cafe-quality lattes and more in your own kitchen. It features an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk — and once you turn it on, the whisk whips your milk or other beverage into a soft foam. It takes just two AA batteries to power. 8 This Simple Way To Securely Organize Items In Your Car
This
trunk organizer will have your belongings securely sorted in a flash. It’s made of sturdy canvas and boasts three internal compartments plus several side pockets that can house anything from groceries to tools and more. The attached clips help anchor the unit in place, so you can be sure it stays put when you drive. 9 This Mushroom-Shaped Device That’ll Help End Your Shower Clogs
This interesting, mushroom-shaped device fits securely into your tub’s drain and catches stray hair in your shower. The
drain protector works to prevent drain clogs because the hair wraps neatly around the center of the device, so you can remove it in one go. The holes encourage normal water flow, so you won’t experience any drain back up. 10 This Comprehensive & Portable Lunch Box System
This
bento box features three compartments and an airtight, leakproof seal to elevate your lunch time experience. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and it can even be stored in the freezer. Each box also comes with a grey, insulated carrying case with a handle to make it even more portable. 11 These Clever Space-Saving Hangers That’ll Up Your Closet Storage
These slotted,
space-saving hangers are great ways to cut down on closet clutter. Made from plastic, each unit has five small holes designed to keep hangers in place. You can store them horizontally for extra organization, or vertically to squeeze in more garments on your closet rod. 12 These Reusable Dish Cloths That’ll Cut Down On Paper Towel Use
These
Swedish dish cloths can be reused multiple times for whatever kitchen needs you have. They’re highly absorbent, soaking up 20 times their weight. When they’re dry, they have a stiff texture that’s ideal for scrubbing — but they become soft and pliable when wet. 13 These Cable Clips That’ll Keep Your Desk Organized
Keep your charging cords firmly in place with these
cable clips. Each pack comes with six clips, providing a tight grooved slot for wires to run through. The underside of each cable has peel-and-stick adhesive so that you can position your clips anywhere you like without fear of them budging. 14 This Helpful Trash Can That’s Easily Installed In Your Car
This
auto trash can can be installed in your car in a flash, and it could be the solution to your on-the-go clutter woes. The buckle clips allow you to secure it in place while the leakproof construction means your mess will stay put. It even comes with twenty trash bags, making it a bargain. 15 This Tiny Holster That Helps Extend Your Razor’s Lifespan
This
razor cover can actually help make your razor last longer. With flexible edges that stretch, it’ll fit most razors — and it works by releasing a vapor that helps prevent rust on the blades. Plus, it works as a great safety cap for travel — and tons of customers wrote that it’s “easy to use.” 16 These Double-Insulted Cooling Cups That’ll Keep Your Beverages Chilled
Keep your beverages extra-cold with this two-pack of
cooling cups. They’re double-insulated and filled with gel: Simply stick them in the freezer before you’re ready to enjoy a cold beverage. For drinks made to be enjoyed slightly less cold (like red wine), try them in the refrigerator. They even have a silicone grip, too. 17 The Secret To Enjoying An Ice-Cold Canned Drink Every Time
This insulated
can cooler is the solution to warm, sweaty soda and beer cans. It’s double-wall insulted and super easy to use: Just twist off the top, insert your can, and you’re good to go. The exterior also helps prevent condensation, meaning no sweaty cans that slip from your hands. 18 This Pack Of Brushes Designed To Clean Oddly Shaped Bottles
Give those hard-to-reach spots in deep bottles a thorough clean with this
bottle brush cleaning pack. The bristles are made with tough microfiber, and the handles feature a wire stem to give you flexibility and movement. It even comes with a tiny brush perfect for cleaning reusable straws. 19 This Handy Hand Vacuum Designed For Your Car
Give your car a thorough detailing with this car
vacuum cleaner. It features different attachments — including a brush and flexible hose option — all of which can be stored in the included carrying case. Plus, it’s powered by your car’s 12-volt outlet, so you don’t need to worry about it running out of a charge. 20 This Pet Hair Remover That Harnesses The Power Of Static
This
pet hair remover allows you to banish unwanted fur without using tons of disposable lint sheets. By briskly rolling the tool back and forth, you create static that captures the hair. Simply open the trap and empty it when it’s full. It’s can also be used on upholstery, rugs, and many other surfaces. 21 The Bug Zapper-esqe System You Can Use Inside Your Home
This sleek little
insect trap works in a three-part system: The UV light attracts the insects, the fan pulls them into the canister, and bug glue inside the canister keeps them trapped. For best results, set the trap off at night on one of two available power speeds. 22 This Extra-Secure Bike Mount For Your Phone
Keep your phone squarely in view at all times with this
handle bar bike mount. It fits both Apple and Android phones and has an adjustable grip. It also boasts a flexible net made with silicone to help add an extra layer of security, so you can be sure your phone will stay put even over rough terrain. 23 This 2-Part Container That Solves Your Cooking Grease Problems
Never worry about what to do with excess bacon grease again with this
grease container and strainer system. The stainless steel unit features a mesh strainer on the top to catch any particles and separate them from oil after you cook. Once strained, you can store and dispense it for any cooking needs in the future. 24 This Pet-Grooming Tool That Does 2 Jobs
Pare down on your pet tool collection with this
de-shedding brush that pulls double duty. It has a set of larger teeth that work for de-matting on one side, and a set of finer teeth that work quickly for lighter shedding on the other. Plus, it’s easy to hold because of the comfortable rubber grip handle. 25 The Stretchy-But-Secure Way To Stow Your Phone While Working Out
Help ensure your phone stays secure and dry on your run with this
arm phone holder. It’s made of moisture-wicking nylon that shouldn’t feel soggy, and it’s stretchy enough to fit most arms comfortably. To be certain your phone is extra safe, the compartment has a zip closure, too. 26 This Handheld Tool That’ll Up Your Exfoliation Game
Snag this
two-pack of derma rollers and upgrade your skincare experience. Using 540 titanium blades, the roller gently pierces the surface of your skin, allowing for optimal exfoliation which can lead to a brighter-looking complexion. It’s said to help with beauty product absorption, too. 27 This Memory Foam Body Pillow That’ll Revamp Your Sleeping Routine
With this
memory foam body pillow, your bed can get a whole lot cozier. It’s designed by a chiropractor for ideal body alignment, which can help alleviate neck and back pain. And it stays cool because of the well-ventilated fabric. Plus, the whole pillow is machine washable. 28 These Silicone Tools That’ll Give You A Scalp Massage
These
hair massagers harness the power of their silicone bristles to improve hair and scalp help. By increasing blood flow to the scalp via gentle brushing, hair growth may be encouraged. Plus, they’re a helpful way to remove dandruff or excess product build up while delivering a soothing massage. 29 This Smart & Stylish Glass Decanter
Add some extra style to your bar cart with this Italian glass
decanter. It has a just under a 24-ounce capacity and features a weighted bottom to help ensure extra stability when it’s set down. The grooved sides make it easy to hold and pour steadily, and the geometric stopper offers an extra touch of flair. 30 This Handy Jar Opener You Can Conceal Under A Cabinet
This genius
jar opener offers a solution to stubborn lids, and it can be easily installed under a cabinet or ledge with the included adhesive and just a few screws. It works with multiple size jars: Just push it toward the apex of the triangle groove, and use the added pressure to twist the jar open cleanly. 31 This Tool That Makes Pet Cleanup A Total Breeze
Make cleaning up after your pet a lot easier with this
scooper set. By holding the rake and tray upright, you’ll save yourself from tension that usually comes with constant bending up and down. It’s made from rust-proof metal, so cleaning it off is a breeze. Plus, the rake snaps into the tray for easy storage. 32 This Convenient Kit That Lets You Grow Peppers At Home
Make your garden a bit more interesting with this
hot and sweet pepper seed kit. Each kit comes with six different varieties of pepper, including habanero and orange sun. You’ll also get six biodegradable containers to start your seeds in, plus peat and plant markers so that you can keep track of your growing garden. 33 This Swiveling Phone Mount That Installs With A Snap
Turn your car’s vent into a phone mount with this gadget. The
magnetic phone mount easily clips into place, and it’s designed to be used with just one hand. It even swivels for both a vertical and horizontal display and is universally compatible with any smart phone. 34 This Pillow That Supports Your Legs & Helps Relieve Discomfort
This
leg elevation pillow is ideal for helping to relieve knee and leg discomfort. It features tiny rubbery grips on the bottom so that your pillow stays in place, and its microfiber and foam construction mean it’s supportive while still being breathable. For added convenience, you can remove the cover and throw it in the washing machine to clean. 35 This Supportive Pillow That’ll Turn Your Bath Into A Spa
This
bath pillow offers up support and comfort at the same time. It has six suction cups on the back to help ensure it won’t slip around in the tub — and it also has 3-D air ventilation, so it won’t feel soggy in water. With the attached hook, you can just hang it to try when you’re done. 36 These Portable Discs That Can Help With Your Workouts
Make your workouts more interesting and varied with these
sliding exercise discs. They’re lightweight and slide smoothly across almost any surface; many users have noted they even work well on carpet. They can be used to help with toning, promoting stability, and more. 37 These Cards That’ll Help Ensure You Never Get Bored With Your Fitness Routine
These
fitness cards are about to shake up your workout routine with extra variety. They’re made from durable, sweat-proof plastic and feature fifty different exercises with illustrations so you can see proper form. There’s even an included dry erase card so you can record your favorite combinations of moves. 38 These Tiny Pouches That Turn Your Campfire Into A Rainbow Display
Spice up your bonfires with these
fire color packets. The Cosmic Magical Flames are pouches of specially formulated chemicals that make your fire turn bright colors, including green, blue, purple, and red. They’re pre-portioned in individual packets that you toss straight onto the fire, ensuring you won’t need to handle the material directly. 39 This Reusable Infuser Bottle That Makes Your Water More Flavorful
Give your water a dash of interesting flavor with this
fruit-infuser water bottle. Simply fill the internal chamber with fruit of your choosing, fill it with up to 32 ounces of water, and chill it in the refrigerator. For extra convenience, it has a nonslip grip and is dishwasher safe. 40 The Workout Machine That Fits Under Your Desk
This
under-the-desk pedal exerciser helps you get a workout even when you’re at work. It features eight different levels of resistance to choose from, along with an LCD display that lets you track distance and calorie burn. It’s also quiet, so it won’t be a distraction during meetings. 41 This Compact Travel Towel That Weighs Just 11 Ounces
This portable
camping towel is here to ensure you can live an active lifestyle on the go. It’s made from super absorbent microfiber to wick away moisture in a flash, but it’s also lightweight and compact so you can pack it without the bulk of traditional towels. It even comes with a mesh carrying case. 42 This Multi-Use Camping Lantern That’ll Give Your Hike A Glow Up
This
collapsible lantern is a reliable camping must-have: Not only is it solar-powered, but it can also be charged via USB. With three different light levels, it’ll become a staple of your camping gear — and it can also charge your phone. It offers up to 10 hours of use on one charge, too. 43 This Fully Adjustable Harness That Keeps Your Pet Secure During Car Rides
You can help keep your pets safer during road trips with this two-pack of
pet car harnesses. The stainless steel buckle fits into most seatbelt buckles, while the anti-rust hook attaches to your dog’s collar or harness. The harness is made of durable nylon and is fully adjustable, so you can be sure it fits your dog no matter their size.