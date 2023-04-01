If I’ve learned anything from living by myself, it’s that keeping a home clean and functional takes a lot of time and effort. Honestly, it’s a miracle if I remember to take out the trash on the right day, let alone consistently wash my makeup brushes or clean out my coffee filter regularly. But all these little things I forget to do around the house build up if they go unchecked. Thankfully, there are some key items out there that make basic home maintenance a lot easier.

From keeping your fridge organized to cleaning those hard-to-reach spots like ceiling fans, these are the things you’re forgetting to do around the house — and the affordable products that can help.

1 Upgrading To Quality Hangers That Keep Clothing From Losing Its Shape Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $26 See on Amazon The soft, supple velvet covering of these clothes hangers gives your closet a touch of luxury, and the fabric provides a nonslip texture that grips your clothes and keeps them from sliding off. Durable and sturdy, they’re slim and lightweight, saving space on your clothing rack. They have 360-degree swivel hooks and a cross-bar for pants that makes hanging clothing a breeze.

2 Removing Pet Hair Before It Threatens To Take Over Your Upholstery ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See on Amazon I own one of these pet hair removers, and I can tell you from experience that it works better than any hair-removal device I’ve ever encountered. If you don’t want to take my word for it, consider the over 100,000 five-star reviews it has accrued on Amazon. There are no annoying sticky adhesives or tape to peel — simply roll this rapidly back and forth on whatever surface you’d like to clean, and watch as the little rubber flippers push the pet hair inside the handy chamber. One push of a button opens the chamber up so you can remove the hair for convenient disposal.

3 Storing Seasonal Items Safely Away To Free Up Closet Space Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bag Amazon $33 See on Amazon Open up some precious real estate in your closet with these reusable vacuum sealer bags. Out-of-season clothes or unused towels and bedding can be safely stored away — connect the bags to a vacuum cleaner or use the included hand pump to wring out any unnecessary air so that these bags take up as little storage space as possible. Heavy duty, durable, and puncture-resistant, you can gain up to 80% of your storage back without having to throw anything away.

4 Swapping Your Bath Mats On Cleaning Day Genteele Bath Mats Amazon $18 See on Amazon If you’re anything like me, you don’t launder your bathmat nearly often enough and need a couple extra on hand to switch them out more frequently. Luckily, this memory foam bath mat costs less than $20 (your incentive to stock up) and is nonslip, super plush, and luxurious. The machine-washable rug comes in 22 colors and seven sizes, so there’s an option for any bathroom.

5 Stashing Your Leftovers In High-Quality Leakproof Containers FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set Amazon $35 See on Amazon Is it just me, or do certain kinds of takeout taste even better the next day? Make sure your leftovers are preserved and protected with a set of these glass food storage containers. Crafted from borosilicate glass, these containers tolerate rapid temperature changes and won’t absorb stains or odors. The BPA-free lids have a hinged locking system and airtight rubber gasket, making them 100% leakproof.

6 Cleaning Your Coffee Maker For A Fresher Brew K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Hard water? Easy solution: these charcoal filter pods are compatible with all Keurig machines and incredibly simple to install. Three layers of filtration — including a micromesh that makes sure the charcoal doesn’t wind up in your drink — remove impurities like calcium, chlorine, and odors, ensuring your morning cup of Joe is fresh and delicious every time.

7 Securing Throw Rugs In Place With Rug Tape iPrimio Double-Sided Rug Tape Amazon $13 See on Amazon A crinkled rug is an eyesore and a tripping hazard. Keep your throw rugs exactly where you threw them with this rug tape. Double-sided and easy to install, it has a mesh coating that allows for thicker tape and stronger adhesion. It’s easy to rip with your hands, leaves no sticky residue, and adheres to any flooring you require: hardwood, tiles, vinyl, laminate, concrete, cork, or carpet.

8 Organizing Your Fridge So You Can Save Money & Find What You Need Alpacasso Fridge Organizer Storage Bins (8-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Never again let a bag of spinach go bad in the back of the fridge, unseen and forgotten. Instead, use this set of eight organizer bins to make order out of the chaos and arrange your groceries so that you can find what you need, preventing produce (and the money you spend on it) from going to waste. Made of durable BPA-free plastic, they are shatterproof, transparent, and easy to clean.

9 Eliminating Pet Stains With An Enzyme-Destroying Cleaner ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See on Amazon We all make mistakes sometimes, and that includes our pets. Clean up any “oopsie” messes your fur baby may have left behind (or on) the couch with this carpet deodorizer. Made with no added parabens or sulfates, this enzyme cleaner is effective on multiple surfaces such as carpet, tile, turf, and concrete, breaking down odors at the source and leaving behind a pleasant citrus scent.

10 Tidying Up Your Shoes & Organizing Them So They Don’t Take Up Space Zober Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $11 See on Amazon If you’re wasting time hunting for the other half of your favorite heels or constantly tripping over a pile of sneakers in your entryway, it’s time you invested in a hanging shoe organizer. With enough slots for ten pairs of shoes, it’s made of durable canvas material that hangs effortlessly in your closet and takes up very little space. The fabric is breathable, allowing for airflow, and the hanger even has convenient mesh pockets on the sides for additional storage.

11 Sprucing Up Worn Furniture The Moment You See Flaws Country Chic Chalk Style Paint Amazon $27 See on Amazon Don’t let a little ding here and a minor scratch there build up until things look shabby — use this chalk-style paint to keep your beloved furniture looking fresh and new. It comes in 50 different colors and contains a built-in primer and topcoat, so it works on almost any surface and involves very little prep work. Better yet, it dries in just 30 minutes and is self-leveling for a flawless chalky finish.

12 Protecting Floors From Moving Furniture With These Felt Furniture Pads SlipToGrip Furniture Pads (24 Pieces) Amazon $28 See on Amazon Whether the kids are jumping on the bed or you’ve moved the couch in your quest for a lost remote control, your furniture is bound to shift around once in a while. Protect your floors from unsightly accidental scratches with these felt furniture pads. The kit has eight round pads and four easily customizable square pads, so there’s an appropriate shape for your needs. A heavy-duty felt core and nonslip rubber layers keep items in place and protect all flooring. Bonus: they don’t require any messy adhesives.

13 Replacing Inefficient Light Bulbs With Color-Changing Smart Bulbs Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon A lot of lightbulbs waste energy. Don’t settle for this flaw in your home — replace incandescent bulbs with these color-changing smart bulbs. Packing a brightness punch of 810 lumens, they can last up to 20,000 hours, are compatible with hands-free voice control via your smart assistant, and you can set them to one of over 16 million colors.

14 Keeping A Powerful Lantern In Your Home For Emergencies Blazin Bolt LED Rechargeable Lantern Amazon $60 See on Amazon Whether it’s a hurricane or simply an issue at the local power station, you don’t want to be caught unprepared for a blackout. This rechargeable lantern is water-resistant, drop-proof from up to 5 feet, and has a built-in indicator that tells you the remaining battery level. Not only does it illuminate a room with up to 400 lumens, but it can also be used as a power bank to charge your phone.

15 Plugging Your Drain With A Quality Sink Stopper To Protect Your Garbage Disposal K&J Universal Kitchen Sink Stopper Amazon $9 See on Amazon Garbage disposals seem tough, what with all the grinding and shredding they do, but when you're loading up the sink, unwelcome items can slip through unintentionally that may cause damage the next time you turn it on. Protect the intricate inner workings of your disposal with this chrome drain plug. Its 100% pure rubber gasket is long-lasting with a water-tight seal, and it fits all standard sinks universally.

16 Using A Surge Protector To Safely Power Up Appliances Ceptics Travel Power Strip Amazon $40 See on Amazon Keep your gadgets and gizmos safely charged no matter where you are in the world with this travel power strip. With exchangeable adaptors that make it compatible with outlets in Australia, Europe, Asia, China, and North and South America, it has built-in surge protection that saves your high-end electronics from harmful voltage surges and spikes. In addition, its compact size is easy to pack, it weighs only 5 ounces, and it can charge four devices at once.

17 Making Small Repairs In Your Wall Before They Get Worse 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See on Amazon “Hole-in-the-wall” is charming if you’re talking about a local pizza spot, but not the state of your own apartment. With this small hole repair kit, you don’t have to be a carpenter or drywall expert to fix any unfortunate dents or craters. It comes with 8 fluid ounces of primer-enhanced spackling compound, a self-adhesive patch, a putty knife, a sanding pad, and easy-to-follow instructions — everything you need to get your walls smooth and looking like new.

18 Cleaning Lint Out Of Your Dryer Holikme 40 Feet Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $30 See on Amazon We all know to empty our dryer’s lint filter between loads, but how often do your dryer vents get a deep clean? This dryer vent cleaning kit can save you hundreds of dollars yearly on professional services and makes your dryer more energy efficient. The kit includes a high-quality synthetic brush head and up to 40 feet of flexible, durable rods. It can be attached to the end of an electric drill for more oomph or turned by hand.

19 Covering Grout So It Doesn’t Look Dingy Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See on Amazon Sometimes no matter how much you scrub, you just can’t lift years of stains from the cracks between your tiles. You can repaint an ugly wall, so why not apply the same logic and paint over ugly grout with this waterproof grout paint pen? The non-toxic, water-based colorant can make tiled walls and floors look brand new again, with just one pen covering up to 150 feet of grout.

20 Saving & Storing Batteries So That You Have Them When You Need Them Battery Organiser Battery Storage Organizer Amazon $30 See on Amazon Whether it’s the remote control, smoke alarm, or flashlight, essential household items always seem to run out of batteries at a crucial moment. Avoid scrabbling in a junk drawer for replacements — with this battery organizer that holds up to 180 batteries, you’ll always be able to find exactly what you need. A transparent lid gives you visible accessibility, and the kit includes a removable battery tester, so you can always check to see if your batteries are still functioning.

21 Storing Shoes In A Sweet Spot So They Don’t Pile Up At Once Homemaid Living 3 Tier Bamboo Shoe Bench Amazon $42 See on Amazon This three-tier shoe bench is made of 100% water-resistant natural bamboo wood and is capable of holding up to 300 pounds, making it sturdy, durable, and the perfect shoe storage for your mudroom, porch, entryway, or patio. Each rack holds up to four pairs of shoes, and the top can be used as a convenient place to sit.

22 Setting Spices & Condiments Within Convenient & Easy Reach Zober Over-the-Door Pantry Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See on Amazon I have about five containers of paprika in my cupboard because every time I look for that spice, I can’t find it, so I buy another jar. It won’t be a problem after my over-the-door pantry organizer arrives: it has 24 individual transparent pockets, so I can quickly and easily see precisely what spices I have in stock. Three adjustable stainless steel hooks allow it to fit doors of varying widths so that you can store condiments and jars vertically, saving shelf space.

23 Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes To Remove Bacteria & Germs Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $20 See on Amazon Washing makeup brushes is a time-consuming hassle — until now. This electric brush-cleaning set allows you to clean and dry a makeup brush in under a minute; fill the included bowl with soap and water, attach your brush to the electric spinner, and hit the button to make it whirl in the soapy water. Then, raise the brush out of the water to spin it dry. One reviewer says: "The spin function on this brush cleaner is the best! It gets all the excess water off the brush, fans out the bristles, so they don't clump together, and there's a nice stand to set your brushes in while they dry."

24 Protecting Washers & Dryers With Anti-Vibration Pads SlipToGrip Washer Dryer BE QUIET Non Vibration Pads Amazon $43 See on Amazon If the high-speed spin cycle of your washer and dryer has them banging their way across the laundry-room floor, you need these anti-slip pads. A stainless steel plate in its core prevents washer and dryer legs from wearing through, and thick rubber padding protects your floors and gives strong resistance against high-frequency vibrations. Very easy to install with no tools necessary, you can minimize noise and stop your appliances from traveling.

25 Installing A Carbon Monoxide Detector Alert Pro Carbon Monoxide Alarm Detector Amazon $20 See on Amazon Keep your home safe with this carbon monoxide detector alarm. Compact and easy to install, it runs on batteries, so it doesn’t require any electrical outlets. It has a built-in LCD that shows real-time CO concentration in the air, and if CO levels begin to accumulate, it will give off a loud siren and voice warning to alert anyone in your home.

26 Protecting Floors From Dirt & Germs With A Durable Door Mat ubdyo Door Mat Amazon $25 See on Amazon For an attractive and practical mat for your entryway, look no further than this extra-durable door mat. It’s made with dirt-scrubbing bristles that get into the nooks and crannies of your shoe treads, knocking dirt and debris loose before they can be tracked inside your home. It has a nonslip rubber backing that prevents it from sliding and an anti-spill edge that keeps all the debris and water trapped inside its border. It comes in seven different colors.

27 Designate A Spot For Coats & Hats So They Don’t End Up Scattered Around The House ZOBER High-Grade Wooden Tree Coat Rack Amazon $23 See on Amazon No more discarded jackets and coats cluttering the floor, sofa, or dining-room table. This slim, no-tools-required coat tree is easy to assemble and has six branches to provide a secure space-saving solution for your outerwear. It can be adjusted to three different heights and comes in six colors, so there’s an option that will blend in with any decor.

28 Utilizing Attractive Storage Baskets That Double As Decor CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Storage Basket Amazon $25 See on Amazon Stylish and practical, a woven rope storage basket is a great way to bring some texture to your home. Made of 100% recyclable cotton, these baskets are sturdy and soft, with comfortable hidden handles designed to be soft on your hands even when carrying a heavy load. Great for stacking toys, blankets, and towels, or even for use as a laundry tub, this is the perfect, refined, minimalist storage option for your home.

29 Placing Furniture Risers Under Your Bed To Keep It From Rolling iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These handy square furniture risers allow you to raise furniture such as your bed, desk, chairs, or sofas up to 2 inches for added height, giving you a bonus underneath storage space. With a leather pad that prevents slipping and a foam bottom that protects your floors, they can hold up to 10,000 pounds per leg.

30 Reaching Dust & Dirt In Way-Up-High Spots Of Your Home Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $12 See on Amazon This extendable ceiling fan duster can reach all those inconvenient hard-to-reach places without standing on a chair or ladder. It has a large, circular microfiber head that slides right over a fan blade. Thousands of fluffy fibers adhere and trap dust to help reduce allergens, and the detachable handle can be extended from 27 to 47 inches.

31 Covering Patio Cushions So They’re Safe From The Elements YardStash Deck Box Cover Amazon $49 See on Amazon Beating sun, pouring rain, decomposing leaves, and even a family of squirrels looking to make a nest are all naturally-occurring threats to your patio furniture that this deck box cover can help protect against. Crafted from high-quality, UV-protected waterproof, durable fabric, it shields against the sun and the elements. It has an adjustable drawstring on either side, ensuring a snug and secure fit in all seasons.

32 Swapping Low-Efficiency Showerheads For A Water-Saving Rainfall Option WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $27 See on Amazon The genius design of this rainfall showerhead injects tiny air bubbles into the water droplets, which gives water a velvety soft feeling and helps lower water consumption. It has a sleek, chrome-plated design that’s easy to clean and install, tool-free, and its brass swivel ball allows you to get the perfect angle.

33 Covering Gaps Under Doors To Prevent Drafts & Critters From Getting Through Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See on Amazon Keep warm or cool air inside and save up to 20% on your yearly energy bill with this under-the-door draft stopper. It can be easily installed in just minutes: insert the sound and light-blocking memory foam tubes into the durable polyester case, and slide it under your door for protected insulation year-round.

34 Sealing The Bottom Of Your Shower To Keep Water From Pooling On Floors Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal Amazon $33 See on Amazon Avoid a wet bathroom floor — keep the water inside your shower where it belongs with this glass door sealing strip. Made of two types of vinyl, including a durable hard PVC that clips easily to the glass, and a softer PVC fin that creates a waterproof barrier, it can easily be trimmed to whatever length you need. No adhesive is required for installation.

35 Scrubbing Grout & Floors With Power Tools Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Sometimes elbow grease just doesn’t cut it when cleaning stubborn messes. Instead, save precious time and energy by utilizing the power of an electric drill with this four-piece brush set. The set comes with three different brush heads and a drill bit attachment. With over 44,000 five-star reviews, this set is a verified “game-changer,” according to one reviewer.

36 Investing In A Powerful Plunger For When You Need It Luigi's - The World's Best Toilet Plunger Amazon $20 See on Amazon Capable of eight times more force than traditional rubber plungers, this toilet plunger may look strange, but it packs a powerful punch. Its unique bellow-style base reaches deep into the bowl and forms a tight seal, creating a powerful vacuum and pressurized blast that can clear blocks in seconds. In addition, it comes with a handy base stand for easy and sanitary storage.

37 Protecting Expensive Mattresses From Spills With A Waterproof Mattress Cover SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See on Amazon Breakfast in bed is a cozy concept until someone spills the orange juice. With this waterproof mattress protector, there’s no need to fret; it protects your mattress from liquids, dust mites, and allergens without interfering with the current feel of your mattress. Made of hypoallergenic cotton, it’s breathable, noiseless, and machine washable.

38 Detecting Hidden Stains With a UV Flashlight So That You Can Effectively Clean Them GearLight UV Flashlight Amazon $13 See on Amazon It’s hard to clean an odor-causing stain if you can’t see it. This ultraviolet flashlight is designed to hunt down elusive invisible stains so you can destroy them at the source. It’s compact and lightweight, with 68 individual UV LED lights and a simple one-touch button to turn it on. UV is also an excellent way to find nasty pests like bed bugs or scorpions, and it has a handy anti-slip grip.

39 Using A Highly Rated Stain Removers For Clothing & Carpet Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Different stains call for different solutions, but this emergency spot cleaner has all your bases covered. Whether you’ve spilled red wine, coffee, grease, or chocolate, these powerful cleaners will do the trick of lifting it from clothing and carpet. The formula is free from harmful chemicals and dyes and boasts more than 37,000 reviews.