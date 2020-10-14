40+ Things On Sale For Prime Day That'll Make Your Home SO Much Nicer

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is the perfect time to snag products that will spruce up your living space. From midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, through Wednesday, October 14, you'll be able to choose from thousands of discounted home essentials and upgrades to make life easier and make your home feel nicer.

The best Prime Day deals can sell out (or expire, in the case of Lightning deals) before you know it. With that in mind, you'll find the most exciting home products, all hand-picked by our team and updated throughout the event, rounded up below. Don't sleep on any of these sales — they could be gone before you know it. So snag something nice for yourself, or grab some gifts for friends or family. If you can believe it, the holiday season is right around the corner!

54% Off This Shark Vacuum With A Built-In HEPA Filter Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Vacuum Amazon - $249 $114 See On Amazon From carpet to hard floors, this fan-favorite Shark vacuum has you covered, and with a built-in HEPA filter, it traps dust and many allergens, too. It's backed by more than 14,000 reviewers giving it a 4.5-star rating. "I am in love. It is so light. I can easily carry it up and down the stairs with one hand. It is a dream to use-- practically pushes itself," one customer raved.

42% Off A Waterpik Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon - $69 $39.93 See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part? It makes flossing fun.

40% Off This Smart Plug TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Amazon - $15 $8.99 See On Amazon Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these smart plugs can make any device plugged in way smarter. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a smart home. These plugs come with the backing of a 4.7-star rating after more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, and can even be bought in a pack of three for more value. They're on sale if you act fast.

42% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Smart Toothbrush Oral-B Genius SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $137 $79.93 See On Amazon Connect this Oral-B smart toothbrush to your phone via Bluetooth, and you'll be able to track your brushing habits over time. And if you're looking for an extra-deep clean? It also features six brushing modes to help get plaque out of every nook and cranny.

30% Off This Professional-Quality Carpet Cleaner Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $429.99 $299.99 See On Amazon Get a professional-quality cleaning without the appointment with this carpet cleaner which has earned rave reviews — 4.8 stars after more than 7,000 reviews to be exact. With a power lifter brush scrubbing floors and a handheld deep cleaner for furniture, stairs, touchups, and set-in stains, this unit has all your soft surfaces covered.

62% Off The 3rd-Generation Echo Dot Echo Dot, 3rd Gen Amazon - $49.99 $18.99 See On Amazon At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.

44% Off This Ninja Pressure Cooker Ninja FD401 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Amazon - $269.99 $149.99 See On Amazon This large pressure cooker by Ninja can cook up to 8 quarts of food, and it boasts nine different features that also let you air fry, bake, broil, slow cook, and more. It has a sleek stainless steel outer with a ceramic container inside. Plus, it has a near-perfect rating on Amazon and more than 17,000 reviews.

50% Off Echo Show 8 Echo Show 8 Amazon - $129.99 $64.99 See On Amazon The Alexa-enabled Echo Show 8 has over 60,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Now instead of just hearing the weather, your schedule, or your loved one, you can see them, too.

52% Off This Professional-Grade Vitamix Blender Vitamix 5200 Blender Amazon - $549 $259 See On Amazon A Vitamix is a kitchen essential for many foodies, and this professional-grade blender is on sale for over 50% off this Prime Day. The Vitamix 5200 features a 64-ounce pitcher, stainless-steel blades, and variable speed control that allows you to create the exact texture you need for everything from nut flours to smoothies and chunky soups.

37% Off The iRobot Roomba Vacuum iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $317 $199.99 See On Amazon This robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpet, plus it boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant. And right now, it's $100 off.

33% Off This Cult-Favorite 10-Quart Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker, 10-Quart Amazon - $150 $99.99 See On Amazon The cult-favorite Instant Pot was one of Prime Day 2019's best-sellers for a reason: It can perform seven cooking functions with just one appliance, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, and keeping food warm. With over 100,000 Amazon reviews, this is one kitchen appliance you don't want to sleep on.

20% Off This Scented Air Wick Starter Kit That Comes With Two Soothing Scents Air Wick Plug Scented Oil Starter Kit Amazon - $14 $10.49 See On Amazon Save an additional 25% off at checkout when you grab this highly-rated Air Wick starter kit. It comes with two warmers and six refills in the soothing scent of lavender and chamomile.

36% Off This Air Purifier That Comes With A Filter MELEDEN Air Purifier For Home Amazon - $39.74 $25.43 See On Amazon Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this best-selling HEPA air purifier, which filters particles from your air so you can breathe easier indoors. This affordable model is 36% off for Prime Day, and even comes with its own filter.

58% Off The Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum Amazon - $400 $199.99 See On Amazon This wildly popular Shark vacuum has won over 5,500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for more than half off its normal price.

20% Off This Rolling Metal Utility Cart Ameriwood Home Marshall 3-Shelf Metal Rolling Cart Amazon - $54 $43.33 See On Amazon This three-shelf utility cart is a great way to add extra storage space to a room or build your own handy bar cart. Made of powder-coated metal with a sleek black finish, it's a great accent for kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. It's even garnered hundreds of glowing Amazon reviews, so you can be assured it's a high-quality.

30% Off This Fitbit Smart Scale Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale Amazon - $50 $34.95 See On Amazon This smart scale syncs to the Fitbit app so you can track exercise trends, follow stats, set goals, and generally get a complete picture of your health.

30% Off This Outdoor Smart Outlet Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Amazon - $17 $9.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your outdoor space with this Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet, which offers two sockets, a remote control, and voice-command capabilities via Alexa or Google. This weather-resistant outlet has an IP64 rating and a 300-foot Wi-Fi range for plenty of convenience.

20% Off This Set Of Best-Selling Bath Bombs LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) Amazon - $25.80 $21.44 See On Amazon Save on this best-selling bath bomb set, which has over 18,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating. They're fizzy, colorful, and moisturizing, plus they smell amazing.

33% Off This Classic Air Fryer Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Amazon - $59.99 $39.99 See On Amazon This 2-quart air fryer is an easy and oil-free way to cook your favorite foods. The nonstick frying basket can be cleaned in the dishwasher, and the auto-shutoff function should kick in to help prevent burnt meals. Plus, it has a 4.6-star rating and over 3,000 reviews.

58% Off This Garage Door Opener You Can Control With Your Phone Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Amazon - $39.98 $16.98 See On Amazon With over 24,000 reviews and a four-star rating, it's clear this garage door opener is a fan favorite. Thanks to the corresponding phone app, this system lets you control when your garage door opens and closes. You can even set schedules for them.

47% Off This Mini Keurig Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon - $79.99 $42.73 See On Amazon This space-saving Keurig coffee maker has thousands of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and right now you can get it for an incredible price. It brews the same single-serve coffee pods you love, but it takes up much less room on your countertop.

53% Off This Multi-Use Instant Pot Slow Cooker Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, 8-Quart Amazon - $149 $69.99 See On Amazon Prepare meals in a flash with this Instant Pot slow cooker with sous vide. The 8-quart cooker features 11 smart programs that allow you to cook, steam, sous vide, roast, and more, with a convenient 24 hour "delay start" option. The highly rated gadget has more than 3,800 Amazon reviews and is 53% off on Prime Day.

57% Off This Fan-Favorite Garment Steamer PurSteam Garment Steamer Amazon - $36.99 $15.98 See On Amazon This compact garment steamer has racked up over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason: It's a quick and efficient way to tackle wrinkles in clothing, curtains, bedding, and more. This steamer is ready to use in just 90 seconds, and you can grab it for cheap during Prime Day if you act fast.

26% Off This Luxe Faux-Fur Throw Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon - $26.95 $19.94 See On Amazon This luxe throw blanket is designed with double-sided faux fur, so no matter how you lounge with it it'll feel soft and so warm. Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers tried out this blanket and have given it a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating. Grab it for less than $20 while this sale lasts.

33% Off This Instant Pot That's Also An Air Fryer Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker, 8-Quart Amazon - $179.95 $119.99 See On Amazon An air fryer and a pressure cooker in one? It's no wonder this cult-favorite Instant Pot has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers. It can actually perform 11 cooking functions at the push of the button, so you can use it for everything from air frying to steaming to sous vide. Snag it for 33% off during Amazon Prime Day.

40% Off Amazon Fire Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device Amazon - $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon The easy-to-install Amazon Fire Stick 4K makes it a breeze to watch Netflix, YouTube, and more on your television. It's such a popular pick it has more than 300,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. Get it during Prime Day for 40% off while supplies last.

40% Off This Bundle Of Smart LED Bulbs and Plugs C by GE Smart LED Bulbs + Smart Plug Bundle Amazon - $63.98 $38.39 See On Amazon These smart color-changing light bulbs can be controlled via voice or an app. They're dimmable, feature a variety of cool and warm shades, and you can schedule them to turn on and off. The highly rated bulbs have more than 1,200 reviews and are offered at 40% off on Prime Day.

30% Off This Temperature-Regulating Memory Foam Pillow WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon - $29.99 $20.99 See On Amazon It's made from comfortable memory foam, it's infused with temperature-regulating gel, and it has ventilation holes as well as a machine-washable cover. No wonder this WEEKENDER pillow has almost 10,000 reviews.

23% Off This Set Of Flameless Candles With Hundreds Of Fans salipt Flameless Candles with Remote (Set Of 10) Amazon - $25.99 $18.01 See On Amazon Flameless candles are a stylish addition to any home, but they can often set you back. That's why they're a great purchase during Prime Day. Snag this set of 10 LED flameless candles for just $18. They can even be controlled by their own remote. Over 400 Amazon reviewers have picked up this set of flameless candles and give it a glowing 4.4-star rating.

20% Off This Electric Toothbrush That Comes With 8 Brush Heads Fairywill Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $30 $23.99 See On Amazon Not only does it come with eight extra brush heads, but this electric toothbrush is also available for 20% off this Prime Day. Choose from five different cleaning modes when brushing, including massage, sensitive, polish, and more — plus, you even get a travel case with each order.

30% Off These Wireless Mesh Routers That Can Cover Up To 5,000 Square Feet Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) Amazon - $249 $174 See On Amazon This wireless mesh router is an instant upgrade to your home's Wi-Fi set up. It can cover up to 5,000 square feet, works compatibly with any Alexa-enabled device, and has the backing of more than 5,000 Amazon reviews. This three-pack of routers is 30% off for Prime Day.

33% Off These Voice-Controlled LED Strip Lights Govee Smart WiFi LED Strip Lights Amazon - $25.99 $17.49 See On Amazon These smart LED strip lights — which have over 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating — can be controlled with your voice when they're connected with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. They're Bluetooth-enabled and can also be customized with the corresponding phone app. You can change colors, adjust the brightness, connect them to your music, and more.

38% Off The Ninja Professional Kitchen System Ninja Professional Kitchen System Amazon - $160 $99.99 See On Amazon The Ninja Professional Kitchen System is an all-in-one blender, food processor, stand mixer, and more. It's AutoIQ settings ensure that you get the perfect results, every time, for everything from smoothies and soups to chunky dips and creamy spreads. It has a powerful 1200-watt motor, and comes with four blending containers to tackle all your culinary projects.

35% Off The Dash Electric Air Fryer DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer Amazon - $90 $58.49 See On Amazon This air fryer and oven cooker lets you whip up your favorite foods, like French fries, chicken wings, and baked goods, using less oil and in less time. This highly rated air fryer has more than 1,700 reviews and can cook up to 3 quarts of food. It has an auto shut-off function for safety and is backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty.

49% Off This Light Therapy Lamp Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Amazon - $59.99 $30.39 See On Amazon Get your daily dose of sunlight (even in the dark, dreary months) with this best-selling light therapy lamp. It creates 10,000 LUX of UV-free illumination, plus it has touch controls and timer functions.

35% Off This Set Of Resistance Bands That Will Amp Up Your At-Home Workouts Sweet Sweat Mini Loop Resistance Bands Amazon - $17 $11 See On Amazon A set of mini loop resistance bands are essential for an amazing at-home workout. This set from Sweet Sweat comes with five winkle-free, anti-slip bands with different levels of resistance ranging from light to extra-heavy, and mesh carrying bag to keep everything together.

27% Off These Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets With 55,000 Reviews Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 Tablets) Amazon - $13.98 $10.19 See On Amazon If your washing machine could use a refresher, grab these dissolving Affresh tablets, which have a 4.5-star rating. Their 55,000 reviewers love how much cleaner their washing machines look and smell.

30% Off This Deep Tissue Massage Gun DARKIRON Deep Tissue Percussion Massager Amazon - $99.99 $69.99 See On Amazon Take 30% off this deep tissue massager, then sit back and relax as it reaches into aching muscles to help alleviate soreness. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 6 hours — plus, it's completely cordless so that you can easily maneuver it all over your body.