55 Things So Cute & Cheap They're Selling Out Fast On Amazon

The term “cute” is really in these days. Whether it’s the hundreds of pet videos on the internet that go viral every day or the latest fashions being shown on the runways, “cute” has been elevated to a life goal for a lot of us. I admit, I’m drawn by random household items made to look like animals and effortless outfits that are super cute and unique without even really trying. The best part of adding a little “cute” here and there in your life is that it doesn’t have to be expensive when you have an Amazon account.
There are oodles of cute and cheap things on Amazon, I can’t even begin to list them all. I seriously squealed when I saw this
set of pea pod salt and pepper shakers that bring sweetness to the supper table. And how can I pass up this set of socks with cute kitten faces on each and every one? I mean, there is really nothing cuter than tiny little cat paw prints in my opinion, and you get five pair for $10. It’s super easy to decide to click the “Buy Now” button when you have thousands of happy reviews and high ratings from cuteness connoisseurs just like you, but it’s not advised to think on it too long. So many of these squeal-worthy items are selling out fast.
Get ready to melt as I share a few of my top picks.
These Trendy High-Waist Biker Shorts For The Gym & Beyond
In my opinion, pockets are super important when it comes to every outfit — and this
pair of biker shorts comes through with convenient side pockets for your keys and coins. The wide yoga-style waistband provides support, and the stretchy material supports comfortable wear. This pair of shorts is available in three lengths and multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large A One-Piece Swimsuit With A Ruffled V-Neck Top
You really can shop for a swimsuit online with great results. This
one-piece V-neck swimsuit has been tested and highly reviewed for you with a 4.6-star rating. A sweet ruffle along the neck adds a pretty accent, and the lace-up back delivers a fashionable finishing touch. You can pick this suit up in a range of color options. Available size: X-Small — XX-Large These Cute & Cozy Slippers That Enhance Your “Me” Time
Slip your feet into these faux rabbit fur
cross band slippers for a comfort and a sensational finish for your loungewear. Memory foam cushioning offers gentle support, while the rubber soles help keep you steady on your feet. One reviewer called them “the comfiest slippers ever.” Better grab them fast. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10 A Pack Of Cotton Sports Bras That Offer Breathable Support
Workouts go a lot better when you’re fully supported by these
soft pullover sports bras. The 95% cotton and 5% spandex construction offers comfortable, breathable wear for running or working in the yard. Best of all, there’s no underwires or restrictive elastic. This bra set comes in multiple color options. A Mini Waffe Maker For Single-Serving Breakfasts
You don’t have to go digging for your full-size waffle maker when the craving hits. This cute
mini waffle maker is ready to help make your breakfast dreams come true. A nonstick surface releases food easily and cleans up quick, and it’s available in various colors and designs. This Sweet Short-Sleeved Pajama Set With A Cotton-Candy Tie-Dye Pattern
Dreams get a little bit sweeter in this cute
short sleeve pajama set. The classic pajama style features a piped collar and cuffs for a touch of retro appeal, and the relaxed fit supports comfortable rest the whole night through. This set is available in lots of fun patterns and colors to match your sense of style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large This Casual Print Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down
Dress for dinner or a day spent shopping in this cute
short sleeve dress. Add a necklace and matching earrings, and you’re ready for date night. Top it with a straw hat, and you’ve got a relaxed weekend look. The wrap design is totally on-trend for different seasons (add a denim jacket for fall or spring), and a range of prints and colors let you pick your favorite. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large These Pearly Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks That Come In A Pair
Tie back your decorative curtains without the hassle of an actual tie with these
magnetic curtain tiebacks. Pearl accents and a braided loop offer an elegant look to your living room or bedroom drapes, so you can easily let the sun in during the day. The simple setup doesn’t even require drilling a hole in your wall. This Waffle-Knit Top That Looks Good With Leggings Or Jeans
Top off your favorite jeans or skirt with this pretty
waffle-knit blouse. A tie at the bottom adds a perfect finishing touch to the on-trend design. The Henley style is totally wearable for date nights or weekends out, and the loose sleeves offer comfort. This versatile shirt is available in a range of colors and patterns. Available size: Small — XX-Large A Set Of Satin Pillowcases For A Soothing Night’s Rest
Rest your head upon these
satin pillowcases for a sweet night’s sleep and less unwanted frizz when you wake up in the morning. The lush polyester satin construction instantly updates the look of your bedding and delivers the hair and skin care Amazon reviewers have been raving about. Pick from two dozen colors. These Color-Changing Night Lights That Really Set A Mood
Illuminate your hallway, a bedroom, or bath with this set of
color-changing night lights. Brilliant LEDs deliver lasting use, and they’re UL-listed, per the brand. Set the color (from eight vibrant options) with a tap of the button. These night lights plug into standard outlets without obstructing access. This Realistic-Looking Fig Tree That’ll Bring Faux Greenery Into Your Home
Keeping plants alive is hard work, yet they add so much in terms of interior design. This
artificial fig tree delivers the look of lush growth without all the watering and feeding. Simply set it in a corner or next to your sofa for an instant natural look. So easy. A Set Of Ceramic Planters Decorated With Chic Golden Hues
If the precious plants inside your home deserve an upgrade, this
set of ceramic planters can offer that. The modern designs with gold accents will likely blend well with your space, and the drainage holes will make it easy to keep your foliage evenly watered. These pots also come with plugs for use with nursery planters. A Roll Of Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Offers An Instant Contemporary Refresh
Create a focal wall in just minutes with this
peel-and-stick wallpaper. The intricate pattern is easy to match up, and the bold black and white colors create enhance your modern aesthetic. Made a mistake? This forgiving paper can be easily repositioned. These Macramé Wall Hangings That Bring Carefree Beauty To Your Space
These
macramé wall hangings that are made with cotton are so cute no matter where you decide to place them. The natural color and symmetrical patterns can infuse your space with balance and a totally laid-back look, and they’re available in two sizes. This Stunning Layered Choker Necklace You Can Wear Together Or As Separate Pieces
“Simple and beautiful” reads the very first review of this versatile
layered necklace set. And that couldn’t be more true. Three varying 14-karat gold-plated chains range from choker to pendant lengths to set off your entire wardrobe. Use them separately for simple adornments or combine all three for a truly statement-making accent. A Metal End Table That Has A Removable Tray For Serving
Place this cute
end table next to a sofa or chair for a perfect spot to place your books or a plant. The top comes off for use as a tray — with a raised edge to keep glasses and snacks from tumbling. Sturdy metal construction and anti-skid end caps keep the table in place. It’s available in nine finishes. A Blackhead Scrub Stick In A Ridiculously Adorable Container
He’s cute
and he’s effective when you use him on your face. This little octopus (tako in Japanese) hides a blackhead-scrubbing stick underneath the cap. Black mud, marine plant extracts, and charcoal combine to exfoliate your skin and help clear clogged pores. You could get clearer skin and a smile every time you step into the shower. The Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask That Really Brightens Up Your Look
Revive your skin with this
whipped face mask that refreshes and brightens. Ideal for sensitive skin, this formula contains marshmallow root extract to help restore your glow, along with olive leaf extract to help retain your skin’s hydration. Apply after washing for a soothing evening skincare treatment. This Faux Sheepskin Rug That Delivers A Decadent Accent To Your Room
Chic and charming, this super-soft
sheepskin rug — don’t worry, it’s faux — makes a stunning style statement on your floor or draped along a couch. A leather-feel backing adds to its authentic appeal; place it next to your bed for a warmth the second you wake up and start walking. These Fun Fairy Lights You Can Hang Pretty Much Anywhere
Wrap these
fairy lights around a banister or string along your mantel to add a little extra lighting to brighten up your space. The sealed copper wiring supports indoor or outdoor use, expanding on your decorating options. This USB-powered set of string lights features eight lighting modes, going from steady on to fade and flashing for versatile illumination. A Clear Holder That Keeps Your Scrunchies Organized & Accessible
Collect your scrunchies from around the house (and your wrist) and stack them on this
clear holding stand. The 8-inch size easily fits up to 24 hair bands without having to stuff them on and keeps them in shape so they don’t stretch out between uses. Featuring a wide base, this stand can be used on a counter or dresser top. This Trio Of Artificial Succulents Inside Cute Rose Gold Planters
Create a collection of cuteness on your desk to charm clients with these
artificial succulents. Each small rose gold pot contains a realistic succulent to add greenery to your workspace, and they don’t need any maintenance to handle weekends and vacation days. Set them up together or scatter throughout your space. A Classic Panama Hat That Is Ready For The Beach
Get a classic look for day trips to the beach or your next vacation with this
wide brim Panama hat. Straw construction delivers a traditional look and breathable wear, while the contrasting band delivers an iconic finish. Choose from a range of colors to accent your beach and casual wardrobes. This Ruffled Shower Curtain That Adds Charm To Your Bathroom
Ruffles upon ruffles make this
shower curtain an adorable addition to your bathroom space. It’s opaque for privacy in the shower, and the weighted hem helps keep it in place. This polyester curtain dries quickly and hangs up with standard shower rings for an effortless update. A Set Of Fun Cacti Magnets That Proclaim Your Love Of Plants
Gift your plant-loving bestie with this
set of plant magnets. The super-cute designs include succulents and cacti, and there’s 12 in the pack for placement (almost literally) everywhere. Use them on fridges and filing cabinets to keep notes in place. At $6 a pack, you can buy a set for yourself too. This Ruffled Tank Top That Offers A Breezy Fit
Set off for any summer adventure — perfectly dressed — in this beautifully
breezy tank top. It’s loose and flowing to look great with shorts, pants, or leggings, and the swing style is totally on-trend. The cotton-blend construction washes well in your machine. Pick your favorite from 11 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large This High-Waist Ruffle Skirt That Works (& Plays) Well With Your Wardrobe
Pair this
pretty print skirt with a jacket and tank, and you’ve got a great outfit for nights on the town. It has a super-cute ruffled construction along with a comfortable elastic waistband, making this skirt a must for your closet. It’s available in a range of fun floral and animal prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large A Set Of Cute Kitten Ankle Socks For The Cat Parent In You
Each pair of these fun
feline socks features a cute cat face and tiny paw prints, proclaiming your love of these precocious pets. An ankle height peeps adorable above your sneakers, and a collection of colors makes them easy to match with your wardrobe. These sweet socks are made with a soft cotton blend. Available sizes: One size (women’s 5-8) A USB-Powered Neon Light To Illuminate Your Space & Your Mood
Light up your living room with this
“Good Vibes” neon sign, which shines in bright pink. It plugs into a USB port for reliable power, and the energy-saving LEDs deliver brilliant illumination. Pre-drilled holes on this cute sign make it easy and quick to mount anywhere in your home. These Baggy Overalls That Come In Multiple Colors And Patterns
I think I’ve found the absolute cutest
pair of baggy overalls I have ever seen. A wide leg and low crotch offer a trend-setting boyfriend style, and the 100% cotton construction supports comfortable wear. Roll the cuffs and add a t-shirt for a relaxed weekend-ready look or combine them with your favorite long-sleeved top for an evening at the movies. A Gold-Plated Ring With Sparkling CZ Gems
Slip a little style on your finger with this
gold-plated X ring. A unique design looks great alone or stacked with other rings, and the sparkling CZ stones add a bit of bling to your accessorizing. Choose from rhodium, gold, or rose gold plating or grab one of each. They really are that cheap. This Super Cute Carryall For Your Makeup & Brushes
Keep your makeup contained and easily packed for travel in this cute
faux leather cosmetics bag. A zippered top provides easy access, and the adorable bow-inspired handle provides a perfect finishing touch. Brush pockets built into this case make it easy to keep your tools in place. This Pair Of Summer Slides With Over 30,000 Reviews
Accent summer dresses and skirts with the simple appeal of these foam
slip-on sandals. Adjustable straps offer a comfortable custom fit for all-day wear, and the padded foot bed molds to your feet for support. Best of all, this sandal is completely washable, keeping them looking as great as they did the day you got them. Two Pairs Of Sunglasses With Fabulously Fashionable Retro Frames
These
retro sunglasses seem almost too good to be true, but one reviewer assures “you won’t regret your purchase.” You get two pair for just $14, and the sturdy frames absolutely last through multiple sunny days. UV coating helps keep your peepers protected, and the vintage look never goes out of style. A Compact Wireless Speaker With A 5-Hour Playtime & Seriously Sleek Look
Place this
portable Bluetooth speaker anyplace you’d like to get a party started. It’s super small, so you can use it on a desk or bedside table, and the five-hour playtime supports extended listening. Bluetooth connectivity lets you share from a phone up to 33 feet away. This Summery Dress With A Cute Tie In The Back
This
beach dress is great for warmer days, thanks to its spaghetti strap design made with a soft cotton-blend that’s comfortable and breathable against your skin. Set this dress off with your favorite necklace, and you’re dressed for a day on the boardwalk. It’s available in various styles, along with another plaid blue design with a bow in the front. Available sizes: Small — X-Large These Mermaid Makeup Brushes That Come With A Mirror
Give your vanity table a sweet sea-inspired touch with this set of
mermaid makeup brushes. Each handle resembles a mermaid’s tail in iridescent tones, and the included mirror is made for up-close applications. Featuring soft bristles, this set of brushes is gentle on your skin. A Green Tea Mint Mud Mask For Fighting Unwanted Blackheads
Treat yourself to nourished skin and less unwanted breakouts with this jar of
green tea mint mud mask. The plant-based ingredients help purify your complexion and clear clogged pores. It’s cruelty-free and never tested on animals, so you can feel good each time you use it. A Set Of 8 Knotted Headbands That Work With A Range Of Hairstyles
Set off your hairstyle or keep tresses out of your face when washing up with this set of
knotted headbands. Stretchy construction fits a range of head sizes for a truly comfortable fit. This set comes with eight colored headbands to mix and match with your closet. A Flowing Dress Mini Dress That Gives Off ‘70s Vibes
A stroll on the beach is the ideal setting for this
vintage-style mini dress. Artful ruching and a smocked waist offer on-trend throwback style, while the flowing design is super comfortable to wear. Wear the sleeves over your shoulders or pull them down for a versatile design that meets a variety of events and occasions. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large This Crossbody Phone Holder That’s Also A Wallet
Keep it simple — and totally cute — with this
crossbody phone bag. It offers ample space for holding most modern smartphones and includes a built-in RFID-blocking wallet for carrying cards and cash. A tassel accent on the front of this bag offers a fun accent to your look. These Fun Flowers That Freshen The Air In Your Car
Add a cute touch to your car vents while also freshening the air with this set of
floral vent clips. Each one clips easily to you your vehicle’s air vents, providing a fun update to the interior. Slide the included fragrance pads into the clips for instantly freshened air. This Clever Keychain Addition That Holds Lipstick Or Gloss
Clip this
clever holder to your keychain or bag so you always have your favorite lip glosses and lipsticks on hand. The faux leather construction wears well through busy days, and the snap-open top keeps your lipstick in place, preventing loss. This two-pack of holders is available in black, white, or red. A Set Of Stackable Rose Gold Bracelets That You Can Also Wear Separately
A set of
rose gold bracelets for just $11? I know — I couldn’t believe it either until I read the reviews. These bangle-style bracelets feature sweet accents, including hearts, leaves, and feathers, creating an interesting collection to wear together or apart. The set is also available in yellow gold or silver. These Measuring Spoons That Look Like A Bunch Of Cherries
Sure, they look cute — but this
set of ABS plastic measuring spoons is also super functional. This bunch of cherries actually hides the fact it’s a set of measuring spoons, while the leave does double-duty as an egg separator. Gift this set to your favorite chef. These Pineapple Bottle Stoppers & Wine Charms For Your Next Gathering
You don’t need to save your corks anymore when you open up a bottle. This
whimsical wine set includes two stoppers to keep your wine from going to waste. The stoppers and 12 wine charms are shaped like pineapples for tropical party appeal, and the charms slide easily onto the rim of a glass to keep guests’ drinks identifiable. An Egg Separator That’s Shaped Like A Chick
Separate the yolk from the white and look cute while you’re doing it with this
chick-inspired separator. Simply crack an egg into the container and tip the chick forward. A bright little beak will let the white slip through while leaving the yolk behind for other recipes. A Set Of Animal-Shaped Tea Infusers That Bring Charm To Your Tea Parties
Turn a cup of tea into the cutest thing ever with this
set of tea infusers. Each charming character holds tea leaves in his tummy for steeping the perfect cup and reducing paper waste. The darling designs include a cat, hippo, and owl, and all are dishwasher safe for easy maintenance. These Stretch Athletic Shorts For Tennis, Golf & Running
Comfort is key when you’re exercising, and these
athletic skorts can help keep you cozy. Polyester and spandex construction delivers a stretchy fit, and the two-layer skort style stands out on the tennis courts. With mesh pockets and a built-in headphone cable hole, these skorts make it easy to take your tunes with you. This Stunning Swing Dress In 4 Head-Turning Colors
Turn all the heads when you walk through the door in this sophisticated
swing dress. An off-shoulder style is great for warm weather, while the simple swing profile adds a loose, flowing effect. Dress this outfit up with jewelry for dinner out or down with a sun hat for an easy weekend walk. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large A Set Of Bright Gel Pens With Cute Cow-Inspired Barrels
This
set of long-lasting gel pens makes it easy to accent your planner or add color to your correspondence. Each pen features a fun cow pattern on the barrel, and the range of pretty hues make it easy to coordinate schedules or draw attention to notes. Snap-on caps help prevent messes, too. These Salt & Pepper Shakers That Are Absolutely Adorable & Fully Functional
Use these
two peas in a pod shakers to add a little spice and a lot of smiles around your supper table. Magnetic bottoms keep each cute pea in place, while the hand-painted faces offer charming appeal. Fill one up with salt and the other with pepper for easy — and cute — dispensing. A Wearable Nail Polish Holder That Also Helps With Crafting
Ensure your nail polish doesn’t spill by wearing it on your hand. That’s right, this
polish holder ring slides on your fingers to keep your bottle upright. Simply pop it on and pop your bottle in. It’s available in various color (including sparkly hues), and many customers wrote that it’s “easy to use.” These Strappy Sandals With A Comfortable Block Heel For All-Day Wear
Add a classic finish to your summer wardrobe with this
two-strap sandal. They slip right on with elastic based-straps (so there’s no buckle to deal with), and the raised chunky heel offers comfortable all-day wear alongside a trendy look. Choose from black, tan, or faux snakeskin.