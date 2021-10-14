47 Things Under $35 That'll Instantly Make You Like Your Home A Lot More

Want to switch up your home decor a bit without a total renovation? Well, I've found that the secret to liking your home more is all in the small details. These products under $35 are my absolute favorites when it comes to liking your home just a little bit more. They refresh, declutter, and update your already-existing style without breaking your budget.

So, what kind of products could change your mind when you're a little bored with your home? How about LED candles that look like a real flickering flame in amber-toned glass holders? For $27, you get a three-pack to set the mood or turn your bathroom into a serene spa. Or, you can sip on a perfectly chilled drink next to your new candlelight with freezable cocktail glasses. You'll definitely fall in love with your house again when it feels like you're at a chic cocktail bar instead of your living room.

If you ask me, cleaning and organizing can give you an entirely new perspective on your house. With that being said, I've also included a sleek outlet extender that plugs into an outlet and doesn't clutter your floor. Plus, it has a soft LED night light and USB outlets. There's also a luxurious Turkish cotton bath towel set for under $20, but my favorite has to be the $10 macrame plant hanger to add a few new plants and revive your space.

Rediscovering what we love about our homes is really in the small touches. All of these functional products are the small details that make your home decor look refreshed, trendy, and brand new.

1 The Adhesive PVC Marble Wallpaper You'll Want To Stick On Everything practicalWs Marble Countertop Paper Amazon $6 Cover your countertops or any clean, smooth surface in this PVC adhesive marble wallpaper — no glue necessary. It has a grid printed on the back for precise cuts and easy application. Once applied, it's easy to wipe down while cooking or in case of spills. Plus, it comes in four sizes depending on your unique DIY needs.

2 This 3-Pack Of Soy Wax Flameless Candles YFYTRE Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $27 These LED soy wax flameless candles come in decorative glass holders in amber brown, white, or dark gray. Place them on your mantle or next to your bathtub for a spa day. The moving LED flame mimics a real flame for all the cozy vibes. Operate light settings, power, and timer settings with the remote control.

3 The Coziest Sherpa Blanket In A Bunch Of Colors Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 This sherpa throw blanket comes in five sizes and is made of 100% microfiber fabric. There are size options big enough to cover your bed — even a king. You can forget duvets when you have this fluffy blanket that's also lightweight, doesn't shed, and is machine washable. It also comes in 21 colors.

4 These Sturdy Under-The-Bed Storage Bags That Fold Flat Onlyeasy Foldable Storage Bags (2 Pack) Amazon $13 Prevent your clothes from getting musty with these under-the-bed storage boxes made of breathable, non-woven polypropylene fabric. This set of two is also water-resistant, and they hold their shape enough to stack them. If there's ever a time when you don't need the extra storage, they fold completely flat. Choose from three colors.

5 A Compact Outlet Extender With A Dimmable Night Light POWRUI Outlet Extender Amazon $20 This outlet extender and surge protector isn't much bigger than your standard outlet, but it gives you six extra outlets, two USB outlets, and an LED night light. The dimmable night light automatically turns on and off with a light sensor. Plus, you can plug in multiple devices right next to each other thanks to its unique design.

6 This Essential Oil Diffuser With 10 Essential Oils Vamoar Essential Oil Diffuser Set Amazon $32 Buy this all-in-one essential oil diffuser set that includes a pack of 10 essential oils and a diffuser that doubles as a night light. The diffuser can hold 500 milliliters of water, lets you adjust the mist, and should automatically shut off when needed. Plus, the night light setting lets you choose from 15 color options.

7 A 2-Pack Of Silicone Ice Trays For Square Cocktail Ice Samuelworld Ice Cube Trays (2 Pack) Amazon $13 Create a craft cocktail at home with this two-pack of silicone square ice cube trays that are BPA-free. Each tray makes eight ice cubes. The biggest perk of oversized ice cubes? They shouldn't water down your drink too quickly, whether it's a cocktail, coffee, or simply water. Plus, you can wash the trays on the top rack of your dishwasher.

8 This Stainless Steel Cocktail Set With 5 Essentials CRESIMO Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $19 Pair this 304 stainless steel rustproof cocktail shaker set with some silicone ice cube trays, and your home bar is ready to go. This set comes with a shaker, straining lid with a cap, and a recipe book, and more. At the end of the night, you can wash everything in the dishwasher.

9 A Kit For Dimmable Under Cabinet Light Strips WOBANE Under Cabinet Lighting Kit Amazon $21 These dimmable LED under-cabinet light strips come in a kit with everything you need for installation, so there are no tools needed. The kit includes adhesive-backed strip lights, connectors, cable holders, an adaptor, and a remote. With the remote, you can set a timer and control the lights from 60 feet away.

10 A Simple Cotton Macrame Plant Hanger With Decorative Beads Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger Amazon $10 Hang up your favorite plant baby with this 35-inch-long macrame plant hanger. Simply place your favorite plant pot (up to 9-inches) in the supportive woven design. The cotton cord is complete with decorative beads and comes in four colors. Choose from black, brown, gray, and ivory.

11 A Compact Fabric Shaver To Save Your Pilling Sweaters Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 This portable fabric shaver runs on two AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about charging it. With three depth settings, it's great to keep in your closet for use on clothes any other fabric in your house — even furniture. After taking care of the fuzz and pills from your clothes, simply take off the lint catcher to empty it.

12 This Quiet Humidifier That Mists For Over 24 Hours AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $33 This low-maintenance cool mist humidifier has a 2.2-liter water tank and can run for over 24 hours. Direct the mist in the direction you prefer with a 360-degree rotating nozzle. It also has an automatic shut-off feature. Many reviewers love that it's super quiet, and it has over 17,000 five-star ratings.

13 An Amazon Fire Stick & Alexa Voice Remote For Sleek Streaming Amazon Fire Stick Lite Amazon $30 This sleek Amazon Fire Stick Lite and Alexa Voice Remote Lite plugs into the back of your TV and declutters your streaming setup. Stream movies and shows from multiple apps or use the remote to ask Alexa to find your movie for you. Choose from four versions of the fire stick and even add on accessories.

14 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker That Withstands A Little Rain Cambridge Soundworks Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 You can take out this wireless Bluetooth speaker at your next backyard party since it's water resistant, just in case you get rained out. It connects with multiple devices from up to 100 feet away and lasts for 14 hours. Choose from nine colors and designs.

15 A Cooling Down Alternative Comforter That's Also A Duvet Insert COHOME Quilted Comforter Amazon $40 This simple cooling comforter that doubles as a duvet insert reminds me of calming hotel bedding. The minimalist stitching pattern actually keeps the lightweight microfiber filling from sliding around or bunching. It also has corner ties to stop it from tangling inside your duvet cover. Choose from four colors.

16 The Edison Bulb String Lights That'll Make Your Patio So Cozy Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 Connect up to three strands of these dimmable outdoor glass Edison bulb string lights to light up your entire patio with only one outlet. They're waterproof and come in three lengths plus three colors. They're also weather-proof, so you don't have to bring them inside even if it's storming.

17 A Biodegradable & Nontoxic Stain Remover Emergency Stain Remover Amazon $8 Spray this stain remover on organic and inorganic stains for nontoxic cleanup — it's even "Safer Choice" certified. So many reviewers rave about how well it gets rid of any type of stain, with one person writing, "This is the best stain remover I've ever used, works quickly and leaves no residue." The best part is that this brand also offers individually wrapped stain-removing wipes. Choose from wipes, spray, or a mixed pack of both.

18 A 2-Pack Of Matching Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $10 These 100% polyester satin matching pillowcases are soft as well as non-drying for your hair and skin, and they come in a two-pack. They maintain their silkiness even after machine washing them. Plus, with 22 colors to choose from and multiple sizes, it's easy to find a match for your sheets.

19 A Handheld Stainless Steel Milk Frother For Elevated Coffee Zulay Milk Frother Amazon $16 Make yourself an elevated morning coffee or matcha with this stainless steel battery-operated handheld milk frother. It froths milk and mixes matcha — or even sauces — in seconds. To clean it, simply turn it on in a cup of hot water for a second or two, and then go enjoy your latte. Choose from 40 colors.

20 A Sleek Personal-Sized Air Fryer Chefman Air Fryer Amazon $35 This personal-sized air fryer holds 2 quarts of anything and everything you can think of frying — just minus the greasiness. Everything your food touches is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, so you can try new recipes without making a huge mess. It also features auto-shutoff.

21 A Breakfast Sandwich Maker That's Not Just For Breakfast Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $30 Pull out this all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker whenever you're way too tired and maybe running late — oops. Each shelf holds a different layer of your soon-to-be sandwich. Add in your favorite sandwich elements, and your breakfast is ready in five minutes. You can also make lunch, dinner, and more with this multi-use gadget.

22 This Set Of Polished Velvet Throw Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 Add a minimalist design detail to your decor with this set of two velvet throw pillow covers. They have an invisible zipper that makes them (and your entire living room) look polished. They're also machine washable and come in nine sizes as well as over 30 colors.

23 These Color-Changing Smart Light Bulbs With Voice Control Lighting EVER Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $30 You're going to want one of these LED color-changing lightbulbs for every lamp because they're compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. If you're not home to ask Alexa, you can set timers and schedules, change the color, and control the brightness with an app.

24 A Versatile & Slim Pan Organizer Deco Brothers Pan Organizer Amazon $18 Use this pan organizer vertically or horizontally to quickly fix a cabinet full of jumbled pans. It holds four to five pans at a time — and with the easy shelf system, you can quickly grab whichever pan you need without digging through other cookware. Choose from silver, bronze, or white to match your kitchen.

25 This Area Rug That'll Give You Major Vintage Vibes Unique Loom Vintage Area Rug Amazon $35 This area rug with a vintage pattern comes in 10 colors and a bunch of shapes to match whichever room needs a little design touch. It's made of soft woven jute, shouldn't shed, and is even easy to clean. Plus, it has over 14,000 five-star ratings.

26 A Glass Honeycomb Honey Dispenser & Holder Hunnibi Honey Dispenser Amazon $26 Drizzle a little honey in your tea without a sticky mess with this no-drip glass honey dispenser with a honeycomb design. The matching glass holder keeps the honey air-tight when you're not using it. You can also use it for pancake and ice cream syrups, and even sugar.

27 A Pack Of Magnetic Dry Erase Planners Home & Me Dry Erase Planner Amazon $19 This three-pack of magnetic dry erase planners come with with colorful markers and an eraser. You can cover your refrigerator with these daily, weekly, and monthly planners so everyone in your house can stay up to date — or even write notes to each other. The best part is, these boards wipe completely clean without left behind marker stains.

28 A Huge Roll Of Double-Sided Rug Tape iPrimio Double Sided Rug Tape Amazon $21 This roll of double-sided mesh rug tape is 90 feet long to use on all of your rugs. More specifically, it sticks to the edge and corners of your rug to help keep them from rolling up and sliding around. You don't even need scissors to tear the tape during installation.

29 A Multi-USB Charging Station For Phones & Tablets Poweroni Charging Station Amazon $28 You can stop charging your devices at multiple different outlets with this USB charging station that holds and charges four devices at one time. This station has an LED indicator that lets you know when your device is charged. Remove the dividers to charge an oversized device. Plus, it has a nonslip bottom.

30 This Spinning Turntable Made Of Chic Bamboo TB Home Bamboo Turntable Amazon $17 Place this spinning bamboo table that rotates 360 degrees on your dinner table. The spinning design makes it easy for everyone to reach the salt and pepper but also works great in a cabinet for spices. It's easy to wipe down if spills happen, and it has over 1,000 five-star ratings.

31 A Set Of Matching Wood-Tone Floating Shelves Greenco Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $14 This set of floating shelves includes three sizes to display together or on their own. The durable MDF laminate comes in nine colors, including a few distressed wood tones. They're complete with all the hardware you need to install them and achieve that floating look.

32 These Pillow Inserts To Re-Fluff Your Throw Pillows Utopia Bedding Throw Pillow Inserts (Set of 2) Amazon $15 Refresh your favorite throw pillows with these square throw pillow inserts that come in a pack of two with 10 sizes to choose from. Filled with fluffy poly-cotton fiber, these pillows come vacuum-packed but puff up and stay full — no more flat pillows.

33 A Pack Of Rose Gold Clothes Hangers Lined With Velvet Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers (30 Pack) Amazon $17 You can rummage through your closet without dropping clothes with these nonslip velvet clothes hangers that feature rose gold accents. They come in five colors — and if you have a lot of clothes, they come in multiple pack sizes. Each hanger holds up to 10 pounds.

34 A Space-Saving Coffee Grinder That Works Quietly Hamilton Beach Fresh Coffee Grinder Amazon $17 With this compact electric coffee grinder, you don't need an entire coffee shop setup

35 A Sleek Silicone Cover For Your Stove Gap Linda's Essentials Stove Gap Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This two-pack of food-grade silicone and heat-resistant stove gap covers slide between your stove and your counter. The covers are dust resistant and anti-smudge. Plus, you can cut them to fit your specific stove. After cooking, you can wipe them down or put them in the dishwasher. Choose from white, clear, or black.

36 This 3-Piece Set Of Turkish Cotton Bath Towels American Soft Lined Bath Towel Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of soft 100% Turkish cotton towels comes with a bath towel, hand towel, and a washcloth. You can also choose from other sets or individual towels, including an oversized bath towel. Plus, these absorbent towels come in 16 colors and have over 19,000 five-star ratings.

37 A Nonslip Over-The-Sink Dish-Drying Rack That Rolls Out Seropy Over Sink Dish Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of taking up counter space, dry your dishes over your sink with this stainless steel roll-out dish drying rack that can hold up to 70 pounds. It’s BPA-free, rust-resistant, and won’t bend if you’re drying heavy pots and pans. Plus, the silicone end covers mean it shouldn’t slip and break your dishes.

38 A Cushioned & Waterproof Gel Floor Mat HappyTrends Cushioned Floor Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon This PVC cushioned gel floor mat repels spills of liquids and even oil — perfect for your kitchen. Or, pop it in your laundry room to give your feet a break while you fold clothes. It has a nonslip bottom, and the beveled edge stops the corners from curling. Choose from gray, black, or chocolate brown.

39 This Adjustable & Non-Slip Stand For Your Devices Bright Stone Tablet Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hold your iPhone, Android, or tablet with this adjustable and durable aluminum stand. Silicone padding rests against your device to help avoid scratches (but also so it doesn’t slip). Bend it up to 45 degrees for the best angle while you watch a show or display your recipe while cooking. Choose from four colors, including pastels.

40 Insulated & Freezable Cocktail Cups Host Freeze Cooling Cups Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pour your cocktail into these gel-insulated cups that you can freeze before serving. This set of two is perfect for outdoor sipping because they’re made of BPA-free plastic, and they have a grippy sleeve to help avoid spills or shattering. If you’re looking for more of a classic cocktail glass, there’s also a glass option.

41 An Adjustable, Pivoting Outlet Extender That’s Cordless ECHOGEAR Pivoting Outlet Extender Amazon $15 See On Amazon The six pivoting outlets on this outlet extender are completely adjustable so your chargers never bump into each other. This extender offers surge protection, and it plugs directly into your outlet. That way, you don’t have to clutter the floor or worry about a cord. It’s available in black and white.

42 This Motion-Sensor, Colorful Toilet Night Light Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon This multicolor toilet night light has a motion and light sensor. The light turns on if it detects motion up to 5 feet away, and it automatically turns off once you’re done. It’s battery-operated and simply clips onto your toilet. After the quick installation, choose from 16 LED colors.

43 A Heavy-Duty Pack Of Steel Picture Hangers 3M CLAW Picture Hangers (4 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t need tools, and you don’t even have to find a stud to use these hardened steel picture hangers. But don’t worry, they’re seriously strong and can even hold up to 45 pounds — perfect for large pictures or heavy mirrors. Plus, the double claw design shouldn’t leave any major holes in your wall.

44 This Toothbrush Caddy With A Spot For Your Razor Mspan Bathroom Accessories Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made of durable plastic, you don’t have to worry about this toothbrush caddy rusting. It mounts to the wall with adhesive backing, and each shelf has drainage holes to help avoid buildup. It includes two toothbrush holders, two toothpaste holders, a slot for your razor, and two hooks. Plus, it can even fit electric toothbrushes.

45 A Waterproof & Wireless LED Doorbell AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wireless LED doorbell should last for three years and comes with adhesive or hardware installation options. It’s waterproof and withstands extreme temperatures. Simply plug in the receiver anywhere in your house, within 1,000 feet of the doorbell, and adjust the volume to fit your preferences.

46 A Wood-Grain Cable Box With Functional Accessories Kenberrys Cable Management Box Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cord organizing set comes with two matte black cord boxes with wood grain lids, cord ties, cord clips, and a cord cover. The cord boxes have openings that let you easily slide in a bundle of previously messy cords. Everything is reusable, just in case you want to switch up your desk setup.