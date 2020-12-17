Thoughtful Holiday Gifts Under $70 You Should Order Now From Walmart.com

You know that feeling — the one where your holiday list is growing but your list of ideas just...kind of...isn’t? You’re not alone! It can be tough to think up brand new gifting options that the special people in your life will love (and actually use) from year to year, without repeating items you’ve given in the past. Because let’s be real: Nobody wants to be the gifter whose present is re-gifted.

Luckily, we’ve gone hunting for thoughtful and affordable options for everyone on your list, and we found ‘em. From the ones who are hard to buy for, to those who deserve something extra memorable this year, Walmart.com has you (and us) covered.

Think gifts to fit their style and your budget, making the season brighter for everyone. So make your list, check it twice, and tackle it with any or all of these easy-to-give, fun-to-receive options. Happy holidays, and remember — you’ve got this!

For the work bestie you couldn’t live without Canvas Print Walmart $20 See on Walmart You may not be seeing as much of your work BFF these days, which is more reason to surprise them with a custom canvas celebrating your favorite moments, and reminding them there are more to come.

For the neighbor you can always count on Better Homes & Gardens Oversized Sherpa Throw Walmart $15 See on Walmart Whether it's a cup of sugar or simply someone nearby to rely on, return the love with the coziest plush ever. They'll remember your kindness whenever they snuggle up to it.

For the boss who inspires you Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Walmart $59 See on Walmart Nobody knows how hard they work like you do, so help fuel their busiest days with a single-serve coffee maker that'll have their favorite coffee ready in no time flat.

For the sister who just welcomed her first child Believe by Brilliance "I Love You to the Moon & Back" Pendant Necklace Walmart $14 See in Walmart Capture this fleeting moment in time with a necklace that says it all — what she means to you, and what her new addition now means to her. (Warning: may trigger happy tears!)

For the serious partner you feel lucky to call yours Aluratek Digital Photo Frame with Automatic Slideshow Walmart $41 See on Walmart You've built a life together, and what better way to remember — and showcase — all of the happy times belonging to the two of you? This digital frame is a must-have for keeping special memories close.

For a new romance in your life Metal Snowflake Photo Ornament Walmart $10 See on Walmart It can be tricky to know which direction to take when gifting a new special someone, but you can't go wrong with a sweet, timeless ornament that captures the early stages of your journey together.

For the soul sister who just gets you Fuji Instax Mini 7+ Instant Camera Bundle Walmart $69 See on Walmart Whether you've known her forever or it just feels like you have, gift your kindred spirit something to brighten her season and capture her favorite moments in the coming year.

For the always-there mother figure in your life Portland Boot Company Ashland Suede Moccasin Slipper (Women's) Walmart $25 See on Walmart Make her feel as comfortable as she makes those around her! These ultra-soft slippers are sure to do the trick, keeping her cozy through the holidays and beyond.

For the rock-steady father figure SwissTech Men's and Big Men's Midweight Jacket Walmart $30 See on Walmart Always on the go and always there when you need him, keep him snug no matter where the winter takes him. This gift is versatile, stylish, and like wrapping him in a warm hug.

For your favorite service industry workers WoodWick White Teak - Large Hourglass Candle Walmart $20 See on Walmart For the servers you have come to know to the letter carriers who are there every day — and anyone else who goes above and beyond for you year-round — this candle makes a crackling noise to invite the comfort and relaxation they deserve.

For the techie relative who helps you troubleshoot onn. LED Wireless Charging Lamp Walmart $20 See on Walmart It can be hard to impress the tech-savvy on your list, but this baby does the trick, doubling as both a sleek table lamp and wireless charger. It's the latest and greatest, and they're sure to put it to good use.

For the hard-to-shop-for ones who have everything Full Photo Wall Calendar Walmart $26 See on Walmart They may seem to have it all, but this custom-made calendar can't be duplicated. Count on it to surprise them in the best way, and get them ready for a new year ahead.

For your favorite four-legged friends Vibrant Life Plush Donut Pet Bed Walmart $25 See on Walmart Don't forget to pamper your littlest companions this holiday season! This super plush bed is just right for cats and dogs alike, and subtle enough to blend into any room.

For the fitness enthusiast in your life Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Soft Hoodie Sweatshirt Walmart $15 See on Walmart Whether she's streaming her workouts these days or hitting the outdoors, help her get started in style. This buttery soft pullover is lightweight and moves with her wherever she goes.