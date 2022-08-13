These Weird But Genius Things Are So Popular, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

You know something is good when it keeps selling out on Amazon. It feels like Amazon should magically have an endless supply of every product offered, but then there are those weird but genius things that are so popular, even Amazon can’t keep them in stock. Lucky for you, we’ve created a list of 40 of those items so you can snag them before anyone else does.

What are our faves, you ask? We love this sleek can cooler that keeps your beverage chilled for longer and these 3D skull ice molds that’ll turn any drink into a party drink. And if you haven’t jumped on the satin pillowcase bandwagon yet, what are you waiting for? This pillowcase has tens of thousands of positive reviews which is probably why it keeps selling out. Grab it in one of the 24 colors available and you’ll be amazed at how silky soft your hair and skin will be in the morning. This thing takes the phrase “beauty sleep” literally.

But enough chatting, check out our list and head over to Amazon before these genius products sell out!

1 A 3D Skull Ice Mold Tray That Melt Slower To Prevent Watered Down Drinks Shaped 3D Skull Ice Mold Tray Amazon $7 See On Amazon It doesn’t have to be Halloween for you to enjoy a spooky-themed drink using this skull ice mold tray. The gray mold is made from durable silicone and is super easy to use — just fill it up halfway with water (or other liquid of choice!) and cover it with the top mold, then place it in the freezer. Not only will the skull ice cubes add a fun element to your drinks, but they also melt slower, preventing watered-down beverages.

2 This Lightweight Backpack That Converts Into A Small Pouch Bago 25L Packable Lightweight Backpack Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a backpack that’s lightweight, waterproof, and can fold down into a pouch for storage and travel, look no further. This ultra-light backpack is all those things and more. It has a large main compartment and multiple smaller ones, including two water bottle pockets. The backpack is available in nine colors, is under $25, and has more than 2,000 five-star reviews so you may want to snag it while it’s in stock.

3 A Snap-On Strainer You Can Attach To Any Pot For Easy Draining Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Forget the hassle of trying to handle a strainer in one hand and a giant pot of boiling pasta water in the other and get this genius snap-on pot strainer for easy draining. The silicone strainer has two clips that can be attached to any sized pot and has a handy spout for quick and mess-free water draining. It’s small, so it doesn’t take up much room in a drawer, and comes in five colors so you can choose what fits with your kitchen’s color scheme.

4 This Can Cooler That’ll Keep Your Drink Colder For Longer COLDEST Standard Can Cooler Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your beverage of choice perfectly chilled with this sleek can cooler that maintains a cold temperature for longer. The cooler is made from triple-insulated steel for maximum coldness and can fit a standard 12oz can. It has a non-slip base and its clever design prevents condensation from forming so you never need a coaster. The cooler also has a quicker reload time than others do, ensuring that it traps less heat as you insert a new can so your drink stays nice and cold.

5 These Microfiber Towels That Are Lightweight And Quick-Drying OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Piece) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get a set of these 100% microfiber towels that are lightweight, quick-drying, and super absorbent. The set is perfect for working out as the towels block odors and are able to absorb up to four times their weight. The moisture-wicking material is soft and comfortable on the skin, and a handy mesh carrying bag is included so you can easily take the towels with you to the gym or park for your workout.

6 A Sleek Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Has a Faster Steep Time Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make a delicious cold brew at home using this sleek stainless steel cold brew coffee maker that delivers a perfectly smooth cup every time. The coffee maker has a large, 34-ounce capacity which means it can make four 8-ounce cups, and features a laser-cut filter that allows for water flow while keeping grounds out. Unlike many others, it has a dual-layered airtight silicone seal and convenient measurement labels so there’s no guesswork when it comes to how much water is needed. After a couple of uses, this $25 tool will pay for itself.

7 An Instant Read Thermometer So You Never Risk Serving Half-Raw Chicken Kizen Instapen Pro Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you don’t already have a meat thermometer, this instant-read one is an absolute must-have. Whether it’s grilling season or you’re cooking a weeknight chicken dinner, it’ll quickly become one of your most used kitchen tools. It gives an accurate temperature reading within three seconds and has multiple customizable settings, including an LED light for evening cooking outside. For storage, simply hang it up using the large hanging hole, stick it on the fridge using its strong magnet, or place it in a drawer.

8 This Magnetic Mesh Screen Door To Keep The Fresh Air In And The Pesky Bugs Out Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Enjoy a fresh breeze coming in through open doors without inviting all those pesky bugs in by installing this magnetic screen door. It’s made from heavy mesh and has 26 magnets down the middle seam for hands-free opening and closing. You can easily install this weatherproof screen with the provided black metal thumbtacks and hook and loop tape and then keep it up year-round for convenience and protection from bugs, mosquitos, and other pests.

9 A Handy Breakfast Sandwich Maker That’ll Save You Time And Money In The Long Run Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make a better-than-fast-food breakfast sandwich using this genius little sandwich maker that has garnered more than 21,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon shoppers. Add your bread into the bottom compartment and top it with meat, cheese, and any other desired toppings. Then, crack an egg into the second compartment and top it with the other bread half, and voila — a delicious breakfast sandwich within minutes.

10 This Fogless Shower Mirror With A Built-In Razor Hook HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hang this fogless mirror in your shower and save time in the mornings. It has a strong built-in suction cup for easy installation, a 360-degree swivel capacity, and a built-in razor hook to make shaving a breeze every morning. The mirror has a six-inch diameter and can be attached to tile, glass, marble, porcelain, and more.

11 A Silicone Baking Mat For Quick And Easy Cleanup Kitzini Silicone Baking Mat Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Every avid baker needs one of these silicone baking mats — it ensures even heat distribution, lasts for up to 3,000 bakes and it’s a great way to replace one-use parchment paper or foil, or to avoid scrubbing a dirty pan. The mats can withstand heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Another great benefit is that you don’t need to coat them with butter or oil before baking as the non-stick bake doesn’t require any extra fat.

12 A Lid Light To Turn Your Cooler Into A Mini Fridge Coghlan's Inside Cooler Lid Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Light up your cooler at night with this cooler lid light that turns on when you open the cooler and turns back off when you shut the lid. It has an automatic 20-second shut-off function and is compact enough so it doesn’t take up space inside the cooler. It’s incredibly versatile and could be used in plenty of other storage containers such as a toolbox, a toy chest, or a tackle box. Just use the provided adhesive tape to attach it in place and you’re good to go.

13 This Salad Spinner That’ll Cut Prep Time In Half K BASIX Large Salad Spinner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Save yourself time in the kitchen and get dinner on the table faster using this large salad spinner that can hold up to six salad servings. The spinner has a built-in drainage system to remove excess water, a rotary handle that makes it easy to spin, and two lid locks that keep it securely closed. It also doubles as a storage container after you’ve washed and spun the lettuce. What’s better than one product with multiple functions? Win-win.

14 A Silicone Utensil Holder With A Drip Pad To Keep Your Countertop Neat Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your cooking utensils on hand and your countertop clean with this double-duty silicone utensil rest. It has four slots that can hold various types of utensils and a non-slip bottom that prevents it from sliding. Instead of grease and juices dripping onto your countertop, the raised drip tray catches it all and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. The heat-resistant holder is available in two sizes and 30 colors.

15 These Swedish Dish Cloths To Replace Single-Use Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These Swedish dishcloths are a great alternative if you’re looking for ways to replace single-use cleaning products. They are super absorbent and can hold up to 20 times their weight in water and are suitable for many different surfaces, including glass, wood, stainless steel, marble, and tile. The best part is that they are machine washable and can be reused up to 100 times, which translates to each Swedish dishcloth saving you around $100 a year in what would have been 15 rolls of paper towels.

16 A Neck Light So You Can Easily Read In The Dark Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get this LED neck reading light for those late nights when you keep telling yourself “just one more chapter” on repeat. The light has three modes — yellow, warm white, and cool white— and six brightness levels. It’s flexible for ultimate comfort and precise light direction. It’s rechargeable, so you don’t need to worry that it’ll turn off while you’re reading — especially since it can hold a 12-hour charge when it’s in the precise working mode and an 80-hour charge when set to the general reading mode.

17 This Garlic Press That Also Comes With A Genius Garlic Peeler ORBLUE Garlic Press Stainless Steel Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re tired of trying to peel and finely mince garlic cloves only for the odor to linger on your hands, get this stainless steel garlic press that comes with a genius peeler. First, peel the cloves by simply placing them inside the black cylinder, roll it back and forth a couple of times, and boom — your cloves will come out peeled. Then, place the peeled cloves inside the press, push down and they’ll be perfectly minced, ready to hit a sizzling pan.

18 A Fresh Fruit And Vegetable Keeper That’ll Extend The Life Of Your Produce Progressive Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Keeper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep those fresh farmer’s market strawberries and peaches fresher for longer by placing them inside this clever storage container that helps extend the life of produce. The container has an adjustable vent that allows for airflow while the water reservoir supplies it with moisture. Don’t worry if you don’t know how much ventilation green beans or grapes need — the label on the container tells you exactly where to turn the air dial for each type of produce.

19 These LED Lights For A Cool Backlighting Effect Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $12 See On Amazon Attach these LED light strips to the back of your TV for a cool backlighting effect that makes for a better viewing experience. It creates more contrast, makes colors richer, and reduces eye strain, all while allowing you to adjust the brightness level. The lights are USB powered and come in strips with strong adhesive tape that helps to ensure they always stay in place.

20 A Fruit Infuser Water Bottle To Make Staying Hydrated A Lot Tastier Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Staying hydrated is essential year-round. But if you’re not a big water drinker, it can be a challenge. This fruit infuser water bottle has a core that you can fill with fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs that’ll take regular ol’ water and turn it into a delicious beverage you can sip on all day. The bottle itself is super practical too, as it has a leakproof locking lid, a shatterproof exterior, and a non-slip carry grip. That gallon a day is about to get so much easier. And tastier.

21 A Leakproof Trash Can For Your Car To Get Rid Of Those Backseat Messes Once And For All Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $20 See On Amazon This car trash can may just be the best invention ever — can you even imagine a road trip that doesn’t end with a backseat covered with candy wrappers, empty juice boxes, and half-eaten bags of chips? The trash can seals in odors, can be attached or sit anywhere inside the car, and comes with 20 trash bags. The collapsible design means it’s easy to store, and it also has two mesh side pockets for additional storage. Anyone with a road trip in the near future needs one of these immediately.

22 This Color Changing Light Bulb With 16 Color Choices Kobra LED Color Changing Light Bulb Amazon $17 See On Amazon This one LED lightbulb gives you 16 color choices and comes with a remote so you can adjust not just the color, but the brightness. You can even switch from a flash or strobe mode to a smooth or fade mode. The bulb fits into any standard screw base and you can turn it on and off with a light switch like you would any other light bulb. Create ambient mood lighting or get the party going with this shopper favorite that has over 4,800 five-star reviews.

23 A Digital Kitchen Scale For Ultimate Precision Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can afford a little improvisation when you’re cooking, but baking requires precision, and if you want ultimate precision, you need a digital kitchen scale like this one. Cup measurements are great, but the pros (and we’ll trust them) say weighing your ingredients delivers much more precise measurements. The scale has a non-slip base for security and is easy to wipe clean. It also allows you to switch from pounds and ounces to grams and milliliters so you don’t need to calculate any conversions and risk ruining your baked masterpiece.

24 This Dish Brush And Soap Holder To Make Dishwashing Easier Full Circle Ceramic Soap Dispenser & Bamboo Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make dishwashing easier by using this bamboo brush and ceramic soap dispenser that’ll also look nice sitting by your sink. It’s a great alternative to disposable sponges and has a spring on the bottom that helps create extra suds. The company that makes this set works to recover and recycle the same amount of plastic that they use in their products to reduce the amount of plastic that would otherwise go into the ocean, which is another reason to check it out.

25 A Stylish Salt And Pepper Shaker Set With Three Adjustable Pour Settings HOME EC Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon This stylish salt and pepper shaker set features a glass and matte black stainless steel exterior and three adjustable pour settings for easy seasoning. The shakers come with a silicone funnel to make refilling easy, and the glass shows you when they’re running on empty, so you’ll never run out of salt midway through cooking. They can hold half a cup each and besides being a practical kitchen addition, they would make a great gift and look nice on your dining table.

26 A Body Vase That Looks Like A Way More Expensive Boutique Find BASE ROOTS Body Vase Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a touch of style and cheeky whimsy to your home with this $16 body vase that has an artisanal quality at such a budget price. Use it to hold fresh cut or dried flowers, makeup brushes, or as a planter for succulents and other small plants. It has a 4.9-star overall rating from more than 1,600 reviewers who say it’s a great conversation starter that they’ve gotten so many compliments on.

27 This Satin Pillow Case That Protects Your Hair And Skin As You Sleep ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only is this satin pillowcase incredibly soft and luxurious, but it also protects your hair and skin while you sleep. Unlike pillowcases made from cotton or microfiber that may snag or tangle your hair and crease your face, the smooth satin texture prevents that from happening. Made from 100% polyester, it’ll keep you cool in the summer but warm in the winter, and it has a zipper closure so your pillow doesn’t slip out. The pillowcase is available in three sizes and 24 colors.

28 This Night Light For A Rustic Farmhouse Vibe GE LED Vintage Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add this vintage-style night light for some extra light and a touch of farmhouse charm. This incredibly popular plug-in light has a 4.7-star overall rating from more than 9,800 Amazon shoppers who say it looks great, is well made, and gives off the perfect amount of light. Its light sensor automatically turns it on at dusk and then off at dawn. The warm white light adds a cozy feel as evening sets in, and the night light is perfect to use in a hallway, bathroom, or kitchen.

29 A Three-Tiered Bamboo Shelf For Additional Countertop Storage Bamboo Spice Rack Storage Shelves Amazon $31 See On Amazon Place this three-tiered bamboo storage shelf on your countertop or in your pantry for additional storage that doesn’t take up a ton of space. The wood surface is waterproof and easy to clean, and will add a touch of warmth anywhere you place it. Use it to hold spices, turn it into a coffee station, or even fill it with skincare products in your bathroom. This shelf is as versatile as it is practical and affordable.

30 An Acrylic Organizer To Keep Your Favorite Makeup Palettes Organized Acrylic Makeup Palette Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your favorite makeup palettes neatly organized and prevent your favorite eyeshadows from getting damaged by storing them in this stylish acrylic organizer. It has removable dividers so you can customize it to fit different sized palettes and the thick acrylic construction is shatterproof for ultimate sturdiness. Place the organizer on your vanity or inside a drawer for convenient storage, or stand the organizer upright and use it as a shelf.

31 This Heavy Duty Rug Gripper Tape To Hold Corners In Place All Surface Rug Gripper Tape Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use this heavy-duty rug gripper tape to hold rug corners in place and keep them from turning into a safety hazard as they curl up. It is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and can be used on area rugs, door and car mats, carpet treads, and even dog bowls. It has strong adhesion that works on carpet, wood, tile, concrete, and multiple other surfaces without leaving any residue.

32 These Felt Protectors To Safely Stack And Store Pots And Pans BOYAN Pots and Pans Protectors Amazon $13 See On Amazon Protect pots, pans, and bowls with these felt protectors that can be cut down to size according to your needs. The set includes 12 protectors in three different sizes that have a non-slip surface to keep glass bowls from slipping, chipping, and shattering, and pots and pans from getting scratched and damaged. Stacking and nesting can save space in your kitchen, and these felt protectors give an added degree of protection.

33 An Onion Saver That Keeps It Fresher For Longer And Traps Odors Hutzler Classic Onion Saver Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this classic onion saver to keep sliced onions fresher for longer and prevent your entire fridge from that unpleasant lingering odor. It’s a good way to minimize food waste as the container keeps sliced and diced onions crisp and fresh. It’s also easy to spot in the fridge, and a fun way to serve onions at a picnic or bbq.

34 A Cute Kids’ Desk Lamp With A Dimmer And Pencil Holder iEGrow Kids Desk Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add this cute plant-shaped lamp to your kids’ desk for an adorable accessory and extra light source that also doubles as a pencil holder. The lamp has a three-level dimmer and a touch-sensitive switch for easy operation. It also has an up and down 360-degree adjustment so your kids can point it in their preferred direction. To fully charge the lamp, just plug it in with a USB cord for three hours. The lamp is available in light and dark green as well as purple.

35 This Facial Ice Roller That Helps Reduce Puffiness And Swelling Beauty by Earth Ice Roller for Face Amazon $16 See On Amazon Enjoy an at-home facial using this ice roller that’s designed to reduce puffiness, shrink pores, and tighten skin by promoting blood circulation. Store the roller in the freezer, then roll it on your face in an upward and outward motion for best results. You can also use it on your neck to help relieve pain and stiffness, on your legs to improve lymphatic drainage, and on your arms to tighten skin.

36 A Cat Hand Towel That Every Cat Lover Needs In Their Bathroom AGRIMONY Cat Hand Towels Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these cat hand towels beyond adorable, but they’re also incredibly soft and highly absorbent. The cat’s head is reinforced so it stays upright as it hangs, doubling as decor. The towel is available in 18 different styles so you can pick the one that best matches your feline BFF. If you have multiple cats, you can represent them with multiple towels. It would make a great gift for any cat lover, or a conversation starter for your own bathroom.

37 A Five-Herb Seed Pack So You Can Start Your Very Own Herb Garden HOME GROWN 5 Herb Seed Variety Pack Amazon $11 See On Amazon Season your cooking with herbs from your very own herb garden thanks to this five-herb seed pack that includes basil, cilantro, lavender, parsley, and thyme seeds. The beginner-friendly pack comes with a digital grow guide to help you get started and cute plant markers to keep your garden organized. The pack includes more than 2,000 non-GMO, high-germination seeds and has garnered over 5,500 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they’ve gotten great results with it.

38 This Glass Teapot That’s A Best Seller On Amazon Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot Amazon $17 See On Amazon Making tea can be a relaxing ritual in your day, either in the morning or at night. Why not enhance the experience even more with a glass teapot that’s both stovetop, microwave, and even dishwasher-safe? Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this gorgeous teapot can brew up to five cups at a time. It also comes with two jasmine-infused tea flowers.

39 This Five-Tier Metal Hanger That’ll Help You Gain 70% More Space ZOBER Space Saving 5 Tier Metal Skirt Hanger (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Maximize your closet space using this five-tier metal hanger for skirts or pants that’ll give you 70% more storage space. The stackable hangers are compact and have rubber-covered grips that are strong but won’t damage your garments. They also have a 360-degree swivel so you can easily access everything you need. They come highly recommended by thousands of Amazon customers who say they’re well made and great for wrinkle-free storage.