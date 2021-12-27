This Year Was A B*tch, Here Are 50 Things That'll Make The Next One Easier

Friends, there’s no denying this has been one tough year. On top of schedules and plans being disrupted, there’s been no end to the number of new stresses in our day-to-day. So it is of the utmost importance to start reducing that stress pronto and get that brain back in fighting shape. It bears repeating, this year was a real b*tch. However, there’s good news because below you’ll find 50 things that’ll make the next one just that much easier.

Stress can come in many shapes and manifest in numerous forms. Maybe you’re starting to feel the drudgery of cooking every day with no end in sight or perhaps you’ve become too intimate with your delivery person — there are products out there to make life a little easier. From an instant pot that can cook literally anything, to an ingenious microwave cleaner in the amusing shape of an angry mama, these products can help ease the pain of daily responsibilities. If anxiety is taking itself out on your body, cult-favorite hydrocolloid pimple patches are there to save the day. And, let’s not forget the importance of soothing sleep, aided by sleep masks with built-in speakers, or alarm clocks that wake you up by mimicking a gentle sunrise.

As you’ll see below, there are many answers to both the small and large stresses faced on the regular, so that next year your life will feel that much more efficiently streamlined and calm.

1 A Set Of Meal Prep Containers For Easier Weeknights Rubbermaid Brilliance Meal Prep Containers (5-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon If cooking day after day has begun to sap you of life energy, then these meal prep containers will come in very handy. With two compartments included in every container, you can easily prepare an entree and side dish to be ready for the week. Not only leak-proof and airtight, but they are also constructed of shatterproof plastic that is both stain and odor-resistant. Heat up your meal easily by popping these into the microwave, knowing that the built-in vents will prevent any splatters.

2 A Handheld Milk Frother For Fancy Morning Drinks SIMPLETASTE Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon If there’s anything that can bring a smile to your face as you face another day, it’s this handheld milk frother, which will deliver luscious lattes and frothy cappuccinos in the comfort of your own kitchen. Available in a sleek gray, silver, or black, this portable device is ergonomically designed and powered by two AA batteries to give you maximum portability. In addition to frothing milk (or milk substitutes), you can also use it for matcha tea, sauces, or even to whisk eggs.

3 This Mask That Soothes You To Sleep MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Amazon $27 See On Amazon Who could not use more quality sleep after this year? With the help of ultra-thin speakers built into the sides, this Bluetooth sleep mask slips over your head to not only block light but also provide you with a soothing sound, whether that be the calming ambiance of tropical rainstorms or your favorite music to help you relax. The mask is battery powered and a full charge can last up to 10 hours or a full night’s sleep. Made of both memory foam and a silk lining, you can operate it from any Bluetooth-enabled device. It’s available in 10 serene shades.

4 A Bluetooth Tracker So You’ll Never Lose Your Keys Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $35 See On Amazon After this year, there’s no need to add any more stress to daily life. This Bluetooth tracker eliminates those frustrating moments when you realize you’ve misplaced your keys and you need to get out of the house, like, now. Simply attach the tracker to your key ring and use the Tile app to locate it immediately when it’s within 400 feet. Compatible with smart devices such as Alexa and Siri, you can use them to locate your purse, backpack, and even your pet.

5 This Solar Power Bank To Charge Your Phone On The Trail Suscell Solar Phone Charger Amazon $24 See On Amazon Nature can bring a lot of peace during anxious times, but if the fear of being left with a dead phone is preventing you from making the outdoors your friend, then this solar phone charger will give you all the encouragement you need. Extremely durable, this charger is shockproof, dustproof, and waterproof, and, weighing less than one pound, it is lightweight and portable. With dual USB and micro USB ports, it also comes fitted with a bright LED flashlight for emergency situations.

6 A Wifi Extender So You Can Watch Netflix From Bed JOOWIN WiFi Extender Amazon $50 See On Amazon After spending so much time at home, you’ve inevitably identified a few dead spots that may prevent you from zooming from the kitchen or catching up on your favorite show from bed. A simple fix is this wifi extender that can extend your wifi range coverage by up to 1500 square feet at a speed of up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz connections. It uses four high-gain external antennas to get rid of those dead spots and is able to connect up to 25 devices.

7 This 3-Piece Brush Kit That Attaches To Your Drill For Powerful Cleaning Drillbrush Drill Brush Cleaning Tool Attachment Kit (Set of 3) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over the last year, you may have seen a little too clearly where a little extra cleaning could be needed at home, and this drill brush kit will get the job done powerfully and efficiently. Coming in a set of three different brushes, they quickly attach to your drill via their durable steel shafts. Each brush has a specific advantage as to what they can scrub most effectively, whether that be cleaning carpets, floor mats, tight corners, or the wheel spokes of your car.

8 This Beanie That Lets You Listen To Your Music Highever Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $28 See On Amazon With this Bluetooth beanie, you can protect your head and ears from the cold without dealing with bulky headphones or protruding earbuds. It features Bluetooth 5.0 technology and high-performance speakers for quality sounding bass and treble. With a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can work for up to 10 to 12 hours, and on top of playing music, can also make hands-free phone calls.

9 A Microwave Cleaner In The Shape Of A Less-Than-Pleased Mom TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon This hilariously designed angry mama cleaner may resemble a toy, but is in fact a clever tool that can clean your splattered microwave in a matter of minutes. Making repetitive cleaning a breeze, simply fill the body with vinegar and water, pop her into the microwave, and the vapor resulting from the heat will transform the microwave into a squeaky clean appliance. Made with heat-resistant material, choose from four angry mamas and easily clean them in the dishwasher.

10 This Cleaning Gel For Doing Your Own Detailing On Your Car Pulidiki Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon This certainly was a year to become an expert at lots of things you never dreamed of. This cleaning gel can help you add a notch to that belt by assisting you in cleaning and detailing your own car. This reusable putty gel can clean hard-to-reach spaces and the smallest crevices by adjusting its flexible form to the surface at hand. Intended to remove dust efficiently, use it wherever pesky dust lurks, such as in your home office, drawers, or keyboard.

11 This Under-Cabinet Jar & Bottle Opener That Offers Self Reliance EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $16 See On Amazon For those now-common moments when you might find yourself on your own in the house, this under-cabinet jar and bottle opener gives you peace of mind knowing you won’t have to rely on any strong-wristed friend to come to the rescue (unless you want them to, of course). Install quickly with the use of an attached peel-off adhesive backing and included screws, and its slim profile will keep it hidden and out of sight. It can open jars of all sizes with a simple satisfying twist.

12 The Potty Stool With Thousands Of Reviews Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool Amazon $25 See On Amazon This potty stool is taking bathrooms by storm and has 42,000 reviews that prove it may just be a superior way of eliminating. The 7-inch stool works with standard toilets and can handle up to 250 pounds. It has a high 4.7-star rating and one reviewer even stated, “Prepare yourself for a journey because this will change your life.”

13 A Collapsible Popcorn Popper In Bright Colors Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made of sturdy borosilicate glass and available in six fun colors like bright red and blue, this microwave popcorn popper is exactly what you need to spend cozy nights indoors relaxing in front of a movie. The secure lid measures kernels and even melts butter while it prepares your popcorn and the BPA-free popper is dishwasher-safe.

14 This Coffee Grinder With A Small Footprint Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re a coffee-lover, you already know that the best tasting cup comes from the freshest coffee beans. This electric coffee grinder makes up to 12 cups of coffee and has a small and compact footprint so you can place it on your countertop and it won’t take up space. It has hidden cord storage (all the better for keeping counters uncluttered), a durable stainless steel blade, and it comes in black or silver.

15 A Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make sick days, whether they are yours or your kid’s, much less stressful with this no-touch, non-contact forehead thermometer. The digital infrared thermometer reads temperatures without making contact, so you can take your child’s temperature while they sleep, and it provides a gentle vibration when it’s ready for you to read the result on a large LCD display.

16 The 16-Pack Of Facial Masks For Every Skin Need Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet Combo Pack (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you want to unclog pores with a charcoal mask or add intense hydration courtesy of aloe vera or cucumber, this pack of 16 sheet masks will address any and every skin concern you have, plus they are a complete value at less than $15. Each mask is saturated in vitamin E and collagen, in addition to other key ingredients, and they have racked up more than 26,000 reviews.

17 An At-Home Derma Roller For Glowing Skin Roselynboutique Derma Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save the trip to the spa and make your skin glow at home (for less than $20) with this microneedle derma roller. The device features 540 titanium needles that create micro-injuries and allow your serums and moisturizers to penetrate more effectively. This popular skincare tool has more than 8,000 reviews and comes with a case for travel and storage.

18 A Multi-Colored Toilet Light That Guides Your Path LumiLux Toilet Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Illuminate a path to your bathroom with this color-changing toilet light that easily attaches to bowls and features 16 LED light colors so you can choose your favorite or set them in rotation. The light features a five-stage dimmer and boasts more than 11,000 reviews.

19 An Echo Dot To Make Your Home Smarter Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Set up this third-generation Echo Dot and instantly make your home smarter, thanks to its capability to connect with Alexa so that you can easily stream music, turn on appliances, set lights to schedules, control thermostats, and more. This highly rated Echo Dot has an astonishing 800,000-plus reviews (and counting) so you know it’s worth the (affordable) price tag.

20 The Plastic Bag Dispenser To Avoid Clutter simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of throwing out plastic bags, you’ve been collecting them, but that also means they’re likely making a mess out of your closet or kitchen cabinet. This wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser can neatly store up to 30 bags and makes it a cinch to pull one out as you need it. It’s made of brushed stainless steel that looks chic and is easy to wipe clean.

21 A Cute-As-A-Button Cat Ears Hair Band ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band Amazon $6 See On Amazon What better way to lift your spirits than by relaxing and enjoying an at-home spa treatment? And before you mask, exfoliate, and moisturize, pull your hair back with this adorable hairband that is designed to look like a cat’s ears so it’s cute and functional. The soft hairband is kind to your hair (it won’t pull or snag strands) and makes it a cinch to get your skincare routine on.

22 This Under-Sink Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Space Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $0 See On Amazon Tired of reaching into the abyss of disordered mess under the sink? This under-sink organizer instantly cleans up that space and makes it much more storage-efficient. Constructed in a U-shape, it conveniently wraps around plumbing and the shelves are adjustable, expanding in both directions to accommodate your cabinet space. Made of lightweight and durable plastic, the shelf can hold up to 40 pounds.

23 A Hand-Powered Food Chopper With A Pull-Cord Lid Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This hand-powered food chopper makes constant food prep a breeze. With the repeated pull of a cord, the blades inside will chop chunks of vegetables or whole ingredients to your desired texture. Perfect for chopping nuts, herbs, vegetables, or creating salsas, it’s extremely storage-friendly and portable. Wash everything but the pull-cord lid in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

24 This Wall-Mounted Organizer To Make Use Of Vertical Space Berry Ave Broom Holder Wall Mount and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon If reaching a hand into the utility closet gives you apprehension, then this wall-mounted organizer will make grabbing the broom or the garden rake a breeze. With five slots to hold brooms, mops, or other home supplies, and six hooks to hang any number of tools, the organizer can hold up to 35 pounds. Each slot is spring-loaded and double rubber gripped for superior holding power and every hook can retract upwards to save space when not in use.

25 A Pan Organizer Shelf Rack So You Can Instantly Grab A Pan DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon If cooking is something you do on the regs now, digging for pans over and over might feel like an annoying hassle. This pan organizer shelf rack makes organizing them and accessing them easy as can be. It can fit up to five pans vertically and four horizontally, and can sit on either the counter or in your cabinet. Screw-mount it with the included hardware or simply set it to freely stand.

26 This Set Of Cleaning Products For Sparkling Bathrooms Stardrops -- The Pink Stuff Amazon $21 See On Amazon There is nothing like the serenity derived from a clean bathroom, and this three-piece bundle of bathroom cleaning products will make it feel like it was newly constructed. Each set includes a miracle cleaning paste, a multi-purpose cleaner, and a bathroom foam cleaner to spiff up every nook and cranny. Designed to eradicate stains, they will remove dirt and thwart limescale for a sparkling result.

27 A Brush Scrubber To Clean Hard-To-Reach Spots Mengku Extendable Handle Tub/Bathroom/Tile/Scrub Brush Scrubber Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed to reach even the highest or hardest-to-access spaces, this brush scrubber features a long extendable handle and removable brush head with six layers of sturdy bristles. The triangle shape of the brush head allows it to clean corners and narrow spaces and because the handle hinges where it meets the brush, this allows you to reach tough spaces like the tops of ceiling fans. Use this brush on any surface from tile to cement to wood floors.

28 This Adorable Magnetic Cloud That Holds Your Keys TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Never forget where you put your keys with this cute magnetic cloud key holder. Three strong magnets allow you to hang up to three key rings with no need for a hook. Hang this hook anywhere with its included strong adhesive backing that won’t damage walls when removed. Stick it to a smooth ceramic, wood, plastic, or flat metal surface to create a charming home for your house keys.

29 A Cozy Sherpa Blanket That You Can Wear Like A Poncho Catalonia Sherpa Wearable Blanket Poncho Amazon $30 See On Amazon For those days when staying on the couch with a cozy blanket seems like the best possible idea, you could do worse than this wearable sherpa blanket. With micro mink fleece on the outside and fuzzy sherpa on the inside, this blanket has a hole for your neck so you wear it like a poncho, complete with a large front pocket for your phone and other lounge-worthy items. Simply close the hole with the magnetic snaps provided to transform it into an everyday throw blanket. Available in 13 shades and patterns from cheetah to red plaid.

30 This Magnet That Tells You If The Dishwasher Is Clean Or Dirty KitchenTour Clean Dirty Magnet for Dishwasher Amazon $7 See On Amazon When that dishwasher is in a constant state of use, this magnet can answer the eternal question: “is it clean or dirty?” — thus preventing the dreaded double wash scenario. Available in seven different combinations of different fonts as well as a black, silver, or white backing, simply slide the label one way or the other to indicate its status. The lightweight but strong magnet allows it to stay in place for years and there are also two extra double-sided adhesive stickers included in case you don’t have a steel surface.

31 A Smart Light Switch That Lets You Use Voice Control Kasa Smart Light Switch Amazon $25 See On Amazon Seriously upgrade your home with this ingenious smart light switch with over 25,000 high reviews on Amazon. Requiring a neutral wire, this light switch includes step-by-step instructions to connect via wifi, allowing you to control your light from anywhere using the Kasa app. It is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home so you can have a hands-free experience using voice control. On top of all this, you can create timers and a schedule, including using an “away” mode that randomly turns on the light to protect your home.

32 This Color-Changing Light Bulb With Remote Control Ilc LED Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Change the vibe of your home in a hot second with the simple installation of this color-changing light bulb. With an 85-watt equivalent brightness, it uses LEDs to give you six different light modes as well as 10 commonly used colors, so you can change the mood from romantic to party in a matter of seconds using the included remote control. Use it indoors or outdoors and as a bonus, this dimmable light can also follow a set time schedule.

33 A Microfiber Mop That Requires No Bucket Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Mop Amazon $48 See On Amazon Make mopping your oft-trodden floor just that much more feasible by using this all-in-one spray mop. With no need for a cumbersome bucket, this mop features a 22-ounce refillable bottle that lets you spray the solution of your choice directly onto the floor through the use of a mechanical trigger. The mop head is made of a machine-washable and reusable microfiber pad that picks up dirt and dust like a dream and, of course, includes a non-scratch scrubber for those persistent stains.

34 This LED Strip Light That Transforms Your Space MINGER LED Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Create all manner of moods within your own home using this LED light strip, which can even double as recessed lighting for a fraction of the price. With a choice among 16 colors, you also have the option to create your own color combinations using six DIY settings. Super flexible and easy to install, simply attach to any smooth surface by using the peel-off adhesive backing.

35 These Cable Clips To Keep Cords In Check OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use these cable clips to organize free-wheeling wires in a number of different environments, from behind your TV to your office area to your bathroom. Coming in a pack of 16 different sizes, they can hold anywhere from one to five cables and have a sturdy adhesive backing so you can stick them anywhere.

36 A Set Of Pantry Organizers To See What You Have On Hand Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (Set of 8) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instantly clean up and organize pantry and fridge items with this set of eight pantry organizers that let you see exactly what’s on offer. Made of durable, strong, and transparent plastic, each set comes with four larger and four smaller bins to accommodate a variety of cabinet or fridge dimensions on top of different-sized pantry items as well. Built-in handles allow for easy access and the bins can also be stacked to save even more space.

37 This Smart Essential Oil Diffuser That Lets You Control It Remotely Sierra Modern Home Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Doesn’t it sound inviting to come home to a relaxingly scented abode? Dial up the serenity with this smart essential oil diffuser that connects to wifi and has the capability for setting your own custom schedule. It also features voice-control with its Alexa and Google Home compatibility on top of the companion app letting you adjust mist and timer settings, schedules, and LED colors. A large-capacity tank allows it to run for up to 12 hours.

38 A Mini Vacuum For The Home Office ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon If the now frequently used home office is looking a little worse for wear then this mini desktop vacuum might be just the fix. With the help of two AA batteries, this little cordless vacuum sucks up dust and larger debris, managing to get into tight corners on top of being extremely ergonomic. Fitting comfortably in your hand, it has a 360-degree rotatable design so you can get that workspace ship shape in no time.

39 This Three-Section Skillet Pan For Full Meal Prep MasterPan Non-Stick 3 Section Meal Skillet Amazon $59 See On Amazon If every time dinner rolls around you’re wishing you could just dirty up one pan instead of several, then this three-section skillet is what you’re looking for. It has three separate compartments so you can fry an egg, sauté some veggies, and grill a piece of meat all in one place. Made with a double-layered PFOA-free non-stick coating, pop this pan into the oven at temperatures of up to 350 degrees, then put it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

40 An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up With Gentle Light hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $38 See On Amazon Make waking up every morning an actually pleasurable experience with this sunrise alarm clock. It uses a warm LED light to slowly increase brightness over a 30-minute period to gently introduce you to the day. It also includes a sleep timer that dims the room, acting as a sort of sunset, which can then transition into a soft night light. There are eight color choices to suit your mood and, on top of FM radio, you can opt for nature sounds as the first thing to hit your ears in the morning.

41 This Ingenious Claw That Thaws Frozen Food Fast THAW CLAW Amazon $19 See On Amazon As one of those extremely simple but ingenious products where you say to yourself, “why didn’t I think of that?” this thaw claw speeds up defrosting time by simply keeping your meat fully submerged in water. Instead of floating up and out of the water, which will slow down defrosting, the claw uses a suction cup to attach firmly to the bottom of your sink. When the sink is filled halfway up, the meat sits under the claw and will defrost seven times faster than with ordinary methods.

42 These Cult-Favorite Pimple Patches That Banish Maskne Avarelle Pimple Patches (40-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon A trusted and beloved product for ridding the complexion of pesky pimples due to masks, environmental factors, or any number of stressors, these pimple patches have garnered over 57,000 reviews on Amazon and loads of loyal followers. These high-grade hydrocolloid patches are vegan and cruelty-free, also using tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica oil to banish pimples overnight. The patches themselves are transparent and can be worn incognito and the provided pouch allows you to conveniently take your acne treatment on the go.

43 A Bath Pillow To Take Relaxation Up A Notch Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Already a great solution to coping with stress, a bath can truly help the day’s stresses melt away, and this bath pillow might be just the way to take it into the spa-sphere. Available in three sizes and seven soothing shades, the pillow is constructed of supportive and comfortable foam and features seven suction cups to keep it in place. Use it in both straight-backed and curved tubs, knowing its waterproof design will help it dry quickly to be ready for the next day's stress melter.

44 This Drain Snake To Save You The Cost Of A Plumber Vastar Drain Snake (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon A simple fix to an annoying issue, this effective drain snake can save you the time and money you’d have to spend on a professional. Coming in a pack of three, the flexible barbed wand measures 19.6 inches and can extract all manner of hair, food, or garbage without having to use toxic chemicals. The flexible design is great for getting into the hard-to-reach P-trap where most clogs happen and gets water draining smoothly in no time.

45 A Bidet To Make Life A Little More Luxe LUXE Bidet Neo 120 Amazon $36 See On Amazon An incredible way to make your daily life just that much more luxurious comes in the form of this mechanical bidet attachment. Easily installed, the bidet features a hygienic nozzle guard gate, a self-cleaning nozzle, and chrome-plated fixtures. Plus, you can feel great about helping the environment by saving some trees (and saving some money) by using less toilet paper.

46 These Backseat Headrest Hangers To Save Valuable Leg Room IPELY Universal Car Vehicle Back Seat Headrest Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Provide you and your fellow travelers with the most possible leg room and therefore a comfortable ride with these backseat headrest hangers. Coming in a pack of two, attach the hanger to the headrest posts and swing the hook out to hang purses, shopping bags, toys, umbrellas, and much more. Each hook can hold up to 18 pounds and will swing inwards to take up zero space when not in use.

47 These 3-Layer Masks That Come In Several Sizes EnerPlex 3-Ply Reusable Black Face Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These three-layer masks offer a very effective way to make life a little more manageable day-to-day. Offered in 13 colors, these masks are breathable, reusable, and come in more than just a one-size-fits-all. Available in small, medium, large, and extra-large, you can choose a mask that will fit your face most comfortably, thereby making getting around that much more doable. These come in a money-saving pack of three masks.

48 This Cult-Favorite Instant Pot That Serves As Nine Appliances Instant Pot Duo Plus Amazon $120 See On Amazon This genius appliance has become the obsession of many, combining the functions of nine different kitchen appliances into one efficient device. With over 43,000 high reviews on Amazon, the instant pot has rightly gained a following by not only being an incredible pressure cooker, but also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, sous vide, among other functions. With a choice between a three, six, or eight-quart capacity, it comes with 15 customizable one-touch smart programs to get you cooking right away, whether that means whipping up some oatmeal or pressure cooking delicious chicken curry.

49 A Pancake Batter Dispenser For Perfectly Portioned Pancakes KPKitchen Pancake Batter Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Making pancakes always adds some much-needed joy to morning, and this pancake batter dispenser makes it all the more enjoyable by both creating perfectly equal portions and leaving no mess in its wake. Made of high-quality BPA-free plastic, the dispenser can hold up to four cups and has a wide mouth for easy filling. At the squeeze of the pulley handle, a quick-close valve dispenses the amount you want and won’t leak afterward to create any mess. Get creative and use this for any kind of batter, knowing that the three-quarter-inch valve can withstand the chunkiest of muffin mixes.