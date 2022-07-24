Shopping
Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Swear By These Clever Things That Made Their Homes So Much Better
I’ve done all of the work to love the vibe and aesthetic of my home. So, I’m not searching for the next patterned contact paper to re-cover my countertops or even the perfect curtains. But I am always looking for home upgrades that will purely make my space more functional — and the the products I’ve found this time are seriously good.
I mean, thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by these clever things that made their homes so much better. They’re the kind of products you add in after you’ve picked your wallpaper and DIY’d your own trendy mirror.
For example — you won’t have to ruin the look of the aesthetic couch you picked with the toy blocker on this list. It’s a clear strip that sticks to your floor instead of your sofa’s upholstery. That way, you catch all of the stray toys and odd bits that would usually make you lift up the couch every few days.
There’s even a basket-style bathroom organizer that sits on top of your toilet. It has adhesive stickers so it won’t slip off the back of your toilet. Plus, it has a little stand that makes it look like a chic shelf for your bathroom air freshener.
So, if you’re happy with your home’s vibe, I promise none of the clever things on this list will ruin that adorable aesthetic you’ve created — they’ll just make your space better.