These Things Under $30 On Amazon For Pets Are Legitimately Amazing

It’s no secret that being a pet parent takes a lot of hard work, but the unconditional love we have for our furry BFF makes it all worth it.

Thankfully, there are also a ton of amazing products on the market that make being a pet owner much easier — and, many of them are under $30. From supplements that improve your dog’s health and hygiene to unique toys that will put the biggest smile on their face, this curated list is packed with cheap and useful items you’ll wonder how you got by without.

1 This Genius Pet Hair Remover That Has Over 105,000 5-Star Reviews ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $26 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this reusable pet hair remover that gets rid of fur in just seconds. The ChomChom roller works against any surface including clothing, furniture, and flooring. Instead of using an adhesive, this compact gadget traps the hair by sliding it back and forth.

2 This Deshedding Tool That Will Save You Visits To The Groomer Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon Scoring an impressive 4.6-star average on Amazon, this de-shedding tool is a game-changer for grooming your pet from home. One side features a nine-tooth comb that’s designed for de-matting, while the opposite side works to thin and de-shed the fur. The non-slip rubber handle gives you a comfortable grip that makes it easy to hold. “I have spent years trying to find a brush my cat tolerates, ranging through styles, bristle types, and many other factors, and this is the brush that gets the most done with the least fuss,” said one reviewer.

3 An Interactive Peek-A-Boo Toy To Help Your Cat Exercise Allstar Innovations Pop N’ Play Interactive Motion Cat Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a fun way to get your cat to exercise, this interactive motion toy is the perfect solution. The dome shape design features a hidden mouse that will stimulate your cat and keep them busy for hours. It has an automatic on-and-off button and features a non-slip base that secures to any type of surface.

4 This Grooming Kit That Works Great For Thick Coats Sminiker Professional Rechargeable Pet Clippers $23 See On Amazon This heavy-duty grooming kit includes everything you need to gently groom your pup. The cordless dog clippers are made with a blade that’s even safe for beginners to use. The kit also comes with accessories such as flat scissors, a nail file, and limiting combs. Aside from dogs, this set is also great for other pets, from cats to horses. Each charge lasts for about 70 minutes — which is more than enough time for a grooming session.

5 These Best-Selling Probiotics To Support Digestion & Gut Health Pet Honesty Digestive Probiotics Max Strength Amazon $27 See On Amazon These best-selling probiotics work wonders for supporting your pet’s digestion and gut health. They’re formulated with all-natural ingredients including essential vitamins, catnip, and chicory root which is packed with fiber. They have over 8,000 five-star reviews with many reviewers saying their dogs and cats happily view these probiotics as treats. Choose from all different flavors such as duck, chicken, pumpkin, and more.

6 This Highly-Rated Car Seat Cover That Customers Call “Life Changing” Active Pets Car Seat Cover Amazon $30 See On Amazon This top-rated car seat cover makes protecting the interior of your car super easy. It comes in six different colors and two sizes that are a universal fit for most vehicles. The durable material is crafted from a waterproof fabric that is super easy to clean and secures in place.

7 This Squeaky Dog Toy That Comes In So Many Dog-Friendly Scents Playology Squeaky Dog Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon This squeaky dog toy will keep your dog entertained for hours thanks to its captivating scent. With so many different flavors to choose from, like chicken, beef, peanut butter, and cheese, it will be hard to pick just one. But aside from attracting your pup, it’s also great to use outside. Since it’s designed to float, it’s perfect to throw in your yard or in the pool.

8 This Innovative Bath Brush That Makes Washing Your Dog So Much Easier Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re washing your dog indoors or outdoors, this bath brush will be able to handle it. Since comes with a shower and garden hose adapter, you can conveniently wash your dog anywhere you want. Made from silicone, its design uses gentle bristles to give your pup a deep scrub and features an adjustable grip for your hand.

9 These Allergy Chews That Soothe Itchiness & Skin Allergies Well Loved Dog Allergy Chews Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your dog suffers from allergies or itchy skin, try these allergy chews that are made with holistic ingredients. Formulated with fish oil, grape seed extract, and turmeric, these chews not only help with itch relief but also works to boost your dog’s immune system. One five-star reviewer wrote, “This helped my pup with an unknown allergy that was causing a pink tint to his skin. After using these chews the pinkness was gone and he is more energetic.”

10 This Harness Leash For Your Cat That Comes In Bright Colors For Night Walks rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you need a safe way to bring your cat around, this harness leash makes it easy to walk with your pet without having to worry. The adjustable harness measures 13.5 to 16 inches at the chest, while the neck opening is up to 11 inches wide. It’s crafted from durable nylon that your cat won’t be able to chew through. Plus, it comes in an array of bright colors, making it a great choice for nighttime walks.

11 A Best-Selling Fountain Water Dispenser To Keep Your Pet Hydrated Fountain Water Dispenser with Smart Pump Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed for cats or small to medium dogs, this fountain water dispenser stores 2.8 liters of water, which is plenty for keeping your pet hydrated. It features an LED light that lets you know how much your pet is drinking and when you need to refill it. The best part? There’s a built-in filtration system that gets rid of toxins and keeps the water fresh.

12 This Heating Pad That Pet Owners Say Their Cats Are “Obsessed With” Furhaven Self-Warming Heating Pad Amazon $11 See On Amazon With over 24,000 five-star reviews, pet owners and their cats cannot get enough of this self-warming heated pad that comes in 31 colors. It’s crafted from a super plush quilted material that is incredibly soft. One five-star reviewer wrote, “My cat is obsessed! This mat has become my cat’s favorite spot in the house. In fact, he only leaves it to potty or eats, and no longer insists on laying in my lap or on my keyboard while I try to work...” Plus, it’s also machine washable which is a must considering how much your pet will be using it.

13 This Motion-Activated Ball Toy That Has 2 Different Modes PetDroid Automatic Motion-Activated Dog Ball Toy Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ball dog toy features two modes — running mode and bounce mode. Both settings will keep your dog totally entertained for hours. It has built-in colorful LED lights and a motion sensor that will automatically move or bounce when your dog touches the ball. While the toy is made from a strong material, the brand does not recommend it for aggressive chewers.

14 This Snuffle Mat For Your Pup That Relieves Stress TOMAHAUK Snuffle Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon This snuffle mat is a great way to reduce stress and refrain your dog from eating fast and getting indigestion. Just simply hide your pup’s favorite food amongst the soft cloth fabric, and let him spend time foraging for it. Bonus: It comes with a free frisbee for some fun play after mealtime.

15 This Litter Scooper That Makes Cleaning Your Cat’s Litter Box A Breeze iPrimio Cat Litter Scooper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Over 30,000 shoppers love this cat litter scooper and sifter for its ergonomic handle that makes for a comfortable grip. Designed by cat lovers, the deep shovel is made from non-stick aluminum. The handle also has a hole so you can easily store it by hanging it on a hook. “This is the first scoop I have experienced that feels good in my hand and does a good job. It is lightweight, sturdy, and just the right size and shape. The rounded corners are a plus and it is easy to clean,” one pet owner raved.

16 A Sling Carrier To Transport Your Pet Around With Hands-Free Access iPrimio Dog and Cat Sling Carrier Amazon $26 See On Amazon This dog and cat sling carrier is crafted from a breathable cotton fabric that is also reversible so you can choose from a solid color or a fun polka-dot print. After bonding with your pet, these sling carriers can be thrown right in the wash. If you’re looking for a hands-free way to bring your small BFF around, thousands of customers say this sling is the best option.

17 An Inexpensive Ear Cleaner To Help Reduce Odor & Itching PetHonesty OTIC Pet Ear Cleaner & Ear Health Support Amazon $17 See On Amazon Taking care of your pet’s hygiene is crucial and this ear cleaner is a must for helping with your dog’s ear health. It’s packed with powerful ingredients such as salicylic acid and benzoic acid that work to reduce odor and eliminate itchiness and inflammation. It’s great to tackle wax build-up or to use after your dog has been out swimming.

18 The LED Dog Collar That Lights Up For Safer Night Walks Blazin LED Light Up Dog Collar Amazon $22 See On Amazon This LED light-up dog collar is genius for nighttime walks and playing outside once the sun goes down. It comes in 10 bright colors that make it easy for you to watch your pup in the dark within 350 yards. You can set it to one of three modes: on, strobe, and blink. The rechargeable collar lasts for up to eight hours before needing a recharge.

19 This Nail Grinder For Grooming Your Pup’s Claws Hertzko Electric Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $17 See On Amazon This electric dog nail clipper is the most efficient way to cut your pet’s claws at home. The nail grinder is quiet enough to not spook your pet and features two different speed settings. If you’re nervous about nails, consider the grinder a safer alternative to a traditional clipper. The battery lasts just over two hours and it comes with a USB so you can easily recharge it as needed.

20 A Pack Of Adhesive Scratch Guards To Protect Your Furniture Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed to protect your sofa from claws, these scratch shields easily stick to your furniture with self-adhesive backing. With over 8,000 five-star reviews, this popular pack comes with six sheets of durable plastic that are totally flexible in case you need to cut it down for size. Each sheet measures 17 by 12 inches.

21 This Pooper Scooper That Makes Picking Up After Your Pet So Easy Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Picking up after our pet is no easy feat, but this pooper scooper makes it so convenient — and, dare I say, slightly more fun. The handle extends up to 36 inches so you don’t have to worry about bending down, and the 9-inch tray is big enough to scoop everything up in one sweep. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, plenty of customers have happily changed up the way they handle waste.

22 This Dog Water Bottle That Has A Built-In Food Container AVELORA Portable pet Water Bottle with Food Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon This on-the-go water bottle for your dog is a game-changer for traveling or long walks. The compact design stores up to 10 ounces of water and comes with a built-in food container to securely hold your pup's favorite treats. Plus, you can easily throw it in the dishwasher for quick reuse.

23 These Self-Grooming Cat Combs That Are Super Gentle yuntop Cat Self-Groomers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of self-grooming cat combs comes highly recommended by thousands of pet owners and is a top-rated pick on Amazon. The bristles are designed from super soft plastic to help remove loose furs or scratch your cat’s pesky itch. They’re also easy to install — all you have to do is use the adhesive strip to mount it onto the corner of any wall or doorway.

24 A Car Harness To Keep Your Pet Safe During Long Road Trips Active Pets Dog Car Harness (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This car harness comes in an array of different colors and works for both cats and dogs. The belt is made from an incredibly strong and sturdy material that your pet won’t be able to chew through, and the stainless steel buckle easily clips onto the seatbelt for a secure fit. “This kept my large dog from trying to sit in my lap, and I didn't have to worry about her safety,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

25 These Cheese Dog Chews Made With Natural Ingredients Mighty Paw Yak Cheese Dog Chews Amazon $26 See On Amazon With so many dog treats on the market, it’s crucial to make sure you’re giving your pet the safest option, and these yak cheese chews are the best of the best. Formulated with only three ingredients (milk, yak, and lime), these treats are 100% natural. Plus, the tough consistency is a plus for a long-lasting treat that’s great for aggressive chewers.

26 This Pet Odor Eliminator That Leaves Behind A Pleasant Citrus Scent ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Strong smells and accidents are inevitable when it comes to our pets, but this odor-eliminator spray makes them go away instantly. Formulated with a fresh citrus scent and powerful ingredients, this spray is suited for a wide range of surfaces including carpet, fabric, wood, and concrete. Over 68,000 Amazon customers have given it their highest praise.

27 This Pet Hammock Bed That’s Great To Use Indoors & Outdoors JUNSPOW Free-Standing Cat Hammock Amazon $29 See On Amazon If your pet loves sleeping with you, treat them to this hammock bed, which encourages them to sleep on their own (but still close by). It’s made for indoor and outdoor use and is crafted from a breathable material that’ll ensure that every nap is a cozy one. Based on its elevation, reviewers have noted that they love this for keeping their furry BFF off of dirty floors.

28 A Stuffing-Free Crinkle Dog Toy Designed For Pets Of Every Size Best Pet Supplies Crinkle Dog Toy Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your dog the gift of this durable duck-shaped toy that has a 4.5-star rating and thousands of positive reviews. The noise that comes from the crinkle keeps your pet engaged and active, and it’s designed without the stuffings you won’t have to worry about the mess that comes with destructive chewing.

29 This Plush Dog Bed That Is Ultra Soft & Easy To Wash Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $28 See On Amazon It doesn’t get cozier than this plush calming bed your dog will be totally obsessed with. “My dog is so obsessed he drags it over to the couch so he can sit on the couch with us — but on his bed,” one reviewer raved. It’s crafted from an incredibly soft material that has an ergonomic design that provides nothing but ultimate comfort. The sizes range from 30 to 36 inches which works for most breeds.

30 This Scratching Post To Keep Your Cat Off Of Your Furniture PAWZ Road Cat Scratching Post Amazon $28 See On Amazon Dubbed a top choice on Amazon, this adorable cat-scratching post is covered in a soft carpet material that will help refrain your cat from clawing walls and furniture. It’s available in two heights — 23 and 27 inches — and features a unique desert cactus design. According to reviewers, assembly takes under five minutes.

31 This Pack Of Ultra-Cute Bandanas That Will Keep Your Pup In Style Remifa Dog Bandanas (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in a pack of six, these dog bandanas are an adorable accessory to keep your pup in style. Each bandana is 18 by 18 inches and is crafted from super soft breathable cotton material. The assortment of plaid and stripe prints is timeless and totally classic.

32 This Best-Selling Cat Collar Designed For Apple Air Tag Dgerp Airtag Cat Collar Breakaway Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep track of your cat with this unique collar that has a designated slot for Apple Air Tags. Not only does this collar feature a strong breakaway buckle, but it’s also designed with a reflective strip for high visibility during nighttime walks. Choose from a wide range of colorful hues like pink, green, and blue.

33 These Healthy & Flavorful Dog Biscuits That Help Other Pups In Need Crafted by Humans Loved by Dogs Portland Pet Food Amazon $10 See On Amazon From pumpkin to apple and gingerbread, these dog biscuits are made from grain and gluten-free natural ingredients. The high-quality treats are a must for any pup who has a sensitive stomach or food allergy. The best part? A percentage of each purchase is donated to local animal shelters to help pups in need.

34 A Best-Selling Dog Harness Designed For Larger Breeds Rabbitgoo Dog Harness Amazon $21 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this best-selling dog harness? For starters, the ultra-padded vest is super comfortable and won’t pull on your dog. Next, it features a bright reflective strip on the front, making it super safe for walks after dark. Last but not least, the neck opening and harness straps are adjustable to secure the perfect fit. Over 110,000 customers have given it a five-star rating.