These Things Under $25 Are Really Weird & Interesting & I Want Them All

Saving money isn’t as easy as it sounds. When a night out with friends can cost more than $80, it’s nearly impossible to put away anything significant into your bank account — but that doesn’t mean you have to deprive yourself of having fun. Personally? I like to browse all the weird things you can find on Amazon for under $25.

And yes — I know shopping online in your spare time might not sound that exciting, but hear me out: With so many interesting products priced at less than $25, you can easily buy two, three, or even four new things without breaking $80. But if you need examples, make sure you scroll far enough to check out the angry mama microwave steamer. At less than $10, the kitchen tool is cheaper than buying a bottle of cleaner to wipe out the inside of your microwave — and you can even use it as many times as you need. There are also reusable paper towels, spaghetti monster strainers, and even fuzzy hand towels designed to look like cats — all at more than reasonable price.

While saving money is very rarely fun, these weird-but-affordable things on Amazon can at least give you some amusement without putting strain on your wallet. Frankly, I think I can even hear that microwave steamer calling your name — keep scrolling for more.

1 A Facial Cleanser Made With Egg White Extract Skinfood Egg White Foam Cleanser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this cleanser foam up into a rich lather when scrubbing your face, but its egg white extract can even help shrink the appearance of pores. It’s also great for exfoliating away old skin cells — and one customer wrote, “Absolutely love this product! Hands down one of my favorite skin care products I own.”

2 A Stamp That Delivers Gorgeously Winged Eyeliner Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have trouble getting your winged tips looking just right, you’ll definitely want to check out these eyeliner stamps. Simply press them onto the corners of your eyes, and you’ll instantly have perfectly-winged tips. The formula is waterproof as well as smudge-proof, and each stamp has a regular eyeliner pen on the other hand for any touchups.

3 The Vase That’s A Little Cheeky BASE ROOTS Butt Planter Amazon $18 See On Amazon “Weird and interesting” is the best way to describe this butt planter, as it’s sure to spark conversation when guests are over. And if you don’t have time to care for plants, don’t worry: It can also be used on a desk or vanity for writing supplies or makeup brushes. Plus, it’s made from sleek ceramic — not plastic.

4 The Strainer Shaped Like A Flying Spaghetti Monster OTOTO Spaghetti Monster Kitchen Strainer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this strainer have fun googly eyes, but the eyes also double as handles so that it’s easy to lift out of the sink. It’s also BPA-free as well as heat-resistant when exposed to boiling water. The best part? It has a 4.9-star review, and many customers have written that it’s “good quality.”

5 A Hydrating Cream Made With Powerful Snail Concentrate COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream Amazon $21 See On Amazon The combined snail concentrate and hyaluronic acid in this cream can help build up the moisture barrier on your skin, working to help keep it from drying out during the day. Plus, the lightweight formula glides across skin without leaving your feeling greasy — and it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

6 The Toe Separators With A Touch Of Glamour 5 STARS UNITED Pedicure Toe Separators (8 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Not only are these toe separators topped with gorgeous faux pearls, but they’re also great for pedicures, or even helping space your toes out evenly if they’re cramped. And since they aren’t connected, you can still wiggle your toes as needed without feeling restricted.

7 A Cupholder That Lets You Sip While You Soak SipCaddy Bath Wine Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a tough suction cup on the back that can hold up to 7 pounds, this cupholder makes it easy to sip on wine while you’re soaking in the tub. It’s large enough to hold cans, coffee mugs, or even plastic red solo cups — and one reviewer even wrote that “the suction cup mount has a firm hold and we haven't had any spills or accidents.”

8 An Inflatable Pillow That’s Easy To Take With You Rugged Camp Inflatable Camping Pillow Amazon $16 See On Amazon It only takes a few breaths to get this pillow inflated, making it perfect for camping, traveling, and more. Once you’re done snoozing, simply deflate and roll it up into the included pouch so that it’s easy to pack in your bag. It’s available in five colors.

9 The Magnetic Phone Mount That Fits In Your Car Vents BesTrix Magnetic Phone Car Mount Amazon $14 See On Amazon Distracted driving is never a good idea, so why not pop your phone onto this mount? It clips onto the air vents in your car so that it’s easy to follow GPS without actually picking up your phone. And unlike some mounts, this one is compatible with all smartphones.

10 A Cooling Ice Roller That Can Help You De-Stress Beauty by Earth Ice Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in the freezer, and it’ll always be ready to go when you need to de-stress after a long day. It also feels great on sunburns, and you can even use it to help soothe away inflammation (regardless of whether it’s in your face, legs, or anywhere else on your body).

11 These Hand Towels Shaped Like Adorable Kittens AGRIMONY Cat Hand Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even though I’m not a cat person, I can still appreciate these kitty hand towels. Six different colors let you choose from adorable tabbies to classic black cats — and since they’re made from a high-quality polyester blend, they’re just as absorbent as they are cute.

12 A Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Laptop GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Good lighting can make a world of difference during video calls — but that’s only part of the reason why this ring light is such a good purchase. Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours on the highest setting, and you can even adjust the brightness up to 10 levels. Plus, it works just as well when recording videos as it does when making calls.

13 The Shampoo Brush That Also Massages Your Scalp Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Scrubbing your nails into your head might feel great while showering, and that’s exactly what this shampoo brush does. The silicone bristles gently cleanse away dirt and grime, while the handle on the back makes it easy to grip while you’re in the shower.

14 An Onion-Shaped Container That Helps Keep Onions Fresh Hutzler Classic Onion Saver Amazon $5 See On Amazon Not only can this container help keep your sliced onions fresh, but it also traps their odors inside so that your fridge stays smelling as fresh as can be. And if you don’t eat onions? It’s also available for tomatoes, peppers, lemons, limes, and more.

15 An Adjustable Tablespoon That Takes Up Little Space KitchenArt Adjustable Tablespoon Amazon $10 See On Amazon A keyring of measuring spoons can take up tons of space in your drawers, whereas this adjustable one has a much smaller footprint. The satin finish makes it look more expensive than it is, and the slider lets you adjust how much it’s able to hold (ranging from half of a teaspoon up to a full tablespoon).

16 This Container That Helps Keep Guacamole Fresh Prepworks Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper with Airtight Lid Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of your guacamole turning brown? The trick is an airtight container like this one. Unlike the airtight plasticware you already have, this container is on the smaller side so that there’s little space for air between the lid and your guac — but it’s still big enough to fit up to 4 cups’ worth.

17 This Electric Whisk That’s Surprisingly Versatile Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re frothing up milk for coffee or whipping egg whites into stiff peaks, this electric whisk can get the job done. The motor runs at an ultra-silent level so that you don’t disturb others around you, and the whisking head is even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

18 A Headband That’s Perfect For Applying Skincare Kitsch Spa Headband Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re putting on makeup or applying skincare, this headband is an easy way to help keep loose strands out of your face. There’s even space to put your ponytail through the back — and the Velcro clasp lets you adjust how tightly it fits on your head.

19 The Splatter Screen That Helps Prevent Mess BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $14 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to keep a clean kitchen is to prevent messes before they happen — so make sure to check out this splatter screen. It’s made from premium-grade stainless steel mesh that allows steam to escape, keeping your foods crispy while saving your counters from messy splatter. Choose from four sizes ranging from 9.5 to 15 inches.

20 These Eye Masks That Are Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pop these masks underneath your eyes, and the 24-karat gold powder can help give your peepers a brightening refresh. They also contain hyaluronic acid to help moisturize skin, all while a blend of glycerin and castor oil work to balance hydration levels. And since each pair is packaged individually, it’s easy to take them with you when traveling.

21 A Car-Friendly Trash Can That’s Leakproof Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to let litter accumulate on the floor of your car — just toss it into this trash can. The adjustable straps make it easy to secure to your center console or even hang it around your passenger seat headrest. Plus, the leakproof bottom is perfect for any bottled liquids you might toss away.

22 This Adhesive Bedside Shelf That Takes Up Hardly Any Space OKOMATCH Stick On Bedside Shelf Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you don’t have room for a nightstand, you can still give yourself some convenient bedside storage with this shelf. Each order comes with double-sided adhesive so that you can easily stick it into place, and both levels are large enough for your phone, glasses, or even a small book.

23 These Gliding Discs That Help Fire Up Your Abdominal Muscles URBNFit Gliding Discs Core Sliders Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to hit the gym to get in a good workout — just use these gliding discs in the comfort of your own home. They’re great for activating your abs, chest, or even your legs with a few minutes of lunges. Choose from two colors: orange or pink.

24 These Scrunchies That Come In A Variety Of Textures Kitsch Ultra Textured Scrunchies (5 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon In my opinion, varying up the textures in your outfits is an easy way to create visual intrigue — so grab these scrunchies. Each one has a different texture, ranging from sleek to ultra-fuzzy. Plus, they’re all incredibly soft — so there’s no need to worry about them feeling harsh in your hair.

25 A Silicone Strainer That Clips Onto Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 If you’ve ever had pasta spill into the sink when you’re trying to strain it, this clip-on strainer is a total game-changer. Spring-loaded clips on either side allow it to fit onto nearly any pot or pan, while the compact size means it takes up hardly any space in storage. Plus, it’ll even work with lipped bowls.

26 The Plant-Shaped Desk Lamp That’s Completely Cordless IEGROW USB Touch LED Lamp Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t have an outlet near your desk? Not a problem when you’re using this cordless lamp for light. It can provide up to 15 hours of light on the lowest setting once fully charged, or five hours on the brightest setting. And with its adjustable gooseneck, it’s easy to point it in whatever direction you like.

27 A Glass Teapot That Just Looks Plain Good Kiss Me Organics Glass Teapot with Tea Infuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its heat-safe glass walls and reusable infuser, this teapot is a stylish addition to any kitchen. You can even use it as a gorgeous table centerpiece once you add your favorite blooming teas, and each order includes a random pouch of either cherry, peach, strawberry, blackcurrant, raspberry, sugar melon, or cactus melon.

28 These Liners That Help Keep Your Fridge Clean DII Fridge Liners (6 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Scrubbing your fridge shelves clean can be a total pain, so why not save yourself some mess with these liners? You can trim them to fit narrower shelves or drawers, and getting them clean is as easy as tossing them into the wash — no scrubbing necessary.

29 These Heavy-Duty Hangers For Denim, Towels & More ZOBER Space Saving 5 Tier Metal Skirt Hanger (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not all hangers can handle heavier garments, whereas these extra-sturdy ones are perfect for denim, towels, as well as other weighty clothes. The hook at the top swivels 360 degrees so that it’s easy to have all your garments facing the same way, and the clips are coated with rubber to help prevent slips.

30 A Roll-Up Mat That Saves Puzzles For Later Becko Roll Up Puzzle Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to clutter up your dining table with that giant puzzle — just transfer it onto this mat, then roll it up so that you can finish it later. It’s large enough for puzzles up to 1,500 pieces, and each order comes with a drawstring bag so that you can even take it with you if need be.

31 These Ventilated Bins That Help Keep Greens Fresh SILIVO Produce Saver Bins (3 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon I’ve been using these bins to hold my greens for a few months now — and in my opinion, they do help keep them fresher for longer. The tray on the bottom keeps everything lifted away from any drippings — and from personal experience, they work just as well with meats as they do with vegetables.

32 A Facial Roller Covered In Tiny Needles To Help Exfoliate Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay for an expensive microdermabrasion session — use this derma roller at home and save yourself a few dollars instead. Hundreds of tiny needles work to stimulate blood flow and exfoliate away flakes as they roll across your face, which can help brighten your complexion and absorb skincare. Plus, many reviewers saw visible results within a few weeks.

33 These Baking Mats That You Can Use Over & Over HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Parchment paper can be incredibly wasteful, whereas these baking mats can be used over and over again to help you save money over time. The nonstick surface allows everything from pastries to roasts to easily lift off once they’re done cooking, and each one even features macaron guidelines to help your cookies come out evenly.

34 These Paper Towels You Can Wash & Reuse Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Towels Amazon $10 See On Amazon Paper towels can be incredibly wasteful, so why not save yourself some money by switching to these reusable ones? Each one is made from eco-friendly bamboo that can withstand being sent through the wash — and they’re even so sturdy that you can use them more than 120 times before they need to be thrown out.

35 A Neck Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam That Contours To Your Head Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its ultra-soft cover and premium memory foam filling, this neck pillow is a must-have on your next flight. It’s universally designed to fit comfortably on any neck, and the memory foam even contours to the shape of your head for added comfort. Plus, the cover is removable — just in case it needs a quick wash.

36 This Boar-Bristle Body Brush That Helps You Exfoliate All Over Beauty by Earth Dry Brushing Body Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Even if your skin isn’t flaking, this exfoliating body brush is still a must-have when it comes to your daily beauty routine. The natural boar bristles can help stimulate blood flow while the nodules add a massaging effect, and the hand strap on the back helps you keep a firm grip in the shower.

37 The Angry Mama That Helps Clean Your Microwave TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Fill this angry mama up with a blend of vinegar and water, then send it through the microwave for seven minutes. Steam will begin to erupt out of the tool’s head, loosening up all the baked-on crud inside your microwave so that you can easily wipe it out once done.

38 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker Made With Borosilicate Glass Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tired of buying expensive cold brew from the store? Try brewing your own at home with this pour-over coffee maker. It’s made from tough borosilicate glass that can withstand sudden temperature changes, and the reusable filter is also made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Plus, it’s even BPA-free.

39 A Pair Of Gardening Gloves With Thousands Of Reviews Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon These gardening gloves are made from breathable bamboo that naturally absorbs sweat. The palms are textured for extra gripping power, while the snug fit makes them feel like a second skin rather than a bulky glove. Plus, thousands of reviewers left positive feedback — and one wrote that “they are wonderful for pulling weeds and gripping onto tool handles.”

40 A Card Game That Helps Get The Party Started Tipsy Chicken Drinking Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re throwing a party or having a casual night at home with friends, this card game can help get the fun started. The rules are simple: Players take turns drawing a DARE card out of the deck. Completing the dare scores you one point — but if you choose to ignore the card, you’ll have to draw a CHICKEN card and complete the punishment written on it before moving to the next player. Drink responsibly.

41 The Spatula That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Out Of Jars OTOTO Splatypus Jar Spatula Amazon $17 Don’t throw out your containers while there’s still product stuck on the inside. Instead, use this scraper to wipe the walls clean. Not only can it help you save money over time, but its flexible head also contours along the container walls so that you easily grab every last drop.

42 A Fork That Attaches To Your Condiment Jars Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork Amazon $19 See On Amazon Wrap this fork around a pickle jar, and you won’t have to get your fingers wet with juice whenever you’re in the mood for a quick snack. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the caddy helps keep your fridge clean from any drips.