These Things Are Really Weird & Interesting On Amazon & I Want Them All

As someone who writes about Amazon products on the regular, you can probably imagine that my “recommended for you” emails from the retail site are pretty interesting. My browsing history, after all, not only reflects what I personally am interested in, but all the stuff I research for my column — so the Great Oz behind the scenes there at Amazon has a lot to work with. But sometimes the site produces some legitimately fascinating gems, and it’s those weird but interesting products that you might just find yourself adding to your cart today.

Exhibit A: These tiny spatulas look like they’re sized for fairies, but these little things can actually reach into narrow cosmetic bottle openings to scrape out the very last drops of product. So if you feel like you’re throwing away a quarter of a bottle of that expensive foundation just because you can’t get it to come out, these small tools are here to help. (Talk about an easy way to save money in the long run.)

Just to give you an idea of the wide range of products collected here, I’ll point you to another slightly weird but awesome favorite of mine: this wearable blanket that masquerades as an oversized hoodie. It’s seriously snuggly and lets you stay cozy while going about your business both on or off of the couch. Whatever your retail inclinations may be, this list is sure to have something to scratch that itch, so check out more of these strange but clever products you’re guaranteed to get lots of use out of.

1 The Love Child Of A Hoodie & A Blanket THE COMFY Dream Wearable Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stay cozy whether you’re curled up on your couch or getting household chores done with this wearable blanket that’s styled like an oversized hoodie. Available in a handful of colors and styles, it’s crafted from ultra-soft microfiber, and the kangaroo pocket on the front is perfect for your phone, the remote, and for keeping your hands warm. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 6

2 This Carbonated Mask That Bubbles Up When Applied Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get your pores scrupulously clean with this carbonated clay mask that bubbles and foams when applied. Made with bentonite clay, it deeply cleanses pores, removing oil, dirt, and other impurities. One reviewer wrote, “I haven't laughed this hard in months! Face feels just as it does after any clay mask, but this was much more fun.”

3 The Spoon Rest That Has Room For A Pot Lid iPstyle Pan Lid and Spoon Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your kitchen an extra pair of hands at the stove with this spoon rest that’s also designed to hold your pot lid while you’re tending to your food. Made from sturdy and sleek stainless steel, it’s an easy way to keep your stove and countertop free of drips while you check on cooking progress.

4 A Color-Changing Balm For A Customizable Lip Shade Winky Lux Color-Changing Flower Jelly Lip Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a real flower embedded inside, this lip balm might look like just some kind of fun accessory, but it’s actually much cooler. Working with the pH of your lips, it automatically adjusts color when applied to coordinate with your skin, resulting in a personalized, one-of-a-kind cosmetic. One reviewer wrote, “I was actually curious what color my lips would change to when I put this on, and I was pleasantly surprised. [...] guess what, it was a color that looked good with my complexion.”

5 These Self-Draining Soap Dishes That Prevent Soggy Messes AIMAIAIMAI Self-Draining Soap Dishes (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of your bar soap melting away into a slimy mess at the corner of your sink? Get these self-draining soap dishes that have a waterfall design that allows water to flow into the sink and away from the soap. You’ll significantly extend the life of your soap, and won’t have to deal with any mushiness when you wash your hands.

6 The Volcano That Steam Cleans Your Microwave GB Quality Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Most of the time, you think of volcanos as making a mess, whether it’s a real volcano spewing lava, or a science fair experiment that erupts in the school gym. This volcano microwave cleaner, however, is just the opposite. It gets your microwave spic and span with just water, vinegar, and a few minutes of heating time. Even the most baked-on stains will wipe right off after being steamed with this.

7 A 24-Pack Of Reusable Straws That Change Color With Cold Temperatures AAkron Reusable Color-Changing Straws (24-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ditch your plastic straws in favor of these reusable straws with a fun twist: When they make contact with cold temperatures, they automatically change color. The pack comes with 24 straws that are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

8 An Oil Absorber That’s Made From Real Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon An earth-friendly alternative to single-use blotting papers, this oil-absorbing roller is made from volcanic stone and mattifies skin upon application. Purse-sized so it’s convenient to carry with you anywhere, it can be used on a bare face, but won’t mess up makeup, either. Best of all, rolling it over your face is so relaxing, offering the same effect as a mini-massage with your jade roller.

9 This Charger Stand That Powers Up Your Smartphone Wirelessly Anker Wireless Charger Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rest your smartphone on this wireless charger stand, and not only will you be able to view the screen in either landscape or portrait mode, but you’ll also be powering it up without the need to plug it in. Suitable for use with any compatible iPhone or Android device, it delivers a high-speed charge right through most cases, and boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 73,000 reviews.

10 The Colander That Collapses For Compact Storage Qimh Collapsible Colander Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crafted from BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone, this colander has extendable handles that allow you to suspend it over your sink, so you can wash produce and strain pasta and veggies with both hands. Then, when you’re done with it, simply collapse it to nearly flat for compact storage in a cupboard.

11 This Versatile Light Bulb That’s Smart Assistant-Compatible Bulbrite Smart Light Bulb Amazon $16 See On Amazon Screw this smart light bulb into any standard light fixture, and you’ll have literally millions of color options at your beck and call — including both warm and cool white — so you can set the ambience, whether you’re going for party time or chill. This LED bulb can also be set on schedules or operated remotely via an app on your smartphone. Plus, it’s smart-assistant compatible, so you utilize voice commands to control it.

12 A Pillow Spray That Relaxes You With The Scent Of Lavender Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re up for a calming, spa-like ritual at bedtime, this pillow spray is just what you need to add to your nighttime routine. Made with lavender flower essential oils, (which have been used for centuries to promote relaxation and sleep), this spray can be misted onto pillowcases and linens just as you climb into bed, infusing your space with a peaceful aroma.

13 These Plush Pillow Covers Give Your Room A Cozy Update NordECO HOME Faux Fur Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from faux fur with a sheepskin appearance, these fluffy pillow covers are just what you need to add a real textural punch to any room. Soft to the touch and great to cuddle up with on the sofa or bed, they come in shades like beige, light gray, and ginger. They’re machine-washable for easy upkeep and come in a variety of sizes to accommodate your existing throw pillows. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 22

14 The Snail Cream That Smooths Skin & Repairs Scars Mizon All-in-One Snail Repair Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Snail mucin: It’s an (ahem) unusual beauty ingredient, but it really does live up to the hype. This K-beauty snail repair cream is also packed with copper peptides and centella asiatica, and it works to add deep hydration, smooth skin, and diminish the appearance of blemishes and scars. One reviewer raved, “This stuff is amazing. My skin drinks it in like nobody's business, and my face stays moisturized without getting excessively greasy all day. It has helped with my acne, my oily skin, and dry patches, too.”

15 These Steam Eye Masks That Soothe Eyes & Reduce Congestion ProCIV Steaming Eye Masks (16-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon As someone who deals with sinus issues and migraine headaches, let me tell you how helpful these steam eye masks can be. You just open the a packet and apply the mask over your eyes (no need to microwave), and soon, you’ll feel the soothing relief of steam. They’re also great for allergies and eyestrain relief.

16 A Pair Of Gloves That Help You Exfoliate Exclaim Beuaty Exfoliating Gloves Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from nylon with a gentle loofah feel, these scrubbing gloves provide a thorough exfoliation in the shower or bath. Plus, they give you a lot more control than standard loofahs, and they last a lot longer that body scrubs. The material is super stretchy, so they fit hands of most sizes. Available colors: 7

17 These Joggers That Are Lined With Fleece To Keep You Warm PEHMEA Sherpa-Lined Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon During the colder months, what more could you ask for than a pair of these sherpa-lined joggers to keep you toasty and warm? From the outside, they look like regular sweatpants, but on the inside (where it matters), you get a layer of soft and fluffy sherpa lining right next to your skin. They feature cuffed ankles and an elastic-drawstring waistband. Available sizes: X-Smalll — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

18 The Wine Stopper That Keeps Your Favorite Vino Fresh Sunwuun Vacuum Wine Bottle Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Designed to create a vacuum that removes the oxygen from your wine bottle, this wine bottle stopper keeps your vino fresh for up to 15 days after opening. The silicone seal is leakproof, so you can store the bottle sideways, and the dial on the top lets you track the date the bottle was first opened.

19 A Blanket That Looks Like A Sprinkle Donut Zulay Giant Glazed Donut Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This blanket that looks like a giant sprinkle donut is exactly what you need to add a touch of whimsy to your weekend Netflix session. Made from super soft flannel, it’s extra cozy but lightweight enough to use on just slightly chilly days, too. Also available in tortilla and pizza versions, this “donut” is machine-washable for easy care.

20 The Tiny Spatulas That Make Your Beauty Products Good To The Last Drop S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (Set Of 2) Amazon $7 See On Amazon While these spatulas look like they’re fairy-sized, they’re actually designed to help you get the most out of your beauty products. When no amount of shaking will release that foundation, serum, or moisturizer, the skinny spatulas reach into narrow opening and deep into the bottle, where the flexible silicone heads scrape up the remaining product.

21 This Reusable Screen Cleaner That Eliminates Smudges Personal World Touch Screen Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed to remove fingerprints and smudges, this screen cleaner delivers a powerful one-two punch. First, the atomizer is filled with an alcohol-free degreasing solution — just spritz the screen — then, use microfiber surface to wipe off the spray and restore a crystal clear appearance. It’s about the size of a lipstick, so you can stash it in your purse or desk drawer.

22 The Oven Mitts That Look Like Actual Bear Paws Genuine Fred Bear Hands Oven Mitts Amazon $20 See On Amazon From the whimsical designers of Genuine Fred come these bear paw oven mitts that make retrieving hot items just a little more fun. The insulated mitts protect your hands, and the silicone pads make it easy to handle hot items. (And don’t worry — the claws are flexible, so they won’t get in the way.) Made from soft microfiber, they’re machine-washable for easy upkeep, too.

23 A Pen That Dispenses Nail-Strengthening Cuticle Oil Bliss Kiss Simply Pure Jojoba Cuticle Oil Pen Amazon $8 See On Amazon For peeling nails and dry cuticles, this cuticle oil pen is key. It dispenses pure jojoba oil to moisturize and strengthen, and the brush tip makes application a breeze. Use this on the regular for nails that don’t crack, chip, or peel.

24 This Popcorn Popper That Works In The Microwave Original Salbree Collapsible Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon This collapsible microwave popcorn popper is about to be your go-to on movie night. Simply load in the kernels in the bowl, put the lid on, and throw it in the microwave — no oil is necessary (unless you want it, of course). You can eat directly from the bowl, and when you’re done, it collapses flat for storage. Available colors: 22

25 The Fan-Favorite Drain Protector That Blocks Hair Like A Champ TubShroom Bath Tub Drain Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon It may look odd, but this mushroom-shaped drain protector will be the best thing to ever happen your plumbing — and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 32,000 reviews. It catches hair and wraps it around the cylinder for later removal, while the numerous perforations allow water to flow through — so you won’t be standing in a pond while you shower.

26 An Extendable Shower Scrubber That Cleans Those Hard-To-Reach Spots Casabella Extendable Bathroom Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $29 See On Amazon This telescoping tub and tile scrubber makes it easy to reach the faraway corners of your shower, extending from a length of 32 to 53 inches. It’s equipped with a rounded head that features dense nylon bristles on all sizes, so you can scrub corners with minimal effort and elbow grease.

27 This Brow Gel That Delivers Sculpted Volume Maybelline Brow Fast Sculpt Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get next-level eyebrows with Maybelline’s tinted brow sculpting gel. Available in a wide range of shades, this gel formula goes on smoothly, fanning out your brows for a full appearance. Plus, the spoolie brush applicator makes blending an easy affair. Available shades: 8

28 A Memory Foam Knee Pillow To Keep Your Spine Aligned Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Memory Foam Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its unique contoured shape, this memory foam knee pillow helps align your hips and spine while you’re sleeping on your side — helpful if you want to wake up without any pinching or strain. This pillow features ventilation holes in the memory foam to promote airflow for additional cooling, and the soft cover is removable and machine-washable.

29 The Color-Coded Cutting Board Set That Helps Prevent Cross-Contamination Index Color-Coded Cutting Boards Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This set of cutting boards helps prevent cross-contamination while you’re doing food prep, thanks to the color-coded design and helpful icons for items like fish, chicken, and produce. The four durable plastic boards are extra thick and dishwasher-safe, and they come with a stainless steel rack for compact storage.

30 These Dust Mop Slippers That Let You Clean Your Floors While You Walk Yueiehe Dust Mop Slippers (5 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Covered with microfiber loops that act like magnets for dust, dirt, and hair on your hard-surface floors, these dust mop slippers let you do your cleaning by simply walking around the house — just slip them over your shoes. Washable and reusable, the set comes with five pairs, so you can wear a set each weekday and easily keep up with your chores on the fly.

31 The Temperature-Regulating Pillowcases Made With Cooling Fibers LUXEAR Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These double-sided cooling pillowcases help keep hot sleepers comfortable in all seasons. One side is made from a Japanese fiber called Q-Max that’s designed to deflect body heat rather than absorb it, and the other side is made from breathable cotton that’s great for everyone, regardless of what temperature they prefer. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

Available colors: 6

32 This Little Gadget That Keeps Your Coffee Mug Warm All Day Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you get tired of going to the pot for top-offs just to warm up your cup, this mug warmer is a real must-have. The gadget features a simple on/off switch and an easy-to-wipe-clean surface. Plus the small size means you can place it anywhere — it’s just as great by your bedside as it is at your WFH desk

33 These Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Take Up Minimal Drawer Space Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from premium stainless steel, these measuring spoons are magnetized, so they stick together in your drawer, cutting down on bulk and making them easy to find. They’re dual-sided, with one side for dry measuring, and the other for liquid measures, and they’re imprinted with both U.S. and metric measurements. Plus, you’ll get a leveling tool, so you get just the right amount of baking soda in your cookie batch every time.

34 These Color-Changing Wind Lights That Are Solar-Powered Topspeeder Solar-Powered Color-Changing Wind Chime Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a truly unique backyard decoration that’s absolutely mesmerizing, this wind light mobile is sure to do the trick. They look like traditional wind chimes, but instead of sound, they feature soft, color-changing light spheres. These lights use solar power to operate, so you never have to think about a battery or plugging in.

35 The Beanie That Includes A Headlamp Built Right In Etsfmoa Unisex Beanie Hat with Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a headlamp that has four LED bulbs for plenty of illumination, this beanie is perfect for early morning or evening runs and dog walks. The light itself is rechargeable, and pops out of the hat easily any time you need to juice it up. Available in 16 colors, this beanie combines warmth and safety, all in one convenient package. Available colors: 16

36 This Container That Keeps Your Herbs Fresh OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fresh herbs complete any dish, but they can go bad fast — that is, unless you have this herb keeper. Place your herbs or greens in the ventilated basket and fill the bottom reservoir of the container to keep them hydrated and fresh. “I had some herbs in my refrigerator for a few days and they were very wilted,” wrote one reviewer. “I put them in this Keeper and they are lush and fresh again.”

37 These Tablets That Clean Your Water Bottle Bottle Bright Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets (36 Count) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Having a reusable water bottle is great for the environment, but they can be a pain to clean. These biodegradable cleaning tablets make it easy to remove stains and odors. Just drop a fizzing tablet into your steel water bottle, add warm water, and wait for 15 to 30 minutes before rinsing — no scrubbing required.

38 A Soap Dispenser That Works Automatically Embryant Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep your sink area as sanitary as possible with this touchless soap dispenser that doles out a perfect dollop of soap when you wave your hand in front of the infrared motion sensor. It works with most liquid soaps and has a sleek design that looks good on the counter. It also has a switch that allows you to adjust the amount of soap dispensed.

39 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf VAEHOLD Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon At this point, most people use their phone in the bathroom, but the issue is that there’s nowhere to put it when it’s time to set it down. This toilet paper roll holder has a built-in shelf, so you can set your phone or other belongings on it, instead of setting it on a precarious ledge. It’s made from stainless steel, so it’s easy to clean and won’t rust.

40 This Cushioned Mat That Keeps Your Feet From Getting Tired KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re standing for long periods of time — maybe doing dishes or working at a standing desk — it can be hard on your feet and joints. This cushioned mat gives your muscles more support and makes it more comfortable to stand for long periods of time. “It is like standing on a cloud because it absorbs your step,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

41 These Foot Masks That Remove Dead Skin Célor Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon They might look gentle, but these foot peel masks pack an exfoliating punch. A few days after wearing the masks on your feet for about an hour, dead skin starts to peel off, leaving you with soft, hydrated skin. One reviewer wrote that “after the shedding, my feet were baby soft!

42 A Handy Brush That Helps Clean Your Laptop OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon It’s hard to clean all the nooks and crannies of your laptop, but this laptop cleaner brush is up to the task. It has a retractable brush with soft, dense bristles that are designed to get in between keyboard keys and sweep off your screen. Then, the microfiber pad on the other side takes care of fingerprints and smudges on your screen.

43 This Car Gap Seat Fillers That Keep Items From Falling Through Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Fillers (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Save yourself from dropping your phone or other small objects through the gaps between the car seats with these handy car seat gap fillers. They fit snugly in between your seats and the center console. “It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole,” wrote one reviewer. “It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft!”

44 This Sage Candle That Cleanses Your Home’s Energy MAGNIFICENT 101 Pure White Sage Smudge Candle for Energy Cleansing Amazon $10 See On Amazon Burn away the bad vibes in your home with this sage smudge candle that’s designed to cleanse energy. The candle is made from 100% soy poured into a simple tin. It even has a spot to write down the intention you want to focus on while it’s burning. One reviewer wrote that after burning it in her house, “everyone seemed calmer.”