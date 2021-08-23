50 Things That Make Your Home 10x Nicer For Under $35

Upgrading your home doesn’t have to put strain on your wallet. Take it from someone who spent months revamping an old rental: Some of the cheapest stuff can really make your home look 10 times nicer. And luckily for both of us, a ton of these affordable home upgrades are available right on Amazon — and many of them even come with free two-day Prime shipping.

But if you remain unconvinced that any of these upgrades can really make a difference, I’d like to direct your attention to the removable backsplash I made sure to include. Simply peel off the adhesive backing, then press it onto your wall like you would a sticker; it’ll stay put until you’re ready to commit to more permanent options. Or, if your furniture is starting to sag, there’s also a handy bolster that’ll give sagging cushions some extra support. My personal favorite? I sleep with these throw pillow covers every night — and the velvet exterior is just as soft as the reviewers rave.

Whether you rent or own, there are products that make your home look way nicer — and the ones I’ve gathered for you here all cost $35 or less. So what are you waiting for? Those throw pillow covers aren’t going to buy themselves, you know.

1 These Night Lights That Snap Into Your Outlet Plates SnapPower GuideLight 2 (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tired of stumbling around in the dark at night? Allow these night lights to help guide your way. They snap into your outlet plates — no complicated wiring necessary. And since the bulbs are LEDs, they require very little electricity to operate. Plus, the dusk-to-dawn sensor means they shouldn’t turn on during the daytime.

2 The Wood-Colored Markers That Help Repair Scuffed Furniture Ram-Pro Furniture Markers for Touch Up Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether your coffee table or hardwood is looking a little worse for wear, these markers can help give them a quick refresh. Each order comes with six markers and crayons in various shades of wood-friendly colors — including mahogany, oak, cherry, and even walnut. “Used this for a bunch of craigslist finds,” explained one reviewer. “Makes them look so much better afterwards.”

3 A Smart Power Strip With 3 Individually-Controlled Plugs Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this smart power strip feature three individually-controlled plugs, but it also has two USB ports that let you easily charge your devices — no power brick required. The best part? You can pair it with Alexa or Google Home to control any plugged-in devices using voice commands, or simply use the downloadable app to control everything remotely.

4 This Diffuser That Doubles As Lovely Decor Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a diffuser that adds a touch of chic to any room, look no further than this one. The stylish ceramic exterior puts it a step above plastic options — and the water reservoir is large enough to produce up to five hours of mist. Plus, it even features seven different LED light colors to choose from.

5 A Jewelry Organizer You Can Stack On Top Of Itself Mebbay Jewelry Drawer Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lay these jewelry bins out on your vanity to see your entire collection — or even stash them away inside of a drawer if you need more space. The compartments stack on top of each other so that you can configure them however you like, while the soft velvet fabric helps keep your jewelry protected from scratches.

6 The Bolster That Adds Support To Sagging Cushions Evelots Sofa Support Amazon $26 See On Amazon Got a few couch cushions that are sagging uncomfortably? You don’t have to waste money on a new cushion — just give it some extra support with this bolster. It’s made from sturdy wood that’s been covered with protective vinyl, while the panels can also be folded to fit smaller pieces of furniture. And since it’s more than 5 feet long, there’s no need to worry about it fitting larger pieces.

7 A Wireless Light Bar That You Can Install Nearly Anywhere Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon With super-strong magnets on the back of this light bar, you can easily install it on workbenches, refrigerators, and more. Each order also comes with sticky adhesive — just in case the surface you’re working with isn’t magnetic — and it only takes three AA batteries to produce up to 100 hours of light.

8 This Balm That Helps Refresh Your Faded Leather Furniture Furniture Clinic Leather Re-Coloring Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon Leather sofa looking a little worse for wear? You don’t need to shell out for a new one — just use this balm to help restore its color. It’s available in 16 different shades, making it easy to find one that matches your furniture. It also works great for covering up scratches, and reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to apply.”

9 A Marker That Delivers Fresh-Looking Grout Grout Pen Grey Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon If no amount of scrubbing will get your grout white, it might be time to paint it over using this pen. Not only does it leave your grout looking like it’s brand new, but there’s also enough solution inside for up to 150 feet of grout. The ink is nontoxic; just give the pen a light shake, and it’ll be ready to whiten.

10 The Turkish Beach Towel That Comes In Tons Of Decorative Colors WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this Turkish beach towel dries quickly so that it’s less likely to develop that mildewy smell. The bright color give it a fun, decorative touch, especially for days at the beach — and there are even 30 different shades to pick from. “It's like a giant tea towel for your body!” raved one reviewer. “It's absorbent, so you're not all drippy after getting out of the shower, and it also dried quickly on the rail.”

11 A Floor Lamp With An Industrial Flair PAZZO Industrial Floor Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon Need a floor lamp that doesn’t take up a ton of space? This one is perfect for tight corners — and the industrial style will be on-trend for years to come. The power cable is extra-long, making it easier to reach distant outlets. Plus, you even have the choice of six different finishes: matte black, copper, gold, and more.

12 These Sheets That Are Stain- & Fade-Resistant Mellanni Soft Cooling Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in 45 different colors, these sheets won’t break the bank — and thousands of reviewers even raved about how soft they are. They’re also fade- and stain-resistant, with an extra-deep pocket that can accommodate some taller mattresses. “I can't even begin to describe how soft they are,” wrote one reviewer. “Washed them, threw them in the dyer, subsequently forgot to pull them out when they were done, and not a single wrinkle to be found.”

13 The Throw Pillow Cases Covered In Soft Velvet MIULEE Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fill these throw pillow cases with shredded microfiber, and they’ll instantly become the comfiest pillows you have on your bed — I know they are on mine. The quality velvet fabric feels soft against your skin, and the hidden zipper won’t get snagged on your hair or clothes. Plus, they come in dozens of colors to match any style.

14 These Organizers That Help You Condense Your Shoe Collection AQUAPRO Shoe Slots Organizer Amazon $34 See On Amazon Running out of space to store your shoes? Grab these slot organizers. They let you stack your shoes on top of each other to help maximize your storage space — and since the height is adjustable, they’ll even work with high heels. Plus, the nonslip design helps keep everything from shifting out of place.

15 An Organizer That Adds Drawers To Your Closet SMIRLY Hanging Closet Organizer Shelves Amazon $40 See On Amazon With six shelves and five drawers, this organizer is a must-have if your closet is starting to look a little disheveled. It’s so sturdy that it can hold up to 30 pounds — so go ahead and fill it up with all the socks, underwear, and accessories that you like. And with thousands of positive reviews, it’s no surprise that many reviewers wrote about how it’s “worth the money.”

16 This Sturdy Organizer For All Your Pots & Pans Pots and Pans Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon With adjustable shelves that can be configured to fit pots and pans of nearly any shapes, this organizer is a total game-changer when it comes to affordable kitchen upgrades. Each order also comes with six stainless steel S-hooks that you can use to hang up utensils, and the organizer itself is even 100% rustproof.

17 A Pack Of Small Adhesive Hooks That Can Hold A Lot Xsltkby Transparent Reusable Utility Hooks Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by their small size: These adhesive hooks are so strong that they can hold up to 13 pounds. Add one next to your front door for a convenient place to hang your keys, or even put a few up in your bathroom for towels. The best part? The adhesive is waterproof, making them perfect for hanging scrubbers in the shower.

18 The Shower Mat Made From Sleek Bamboo GOBAM Shower Mat Bath Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon I have this shower mat in my bathroom — I can’t even begin to tell you how many compliments I’ve received about it. The ventilated slats allow it to dry quickly, while the nonslip gaskets on the bottom help keep it from shifting around when the ground is wet. Plus, it’s even made from 100% bamboo.

19 A Soy Candle That Burns For A Really, Really Long Time Lulu Candles Long Lasting Soy Jar Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is this candle made from eco-friendly soy wax, but each one is also hand-poured. Many reviewers raved about how it burns for up to 40 hours — and it even comes in dozens of scents to suit any mood. Choose from all sorts of scents, ranging from refreshing jasmine to a fun sugared pecans option.

20 These String Lights That Cast A Warm Glow Lampat String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’ve been using these string lights on my patio for years now, and they’ve lasted through rainstorms, windstorms, snow — the list goes on. They cast a warm glow that helps put you at ease after a long day, and reviewers raved about how they give off just the “right amount of light.” One even wrote that they “the brightness these bulbs give off is amazing.”

21 The Pillows That Are Filled With Soft Gel Fibers DreamNorth Premium Gel Pillow Loft (Pack of 2) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not a fan of memory foam pillows? In that case, you’ll definitely want to give these ones a try. They’re filled with soft gel fibers that are breathable, helping you stay cool on hot, stuffy nights. Plus, they’re also hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant.

22 A Lazy Susan Made From Gorgeous White Marble Greenco White Marble Lazy Susan Amazon $29 See On Amazon This isn’t some cheap, plastic lazy Susan you’d find in your old cabinet. It’s made with sleek white marble, making it the perfect centerpiece for oil, vinegar, salt, and more on any table. And with protective feet that help prevent scratches, there’s little need to worry about any damages to your surfaces.

23 This Decorative Mirror Tray That’s Perfect For Small Accessories Decorative Metal Mirror Catchall Tray Amazon $24 See On Amazon Place this mirror tray on your vanity — it’s the perfect size for small accessories, including rings, necklaces, polish bottles, and more. Plus, the gold-colored framework makes it look way more expensive than it is. Choose from four different shapes: polygon, hexagon, rectangle, or round.

24 These Lights That Turn Mirrors Into Hollywood Vanities LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t have the best lighting in your makeup room? Now’s your chance to brighten things up with these LED lights. They stick to your mirror, turning it into a Hollywood-style vanity so you can see better. And since they also come with a dimmer switch, you can easily adjust how bright they are.

25 The Smart Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa NiteBird Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pair these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using voice commands — all without having to get up from the couch. Or, if you don’t have either, you can still use the free downloadable app to control them using your smartphone. And with over 15 million LED colors to choose from, it’s easier than ever to set whatever sort of mood you’re feeling.

26 A Duvet Insert Made From Soft Microfiber Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this duvet insert feeling scratchy if you decide to use it as a comforter. Not only is it made from 100% soft microfiber, but it also comes in a variety of colors so that you don’t even need to slip it into an insert. And if you do decide to put one on? The corner tabs will help keep it from shifting around.

27 This Faux Fur Rug That’s Undeniably Luxurious EasyJoy Ultra Soft Fluffy Rug Amazon $33 See On Amazon Adding a faux fur rug like this one is an easy way to help breathe life into stale rooms. The bottom is covered with nonslip material to help keep it in place while you’re walking. Plus, you can even toss it into the washer for a quick clean if it ever gets dirty. It’s available in eight colors.

28 A Backsplash That Goes On Like A Sticker KASARO Peel and Stick Mosaic Shell Backsplash Amazon $70 See On Amazon Some apartments don’t come with backsplashes — so grab this peel-and-stick one. It applies just like a sticker, but it won’t fall away until you intentionally pull it off. Not only is it great for some renters, but it’s also an affordable way to upgrade any kitchen without any DIY skills required.

29 The Silicone Strip That Helps Weatherproof Your Doors Weather Stripping Silicone Seal Amazon $8 See On Amazon Apply this strip to the bottom of your doors, and the insulating silicone will help weatherproof your home against drafts, rain, and more. It’s designed to work with nearly any type of door — and you can even trim it to fit, if necessary. “It's thin and pliable so the door doesn't have any trouble closing,” explained one reviewer. “Be careful because the tape really sticks, so make sure it's where you want it.”

30 These Grippers That Keep Rugs From Curling Up Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whereas adhesives can leave behind goopy residues on your floors, these grippers are made with hundreds of ultra-tiny suction cups that latch onto hardwood, concrete, and more. That means you can also readjust your carpet as needed, as they easily peel off the floor like regular suction cups.

31 The Clear Chair Leg Covers That Are Very Subtle High Transparency Chair Leg Covers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Since these covers are made from transparent silicone, they easily blend into your chair legs — no matter what color they are. They’re stretchy enough to fit most legs, and don’t require any tools or screws for installation. Simply pull them onto your chairs, then relax with peace of mind that your floors are likely protected.

32 A Pair Of Gap Covers For Your Stove Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Spills can drip down the narrow space between your stove and counter — but you can save yourself some stress with these gap covers. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that shouldn’t melt when your stove or oven is on high, and you can even trim them to fit narrower spaces. Choose from three colors: black, clear, or white.

33 This Rim That Keeps Laundry From Falling Behind The Machine Eltow Laundry Guard Amazon $31 See On Amazon Ever take a peek behind your washer and dryer? You’d be surprised how many socks can fall back there — unless you’ve got this basket guard up. It’ll keep clothes from falling behind your machines, while the built-in magnets allow for effortless installation. Plus, one size is made to fit most machines.

34 These Closet Deodorizers That Smell Like Soothing Lavender Rose Cottage Large (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hang one of these deodorizers on your closet doorknob when it’s starting to develop unwanted, musty odors — it’ll quickly fill the space with a soothing lavender scent. And unlike some deodorizers, this one is made with potent essential oils that are strong enough to tackle small bathrooms, cars, or even gym bags.

35 A Cloth That Erases Stubborn Water Marks Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon If your hardwood has a few water rings or a patch of white haze, try rubbing it down with this cloth. Not only can it help remove water marks, but it can also help conceal small scratches as well as remove latex paint, permanent marker stains, and more.

36 The Hangers That Help You Save Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space Saving Hangers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Closet overflowing with clothes? These hangers can help free up some space. Each one can hold up to five garments, which means the entire set can handle up to 50 hangers. Each one is made from sturdy plastic — and you even have the choice of hanging them vertically or horizontally.

37 A Floor Pillow Made From Soft Chenille Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon Set this pillow down on the floor for a quick place to sit, or even put a few together to create a gorgeous bench cushion. It’s made from soft chenille with scalloped edges that make it look way more expensive than it is. The best part? You even have the choice of seven colors, including a beautiful shade of charcoal.

38 These Apothecary Jars Made From Thick Plastic AOZITA Qtip Holder Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from thick plastic that looks just like real glass, these apothecary jars shouldn’t shatter if you happen to accidentally drop one. They’re the perfect place to store cotton swabs, hair pins, or even bath salts — and many reviewers even raved about how their size is great for cramped vanities.

39 A Pair Of Curtain Tiebacks With A Hint Of Glamour PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Still using those fabric tiebacks that come included with your curtains? Then here’s your chance to upgrade to these glamorous ones. The built-in magnets allow the ends to cinch to each other — and they’re even strong enough to keep thicker blackout curtains pulled back. Choose from four colors: gray, pink, gold, or aqua.

40 The Magnetic Knife Bar Made From Stainless Steel Ouddy Magnetic Knife Holder for Wall Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a bulky knife block? Just put this magnetic bar up. While it’s advertised as being primarily for knives, you can also use it with nearly any metal utensil — and the magnets in the back make it easy to mount to metal surfaces. Or, if you supply your own double-sided adhesive, you can mount it to tile, backsplashes, and more.

41 These Blackout Curtains That Come In Rich Colors BGment Blackout Curtains for Bedroom (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Navy, burgundy, coral — with more than 20 rich colors to pick from, these blackout curtains can be styled to suit any room. The thick fabric helps insulate your home against the sun’s warming rays, as well as any cool air pressing up against the glass. And with metal grommets at the top, they easily glide across your curtain rod without any rough tugging needed.

42 This Colorful Desk Pad That’s Also Reversible YSAGi Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad Amazon $12 See On Amazon Since this desk pad is reversible, you’re basically getting two for the price of one. It’s made from heavy-duty PU leather that’s waterproof against spills and stains, as well as soft enough that you don’t need to use a mouse pad. And with more than 10 double-sided colors to choose from, you might have trouble picking just one.

43 A Slipcover That Gives Tired Sofas A Refresh Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover 1-Piece Amazon $42 See On Amazon You don’t have to shell out for another sofa — just refresh the one you have with this slipcover. Not only does it help protect your couch from stains and spills, but it also comes in dozens of colors to suit any style. “This cover was very easy to put on,” raved one reviewer. “Even came with stickers attached so you knew which part was the arms/front/and back. Very soft, and can easily be washed.”

44 The Cling Film That Adds Privacy To Windows rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your neighbor’s house is a little too close for comfort, you can give yourself some extra privacy by putting up this decorative cling film. The stained glass pattern gives it a classy feel, and there’s no adhesive needed to put it up. Plus, it even filters out some UVA and UVB rays.

46 These Floating Shelves That Help You Make An Accent Wall Klvied Floating Shelves Wall Mounted (Set of 4) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Got a blank wall you don’t know what to do with? Use these floating shelves to display little knick-knacks, photos, and more. They’re made from Paulownia wood — not plastic — and they even work great as small, stylish spice racks in your kitchen.

47 The Organizer That Slips Underneath Your Mattress Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you need a handy place to store all your bedside gadgets, this organizer is a total game-changer. It’s made from tough Oxford cloth, and easily slips underneath your mattress so that it stays in place. Plus, the larger pocket in the back is the perfect place to keep larger items, such as magazines or tablets.

48 A Bedside Shelf To Help You Save Space Bright Life Bedside Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t have enough room for a full-sized nightstand? Put this bedside shelf up on your wall instead. It’s large enough for phones, glasses, remotes, and more. Or, you can even use it in your bathroom as a convenient place to store all your makeup supplies. Plus, installation doesn’t require any drilling.

49 This Peel-&-Stick Backsplash In Stylish Subway Tile Ecoart Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $24 See On Amazon Waterproof and heat-resistant, this peel-and-stick backsplash makes any kitchen instantly look Instagram-ready. It’s perfect for renters, as you can easily pull it off when it’s time to move out — and the bright white color helps brighten up dark kitchens. “I installed these behind my sink and stove in my rented apartment,” wrote one reviewer. “They look super cute, and definitely upgraded my space.”