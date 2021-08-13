55 Things So Cute & Cheap They're Selling Out Fast On Amazon

The term “cute” is really in these days. Whether it’s the hundreds of pet videos on the internet that go viral every day or the latest fashions being shown on the runways, “cute” has been elevated to a life goal for a lot of us. I admit, I’m drawn by random household items made to look like animals and effortless outfits that are super cute and unique without even really trying. The best part of adding a little “cute” here and there in your life is that it doesn’t have to be expensive when you have an Amazon account.

There are oodles of cute and cheap things on Amazon, I can’t even begin to list them all. I seriously squealed when I saw this set of pea pod salt and pepper shakers that bring sweetness to the supper table. And how can I pass up this set of socks with cute kitten faces on each and every one? I mean, there is really nothing cuter than tiny little cat paw prints in my opinion, and you get five pair for $10. It’s super easy to decide to click the “Buy Now” button when you have thousands of happy reviews and high ratings from cuteness connoisseurs just like you, but it’s not advised to think on it too long. So many of these squeal-worthy items are selling out fast.

Get ready to melt as I share a few of my top picks.

These Trendy High-Waist Biker Shorts For The Gym & Beyond BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon In my opinion, pockets are super important when it comes to every outfit — and this pair of biker shorts comes through with convenient side pockets for your keys and coins. The wide yoga-style waistband provides support, and the stretchy material supports comfortable wear. This pair of shorts is available in three lengths and multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A One-Piece Swimsuit With A Ruffled V-Neck Top CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon You really can shop for a swimsuit online with great results. This one-piece V-neck swimsuit has been tested and highly reviewed for you with a 4.6-star rating. A sweet ruffle along the neck adds a pretty accent, and the lace-up back delivers a fashionable finishing touch. You can pick this suit up in a range of color options. Available size: X-Small — XX-Large

These Cute & Cozy Slippers That Enhance Your “Me” Time Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slip your feet into these faux rabbit fur cross band slippers for a comfort and a sensational finish for your loungewear. Memory foam cushioning offers gentle support, while the rubber soles help keep you steady on your feet. One reviewer called them “the comfiest slippers ever.” Better grab them fast. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

A Pack Of Cotton Sports Bras That Offer Breathable Support Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon Workouts go a lot better when you’re fully supported by these soft pullover sports bras. The 95% cotton and 5% spandex construction offers comfortable, breathable wear for running or working in the yard. Best of all, there’s no underwires or restrictive elastic. This bra set comes in multiple color options. Available sizes: 32 — 44

A Mini Waffe Maker For Single-Serving Breakfasts Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to go digging for your full-size waffle maker when the craving hits. This cute mini waffle maker is ready to help make your breakfast dreams come true. A nonstick surface releases food easily and cleans up quick, and it’s available in various colors and designs.

This Sweet Short-Sleeved Pajama Set With A Cotton-Candy Tie-Dye Pattern Ekouaer Short Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dreams get a little bit sweeter in this cute short sleeve pajama set. The classic pajama style features a piped collar and cuffs for a touch of retro appeal, and the relaxed fit supports comfortable rest the whole night through. This set is available in lots of fun patterns and colors to match your sense of style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Casual Print Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Relipop Short Sleeve Print Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dress for dinner or a day spent shopping in this cute short sleeve dress. Add a necklace and matching earrings, and you’re ready for date night. Top it with a straw hat, and you’ve got a relaxed weekend look. The wrap design is totally on-trend for different seasons (add a denim jacket for fall or spring), and a range of prints and colors let you pick your favorite. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Pearly Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks That Come In A Pair PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks Amazon $6 See On Amazon Tie back your decorative curtains without the hassle of an actual tie with these magnetic curtain tiebacks. Pearl accents and a braided loop offer an elegant look to your living room or bedroom drapes, so you can easily let the sun in during the day. The simple setup doesn’t even require drilling a hole in your wall.

This Waffle-Knit Top That Looks Good With Leggings Or Jeans IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Top off your favorite jeans or skirt with this pretty waffle-knit blouse. A tie at the bottom adds a perfect finishing touch to the on-trend design. The Henley style is totally wearable for date nights or weekends out, and the loose sleeves offer comfort. This versatile shirt is available in a range of colors and patterns. Available size: Small — XX-Large

A Set Of Satin Pillowcases For A Soothing Night’s Rest Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rest your head upon these satin pillowcases for a sweet night’s sleep and less unwanted frizz when you wake up in the morning. The lush polyester satin construction instantly updates the look of your bedding and delivers the hair and skin care Amazon reviewers have been raving about. Pick from two dozen colors.

These Color-Changing Night Lights That Really Set A Mood GE Color-Changing LED Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Illuminate your hallway, a bedroom, or bath with this set of color-changing night lights. Brilliant LEDs deliver lasting use, and they’re UL-listed, per the brand. Set the color (from eight vibrant options) with a tap of the button. These night lights plug into standard outlets without obstructing access.

This Realistic-Looking Fig Tree That’ll Bring Faux Greenery Into Your Home BESAMENATURE Artificial Mini Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keeping plants alive is hard work, yet they add so much in terms of interior design. This artificial fig tree delivers the look of lush growth without all the watering and feeding. Simply set it in a corner or next to your sofa for an instant natural look. So easy.

A Set Of Ceramic Planters Decorated With Chic Golden Hues POTEY Ceramic Planter Flowerpots Amazon $25 See On Amazon If the precious plants inside your home deserve an upgrade, this set of ceramic planters can offer that. The modern designs with gold accents will likely blend well with your space, and the drainage holes will make it easy to keep your foliage evenly watered. These pots also come with plugs for use with nursery planters.

A Roll Of Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Offers An Instant Contemporary Refresh HaokHome Modern Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Create a focal wall in just minutes with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. The intricate pattern is easy to match up, and the bold black and white colors create enhance your modern aesthetic. Made a mistake? This forgiving paper can be easily repositioned.

These Macramé Wall Hangings That Bring Carefree Beauty To Your Space Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging Art (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These macramé wall hangings that are made with cotton are so cute no matter where you decide to place them. The natural color and symmetrical patterns can infuse your space with balance and a totally laid-back look, and they’re available in two sizes.

This Stunning Layered Choker Necklace You Can Wear Together Or As Separate Pieces Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Simple and beautiful” reads the very first review of this versatile layered necklace set. And that couldn’t be more true. Three varying 14-karat gold-plated chains range from choker to pendant lengths to set off your entire wardrobe. Use them separately for simple adornments or combine all three for a truly statement-making accent.

A Metal End Table That Has A Removable Tray For Serving danpinera End Table Amazon $36 See On Amazon Place this cute end table next to a sofa or chair for a perfect spot to place your books or a plant. The top comes off for use as a tray — with a raised edge to keep glasses and snacks from tumbling. Sturdy metal construction and anti-skid end caps keep the table in place. It’s available in nine finishes.

A Blackhead Scrub Stick In A Ridiculously Adorable Container TONYMOLY Tako Amazon $13 See On Amazon He’s cute and he’s effective when you use him on your face. This little octopus (tako in Japanese) hides a blackhead-scrubbing stick underneath the cap. Black mud, marine plant extracts, and charcoal combine to exfoliate your skin and help clear clogged pores. You could get clearer skin and a smile every time you step into the shower.

The Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask That Really Brightens Up Your Look bliss - Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Revive your skin with this whipped face mask that refreshes and brightens. Ideal for sensitive skin, this formula contains marshmallow root extract to help restore your glow, along with olive leaf extract to help retain your skin’s hydration. Apply after washing for a soothing evening skincare treatment.

This Faux Sheepskin Rug That Delivers A Decadent Accent To Your Room Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $18 See On Amazon Chic and charming, this super-soft sheepskin rug — don’t worry, it’s faux — makes a stunning style statement on your floor or draped along a couch. A leather-feel backing adds to its authentic appeal; place it next to your bed for a warmth the second you wake up and start walking.

These Fun Fairy Lights You Can Hang Pretty Much Anywhere Twinkle Star Copper String Lights Amazon $10 See On Amazon Wrap these fairy lights around a banister or string along your mantel to add a little extra lighting to brighten up your space. The sealed copper wiring supports indoor or outdoor use, expanding on your decorating options. This USB-powered set of string lights features eight lighting modes, going from steady on to fade and flashing for versatile illumination.

A Clear Holder That Keeps Your Scrunchies Organized & Accessible Joyora Acrylic Scrunchie Holder Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Collect your scrunchies from around the house (and your wrist) and stack them on this clear holding stand. The 8-inch size easily fits up to 24 hair bands without having to stuff them on and keeps them in shape so they don’t stretch out between uses. Featuring a wide base, this stand can be used on a counter or dresser top.

This Trio Of Artificial Succulents Inside Cute Rose Gold Planters MyGift Artificial Succulents Amazon $25 See On Amazon Create a collection of cuteness on your desk to charm clients with these artificial succulents. Each small rose gold pot contains a realistic succulent to add greenery to your workspace, and they don’t need any maintenance to handle weekends and vacation days. Set them up together or scatter throughout your space.

A Classic Panama Hat That Is Ready For The Beach Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get a classic look for day trips to the beach or your next vacation with this wide brim Panama hat. Straw construction delivers a traditional look and breathable wear, while the contrasting band delivers an iconic finish. Choose from a range of colors to accent your beach and casual wardrobes.

This Ruffled Shower Curtain That Adds Charm To Your Bathroom Volens White Ruffle Shower Curtain Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ruffles upon ruffles make this shower curtain an adorable addition to your bathroom space. It’s opaque for privacy in the shower, and the weighted hem helps keep it in place. This polyester curtain dries quickly and hangs up with standard shower rings for an effortless update.

A Set Of Fun Cacti Magnets That Proclaim Your Love Of Plants OYEFLY Cute Succulent Plant Magnet (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Gift your plant-loving bestie with this set of plant magnets. The super-cute designs include succulents and cacti, and there’s 12 in the pack for placement (almost literally) everywhere. Use them on fridges and filing cabinets to keep notes in place. At $6 a pack, you can buy a set for yourself too.

This Ruffled Tank Top That Offers A Breezy Fit Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Set off for any summer adventure — perfectly dressed — in this beautifully breezy tank top. It’s loose and flowing to look great with shorts, pants, or leggings, and the swing style is totally on-trend. The cotton-blend construction washes well in your machine. Pick your favorite from 11 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This High-Waist Ruffle Skirt That Works (& Plays) Well With Your Wardrobe Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Pair this pretty print skirt with a jacket and tank, and you’ve got a great outfit for nights on the town. It has a super-cute ruffled construction along with a comfortable elastic waistband, making this skirt a must for your closet. It’s available in a range of fun floral and animal prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

A Set Of Cute Kitten Ankle Socks For The Cat Parent In You Jeasona Funny Funky Novelty Cotton Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Each pair of these fun feline socks features a cute cat face and tiny paw prints, proclaiming your love of these precocious pets. An ankle height peeps adorable above your sneakers, and a collection of colors makes them easy to match with your wardrobe. These sweet socks are made with a soft cotton blend. Available sizes: One size (women’s 5-8)

A USB-Powered Neon Light To Illuminate Your Space & Your Mood LUCUNSTAR Good Vibes Neon Sign Amazon $30 See On Amazon Light up your living room with this “Good Vibes” neon sign, which shines in bright pink. It plugs into a USB port for reliable power, and the energy-saving LEDs deliver brilliant illumination. Pre-drilled holes on this cute sign make it easy and quick to mount anywhere in your home.

These Baggy Overalls That Come In Multiple Colors And Patterns YESNO Casual Baggy Overalls Amazon $23 See On Amazon I think I’ve found the absolute cutest pair of baggy overalls I have ever seen. A wide leg and low crotch offer a trend-setting boyfriend style, and the 100% cotton construction supports comfortable wear. Roll the cuffs and add a t-shirt for a relaxed weekend-ready look or combine them with your favorite long-sleeved top for an evening at the movies.

A Gold-Plated Ring With Sparkling CZ Gems PAVOI Gold Plated X Ring Amazon $13 See On Amazon Slip a little style on your finger with this gold-plated X ring. A unique design looks great alone or stacked with other rings, and the sparkling CZ stones add a bit of bling to your accessorizing. Choose from rhodium, gold, or rose gold plating or grab one of each. They really are that cheap.

This Super Cute Carryall For Your Makeup & Brushes Camdeez Rownyeon Makeup Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your makeup contained and easily packed for travel in this cute faux leather cosmetics bag. A zippered top provides easy access, and the adorable bow-inspired handle provides a perfect finishing touch. Brush pockets built into this case make it easy to keep your tools in place.

This Pair Of Summer Slides With Over 30,000 Reviews FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon Accent summer dresses and skirts with the simple appeal of these foam slip-on sandals. Adjustable straps offer a comfortable custom fit for all-day wear, and the padded foot bed molds to your feet for support. Best of all, this sandal is completely washable, keeping them looking as great as they did the day you got them. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Two Pairs Of Sunglasses With Fabulously Fashionable Retro Frames BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These retro sunglasses seem almost too good to be true, but one reviewer assures “you won’t regret your purchase.” You get two pair for just $14, and the sturdy frames absolutely last through multiple sunny days. UV coating helps keep your peepers protected, and the vintage look never goes out of style.

A Compact Wireless Speaker With A 5-Hour Playtime & Seriously Sleek Look LENRUE Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Place this portable Bluetooth speaker anyplace you’d like to get a party started. It’s super small, so you can use it on a desk or bedside table, and the five-hour playtime supports extended listening. Bluetooth connectivity lets you share from a phone up to 33 feet away.

This Summery Dress With A Cute Tie In The Back ZAFUL Boho Beach Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This beach dress is great for warmer days, thanks to its spaghetti strap design made with a soft cotton-blend that’s comfortable and breathable against your skin. Set this dress off with your favorite necklace, and you’re dressed for a day on the boardwalk. It’s available in various styles, along with another plaid blue design with a bow in the front. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

These Mermaid Makeup Brushes That Come With A Mirror TRIMAKESHOP Makeup Brushes Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give your vanity table a sweet sea-inspired touch with this set of mermaid makeup brushes. Each handle resembles a mermaid’s tail in iridescent tones, and the included mirror is made for up-close applications. Featuring soft bristles, this set of brushes is gentle on your skin.

A Green Tea Mint Mud Mask For Fighting Unwanted Blackheads Majestic Pure Green Tea Mint Mud Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Treat yourself to nourished skin and less unwanted breakouts with this jar of green tea mint mud mask. The plant-based ingredients help purify your complexion and clear clogged pores. It’s cruelty-free and never tested on animals, so you can feel good each time you use it.

A Set Of 8 Knotted Headbands That Work With A Range Of Hairstyles Huachi Twist Knotted Headbands Amazon $15 See On Amazon Set off your hairstyle or keep tresses out of your face when washing up with this set of knotted headbands. Stretchy construction fits a range of head sizes for a truly comfortable fit. This set comes with eight colored headbands to mix and match with your closet.

A Flowing Dress Mini Dress That Gives Off ‘70s Vibes Exlura Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon A stroll on the beach is the ideal setting for this vintage-style mini dress. Artful ruching and a smocked waist offer on-trend throwback style, while the flowing design is super comfortable to wear. Wear the sleeves over your shoulders or pull them down for a versatile design that meets a variety of events and occasions. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Crossbody Phone Holder That’s Also A Wallet Pearl Angeli Crossbody Phone Bag Wallet Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep it simple — and totally cute — with this crossbody phone bag. It offers ample space for holding most modern smartphones and includes a built-in RFID-blocking wallet for carrying cards and cash. A tassel accent on the front of this bag offers a fun accent to your look.

These Fun Flowers That Freshen The Air In Your Car Zadin Car Accessories (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add a cute touch to your car vents while also freshening the air with this set of floral vent clips. Each one clips easily to you your vehicle’s air vents, providing a fun update to the interior. Slide the included fragrance pads into the clips for instantly freshened air.

This Clever Keychain Addition That Holds Lipstick Or Gloss NATURE Ann Chapstick Keychain (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Clip this clever holder to your keychain or bag so you always have your favorite lip glosses and lipsticks on hand. The faux leather construction wears well through busy days, and the snap-open top keeps your lipstick in place, preventing loss. This two-pack of holders is available in black, white, or red.

A Set Of Stackable Rose Gold Bracelets That You Can Also Wear Separately Softones Rose Gold Bracelets Amazon $11 See On Amazon A set of rose gold bracelets for just $11? I know — I couldn’t believe it either until I read the reviews. These bangle-style bracelets feature sweet accents, including hearts, leaves, and feathers, creating an interesting collection to wear together or apart. The set is also available in yellow gold or silver.

These Measuring Spoons That Look Like A Bunch Of Cherries Ototo Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg separator Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sure, they look cute — but this set of ABS plastic measuring spoons is also super functional. This bunch of cherries actually hides the fact it’s a set of measuring spoons, while the leave does double-duty as an egg separator. Gift this set to your favorite chef.

These Pineapple Bottle Stoppers & Wine Charms For Your Next Gathering Blulu Pineapple Silicone Bottle Stopper (14-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don’t need to save your corks anymore when you open up a bottle. This whimsical wine set includes two stoppers to keep your wine from going to waste. The stoppers and 12 wine charms are shaped like pineapples for tropical party appeal, and the charms slide easily onto the rim of a glass to keep guests’ drinks identifiable.

An Egg Separator That’s Shaped Like A Chick FOYO Egg Separator Amazon $9 See On Amazon Separate the yolk from the white and look cute while you’re doing it with this chick-inspired separator. Simply crack an egg into the container and tip the chick forward. A bright little beak will let the white slip through while leaving the yolk behind for other recipes.

A Set Of Animal-Shaped Tea Infusers That Bring Charm To Your Tea Parties DecorChiq Tea Infuser Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Turn a cup of tea into the cutest thing ever with this set of tea infusers. Each charming character holds tea leaves in his tummy for steeping the perfect cup and reducing paper waste. The darling designs include a cat, hippo, and owl, and all are dishwasher safe for easy maintenance.

These Stretch Athletic Shorts For Tennis, Golf & Running BALEAF Athletic Skorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon Comfort is key when you’re exercising, and these athletic skorts can help keep you cozy. Polyester and spandex construction delivers a stretchy fit, and the two-layer skort style stands out on the tennis courts. With mesh pockets and a built-in headphone cable hole, these skorts make it easy to take your tunes with you.

This Stunning Swing Dress In 4 Head-Turning Colors ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Strapless Ruffle Mini Swing Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Turn all the heads when you walk through the door in this sophisticated swing dress. An off-shoulder style is great for warm weather, while the simple swing profile adds a loose, flowing effect. Dress this outfit up with jewelry for dinner out or down with a sun hat for an easy weekend walk. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

A Set Of Bright Gel Pens With Cute Cow-Inspired Barrels NYKKOLA Milky Cow Cute Gel Pen Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of long-lasting gel pens makes it easy to accent your planner or add color to your correspondence. Each pen features a fun cow pattern on the barrel, and the range of pretty hues make it easy to coordinate schedules or draw attention to notes. Snap-on caps help prevent messes, too.

These Salt & Pepper Shakers That Are Absolutely Adorable & Fully Functional One Hundred 80 Degrees Peas in a Pod Salt and Pepper Shakers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use these two peas in a pod shakers to add a little spice and a lot of smiles around your supper table. Magnetic bottoms keep each cute pea in place, while the hand-painted faces offer charming appeal. Fill one up with salt and the other with pepper for easy — and cute — dispensing.

A Wearable Nail Polish Holder That Also Helps With Crafting tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ensure your nail polish doesn’t spill by wearing it on your hand. That’s right, this polish holder ring slides on your fingers to keep your bottle upright. Simply pop it on and pop your bottle in. It’s available in various color (including sparkly hues), and many customers wrote that it’s “easy to use.”