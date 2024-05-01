When I landed at the Los Cabos airport for a three-day stay in Cabo San Lucas, I was nervous, to say the least. I realized only hours before that I had inadvertently booked my trip during the peak of 2024’s spring break season. As an “in bed by 10:30” millennial, this did not bode well. But the moment I stepped off the plane, my fears of frat bros and EDM melted away.

Nestled on the southern point of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, the city boasts a portfolio of five-star resorts, luxurious beachfront restaurants, and famous geographical landmarks. That’s likely why celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, and the Biebers flock to Cabo come vacation time (the Kardashians have stayed at the same resort I did on multiple occasions).

Yes, it also has gaggles of college kids and tequila shots. But even during their busiest season, Cabo San Lucas was, well — there’s no other way to put it — calm. So if you, too, are considering a trip to Mexico’s turquoise waters — which I highly recommend — use this list as your guide. Here’s how I spent the *perfect* long weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Where To Stay

ME Cabo Hotel & Resort

Located on one of the few swimmable beaches on the peninsula (more on that later), ME Cabo offers prime access to pristine waters. Its en suite balconies have an incredible view of the sand and surf, as well as the surrounding mountains.

The resort, which invited me to check out their eco-friendly collaboration with Mexico City-based clothing brand Yakampot, boasts a dual-level pool and private beach — plus, a boutique, a spa, a dog run, a swim-up bar, and four restaurants (Taboo, Craft, Mamazzita, and Funky Geisha). A venue fit for a Kardashian, indeed.

1 / 2

The building itself is incredibly photographable, but its spa is where you get the real celebrity treatment. It features a secret oasis only accessible to attendees, which means you basically get the entire outdoor space to yourself. The tinkle of waterfalls fills every corner of the open-air Zen garden, which features lounge chairs and a hot tub for pre-massage relaxation.

During my stay, the hotel was hosting a limited-time shopping installation highlighting ME Cabo’s recently-launched fashion collab — the first of an ongoing partnership with Yakampot. The collection features a range of breezy cotton basics (light-weight button-ups, flowy dresses, and wide-leg pants) made from the hotel’s recycled bedsheets.

Compared to the club and beach wear sold at the property’s boutique, these designs are much more wearable — souvenirs you can work seamlessly into your wardrobe back home. You can shop them online, even if you don’t make it to the resort.

What To Do

Visit Cabo’s Swimmable Beaches

Medano Beach is a wonder in itself. It’s lined with ocean-facing restaurants and locals selling trinkets. But most importantly, it’s one of the seven swimmable stretches on Los Cabos because of its surrounding rock formations. Acting as both Instagram backdrop and nature-made shelter, the cliffs provide protection from strong currents that run along the coastline.

Located nearby, Playa La Empacadora and Lover’s Beach are also swimmable options, though the latter is only accessible by boat.

Explore The Cabo San Lucas Marina

During my stay, I spent several evenings walking alone through the Cabo San Lucas Marina. The wharf itself is gorgeous, of course, and has plenty of waterfront eateries and storefronts, but my favorite part was the wildlife. Massive sea lions floated between parked yachts, not 50 feet from the boardwalk, eating discarded bait and honking at nearby seagulls.

Shop At Plaza Mi Pueblito

Right off of Boulevard Lázaro Cárdenas (across from Tacos Guss and Las Guacamayas), Plaza Mi Pueblito is a indoor-outdoor market that spans almost an entire city block. Vendors sell quintessential Mexican souvenirs, like sterling silver jewelry, woven handbags, and leather huaraches, as well as your typical T-shirts, key chains, and shot glasses.

Go On A Whale Watching Boat Tour

If you have 24 hours in Cabo and can only do one single activity, I’d highly recommend a whale watching boat tour. There are several companies on the marina, but I booked through Whale Watch Cabo. We took a Zodiac about an hour off the shore and found several whales. The marine biologists who led the tour were full of information (ex: whales only flip their tail when doing a deep dive, so you won’t see them for several minutes after) and let us listen to whale songs through a hydrophone.

Visit El Arco

That rock formation you’ve seen all over Instagram? It’s called El Arco and it’s one of Los Cabos’ most well-known attractions. It’s only visible by boat, but many of the whale watching tours make a pit stop so you can snap a pic.

Where To Eat

Funky Geisha

Any well-seasoned traveler will tell you, don’t sleep on hotel restaurants. They often boast an A-list kitchen staff and the most stunning decor. Funky Geisha is the prime example of this. Right on the sand, this restaurant provides fresh-from-the-ocean Asian-inspired cuisine (lobster pad thai, ceviche, and hand rolls) with an unbeatable view of the Pacific Ocean.

Taboo Los Cabos

ME Cabo’s poolside bungalow Taboo, on the other hand, has an undeniably sexy feel. Diners canoodle on cozy couches beneath the dusky lighting of dozens of burlap lanterns while live musicians play jazz. It’s got inventive cocktails and the best seafood paella I’ve had outside of Barcelona.

Tacos Gardenias

In the courtyard of Gardenias, you’ll find a mix of tourists and natives alike. It’s clear this little family-run establishment is beloved by all, and one bite into my three-taco spread, it was clear why.

Flights of toppings (including: blistered jalapeños, pico de gallo, and salsa) are dropped at each table for a customizable taco experience — which is extra work, yes, but a lot of fun. Each protein on my plate — fried shrimp, grilled scallops, and marinated skirt steak — was cooked to perfection, making this my favorite meal of the trip.

What To Pack

Cabo is all about leisure and luxury, so I stuck to a laid-back, elegant aesthetic. I chose breezy dresses, casual denim, and beachy accessories in neutral shades to mirror the colors of Mexico’s sand and rocks. Evenings were a bit chilly on the water, so maxi skirts and light layers are a must.

Mexico has a high UV index and I burn easily, so I made sure to bring sun hats, cover-ups, and six different kinds of sunscreen (dear reader, I still got burned). The pharmacies I visited had sunblock priced at nearly three-times the U.S. price, so I’d recommend bringing your own. Shop my favorites — and the rest of my suitcase — below.

Book your trip here.