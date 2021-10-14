47 Things Under $35 That'll Instantly Make You Like Your Home A Lot More

Want to switch up your home decor a bit without a total renovation? Well, I've found that the secret to liking your home more is all in the small details. These products under $35 are my absolute favorites when it comes to liking your home just a
little bit more. They refresh, declutter, and update your already-existing style without breaking your budget.
So, what kind of products could change your mind when you're a little bored with your home? How about LED candles that look like a real flickering flame in amber-toned glass holders? For $27, you get a three-pack to set the mood or turn your bathroom into a serene spa. Or, you can sip on a perfectly chilled drink next to your new candlelight with freezable cocktail glasses. You'll definitely fall in love with your house again when it feels like you're at a chic cocktail bar instead of your living room.
If you ask me, cleaning and organizing can give you an entirely new perspective on your house. With that being said, I've also included a sleek outlet extender that plugs into an outlet and doesn't clutter your floor. Plus, it has a soft LED night light and USB outlets. There's also a luxurious Turkish cotton bath towel set for under $20, but my favorite has to be the $10 macrame plant hanger to add a few new plants and revive your space.
Rediscovering what we love about our homes is really in the small touches. All of these functional products are the small details that make your home decor look refreshed, trendy, and brand new.
1 The Adhesive PVC Marble Wallpaper You'll Want To Stick On Everything
Cover your countertops or any clean, smooth surface in this
PVC adhesive marble wallpaper — no glue necessary. It has a grid printed on the back for precise cuts and easy application. Once applied, it's easy to wipe down while cooking or in case of spills. Plus, it comes in four sizes depending on your unique DIY needs. 2 This 3-Pack Of Soy Wax Flameless Candles
These
LED soy wax flameless candles come in decorative glass holders in amber brown, white, or dark gray. Place them on your mantle or next to your bathtub for a spa day. The moving LED flame mimics a real flame for all the cozy vibes. Operate light settings, power, and timer settings with the remote control. 3 The Coziest Sherpa Blanket In A Bunch Of Colors
This
sherpa throw blanket comes in five sizes and is made of 100% microfiber fabric. There are size options big enough to cover your bed — even a king. You can forget duvets when you have this fluffy blanket that's also lightweight, doesn't shed, and is machine washable. It also comes in 21 colors. 4 These Sturdy Under-The-Bed Storage Bags That Fold Flat
Prevent your clothes from getting musty with these
under-the-bed storage boxes made of breathable, non-woven polypropylene fabric. This set of two is also water-resistant, and they hold their shape enough to stack them. If there’s ever a time when you don’t need the extra storage, they fold completely flat. Choose from three colors. 5 A Compact Outlet Extender With A Dimmable Night Light
This
outlet extender and surge protector isn’t much bigger than your standard outlet, but it gives you six extra outlets, two USB outlets, and an LED night light. The dimmable night light automatically turns on and off with a light sensor. Plus, you can plug in multiple devices right next to each other thanks to its unique design. 6 This Essential Oil Diffuser With 10 Essential Oils
Buy this all-in-one
essential oil diffuser set that includes a pack of 10 essential oils and a diffuser that doubles as a night light. The diffuser can hold 500 milliliters of water, lets you adjust the mist, and should automatically shut off when needed. Plus, the night light setting lets you choose from 15 color options. 7 A 2-Pack Of Silicone Ice Trays For Square Cocktail Ice
Create a craft cocktail at home with this two-pack of silicone
square ice cube trays that are BPA-free. Each tray makes eight ice cubes. The biggest perk of oversized ice cubes? They shouldn’t water down your drink too quickly, whether it’s a cocktail, coffee, or simply water. Plus, you can wash the trays on the top rack of your dishwasher. 8 This Stainless Steel Cocktail Set With 5 Essentials
Pair this 304 stainless steel rustproof
cocktail shaker set with some silicone ice cube trays, and your home bar is ready to go. This set comes with a shaker, straining lid with a cap, and a recipe book, and more. At the end of the night, you can wash everything in the dishwasher. 9 A Kit For Dimmable Under Cabinet Light Strips
These dimmable LED
under-cabinet light strips come in a kit with everything you need for installation, so there are no tools needed. The kit includes adhesive-backed strip lights, connectors, cable holders, an adaptor, and a remote. With the remote, you can set a timer and control the lights from 60 feet away. 10 A Simple Cotton Macrame Plant Hanger With Decorative Beads
Hang up your favorite plant baby with this 35-inch-long
macrame plant hanger. Simply place your favorite plant pot (up to 9-inches) in the supportive woven design. The cotton cord is complete with decorative beads and comes in four colors. Choose from black, brown, gray, and ivory. 11 A Compact Fabric Shaver To Save Your Pilling Sweaters
This
portable fabric shaver runs on two AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about charging it. With three depth settings, it's great to keep in your closet for use on clothes any other fabric in your house — even furniture. After taking care of the fuzz and pills from your clothes, simply take off the lint catcher to empty it. 12 This Quiet Humidifier That Mists For Over 24 Hours
This low-maintenance
cool mist humidifier has a 2.2-liter water tank and can run for over 24 hours. Direct the mist in the direction you prefer with a 360-degree rotating nozzle. It also has an automatic shut-off feature. Many reviewers love that it’s super quiet, and it has over 17,000 five-star ratings. 13 An Amazon Fire Stick & Alexa Voice Remote For Sleek Streaming
This sleek
Amazon Fire Stick Lite and Alexa Voice Remote Lite plugs into the back of your TV and declutters your streaming setup. Stream movies and shows from multiple apps or use the remote to ask Alexa to find your movie for you. Choose from four versions of the fire stick and even add on accessories. 14 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker That Withstands A Little Rain
You can take out this
wireless Bluetooth speaker at your next backyard party since it’s water resistant, just in case you get rained out. It connects with multiple devices from up to 100 feet away and lasts for 14 hours. Choose from nine colors and designs. 15 A Cooling Down Alternative Comforter That’s Also A Duvet Insert
This simple
cooling comforter that doubles as a duvet insert reminds me of calming hotel bedding. The minimalist stitching pattern actually keeps the lightweight microfiber filling from sliding around or bunching. It also has corner ties to stop it from tangling inside your duvet cover. Choose from four colors. 16 The Edison Bulb String Lights That’ll Make Your Patio So Cozy
Connect up to three strands of these dimmable outdoor glass Edison bulb
string lights to light up your entire patio with only one outlet. They’re waterproof and come in three lengths plus three colors. They’re also weather-proof, so you don’t have to bring them inside even if it’s storming. 17 A Biodegradable & Nontoxic Stain Remover
Spray this
stain remover on organic and inorganic stains for nontoxic cleanup — it’s even “Safer Choice” certified. So many reviewers rave about how well it gets rid of any type of stain, with one person writing, “This is the best stain remover I've ever used, works quickly and leaves no residue.” The best part is that this brand also offers individually wrapped stain-removing wipes. Choose from wipes, spray, or a mixed pack of both. 18 A 2-Pack Of Matching Satin Pillowcases
These 100% polyester satin matching
pillowcases are soft as well as non-drying for your hair and skin, and they come in a two-pack. They maintain their silkiness even after machine washing them. Plus, with 22 colors to choose from and multiple sizes, it’s easy to find a match for your sheets. 19 A Handheld Stainless Steel Milk Frother For Elevated Coffee
Make yourself an elevated morning coffee or matcha with this stainless steel battery-operated
handheld milk frother. It froths milk and mixes matcha — or even sauces — in seconds. To clean it, simply turn it on in a cup of hot water for a second or two, and then go enjoy your latte. Choose from 40 colors. 20 A Sleek Personal-Sized Air Fryer
This
personal-sized air fryer holds 2 quarts of anything and everything you can think of frying — just minus the greasiness. Everything your food touches is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, so you can try new recipes without making a huge mess. It also features auto-shutoff. 21 A Breakfast Sandwich Maker That’s Not Just For Breakfast
Pull out this all-in-one
breakfast sandwich maker whenever you’re way too tired and maybe running late — oops. Each shelf holds a different layer of your soon-to-be sandwich. Add in your favorite sandwich elements, and your breakfast is ready in five minutes. You can also make lunch, dinner, and more with this multi-use gadget. 22 This Set Of Polished Velvet Throw Pillow Covers
Add a minimalist design detail to your decor with this set of two velvet
throw pillow covers. They have an invisible zipper that makes them (and your entire living room) look polished. They’re also machine washable and come in nine sizes as well as over 30 colors. 23 These Color-Changing Smart Light Bulbs With Voice Control
You’re going to want one of these LED
color-changing lightbulbs for every lamp because they’re compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. If you’re not home to ask Alexa, you can set timers and schedules, change the color, and control the brightness with an app. 24 A Versatile & Slim Pan Organizer
Use this
pan organizer vertically or horizontally to quickly fix a cabinet full of jumbled pans. It holds four to five pans at a time — and with the easy shelf system, you can quickly grab whichever pan you need without digging through other cookware. Choose from silver, bronze, or white to match your kitchen. 25 This Area Rug That’ll Give You Major Vintage Vibes
This
area rug with a vintage pattern comes in 10 colors and a bunch of shapes to match whichever room needs a little design touch. It’s made of soft woven jute, shouldn’t shed, and is even easy to clean. Plus, it has over 14,000 five-star ratings. 26 A Glass Honeycomb Honey Dispenser & Holder
Drizzle a little honey in your tea without a sticky mess with this no-drip
glass honey dispenser with a honeycomb design. The matching glass holder keeps the honey air-tight when you’re not using it. You can also use it for pancake and ice cream syrups, and even sugar. 27 A Pack Of Magnetic Dry Erase Planners
This three-pack of
magnetic dry erase planners come with with colorful markers and an eraser. You can cover your refrigerator with these daily, weekly, and monthly planners so everyone in your house can stay up to date — or even write notes to each other. The best part is, these boards wipe completely clean without left behind marker stains. 28 A Huge Roll Of Double-Sided Rug Tape
This roll of double-sided mesh
rug tape is 90 feet long to use on all of your rugs. More specifically, it sticks to the edge and corners of your rug to help keep them from rolling up and sliding around. You don’t even need scissors to tear the tape during installation. 29 A Multi-USB Charging Station For Phones & Tablets
You can stop charging your devices at multiple different outlets with this USB
charging station that holds and charges four devices at one time. This station has an LED indicator that lets you know when your device is charged. Remove the dividers to charge an oversized device. Plus, it has a nonslip bottom. 30 This Spinning Turntable Made Of Chic Bamboo
Place this spinning
bamboo table that rotates 360 degrees on your dinner table. The spinning design makes it easy for everyone to reach the salt and pepper but also works great in a cabinet for spices. It’s easy to wipe down if spills happen, and it has over 1,000 five-star ratings. 31 A Set Of Matching Wood-Tone Floating Shelves
This set of
floating shelves includes three sizes to display together or on their own. The durable MDF laminate comes in nine colors, including a few distressed wood tones. They're complete with all the hardware you need to install them and achieve that floating look. 32 These Pillow Inserts To Re-Fluff Your Throw Pillows
Refresh your favorite throw pillows with these square
throw pillow inserts that come in a pack of two with 10 sizes to choose from. Filled with fluffy poly-cotton fiber, these pillows come vacuum-packed but puff up and stay full — no more flat pillows. 33 A Pack Of Rose Gold Clothes Hangers Lined With Velvet
You can rummage through your closet without dropping clothes with these nonslip velvet
clothes hangers that feature rose gold accents. They come in five colors — and if you have a lot of clothes, they come in multiple pack sizes. Each hanger holds up to 10 pounds. 34 A Space-Saving Coffee Grinder That Works Quietly
With this compact
electric coffee grinder, you don’t need an entire coffee shop setup to have freshly ground coffee every morning. It grinds up to nine tablespoons of coffee beans at a time, and the cord tucks away in a hidden cord slot. It’s super quiet, and you can even use it to grind spices. 35 A Sleek Silicone Cover For Your Stove Gap
This two-pack of food-grade silicone and heat-resistant
stove gap covers slide between your stove and your counter. The covers are dust resistant and anti-smudge. Plus, you can cut them to fit your specific stove. After cooking, you can wipe them down or put them in the dishwasher. Choose from white, clear, or black. 36 This 3-Piece Set Of Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
This set of soft 100% Turkish
cotton towels comes with a bath towel, hand towel, and a washcloth. You can also choose from other sets or individual towels, including an oversized bath towel. Plus, these absorbent towels come in 16 colors and have over 19,000 five-star ratings. 37 A Nonslip Over-The-Sink Dish-Drying Rack That Rolls Out
Instead of taking up counter space, dry your dishes over your sink with this stainless steel roll-out
dish drying rack that can hold up to 70 pounds. It’s BPA-free, rust-resistant, and won’t bend if you’re drying heavy pots and pans. Plus, the silicone end covers mean it shouldn’t slip and break your dishes. 38 A Cushioned & Waterproof Gel Floor Mat
This PVC cushioned
gel floor mat repels spills of liquids and even oil — perfect for your kitchen. Or, pop it in your laundry room to give your feet a break while you fold clothes. It has a nonslip bottom, and the beveled edge stops the corners from curling. Choose from gray, black, or chocolate brown. 39 This Adjustable & Non-Slip Stand For Your Devices
Hold your iPhone, Android, or tablet with this adjustable and durable
aluminum stand. Silicone padding rests against your device to help avoid scratches (but also so it doesn’t slip). Bend it up to 45 degrees for the best angle while you watch a show or display your recipe while cooking. Choose from four colors, including pastels. 40 Insulated & Freezable Cocktail Cups
Pour your cocktail into these
gel-insulated cups that you can freeze before serving. This set of two is perfect for outdoor sipping because they’re made of BPA-free plastic, and they have a grippy sleeve to help avoid spills or shattering. If you’re looking for more of a classic cocktail glass, there’s also a glass option. 41 An Adjustable, Pivoting Outlet Extender That’s Cordless
The six pivoting outlets on this
outlet extender are completely adjustable so your chargers never bump into each other. This extender offers surge protection, and it plugs directly into your outlet. That way, you don’t have to clutter the floor or worry about a cord. It’s available in black and white. 42 This Motion-Sensor, Colorful Toilet Night Light
This multicolor
toilet night light has a motion and light sensor. The light turns on if it detects motion up to 5 feet away, and it automatically turns off once you’re done. It’s battery-operated and simply clips onto your toilet. After the quick installation, choose from 16 LED colors. 43 A Heavy-Duty Pack Of Steel Picture Hangers
You don’t need tools, and you don’t even have to find a stud to use these hardened steel
picture hangers. But don’t worry, they’re seriously strong and can even hold up to 45 pounds — perfect for large pictures or heavy mirrors. Plus, the double claw design shouldn’t leave any major holes in your wall. 44 This Toothbrush Caddy With A Spot For Your Razor
Made of durable plastic, you don’t have to worry about this
toothbrush caddy rusting. It mounts to the wall with adhesive backing, and each shelf has drainage holes to help avoid buildup. It includes two toothbrush holders, two toothpaste holders, a slot for your razor, and two hooks. Plus, it can even fit electric toothbrushes. 45 A Waterproof & Wireless LED Doorbell
This
wireless LED doorbell should last for three years and comes with adhesive or hardware installation options. It’s waterproof and withstands extreme temperatures. Simply plug in the receiver anywhere in your house, within 1,000 feet of the doorbell, and adjust the volume to fit your preferences. 46 A Wood-Grain Cable Box With Functional Accessories
This cord organizing set comes with two matte black
cord boxes with wood grain lids, cord ties, cord clips, and a cord cover. The cord boxes have openings that let you easily slide in a bundle of previously messy cords. Everything is reusable, just in case you want to switch up your desk setup. 47 This Electric Coffee Or Tea Warmer That’s Waterproof
Plug in this
electric mug warmer and keep your coffee or tea at your ideal temperature all day with two temperature settings. It’s resistant to spills, because spills happen — especially during sleepy mornings — and it has a safety auto-shutoff in case you forget. Plus, it’s compatible with multiple types of mugs and cups.