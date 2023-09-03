These Weird Things Under $25 On Amazon Are So Damn Clever

When it comes to shopping, it’s easy to believe that expensive means high quality. I’m here to counter that notion with this collection of hidden gems that can actually make a huge impact on your day-to-day — and none of them are above $25. These products are so damn clever, you just may wonder where they’ve been your whole life. It’s the little game-changers: a portable hair tie holder to keep them close, an organizer for your rogue food container lids, and shatter-proof tumblers in the shape of stemmed wine glasses.

These are queued up to help solve problems you never even knew you had. If you’re ready for some seriously clever, life-changing things, then keep scrolling for a list of 50 products — all under $25. And with Amazon, they’ll arrive on your doorstep in a flash.

1 A Silicone Garlic Peeler That Helps Keep Your Fingers Clean OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler Amazon $7 See on Amazon Garlic is an essential part of so many recipes, but it seems like there’s no way to peel it without your fingers absorbing the smell. This dishwasher-safe silicone garlic peeler allows you to easily peel cloves without having to touch them. Just pop in a few cloves, press down, and roll. The cloves (and your hands) come out squeaky clean while the peels stay behind.

2 Some Light-Blocking Stickers To Encourage A Good Night’s Sleep Birllaid Light Blocking Stickers Amazon $6 See on Amazon If you’re bothered by distracting LED lights emitting from your electronic devices, take care of it with this clever set of light-blocking stickers. The set includes 120 pre-cut stickers of varying sizes and shapes. These also work great to block cameras on computers, phones, and more.

3 A Magnetic Soap Holder That Frees Up Space & Keeps Things Tidy Beauty and the Bees Magnetic Soap Holder Amazon $12 See on Amazon To prevent soggy soap from making a mess on your bathtub or kitchen sink ledge, use this magnetic soap holder. A peel-and-stick panel adheres the holder to the surface of your choice, and a metal cap clips onto the soap to magnetize it to the holder. This holder also helps keep your soap dry so it can last longer.

4 Some Multi-Blade Scissors To Make Quick Work Of Herbs & Leafy Greens Jenaluca Herb Scissors Amazon $16 See on Amazon Rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe, these herb scissors allow you to cut up everything from parsley to kale with precise, chef-level results. With five razor sharp stainless steel blades, you can easily cut herbs and greens without bruising or tearing them in the process. It comes with a cover to keep blades safe and in tip-top shape.

5 An Avocado Hugger To Help Keep Them Fresh For Longer Food Huggers Avocado Huggers Amazon $10.95 See on Amazon There’s nothing worse than throwing away half of an avocado because it spoiled before you could use it. Now, you don’t have to. This avocado hugger creates an airtight seal to help keep the goods fresher for longer, with or without the pit. Made from BPA-free food-grade silicone, this set includes two sizes and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

6 These Silicone Food Savers To Simply Store Your Leftovers Food Huggers Silicone Food Savers (Set of 5) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Instead of using bulky plastic containers or single-use baggies or wraps, try these silicone food savers that stretch over everything from half a zucchini to a can of beans. They’re made from food-grade silicone that hugs produce to create an airtight seal, which helps keep fruits and veggies from spoiling. This set contains five covers of varying sizes to fit your leftovers perfectly.

7 This Nail Polish Holder That Helps Prevent Spills tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Amazon $10 See on Amazon This nail polish holder helps you achieve a salon-worthy manicure without needing to finagle the bottle with wet nails. It slides onto two fingers just like a double-finger ring and is made of silicone that’s open at the bottom so it can widen to fit. It holds the polish bottle upright while allowing for easy access, and it can fit any size polish bottle.

8 These Towel Scrunchies That Help Your Hair Dry Faster Kitsch Towel Scrunchie (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Whether you’re stepping out of the shower or drying off after a dip in the pool or ocean, these towel scrunchies make a great alternative to wrapping wet hair in a towel. The oversize design is made from highly absorbent microfiber, which can help cut dry time and be gentler on your hair.

9 A Heatless Curling Set To Minimize Heat Damage Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set Amazon $14 See on Amazon If you’ve been eager to try the heatless curl hack that’s trending on TikTok, this is your sign. This satin heatless curling set includes a rod to wrap your hair around and two matching scrunchies to secure it in place. Comfortable enough to sleep in, this set allows you to create stunning curls without requiring any damaging heat.

10 An Over-The-Door Closet Rod For 3 More Feet Of Storage Over-The-Door Closet Valet Amazon $16 See on Amazon Able to hold up to 35 pounds, this over-the-door clothing rack adds up to three extra feet of storage without taking up extra space. It’s expandable and can be configured into three different sizes depending on your needs. The low-profile hooks ensure that your door still closes and doesn’t require any tools for installation.

11 A Portable Holder To Organize Your Hair Ties Hair Tie Hub Portable Hair Tie Holder Amazon $9 See on Amazon If, like me, you can’t seem to keep track of your hair ties, then you need this portable hair tie holder that keeps them handy and organized. Able to hold up to three hair ties, this holder folds up neatly for compact storage. Clip it onto your keys or bag, or just keep it in your desk drawer at home for easy access. This set comes with three hair ties, too.

12 A Geode-Smashing Kit That’s Fun & Educational National Geographic Geodes Kit Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a fun, educational, screen-less activity for your kids (or yourself, let’s be real), then you’ll love this geodes science kit from National Geographic. The kit includes goggles, a magnifying glass, a booklet, and the option of anywhere from four to 10 volcanic geodes. When the geodes are cracked with a hammer, they open up to reveal beautiful crystals.

13 An Ergonomic Apple Corer To Make Quick Work Of Apple Snacks Zulay Premium Apple Corer Amazon $11 See on Amazon Made from a rust-resistant, durable stainless steel with a serrated edge, this apple corer removes the center of your apple with minimal effort — just press in and pull out. It has an ergonomic handle wrapped in a nonslip material for better grip and can also be used to de-core pears and bell peppers, or can even stuff cupcakes.

14 A Foot Peel Mask That Leaves Your Feet Soft & Smooth DERMORA Foot Peel Mask Amazon $18 See on Amazon Whether you’re trying to soothe cracked heels, combat dry skin, or remove callouses, this foot peel mask is here to help revive and rejuvenate your feet. Thanks to a formula containing fruit extracts and acid, all you have to do is wear these booties for 60 minutes — within two weeks your feet will peel to reveal the super soft and smooth skin beneath.

15 This Wash-Off Face Mask With 95% Snail Mucin Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Treatment Wash-Off Mask Amazon $17 See on Amazon This jelly-like face mask is formulated with 95% snail mucin concentrate, a unique ingredient said to help hydrate and exfoliate the skin while also helping treat blemishes. Packed with botanicals like strawberry and licorice extract — along with hyaluronic acid — this refreshing mask is designed to encourage bright and radiant skin.

16 This Derma Roller That Exfoliates Your Skin With Microneedles Sdara Skincare Mirconeedle Derma Roller Amazon $12 See on Amazon You can now get a microneedling treatment in the comfort of your own home (and for a fraction of the cost) thanks to this affordable skin-care derma roller. Boasting 540 tiny needles, this roller is designed to exfoliate old skin cells to help your serums and moisturizers better penetrate the skin, which is said to promote smoothing and brightness.

17 A Facial Roller To Soothe Tired, Irritated Skin Kitsch Ice Roller, Stainless Steel Facial Roller Amazon $14 See on Amazon Whether you’re trying to soothe irritation, headaches, or sunburns, this facial roller will help you get the job done. Keep it in the fridge for a few minutes (or as long as you’d like) and the stainless steel cylinder will deliver a cooling sensation that promotes blood circulation and can reduce inflammation. No matter how you use it, it feels super relaxing.

18 A Plug-In Fly Trap That Doesn’t Use Harsh Chemicals Safer Home Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $18 See on Amazon Put down the fly swatter and harsh chemicals and opt for this plug-in fly trap instead to catch mosquitoes, moths, and other insects. It emits a UV LED light that attracts bugs while a sticky adhesive panel traps them. When it’s full, toss out the panel and replace it with a new one. Plus, the understated design blends seamlessly into your home’s decor.

19 These Highly Rated Gold Eye Masks To Combat Tired Eyes DERMORA Gold Eye Masks (15-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon With over 21,000 five-star reviews, these best-selling gold eye masks help to de-puff eyes and brighten the undereye area after just 20 minutes. The nourishing formula is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and grape seed extract to help refresh and rejuvenate skin. You can also pop a pair into the fridge to create a more intense cooling sensation.

20 These Handy Labels To Easily Identify Cords Wrap-It Cable Labels (30-Pack) Amazon $16.99 See on Amazon Power strips are essential for plugging in multiple electronics, but it can be hard to determine which cord belongs to which device. To make sure that you’re always unplugging the correct one, use these color-coded cable labels you can write on. They also work great to easily identify cords in storage.

21 A Freezable Lunch Box That Can Keep Your Food Cold For Hours PackIt Freezable Classic Lunch Box Cooler Amazon $20 See on Amazon Keep your lunch cold for hours in this unique freezable lunch box. It has built-in ice packs that don’t take up precious snack space — just pop it in the freezer and pack it up when you’re ready. The roomy design holds plenty of items and has an additional zippered pocket on the outside to store utensils as well as a convenient carrying handle.

22 A Lid Organizer To Tidy Up Your Cabinets YouCopia StoraLid Lid Organizer Amazon $18 See on Amazon Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by your messy Tupperware cabinet. This lid organizer makes finding a top for your container a breeze. It has four slots that can be customized and a pull handle so you can easily take it out to search for what you need. It’s no wonder it’s an Amazon best-seller with over 18,000 five-star ratings.

23 A Compact Sharpener To Help Restore Dull Knives AnySharp Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See on Amazon Chopping up ingredients with dull knives isn’t just annoying, it can also be dangerous because you need to exert more force to cut things. That’s where this knife sharpener comes in. The tungsten blade works to sharpen knives in three to four strokes and there’s a suction cup base for added stability. This is also super compact, making it easy to store.

24 This Critter Catcher That Catches & Releases Insects My Critter Catcher Amazon $20 See on Amazon Instead of grabbing the nearest magazine to smash insects, try this critter catcher instead. Using the handle, you can open and close the bristles to catch and release insects. With this gadget, you won’t have to touch any bugs (because, ew).

25 This Barbie-Themed Volume Booster For Your Hair CHI x Barbie Volume Booster Glaze Amazon $12 See on Amazon Barbie-mania is still going strong and this collaboration between the beloved doll brand and cult haircare line, CHI, is proof. Decked out in bubblegum pink, this volume booster glaze is designed to provide weightless volume to your hair, helping give it a thicker, lustrous appearance. Just spritz some on your damp strands and style as desired.

26 A Curved Massager To Target Knots & Muscle Aches LiBa Trigger Point Back and Neck Massager Amazon $19 See on Amazon This trigger point massager helps alleviate knots in various muscles throughout your body including your back, shoulders, legs, and more, while also targeting pressure points for precise relief. The ergonomic shape allows you to tackle hard-to-reach areas yourself and is made from fiberglass-infused plastic for durability.

27 This Color-Changing Kit To Transform Gin Sandy Leaf Farm Color-Changing Gin Infusing Kit Amazon $9.95 See on Amazon Impress dinner party guests with this infusion kit that magically turns your favorite bottle of gin into a colorful masterpiece. The kit uses natural ingredients — blue pea flowers to be exact — that when soaked in your gin, turn it into a deep purplish-blue hue. When the gin is mixed with tonic water, it transforms into a stunning pink concoction.

28 These Reusable Sponge-Cloth Hybrids That Last For Months brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (6 Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Not only are these reusable Swedish dish cloths more sustainable, they’ll also save you from spending tons on paper towels. Just one of these cloths can last you between 3 to 12 months (that’s 17 rolls of paper towels!). Suitable to use on any surface, you can pop these into your washing machine or the top rack of your dishwasher to clean them.

29 This Callus Remover Designed To Deliver Professional-Grade Results Cacee Callus Remover Amazon $11 See on Amazon This callus remover uses fast-acting ingredients, including tea tree oil, to exfoliate, help get rid of calluses, and soften dry, cracked feet. After soaking your feet in warm water for 10 minutes, rub this gel over your feet then buff away dead skin using the tool of your choice (like a pumice stone). The brand says you’ll be left with soft, callus-free feet.

30 Some Shatter-Proof Wine Glasses For Outdoor Dinners FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $23.02 See on Amazon These stainless steel wine glasses are perfect for picnics and barbecues alike since they’re both shatter- and rust-proof and have leak-resistant lids. They’re double-insulated to help keep your drinks at the perfect temperature, no matter how hot or cold it is outside. Available in 10 colors, these stemmed glasses are the chicest tumblers out there.

31 This Hairline Powder That Creates The Appearance Of Fuller Hair BOLDIFY Root and Hairline Powder Amazon $17.95 See on Amazon This hairline powder can be used to touch up roots between color sessions or create a fuller appearance to any hairstyle. The compact container has a puff applicator and built-in mirror so it’s ideal to take on the go. Water- and sweat-resistant, this powder can last up to 48 hours and is easily rinsed out with shampoo. With 14 shades to choose from, you’re sure to find your color match.

32 This Odor Absorber To Help Rid Hands Of Stubborn Smells Amco Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $9 See on Amazon No matter how much you wash your hands, it can be hard to rid them of certain smells, especially when it comes to cooking with strong-odored foods like garlic, fish, and onions. Rub this bar of stainless steel odor absorber between your palms just like soap, and the odor will magically disappear from your fingers.

33 A Cleanser Made With Pine Extract & Chamomile Designed For Sensitive Skin DERMA-E Sensitive Skin Cleanser with Pycnogenol Amazon $21 See on Amazon Finding skincare that works can be challenging, especially if you have sensitive skin. This gentle cleanser is designed for those with sensitive skin and rosacea, made with a formula that’s pH-balanced and fragrance-, paraben-, and sulfate-free. Infused with pycnogenol (a much-hyped ingredient extracted from pine bark), aloe vera, green tea, and chamomile flower, it cleanses skin while helping calm redness and soothe irritation.

34 This Rechargeable Mini-Dehumidifier To Help Banish Mustiness Eva-dry Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See on Amazon Hang this mini dehumidifier anywhere, including your closet, car, or bathroom — the silica gels will get to work absorbing excess moisture from the air and fighting odors. When it’s time to recharge, the beads will turn from orange to green. One reviewer said, “[It] has completely eliminated all of our moisture, mold and mildew smells.”

35 This Handy Pouch For Extra Storage In Your Car Lusso Gear 2 in 1 Car Seat Gap Organizer Amazon $18 See on Amazon If your keys, phone, and sunnies end up in every nook and cranny of the car, it’s time to pick up this seat gap organizer. Made of sturdy PU leather, it installs by simply wedging it in the gap between your seat and center console — included foam spacers let you customize the fit and create separate compartments.

36 This Insert That Keeps Purses & Totes Organized ZTUJO Purse Insert Organizer Amazon $15 See on Amazon With this purse insert organizer, you’ll be able to easily spot whatever it is you’re looking for without rummaging through your tote bag for minutes at a time. Boasting a whopping 13 pockets, this insert is made from lightweight yet durable felt material and comes in six sizes to perfectly fit your favorite bag.

37 An Adorable Head & Wristband Set To Wear For Washing Your Face Zkptops Spa Bubble Headband and Wristband Set Amazon $9 See on Amazon To keep your hair and sweatshirt adorably dry while you wash your face, use this headband and wristband set made from super absorbent terry cloth. The padded, croissant-style headband keeps hair out of your face while the wristbands prevent water from sliding down your forearms and onto your clothes.

38 This K-Beauty Moisturizer Made With 97% Snail Mucin SeoulCeuticals 97.5% Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made from 97.5% snail mucin, this K-beauty repair cream is a fan-favorite with over 12,500 five-star ratings. Infused with vitamin E and green tea, this potent cream is designed to hydrate and moisturize, leaving your skin bright and glowy. This cruelty-free cream is noncomedogenic, meaning that it won’t clog your pores.

39 An Electric Cleaner For Your Makeup Brushes RICRIS Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Amazon $22 See on Amazon If cleaning (and drying) your makeup brushes is your least favorite chore, you’re in luck because this electric makeup brush cleaner makes it so much easier. Pour your favorite soap into the bowl and place your brush in one of the eight different-sized rubber collars. Attach it to the electric handle and with the click of a button, your brushes will come out clean.

40 This Lip Oil That Helps Hydrate & Plump Nooni Korean Lip Oil Amazon $12 See on Amazon Skip the super-pricey lip treatments and opt for this affordable K-beauty lip oil instead. Infused with apple fruit extract and refreshing mint, this formula is designed to moisturize dry lips and plump the area with a glossy finish that’s never greasy. Choose from eight shades, ranging from crystal clear to berry-hued tints.

41 A Stainless Steel Cooler For Canned Drinks IRON °FLASK Standard Can Cooler Amazon $19 See on Amazon This stainless steel can cooler is a major upgrade to your old fabric koozies. Compatible with nearly every 12 oz can, from soda to beer and sparkling water, this cooler has a double-walled insulation that helps keep your drinks ice cold for hours and won’t create sweaty condensation.

42 This Toilet Spray That Helps Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $9 See on Amazon Put down the air freshener and pick up this Poo-Pourri toilet spray that prevents odors rather than covering them up. Before you go about your business, spritz a bit into the toilet and it will trap odors beneath the water’s surface before it gets the chance to escape from the bowl. Plus, there are several amazing scents to choose from.

43 An Easy Melon Slicer To Make Perfect Cubes YUESHICO Melon Slicer Amazon $7 See on Amazon Slicing any melon is a difficult, not to mention potentially dangerous, task. Luckily, this melon slicer gets the job done with minimal effort. Once you’ve cut it in half, just push the slicer through the melon and you’ll be left perfectly shaped cubes, no knives required. It also comes with a corer to create melon spheres.

44 A Versatile Veggie Chopper That Does The Slicing & Dicing For You RAIQEE Vegetable Chopper Amazon $18 See on Amazon Cutting veggies is arguably the most painstaking task when it comes to cooking, but this vegetable chopper makes it a whole lot easier and faster. Featuring 10 interchangeable blades, you can slice, dice, grate, and julienne with a single push. All of your ingredients are then neatly collected into the transparent bin.

45 This Avocado Slicer That Does The Hard Work OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $12 See on Amazon This 3-in-1 avocado slicer allows you to more safely and easily prepare avocados. The plastic blade splits the avocado in half without the fear of cutting your hand, while a stainless steel pitter removes the pit with a single twist. The fan blade seamlessly scoops and slices your avocado into seven perfect pieces.

46 A Ropeless Jump Rope That Makes Cardio More Fun APLUGTEK Ropeless Adjustable Weighted Jump Rope Amazon $15 See on Amazon To get in your cardio, burn fat, and build muscle — all without going to the gym — you can use this weighted ropeless jump rope. Featuring comfy memory foam padded handles, this jump rope has adjustable cords with small spheres that weight about half a pound. Since it’s cordless, you won’t have to worry about it getting tangled up (or tripping).

47 A Comb To Get Mats & Knots Out Of Your Pet’s Fur Hertzko Mat Remover Comb Amazon $10 See on Amazon To keep your furry friends looking sharp while skipping a pricey trip to the groomer’s, try this grooming comb that helps rid your pets of mats, knots, and tangles. Suitable for all fur types, the comb has an ergonomic, nonslip handle and six curved blades designed to gently brush through hair without pulling, tugging, or pinching.

48 A Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Saves Counter Space Attom Tech Home Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $21 See on Amazon There are plenty of reasons why this roll-up dish drying rack has over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. For starters, it saves precious counter space since it can be placed over your sink. It also doubles as a cooling rack and acts as a stable surface on which to place cutting boards. Best of all, you can roll it up and store it once you’re done.

49 A Backseat Organizer To Entertain The Kids & Keep Your Car Tidy Lusso Gear Back Seat Car Organizer Amazon $23.99 See on Amazon Hang this backseat car organizer on your headrest to help keep all of your essentials (and then some) neatly tucked away instead of all over your floor. It has a slew of mesh and zippered pockets, several cup holders, and even a tablet holder to keep your little ones entertained on long car rides.