This Cheap Clothing On Amazon Actually Looks Super Impressive

Contrary to belief, it’s *completely* possible to buy affordable clothing that still looks impressive (like, runway-esque, must-have-that-outfit impressive) — especially if you’re shopping on Amazon. The clothing section of the online retailer is packed with cheap outfits that’ll make everyone think you scored each look at a high-end boutique, and this list includes stylish examples with high reviews.

But that isn’t even the best part. Since the prices on Amazon are more than reasonable, I can buy multiple pieces without having to worry about my finances. That means I can revamp my office wardrobe, add some variety to my loungewear, and even grab a cute dress for my next night out with friends — all while sticking to my monthly budget. So what are you waiting for? The cheap clothes I’ve gathered for you below look super impressive.

1 A Square-Neck Maxi Dress With Bowtie Ribbon Straps ZESICA Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from soft, flowing viscose, this maxi dress is about to become your go-to for every occasion. It features a square neckline paired with tie-up ribbon straps, while the stretchy bodice is comfortable no matter how you bend or move. The best part? It comes in more than 24 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Babydoll Shirt That’s Shockingly Versatile Angashion Ruffle-Neck Loose Babydoll Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Happy hours, work, date nights — this babydoll shirt can be styled to suit nearly any outing. The polyester-cotton blend won’t leave you too warm, making it perfect for layering. Dress it up with a cardigan on cooler days, or simply wear it on its own to show off the cute ruffle sleeves and neckline. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 An Underwire Bra That Converts To A Crossback Bali Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you wear this bra regular or cross-back is up to you — but either way, it’ll provide full-coverage contouring for a seamless look underneath your shirt. Support on both sides provides lift and shape. Plus, a hearty dose of spandex gives it tons of comfortable stretch. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

4 The Lace Boyshorts That Are Perfect For Lounging Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not planning on leaving the house today? Throw on a pair of these boyshorts and get ready to lounge around all day long. They’re made from a nylon-spandex blend that won’t stretch out easily, with a cheeky fit that hugs your body in all the right places. And unlike some lacy panties, these ones are durable enough to hold up through multiple washes. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

5 A V-Neck Cold-Shoulder Top With Trendy Batwing Sleeves ALLEGRACE V-Neck Short Sleeve Cold Shoulder T Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Consider this V-neck cold-shoulder shirt a must-have — especially if your closet is in need of a few good staples. You can wear it with a cardigan when temperatures are chilly, as the shoulder cutouts will help you regulate your body heat. And when it’s warm outside? They’ll help you stay cool so that you don’t get too warm. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

6 This Lightweight Knit Dress That You Can Style Up Or Down Wild Meadow Bib Front U-Back Knit Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ve got tons of options when it comes to this knit dress. Throw on a pair of white sneakers for a day out with friends, or dress it up for a night out with some heels and a chunky necklace. It’s made from soft jersey fabric that drapes in all the right places — and the side slit detail is right on-trend. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

7 A Durable Square-Neck Crop Top That’s Built With 2 Layers Of Fabric Artfish Sleeveless Square Neck Double Layer Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Some crop tops are too short, while others are too long — but this one is just right. And since the polyester and spandex fabric is double-lined for a little extra coverage, you can also wear it without a bra on hot days. Plus, it’s available in 16 colors — so you can have a shade for every outfit. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

8 These Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts That Come In Classic Washes Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon Black, waterless, light — these Bermuda shorts come in all those classic washes that are sure to complement your wardrobe. They have a mid-rise cut, with a longer inseam that allows you to roll the cuffs as high or low as you like. Plus, the hint of elastane in their weave gives them some comfortable stretchiness. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Regular

9 A Button-Down Collared Shirt That’s Effortlessly Classic Beautife V-Neck Collared Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Clothing can fall in and out of style at the drop of a hat — but this button-down shirt is so neutral that you shouldn’t have any problem wearing it through multiple seasons. Rolled sleeves give your shoulders a little shape, while the V-neck cut is perfect for showing off a cute necklace. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 This A-Line Cut-Out Dress That’s Stretchy & Soft BELONGSCI A-Line Cutout Waist Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The trick to summertime fashion is to find clothes that look good, but won’t leave you sweating — like this dress. There are cutouts on either side that let air flow through to help you stay cool. And with its stylish A-line cut, you can rest assured that this is one dress you can wear for multiple occasions. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A One-Piece V-Neck Bathing Suit That Won’t Break The Bank CUPSHE One Piece V-Neck Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon A good swimsuit can cost over $100, whereas this one is available for less than $35 and has thousands of positive reviews. Padded cups give you a little extra support while you’re frolicking in the ocean, and the shoulder straps are even adjustable. “The color and fit is perfect,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 The Soft Joggers With A Comfy Elastic Waistband Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Jogger Amazon $38 See On Amazon Unlike some joggers, these ones have an elastic waistband that makes them seriously comfortable. And if you’re worried that they’re a little too lounge-y, don’t: They have a slightly fitted cut through the hips, which gives the pair a little more structure than sweatpants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That You Can Throw On & Go BTFBM Ruched Sleeveless Mini Dresses Amazon $33 See On Amazon Can’t decide what to wear? Throw on this bodycon dress and you’re ready to go. It’s cute enough to wear on its own with a pair of flip-flops, so there’s no need to figure out accessories. And since it’s made from a breathable polyester-viscose blend, you won’t have to worry about getting too sweaty when the weather is warm. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Monokini With A Dramatic V-Shaped, Ruffled Neckline CUPSHE V-Neck One Piece Ruffled Lace Up Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If the pool deck is your runway, then consider this V-neck swimsuit a show-stopper that’s sure to impress. The ruffled neckline and lace-up back design give it a chic appearance that’ll stand out from the crowd, and many reviewers reported that it fits “true to size.” Plus, there are so many colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 A Pair Of Flowing, High-Waisted Pants With Tiered Details On The Sides BerryGo Flowy High Waist Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with these flowing pants, as you can easily style them up with a pair of wedges or go casual with some flip-flops. Crop tops and tank tops pair with them effortlessly, as the tiered details on each side give them a summery vibe that’s perfect for the beach. Plus, the material is lightweight and breathable. Available sizes: 0 — 10

16 These Sandals Made With 100% Suede Insoles CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $29 See On Amazon A good pair of sandals is nothing to overlook — especially when this pair, in particular, is available for less than $35. They’re made with 100% genuine suede insoles, with a thick EVA outsole to help cushion your joints while you walk. And with their flexible cork footbed, you might just find yourself reaching for them on an everyday basis. Available sizes: 6 — 11 Wide

17 A T-Shirt Crop Top With A Fun Front Twist Romwe Front Twist Short Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Skirts, pants, leggings, shorts — this crop top is so versatile that you can wear it with nearly any type of bottom. The twist in the front is a fun touch, and the slightest bit of spandex in the weave gives it some comfortable stretch. Plus, many reviewers appreciated how the added length gives them some extra (but not too much) coverage. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

18 The Leggings Made With 4-Way Stretch Fabric (& Pockets) Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Some leggings can become see-through depending on how you bend, which is why these ones are made from opaque four-way stretch fabric. They also dry extra-quickly, making them great for sweaty workouts — and pockets on both legs give you space to store small items (like your keys) while you’re out and about. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 A Bodycon Dress With A Flirty Front Cutout Acelitt Sleeveless Twist Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bodycon dress features a cutout in the front that sets it apart. Ruching along the sides helps it keep its shape throughout the day, and it’s so versatile that you can even wear it in colder weather with a cardigan and a pair of boots. It’s available in 20 colors and patterns, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Floral High-Waisted Skirt Made From Sleek Satin Keasmto Satin Print Skirt With Elasticized Waist Amazon $29 See On Amazon Satin is seemingly popular at the moment, and this high-waisted skirt is an affordable way to hop on the trend. The elasticized waistband makes it easy to wear up high with a crop top, but you can also let it rest on your hips with a longer tee. Plus, it even comes in two prints: floral or leopard. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 A Mini Square-Neck Dress With Trendy Puff Sleeves EXLURA Square Neck Puff Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Even if you aren’t into puff sleeves, you can still appreciate how this mini dress’ A-line cut gives you tons of room to move — and it’s so cute on its own that you don’t even need to worry about accessorizing. Plus, the invisible zipper allows for a seamless look in the back. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Popular Cut-Out Bikini That’s Available In So Many Colors Tempt Me Two-Piece High Neck Bikini Cutout Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon The V-shaped bottoms in this bikini set not only have trendy cutouts, but you can also adjust them to sit as high or low as you like. Plus, the racerback-style top helps secure the bathing suit — even if you’re running down the beach — and the tie-waist back is a cute touch. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

23 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Are Soft & Sturdy SATINA High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from buttery-soft peachskin fabric, these biker shorts are perfect for running errands, hitting the gym, and everything in between. The high-waisted cut pairs with nearly any top, while the polyester-spandex weave gives you tons of comfortable stretch. Wear them with sneakers for a sporty look, or simply toss on a pair of flip-flops for a quick trip to the mailbox. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

24 An Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Dress For Your Next Night Out Ezbelle Off-The-Shoulder Short Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon With its off-the-shoulder cut and fitted lower half, this bodycon dress will have you looking your best on your next night out with friends. It’s made from a soft polyester-viscose blend, with a hint of spandex for stretch. And with dozens of colors to choose from, you might as well grab a few while you’re here. Available sizes: 4 — 22

25 These Lace Bralettes That Are As Comfy As They Are Cute Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging at home or creating cute layered looks, these bralettes have got you covered. The lace fabric looks cute poking out from underneath a button-up shirt, yet is lightweight enough that you won’t have to worry about overheating. Plus, the removable padding lets you adjust how much lift they give you. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 A Lantern-Sleeve Mini Dress With A Cute Tie Back EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Some dresses can be worn to any occasion — like this vintage-inspired mini dress. Wear it with a pair of heels for cocktail hour, or throw on a pair of sandals when you’re on vacation. The A-line cut and swing hemline give it some shape, and there’s even a tie in the back that lets you adjust how tight it fits. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Spaghetti-Strap Jumpsuit That You Can Throw On & Go Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuits with Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon Consider this jumpsuit a must-have for days when figuring out what to wear is just too much to deal with. There’s no need to accessorize since it looks great on its own with a simple pair of sandals, and it even has pockets on both legs. Plus, you can easily dress it up for nights out, or leave it as it is when running errands. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

28 These Capris With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Fit Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Buying denim online can be tricky, as sizing can range between brands. Thankfully, these capris have thousands of reviews from shoppers who reported that they fit “true to size.” Plus, the one-and-done cuffs give them a timeless look — and they’re available in five shades. Available sizes: 2 — 28

29 A Long-Sleeve Swing Dress That’s Soft & Airy Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Tie-Waist Ruffle Mini Dresses Amazon $40 See On Amazon With gorgeous ruffled layers all along the hemline, this swing dress is a cute addition to any closet. The deep V-neck is perfect for showing off a necklace, while the balloon sleeves are a trendy touch. The best part? You can easily pair it with a pair of tall boots, making it versatile enough for year-round wear. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 The Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With A Skirt Slit Floerns Floral Off-Shoulder Long A-Line Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Vacation, date night, happy hour — this maxi dress will have you turning heads regardless of what your plans are. The side slit lets you show off your legs while keeping you cool, and the stretchy top features a stylish off-the-shoulder design. It’s even available in 20 colors and designs. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

31 These Adjustable Sandals That Contour To The Shape Of Your Feet FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Flat Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon With their soft footbed that contours to the shape of your feet, these sandals are a comfortable alternative to those strappy ones you probably have in your closet. The straps are made from soft EVA, and can be adjusted for the best fit possible. One reviewer even wrote, “I love that these sandals stay securely on while walking (even in sand) and the molded foot bed has arch support.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

32 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans With Some Added Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Do you know how some jeans can start to lose shape after a few hours? These ones from Levi Strauss have a snug fit that looks like new through multiple wears, yet the touch of elastane in the weave gives still them some comfortable stretch. Choose from classic denim washes, as well as trendy shades like brick red. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (plus sizes available)

33 The Strapless Jumpsuit That Drapes Over All The Right Spots ZESICA Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $42 See On Amazon With its elastic bust and waist, this jumpsuit hangs onto your body in a comfortable way. A detachable waist tie hides the elastic for a seamless look, while pockets on both legs give you somewhere to stash small items. Many reviewers also wrote that it “fits perfectly.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit That Comes In More Than 40 Colors Happy Sailed Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuits Amazon $31 See On Amazon This jumpsuit’s relaxed fit is perfect for lazy days at home. Or, when it’s time to hit the town, you can throw a belt around your waist to cinch it. And with its scoop neckline and racerback cut, you can even wear a bralette underneath for a cute layered look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

35 The Seamless Underwear With Laces & Bows LEVAO Lace Hipster Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Seamless and soft as can be, these panties are a downright steal at only $25 — or less than $5 per pair. The cheeky cut gives you some coverage, and the lace details are a cute touch. One reviewer even described them and wrote, “Fits as expected, does not ride, good coverage, have not had any tears or holes yet. Very comfy. My new favorites.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Tie-Waist Bodycon Dress You Can Wear All The Time LILLUSORY Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dresses Amazon $33 See On Amazon This crewneck bodycon dress is about to become your favorite thing to wear. The stylish side tie makes it stand out — and since the fabric is a little thicker, it’s less likely to lose its shape throughout the day. Plus, you can buy it in over 20 colors and patterns, including solid shades and stripes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 This 95% Cotton Racerback Tank Top For Loose Tucked-In Looks LouKeith Sleeveless Racerback Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tuck this racerback tank top into a high-waisted skirt when you want to look cute for a Zoom meeting, and then switch the skirt out with a pair of comfortable shorts the moment the meeting is over — it’s that versatile. And since it’s made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex, it’s breathable and stretchy. Choose from 20 shades and designs. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

38 A Lightweight V-Neck Wrap Dress With A Ruffled Hem & Sleeves Naggoo Wrap V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its classic ruffled hem and cap sleeves, you won’t have to worry about this mini dress going out of style anytime soon. The belted midsection lets you adjust how it fits, though the print is cute enough on its own that you could even go without it — a must-have for any summertime wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This Maxi Dress With An Open Back & Ruffled Hem R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The ruffled hem and open back are total showstoppers when it comes to this maxi dress. The shirred elastic bodice gives it shape without feeling restrictive, and the halter style gives you an excuse to show off your shoulders. Since it’s unlined and made with a cotton blend, you don’t have to worry about it being too hot. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 A Ruffled V-Neck Romper With Roomy Balloon Sleeves Relipop Ruffle Hem Short Mini Dress Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you ask me, you can’t go wrong with a stylish romper — and this V-neck option is made from a soft polyester-cotton blend to help keep you comfortable all day long. The bowtie waistband adds some style as well as customization, and the ruffled hem gives it a layered look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 This Square-Neck Top With Adorable Puff Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The three-quarter-length puff sleeves on this top are so cute on their own that you don’t even need to add a necklace to accessorize. The shirt itself is constructed with polyester and spandex, giving it some stretch — and it can easily be tucked in or out. One customer wrote, “This has become one of my favorite tops!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 These Palazzo Pants That Are Perfect For Work Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are made with ultra-wide legs and a high-waisted cut, making them equally roomy and comfortable. They’re made from 100% polyester with a little extra weight, and there are even pockets. Choose from more than 30 colors ranging from neutrals to bold colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

43 A Pair Of Strappy Sandals With Genuine Suede Insoles Cushionaire Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only are these sandals made with 100% genuine suede insoles, but they also contour to the shape of your feet over time, leaving you with a customized fit that’s unique to you. The EVA outsoles help provide traction, and the upper straps are even made with soft vegan leather. Plus, the flexible cork footbed makes them easy to walk in. Available sizes: 6 — 12 Wide

44 This Bodysuit That’s Easy To Wear ReoRia Sleeveless Bodysuit Tank Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon How easy is it to wear this halter-style bodysuit? Try it out with a pair of shorts, jeans, a skirt, or even sweatpants — I can almost guarantee it’ll work regardless of how you style it. The best-selling closet staple even has some stretch, along with over 13,000 five-star ratings. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

45 A Crop Top That Has An Average Rating Of 4.6 Stars REORIA Sleeveless Crop Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon I always read the reviews before buying clothes, which is how I know that this highly-rated racerback crop top is absolutely worth the money. It’s double-lined in the chest, allowing you to wear it without a bra on super-hot days — and the stretchy material even provides a little support. Plus, it also comes in trendy colors, including neon pink and olive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large