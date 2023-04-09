Shopping

35 Things You're Forgetting To Do That Are Damaging Your Home

Don’t worry — here’s the list you need.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In the moment, it feels good to push back the things that need to be done, but oh, it’ll cost ya. Especially when it comes to matters around the house. Trust me, there are things you’re forgetting to do that are damaging your home. And here’s the thing — the fixes are surprisingly easy and usually pretty affordable, too. Lucky for you, we’ve made the to-do list for you with the tried-and-true solutions you can just add to cart. You’ll be glad you did.

1

Keep Drains Clear With A Tough Clog Remover That Works In Minutes

Remove gross hair and unclog a blocked drain in just seven minutes with this tough Drano gel drain cleaner backed by over 23,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. You’ll know the drain is clogged if you start noticing unpleasant odors, water is backed up or drains slowly, or you’re seeing food particles or hair, depending on whether it’s in the kitchen or bathroom, floating around. This powerful liquid formula works fast and goes through standing water directly to the clog without causing any pipe corrosion or damage.

2

Revive Dry & Cracked Cutting Boards With A Rejuvenating Mineral Oil

Refresh and condition dry cutting boards and butcher blocks with this food grade mineral oil. Apply a generous amount of the odorless liquid onto the wood surface, then work it in using a rag and let it sit for four hours. Repeat the treatment every three months and watch it restore shine and color to your cutting boards while preventing cracks caused by dryness. The multi-purpose oil can also be used to clean marble, soapstone, and knives.

3

Remove Moisture & Musty Smells With The Help Of A Dehumidifier

Remove excess moisture and eliminate unpleasant, musty smells with this electric mini dehumidifier. It’s ultra quiet so you don’t have to worry about it being disruptive and its compact design makes it easy to move and place in a bathroom, laundry room or basement corner. The dehumidifier has a removable, easy-to-refill tank, and an automatic shut-off setting that notifies you when the tank is empty.

4

Pick Up The Pet Hair That Covers Every Surface Of Your Home Using This Tried-&-True Tool

If you’re tired of your furry BFF’s hair gracing every piece of upholstery in your home and clothing you own, get this reusable pet hair remover. Unlike classic lint rollers that need to be repurchased over and over again, this one collects hair in an internal chamber and releases it all at the push of a button. It’s suitable for a variety of surfaces and removes hair quickly, effectively, and without snagging fabric. Yeah, it’s garnered over 104,000 perfect five-star ratings for a reason.

5

Declutter Your Closet & Make More Room Using Velvet Hangers

Clean out, organize, and make extra room in your closet with a set of these non-slip velvet hangers. Not only will they streamline the closet and give it a neat, uniform look, their slim design saves a ton of space so you can fit in more without garments getting squashed and creased. The hangers have a soft exterior and contoured edges to grip clothes without snagging or stretching, and they are sturdy enough to hold up to 10 pounds each. It’s no surprise they maintain an impressive near-perfect overall rating after more than 82,000 reviews.

6

Eliminate Pesky Fruit Flies With This Indoor Fly Trap

Get rid of those annoying fruit flies constantly circling the bananas by placing this indoor fly trap in the kitchen. The little contraption is super effective thanks to its triple-threat design that features a UV light, a powerful fan, and a sticky glue board. Replace ugly traps with this sleek and discreet indoor bug trapper; for best results, turn off all other lights in the room in order to direct moths, flies, and gnats towards its UV light.

7

Regularly Switch Out Your Bedding By Adding A New Set Of Sheets Into Your Linen Closet

It’s important to regularly switch out your bedding and if you don’t own enough sheet sets to do so, get this set of bed sheets that’s a huge Amazon fave with an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 140,000 shoppers. It’s made from soft, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant microfiber and includes a flat and deep pocket fitted sheet, as well as pillowcases. The sheets have a luxuriously soft feel and every hot sleeper will appreciate their moisture-wicking properties that keep you nice and cool all year long.

8

Properly Clean & Deodorize Pet Stains Using An Enzyme Cleaner

Don’t let stains caused by pet accidents damage your carpet, linens, and upholstery any longer thanks to this enzyme cleaner that doesn’t just mask odors and stains but actually removes them. Just spray the formula on the stain and allow it to do its magic, leaving behind a clean surface and fresh scent. For a truly thorough and deep clean, you can purchase the version with a powerful spray and UV light that attaches to the top of the bottle so you can locate the exact source of the odor for targeted removal.

9

Dispose Of Cooking Grease Safely By Storing It In A Grease Container Instead Of Clogging The Drain With It

If you’ve ever poured hot bacon grease down the drain, you know it’s not the best idea. Prevent clogging and an expensive visit from the plumber by storing it in a grease container instead. This one is made from stainless steel and has a mesh strainer to separate the grease from food particles and a lid to prevent any messy spills. And since the handy container has a pouring spout and easy-to-grip handle, it also makes it easy to reuse the bacon grease for flavoring other dishes.

10

Charge Multiple Devices At Once In A USB Charging Station

Instead of cables cluttering your home, get this USB charging station that allows you to charge multiple devices in one spot at the same time. The six-port station has adjustable dividers to accommodate various types of devices, from phones to tablets, and is a great way to keep your desk or kitchen countertop neat and clutter-free. It features an anti-slip surface to prevent your devices from getting damaged and has an LED indicator light on the front that notifies you when something is fully charged.

11

Stop Rugs From Curling & Sliding With Rug Grippers That Keep Them In Place

Not only do rugs that slide and whose edges keep curling look unappealing, they pose a serious tripping hazard. Eliminate the risk and secure area rugs and accent runners in place with these v-shaped rug grippers. They work on multiple surfaces including wood, tile, and stone, and you can easily attach them to your rug and flooring by simply peeling off the backing and adhering the strong adhesive to both.

12

Prevent Doors From Slamming & Secure Them With A Rubber Wedge

Keep even the heaviest door open using this heavy-duty rubber wedge whose strong grip secures it in place. It works on lots of different surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, linoleum, and concrete, and it doubles as a safety tool if you want to add an extra layer of protection to a locked door. The rubber stopper is designed to fit under a door gap as large as 2 inches, and it comes with a free mountable holder for convenient wall storage by the door.

13

Dry Your Clothes Faster With Energy-Saving Dryer Balls

Replace disposable dryer sheets with these reusable wool dryer balls and not only will they save you money in the long run, you’ll cut down on energy use and dryer time. They are unscented and hypoallergenic, made from 100% wool, and also serve as a wrinkle and static reducer. Use up to six dryer balls for a large load and watch your clothes and linens dry much faster thanks to the wool balls circulating around the garments during the drying cycle.

14

Replace Your Bath Mat With One That’s Absorbent & Quick-Drying

A soggy bath mat isn’t just uncomfortable to step on, it can quickly become unsanitary, which is why switching to a quick drying mat is essential. This memory foam bath mat has a plush microfiber exterior for ultimate comfort, and it’s machine washable and dries quickly. The PVC dots on the back ensure it stays in place to prevent dangerous slippage ,and the luxurious design will instantly elevate your bathroom and give it a fancy spa feel.

15

Unscrew Items Properly With This Universal Tool

Use this one universal socket tool to properly unscrew an array of items, from bolts to hooks, and even those screws that are heavily worn. It’s designed with 54 steel pins that transform it into the specific tool you need, saving you time and room in your toolbox. Attach it to a drill using an adapter and make any DIY project go faster and smoother.

16

Keep Your Kitchen Clean With The Help Of A Splatter Screen

Save yourself the hassle of having to clean grease splatters off your kitchen cabinets and countertops by using this splatter screen while cooking in a frying pan. The stainless steel guard has a mesh surface that allows air to escape, but blocks 99% of the splatter that would otherwise land on your stove, backsplash, slippers, and beyond. It’s conveniently dishwasher-safe and rust-resistant, and it also functions as a cooling rack and pasta strainer.

17

Protect Furniture From Your Pets With This Adhesive Scratch Deterrent

Protect your furniture from damage with these transparent scratch pads that’ll deter your pets from scratching. The self-adhesive sheets can be cut down to size to fit your sofa or armchair, and their flexibility makes it easy to wrap the sheets around edges and corners. You don’t have to worry about your furniture looking like it’s covered in plastic either — the sheets are clear and seamlessly blend in with the fabric for a discreet, not-even-there look.

18

Place An Absorbent Mat By The Front Door So You Don’t Trek Dirt Inside The House

Place this slip-resistant and highly absorbent door mat by the front door to keep dirt and debris out. It has an ideal thickness that gives it durability while also allowing you to open and close the door without it getting in the way. To clean it, just shake it out or vacuum it, and it’s ready to trap mud and absorb moisture again.

19

Corral Cooking Utensils In A Holder So They Don’t Clutter Your Kitchen Drawers

Store cooking utensils in this stainless steel holder and keep them handy by the stove instead of cluttering another drawer. You’ll love that this crock rotates 360 degrees for easy access and comes with a removable divider if you want to sort utensils into groups. The base firmly grips to the countertop to keep it from shifting around and the crock is available in four different colors, including turquoise if you want to add a pop of color to your kitchen, or neutral colors like white, black, and gray.

20

Secure Cabinets Using These Magnetic Safety Latches

Keep cabinets securely locked with these magnetic safety latches that don’t require any drilling, and keep children and pets away from sharp objects and other potentially hazardous items. They work on drawers, cabinets, and doors, and they’re concealed from the outside so you can maintain a stylish aesthetic in your home. The latches come with strong adhesive tape to hold them in place, and they can easily be removed once no longer needed without leaving behind any residue.

21

Keep Soap Scum Away Using This Heavy-Duty Plastic Shower Liner

Replace that old mildew-covered shower curtain with this heavy-duty plastic liner that repels soap scum and has strong magnets that keep the bottom from flying up. The liner is thick enough to be used as a stand-alone curtain, and its reinforced header and metal grommets make it rust-proof and durable, so that you don’t have to switch it out every month. It comes highly recommended by the 23,000-plus shoppers who have given it a five-star rating; it’s easy to clean, sturdy, and the perfect length.

22

Descale Your Coffee Maker With This Cleaner That Removes Stubborn Stains & Oily Residue

Use this Bar Keeper Friend cleaner to descale the coffee maker so you’re not drinking your morning cup of caffeine with a shot of oily build-up. You can also use the solution to remove coffee stains from mugs, carafes, and both stainless steel and glass containers. All you need to do is mix the solution with hot water according to the provided directions, let it sit in the vessel for at least a half hour, then empty and rinse it out for a sparkling clean finish.

23

Use A Handheld Vacuum To Give Your Home A Quick Clean Without Pulling Out The Big Vacuum

Take care of small messes quickly using this handheld vacuum that’ll get the job done without you having to lug out the big vacuum. The cordless appliance comes with a crevice tool and brush for those hard-to-reach places and it has strong suction power for fast cleanup. Its bagless design makes it easy to empty out the dirt and dust, and the dustbuster includes a charger that can be mounted on the wall for space-saving storage.

24

Hang Items On Removable Hooks Instead Of Making Holes In The Walls

Use removable utility hooks instead of drilling or hammering holes into the walls that you’ll later need to patch up. These self-adhesive Command hooks can hold up to five pounds of weight and they are water-resistant, which means they can easily be mounted on a bathroom wall if you’re looking for a way to hang towels without drilling into tile. The hangers work on a number of surfaces and come off cleanly without damaging the wall or leaving behind a sticky residue.

25

Water Your Plants With An Easy-To-Use Hose

If watering your outdoor plants feels like a chore involving a heavy, difficult-to-move hose, this garden hose is designed to make the job easier so it actually gets done. It’s built to be durable with crush-resistant aircraft aluminum fittings, while hybrid polymer material helps prevent kinking and makes the hose easier to coil. Choose from a variety of lengths.

26

Use A Cover That Prevents Microwave Splatters

Tomato soup, last night’s chicken quinoa bowl — heating up pretty much anything in the microwave can result in splatters that are hard to scrub off. That’s where this collapsible food cover comes in. With small holes that allow steam to vent, the cover fits over plates or bowls to help keep your microwave clean. Made from BPA-free, heat-resistant plastic, it pops up to 3 inches high to accommodate taller dishes.

27

Keep Your Dry Goods In Airtight Containers So They Stay Fresh

For under $30, this set of four food storage containers is a cheap investment in ensuring your pantry items stay fresh. Whether pasta, cereals, or rice, these airtight containers also come with chalkboard labels so you can name and date your food. Not only do they help save money on food that’s gone quickly stale, they also give your pantry or countertop that clean, professionally-organized look. Another plus: the set also comes with a pasta measure that conveniently doles out different amounts of noodles.

28

Give Your Plants Enough Light To Thrive

Making sure your plants get just the right amount of lighting is a tricky endeavor, which is why this LED grow light is so useful. With a 63-inch tripod and four moveable lamp heads, you can place each head over groups of plants and adjust the levels of light each receives. This grow light is highly adjustable with 11 brightness settings, seven color modes, and six timer settings, ranging from three to 18 hours. Even more convenient: a wireless remote lets you control the settings from afar. Whether it’s a corner of the room that sunlight doesn’t reach or an apartment balcony, this light will give your green friends full-spectrum light to thrive.

29

Pack Away Out-Of-Season Clothing To Free Up Closet Space

Out-of-season clothing — particularly those bulky winter sweaters — can take up so much room in drawers and closets, but with these vacuum storage bags, a lot of space is about to be freed up. Coming with eight bags and a hand pump, the bags in this set are sized to be 23.5 inches long and 17.5 inches wide. In other words, this particular size is perhaps best for shirts and sweaters, not giant parkas or comforters (though there are larger size options, too).

30

Properly Clean Your Appliances & Home Surfaces

Besides being a joyful color, The Pink Stuff all-purpose cleaning paste is a viral TikTok product that reviewers rave lives up to the hype. More than 119,000 shoppers rate it a perfect five stars. This paste is a jack-of-all-trades cleaner that can be used on kitchen appliances, showers, toilets, car wheels, jewelry — you name it. It’s formulated to be tough on stains, dirt, and grease, and not leave scratches behind once it’s done.

31

Remove Dust Buildup On Your Blinds

Ah, blinds — the more frustrating part of the dusting process. With narrow, close-together slats that move around, they’re finicky to clean, but Scrub Daddy’s dust cleaning sponge is here to help with that. The sponge’s ripples grip onto dust as you wipe, and it’s designed to only require one swipe. Place under running water to soften foam and reuse. The sponge is ideal for blinds, vents, baseboards, and other tricky cleaning spots.

32

Deep-Clean Your Laptop Screen & Keyboard

Considering how often we use our laptops, it’s a little chill-inducing to think about the debris that gathers in between keys and on screens. This laptop cleaner is made for deep-cleaning the technology in our lives, like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. A microfiber pad removes smudges from screens, while a soft-bristled, retractable brush wipes away dust and dirt from keys. The double-sided brush also comes with a storage cover to protect when not in use. Compact in size, this cleaner can come with you on-the-go between home and work.

33

Shredding Paper That Has Valuable, Private Information On It

It can be easy to toss bills or letters in the recycling bin without stopping to think what valuable information might be on them. This home office shredder is a wise investment to make sure important paper is safely shredded for disposal, whether bank statements, old credit cards, or work documents. Equipped with an automatic start, it can handle six sheets of paper at a time with a manual reverse that helps clear paper jams. Boasting over 152,000 five-star ratings, shoppers are impressed.

34

Organizing The Mess Gathering In Your Cabinets

Bathroom and kitchen cabinets so often turn into confusing jumbles of cleaning products, plastic bags, and cosmetics. These sliding organizers fix all that by providing two tiers of shelves that slide out so you can clearly see what you have. (This can also help prevent buying three bottles of the same product.) Place this organizer in most any cabinet with no tools required, just four support tubes that are inserted in the base of the basket. Choose from black or white, and one- or two-packs.

35

Keeping Surfaces Safe From Water Damage

These coasters offer something rare: an absorbent felt insert that collects drink condensation instead of letting it drip off the coaster surface. Rimmed with silicone, this set is made to be non-slip and non-stick. They also look understated on your table and are dishwasher-safe when you need to clean them.