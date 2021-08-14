52 Things For Your Home Under $25 That Are Effing Amazing

When I think about online shopping — which I admit is often — it’s typically because I’m looking to update my home with the newest tech to make life easier or because my inner interior designer has kicked into high gear. Luckily, I have Amazon when the mood to enhance my home space hits. There’s so many effing awesome things on Amazon to fit your home, your style, and your budget. And so many of these things are cheap AF; I’m talking less-than-25-dollars cheap. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t amazing and just as good as name brand options are. That’s where reviews come in. Before you even make your decision to buy, you can look up hundreds of reviews and ratings from other online shoppers.

There’s no shortage of highly rated upgrades for spiffing up your space. Check out these stylish shower curtain hooks that hang both your curtain and your shower liner. And — as a minimalist — I happen to absolutely love this armchair end table that makes the most of your space. These items (and more) have near-perfect ratings from shoppers who already bought them. The list of amazing things really is endless when you head to Amazon.

Still on the fence? Let me share a few of my favorite effing amazing products on Amazon for less than $25. Your bank account will thank me.

1 This Set Of Color-Changing LED Bulbs That Let You Create A Mood ILC LED Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Control the ambience throughout your space with this pack of color-changing LED bulbs. Twelve color options let you create a stunning scene for parties or simply relaxing, and the include remotes offer simple operation. These bulbs offer three levels of brightness for custom illumination. Compatibility with standard lamps supports a quick update.

2 This Filtering Shower Head That Delivers A Spa-Worthy Experience Nosame Shower Head Amazon $18 See On Amazon Enjoy a refreshing, relaxing experience with this filtering shower head. It removes impurities and softens hard water for softer skin and hair. Set one of three modes — including rainfall, massage, and jet — to create a custom spray. Micro nozzle technology delivers a high-pressure stream for an effective clean.

3 A Self-Adhesive Window Screen That Lets You Catch The Breeze FLYZZZ DIY Self-Adhesive Window Screen (2- Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Open any window and let the fresh air in with this self-adhesive window screen. You can cut it down to size for a custom fit, and the heat-resistant tape has hooks to screen securely in place. With small hexagonal mesh holes, this screen means you can enjoy the breeze without the bugs.

4 This Teapot That Comes With Its Own Diffuser Primula Half Moon Teapot Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pretty pot makes it easy to diffuse your tea and serve it all from one spot. Clear borosilicate glass resists breakage and lets you watch your infusions steep. A built-in handle makes this pot easy to lift and pour. The removable infuser holds loose tea leaves or even infusions. Simply fill and set in place.

5 A Faux Leather Pouf Cover That Comes In A Dozen Designer Colors Thgonwid Unstuffed Faux Leather Pouf Storage Amazon $24 See On Amazon Adding a new color theme to your space can be simple if you start with this faux leather cover that can be used as storage or with stuffing as an ottoman. Fill it with your blankets, and they’re always on hand. If you ask me, faux leather delivers an on-trend touch wherever you choose to place it.

6 A 2-Pack Of Bamboo Self-Draining Soap Dishes That Come With Soap-Saving Bags Yeuligo Soap Dish (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Many reviewers have shared that they love this soap dish pack for use with shampoo and shower bars. The bamboo inserts keeps gooey, soupy messes from happening, and the soap-saving bags are great for exfoliation. Place one in the shower and one next to the sink to keep your bars fresh and ready for use.

7 These Porch-Perfect Plastic Wine Glasses That Come In A Pack Of 4 For Parties Bravario Unbreakable Stemless Plastic Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Take your wine with you out on the patio in these stemless plastic wine glasses. They’re elegant to do justice to your favorite vintages and virtually indestructible if one should happen to fall. The 3-ounce Tritan plastic construction delivers the look of crystal glass without the expense.

8 A Set Of 3 Woven Potholders That Are Also Useful As Trivets Jennice House Potholders (Set of 3) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Are they drink coasters? Potholders? Trivets? The best thing is this set of woven potholders can be all three with ease. The 100% cotton weave offers a classic crafted look, making these coasters ideal for eclectic decor. They make look deceptively simple, but the 4.8-star rating makes these versatile pieces a must-have for your home.

9 A Mug Warmer That’s Perfect For Your Coffee, Tea & Cocoa Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon How many times have you made the perfect cup of coffee and then forgotten about it while you’re on a call? This clever mug warmer stops that from happening by keeping your beverage just as warm as it was when you first poured it. An easy on-and-off switch offers effortless function, and the long cord supports flexible placement on a desk or table.

10 This Set Of Teacups That Are Made For Tea Parties With Friends TEANAGOO Pottery Chinese Tea Cups (Set of 4) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s nothing more friendly than sharing a cup of tea — and this set of four teacups lets you do that authentically. The porcelain construction creates a beautiful look when paired with your teapot, and it’s also dishwasher safe. Packaged in a pretty box, these cups make a delightful housewarming gift.

11 This Magnetic Poster Hanger That Doesn’t Leave Holes On Your Artwork Benjia Magnetic Poster Hanger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Show off your favorite art posters and prints without the damage of pin holes when you have this poster hanger on hand. The magnetic frame holds your artwork in place while it’s displayed — and at 20 inches wide, the hanger easily handles a range of sizes. Choose from wood finishes or colorful frames.

12 A Set Of 6 Organizing Bins For Pantries, Refrigerators & Bathrooms Seseno Clear Pantry Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Organization is one of those things that always seems like a work in progress. These clear bins can help you on your way to a fully functioning and neatly categorized space. The clear construction lets you easily see your stuff, and they’re sturdy for lasting use. Place these cubbies under sinks or with shelving for easy clutter containment.

13 These Shower Curtain Hooks That Do Double Duty To Save On Rod Space Teskyer Shower Curtain Hooks Amazon $11 See On Amazon I always thought you had to have a separate rod for your “pretty” shower curtain and another for your liner. And then, I found these double-hook curtain hooks. The rolling-ball design slides easily over the rod, and a hook on each side offers space for both curtains, creating a streamlined setup. These hooks are available in four rust-resistant finishes.

14 These Turkish Hand Towels That Add A Touch Of Upscale Charm To Guest Bathrooms MyMesken Cotton Turkish Hand Towels Amazon $24 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that these Turkish hand towels are “so nice, I’m buying them twice.” At this price, they’re totally worth it. The cotton construction dries quickly, and the stripes add a bit of high-end minimalism to your bathroom or kitchen space. You can even launder these on the cold setting.

15 A Stylish, Sturdy Rack That Will Hold Wine Collections Or Towels Sagler Towel Rack and Wine Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Save on space — but not on style — with this multifunction rack. You can hang it in the bathroom as a place to stow your towels or place it in your kitchen as a simple way to display your wine collection. The scrollwork combines with a bronze finish for a classic designer look. All mounting hardware is included for effortless installation.

16 These Sparkling Curtain String Lights That Can Be Used Indoors Or Out Twinkle Star 300 LED Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Twinkling lights instantly elevate your mood and the ambience. These curtain string lights are easy to install and provide sparkle in your space. String them across a wall for a glittering focal point or use them on a patio for a bistro effect. Eight modes let you switch from a steady shine to a slow fade and everything in between.

17 An Industrial Toilet Paper Holder That Serves 2 Purposes Prodigen Industrial Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon Hold the phone (no, really). This toilet paper holder offers a spot to rest your phone while you attend to business. An industrial profile blends in beautifully with your bathroom decor, and easy installation sets it up in minutes. You can pick from four wood finishes.

18 A Set Of Apothecary Jars That Come With A Vanity Tray YININE Apothecary Jars with Vanity Tray (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tidy up your countertop with this set of apothecary jars that come with their own tray. The sizes are perfect for Q-tips and cotton balls, and the wooden tops keep them clean and dry. A wooden tray keeps it all together and provides space for extra bits and baubles.

19 This Set Of Hand-Painted Ceramic Knobs That Deliver A Homespun Look KnobKnob Handmade Ceramic Knobs (12-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These handmade ceramic knobs offer a charming farmhouse accent to kitchen or bathroom cupboards. Each knob features a hand-painted design for a refreshing update. You can even use them on a dresser restoration to complete a unique look, and all hardware is included for easy installation.

20 This Rotating Wall-Mounted Utensil Hanger With 10 Hooks Ascotahoo Wall-mounted Utensils Hanger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Reclaim your drawer space with this unique wall-mounted utensil hanger. The rotating design makes access super easy, and the removable hooks support customized storage. Plus, the space aluminum construction can handle up to 25 pounds of weight. Not just for the kitchen, this hanger is also great at taking on coats and accessories.

21 These Floating Bookshelves That Come 4 To A Pack STORAGE MANIAC White Invisible Floating Bookshelves (4- Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re truly a minimalist at heart, these floating bookshelves are for you. They literally blend with your walls while offering space for organizing books. Simply install and stack your books, and the back of the shelf will disappear (it’s like magic). You get four bookshelves in the pack.

22 A 2-Tier Lazy Susan That’s Ideal For Dressers & Countertops mDesign Spinning 2-Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $18 See On Amazon Containing your collection of beauty and makeup products is made simple with this two-tier lazy Susan. A compact size fits easily on a counter or dresser, and it spins 360 degrees for effortless access when you need it. One reviewer shared that it’s “perfect for colognes and perfumes.” It’s available in both cream and light gray finishes to match your space.

23 These Glass Amber Soap Dispensers For Your Kitchen Or Your Bath CHBKT Soap Dispenser with Matte Black Stainless Steel Pump (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Vintage is in style, even when it comes to hand soap — and this pack of amber glass soap dispensers lets you add throwback accents to your bathroom or kitchen space. A matte black stainless steel pump offers easy operation and adds to the apothecary look. Fill them with anything from soap and hand sanitizer to your favorite lotion.

24 This Vintage-Style Kitchen Rug That Has A Plush Pile Height Maples Rugs Pelham Vintage Kitchen Rug Amazon $12 See On Amazon Inspire your kitchen space with a touch of tradition provided by this plush vintage-style accent rug. Ideal for spaces ranging from transitional to farmhouse, this area rug boasts a super-soft 0.44-inch pile height for a cozy spot to stand at the sink or stove. Sturdy nylon construction easily endures years of sophisticated statement-making.

25 These Small-Serving Au Gratin Dishes For Potatoes & Mac ‘N Cheese LEETOYI Porcelain Small Oval Au Gratin Pans (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just how cute is this set of two au gratin dishes? Each is an ideal size for one or two servings, and the classic fluted design delivers elegance to the table. Sturdily made from fire-glazed ceramic, these dishes can cook up your recipes in the oven or microwave. You can pick them up in navy, red, or white.

26 The Lightweight Curtain Panel For A Relaxed Vibe BBSET Boho Window Curtain Panel Amazon $23 See On Amazon This curtain panel is simply “gorgeous” (as more than one reviewer wrote). The intricate pattern will likely meld well with your aesthetic — and the light, semi-transparent design will filter the light for an ethereal impact on your space. It’s finished off with tassels. Use it in guest rooms or dens as a laidback style statement.

27 A Set Of Fluffy Side-Gusseted Pillows That Retain Their Shape Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Gussets really do make all the difference when it comes to a plump-retaining pillow, and this two-piece set features an extra-wide gusset to keep them soft and inviting. Poly-fiber filling helps them retain their shape and is perfect for stomach, side, and even back sleepers. These pillows are available in queen and king sizes to help you build your nest.

28 This 8-Piece Towel Set That’s Made With 100% Ringspun Cotton Glamburg Ultra Soft Towel Set (8-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon An eight-piece towel set for just $25? I’m serious. This amazing set of inexpensive towels doesn’t skimp on soft or sturdy; it even includes two oversized bath towels. All of it’s made with 100% cotton and features a classic banded finish. You can select from 20 colors.

29 This Large Makeup Organizer That Has Drawers For All Your Stuff HBlife Makeup Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Customize your cosmetics — or even your jewelry — with this modular makeup organizer. Eleven drawers let you categorize everything from eyeshadow palettes and blushes to hair styling tools or accessories, and the add-on top provides space for your nail polish and brushes. A clear acrylic construction ensures nothing gets lost. Choose from five finishes.

30 A Quilted Bedspread With A Fabulous Floral Pattern HollyHOME Single Bed Quilt Bedspread Amazon $23 See On Amazon Give your guest room an instant refresh with this brushed microfiber quilted bedspread. It’s soft and luxurious to pamper visitors, and the subtle floral quilting provides a classic accent to build upon with throw pillows and blankets. Choose from sage or gray to match your decorating palette.

31 This LED Desk Lamp That Also Charges Up Your Phone GSBLUNIE LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger Amazon $18 See On Amazon Charge your phone and light up your workspace with this slim desk lamp that has a charging base. It has both a USB port and a wireless charging station for versatile powering of all your devices. A rotating lamp head and adjustable arm help illuminate your crafts or work. Best of all, the LED lighting helps reduce eye strain.

32 This Multifunction Desk Pad That Eliminates The Need For A Mouse Pad YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad Amazon $14 See On Amazon Over 22,000 people have given this multifunctional desk pad a perfect five-star rating for a multitude of reasons. Its generous size provides a perfect buffer for your desk while eliminating the need for a separate mouse pad. Synthetic leather adds a luxe look to your desk. Pick from a multitude of fun, fashionable hues.

33 A Stunning Wall-Hanging That Combines Macramé With A Mirror TopCraft Hanging Wall Mirror Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add a handcrafted touch to your hallway or foyer with this macramé hanging wall mirror. This small piece delivers the illusion of space, making it perfect for smaller rooms and halls, while the natural woven frame keeps up with a laid-back aesthetic. As one reviewer shared, it’s “totally worth the money.”

34 A Set Of 10 Water Hyacinth Coasters That Are Perfect For Dinner Parties SOKFARM Water Hyacinth Coasters (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s amazing how sometimes a little thing can really update your space. Take this 10-pack of water hyacinth coasters for instance. They’re crafted from 100% natural seagrass for that contemporary, yet carefree look a lot of us strive for, and offer a range of uses from drink coaster to a super-cool silverware setting. These are even heat-resistant to handle your coffee break.

35 These Wooden Salad Servers That Are Gentle On Your Cookware Folkulture Salad Servers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Serving up salad gets an incredible style boost from this set of wooden servers. Mango wood construction is sturdy and also shouldn’t scratch pots and pans, while the wide handles are easy to grip. These salad tongs are also available with different-colored handles including black, blue (pictured here), and yellow.

36 These Clear Containers For Storing Cereal & Snacks Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Toss the jumble of boxes and store your cereal and snacks in these clear storage containers. Each of the four boasts a clear construction, letting you keep an eye on current levels, and included chalkboard labels offer both charm and organization. These airtight containers ensure your favorites stay fresh.

37 A Kitchen Tool Set That Includes A Gourmet Knife Block Farberware Stainless Steel Knife Block and Kitchen Tool Set (22-Piece) Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’m obsessed with this knife block and kitchen tool set. For one, the knives never need sharpening and include a set of six steak knives along with a scissors. But that’s not all, this set comes with a set of measuring spoons and a set of spatulas for a complete kitchen setup. What a terrific value for the price.

38 This Butane Torch That Delivers A Gourmet Finishing Touch Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Top your crème brulee or crisp up your barbecue with this small kitchen torch that lets your gourmet shine. A safety lock prevents accidents until you’re ready to use, and the adjustable flame offers precise control over your creations. Piezo Ignition technology ensures this torch lights up every time to impress your guests.

39 This Sandwich Cutter & Sealer That Appeases The Pickiest Eaters BigLeef Sandwich Sealer and Decruster Amazon $12 See On Amazon Picky eaters are no match for this sandwich sealer and crust remover that’s super easy to use. Simply fill your bread slices, place them together, and press the sealer down. Voila! You have a crustless sandwich that’s easy to take on the go. Cleaning is as simple as the top rack of your dishwasher.

40 A Universal Lid That Fits Pots & Pans Up To 12 Inches Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Universal Lid for Pots Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get one amazing lid that handles every single one of your pots and pans with this universal lid. A graduated stainless steel exterior fits over cookware ranging from 7 to 12 inches, while the clear insert lets you monitor dishes while they cook. It can even withstand temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher-safe.

41 A 6-Piece Nonstick Baking Set For Cookies, Cakes & Muffins Amazon Basics Baking Set (6-Piece) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Bake for friends and family — or simply for fun — with this set of nonstick bakeware. Heavy-weight steel evenly disperses heat for delicious results, and the nonstick coating releases cakes and cookies all in one delicious piece. This set is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and features six pieces for cookies, cakes, and even meatloaf.

42 This Classic Marble Rolling Pin That Looks Terrific On Your Counter Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin Amazon $21 See On Amazon This real marble rolling pin keeps its cool as you roll out your dough and delivers a stunning gourmet finish to your kitchen countertops. The natural gradation of the stone adds a one-of-a-kind look. It even comes with a stand for display between uses. With a super-low price and a 4.8-star rating, this baking need deserves a click on “Buy Now.”

43 This Mini Cake Pop Maker That Cuts Down On Time & Messes Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Cake pops are fun, but they take time and make a mess. This mini cake pop maker lets you create perfect pops with less tools and way less mess. Nonstick plates make up to nine pops at a time, releasing them with ease, and the built-in power light lets you know it’s working. A compact size and wraparound cord offer easy storage between celebrations.

44 An 8-inch Skillet That Has A Granite Nonstick Surface Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s really amazing how easy this skillet is to use and clean. The nonstick “Granistone” coating lets you flip pancakes without a spatula and with just a flick of your wrist, while the ergonomic handle and lightweight construction are super easy to handle. This 8-inch pan heats up easily for thoroughly even cooking.

45 This Rechargeable, Flameless USB Lighter With A Flexible Gooseneck RONXS Candle Lighter Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep this really clever USB lighter on hand for everything from lighting up birthday celebrations to powering your grill. The plasma technology delivers a flameless option, and the flexible gooseneck is ideal for reaching through grates or to the bottom of candle jars. This lighter charges via USB for lasting use throughout your home.

46 A Wall-Mounted Clothing Rack That Folds Down Out Of Sight InstaHANGER Collapsible Mounted Clothing Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon There are so many amazing ways to use this collapsible wall-mounted clothing rack. Mount it in your laundry room to hang-dry delicates or use it in your closet for your expanding wardrobe. It flips out easily, offering extra hanging space, and folds down out of sight when not in use. Plus, the white color blends easily with walls.

47 A 50-Minute Sand Clock That Looks Great On Desks & Countertops Beauty Life 30 Minute Sand Clock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pretty and practical, this 30-minute sand clock makes a great addition to your place. The ridged gold-tone glass delivers gorgeous vintage style whether you place it in you living room or on a kitchen counter. Falling sand counts out exactly 30 minutes — the old-fashioned way — letting you time everything from dinner to fitness reps.

48 This Convenient Tray Table That Clips To The Arm Of Your Couch Or Chair My Sofa Arm Tray Table Amazon $18 See On Amazon If coffee tables aren’t your thing (or you’re a little lacking on space), this arm tray table makes a perfect stand-in to take its place. It clamps easily to the arm of most sofas and chairs and offers space for your phone, coffee, and a snack. Plus, the raised edge eliminates the chance of a spill; it’s an amazingly simple solution.

49 This Compact Electric Food Chopper That Lets You Add Oil BLACK+DECKER One-Touch Electric Food Chopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Chop up your ingredients and then add the oil in one simple spot with this compact electric food chopper. Ideal for making marinades and vinaigrettes, this little machine has holes in the top to let you add your liquids as you chop. The 1.5-cup capacity and one-touch operation make meal prep really simple.

50 A Set Of Ceramic Planters That Are Ideal For Succulents Kate Aspen Geometric Ceramic Planters Amazon $12 See On Amazon Show off every petal of your succulents with this set of two ceramic planters. Gold trim adds a pretty accent, and the bowls are super functional. Use them to stash your jewelry or spare coins if plants aren’t your thing. The simple design works well in a range of decor themes.

51 A Pretty Marble Seasoning Bowl That Comes With A Brass Spoon Creative Co-Op Square White Marble Bowl with Brass Spoon Amazon $20 See On Amazon Serve up salt — or other seasonings — with a pinch of panache from this white marble bowl. An included brass spoon adds a little extra to really make an impression. Super versatile, this bowl can be placed anywhere on counters or on tables to make a simple, sophisticated statement.